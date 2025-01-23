ADVERTISEMENT

When life feels overwhelming and negativity starts creeping in, sometimes the best thing to do is shift your focus to the good in the world. And thankfully, in today’s digital age, finding heartwarming moments is just a click away. That’s why we’ve gathered some of the most uplifting posts from the Simply Wholesome Facebook page—a community dedicated to spreading joy with a sprinkle of humor. From random acts of kindness to sweet everyday moments that restore faith in humanity, these posts are bound to bring a smile to your face. Keep reading for a little dose of happiness!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman smiling in three selfies, showing confidence and kindness.

WholesomeSimply , melissablake Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Text conversation discussing men's perspectives and support during postpartum depression, showing kindness and empathy.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #3

    Senior cat enjoying a plate of pancakes with a candle, showcasing heartwarming kindness.

    WholesomeSimply , k0nz Report

    In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, focusing on wholesome moments doesn’t mean ignoring the tough parts of life. Instead, it’s about choosing to see things in a more positive and constructive way.

    It’s not about pretending problems don’t exist—it’s about believing that challenges can be overcome and that good things are always around the corner. 
    #4

    Text story about an act of kindness where a woman helps another retrieve her stolen cat.

    WholesomeSimply , haroldhighballjordan Report

    #5

    People in a canoe on a serene lake, highlighting heartwarming kindness and the impact of effective HIV/AIDS treatments.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D***s. D***s. D***s. D***s. Not all D***s are illicit. Stop censoring every damn thing.

    #6

    Man with a Jeep shares a heartwarming post about joining a car group, showing kindness and humor in online interactions.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    Psychologist Barbara Fredrickson suggests that positive emotions expand our way of thinking, making us more open to new ideas and possibilities. When we feel happy, we’re more likely to think creatively, connect with others, and find solutions to problems we might otherwise struggle with.

    Simply put, a positive mindset opens doors.

    #7

    Text post highlighting heartwarming kindness of a train station announcer's uplifting and humorous broadcasts.

    WholesomeSimply , enigmaticagentalice Report

    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want to be in a place where everything is the fat conductor

    #8

    Playmobil figures wrapped in tissues in a drawer; heartwarming reminder of a grandparent's kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How I wish to have a loving family like this. Nothing from my childhood survived that I didn't take with me when I moved out ( and thought my stuff was safe in mother's basement until she wanted to move out). It doesn't hurt in the least that my mother died less than a year ago, but I would gladly feel the pain like others, for having a childhood like that in return.

    #9

    Tweet about French monks breaking silence to feed cats, showing kindness exists.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    On the flip side, negative emotions tend to limit our thinking and reactions. Think about a time you were extremely stressed—chances are, you felt trapped, unable to see beyond the immediate problem.

    That’s because anxiety and fear narrow our focus, making it harder to find alternative solutions or consider different perspectives.

    #10

    Social media post discussing the importance and challenges of skilled work, highlighting kindness and empathy.

    WholesomeSimply , alisonkatebr Report

    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure whether unskilled labor actually does exist, since the examples people bring up are just jobs that require skills that are learned outside of formal education. But if there is such a thing as unskilled labor, the unskilled laborers still need to be paid fairly for their time and effort.

    #11

    Tweet expressing frustration at grocery stores asking for child hunger donations.

    WholesomeSimply , rebeccawatson Report

    danielboak_1 avatar
    iseefractals
    iseefractals
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC enough with perpetuating this ignorant BS. The grocery store isn't asking for donations, the grocery store is not receiving the donations. The grocery store does not get to use the donations as a tax write off because again....they are not the ones taking in the donations. Charities, like American Red Cross, whom consistently put 90% of collections toward doing actual good, PARTNER with businesses....because the best time to get a donation out of someone, is when they already have their cards spending money. In 2022 alone, these point-of-sale charity partnerships brought in $749 million dollars in the U.S alone.

    #12

    Text exchange showing a heartwarming moment of kindness between a pizza shop and a coffee shop trading food and drinks.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    Research also shows that positive emotions help us build valuable mental and emotional resources over time. People who regularly experience joy, gratitude, and love are better equipped to handle stress, setbacks, and even major life challenges. Meanwhile, negativity can drain energy, making it harder to bounce back from difficulties.

    #13

    Tweet showcasing a humorous yet heartwarming moment of kindness and gender assumptions in a car mechanic context.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As we've established previously on BP...This is real but the person in question was not a chief mechanic as no woman has achieved that feat in F1...If I remember correctly we did work out who she was and she was senior in an F1 team...BP, Please stop putting out the same memes over and over and over and over and over and over again. Have some self respect and try new ones.

    #14

    Young girl shows kindness with solar invention, providing hot water to her community using recycled materials.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can we fund her, and make this in every village around the world who needs it?

    #15

    Tweets discussing privilege, empathy, and action. Heartwarming reminder of kindness and understanding in social awareness.

    WholesomeSimply , mariejbeech , mariejbeech Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even as a child, I could recognize that even the house i was abused in, was a house more than many people had. And then I also had the forest to run and hide in, some people dont even have that. And this was before i started counting my blessings, like my dog and two cats and my bed. I thank my grandma. She failed hard with my psycopath father (she tried to drown him..) but she did alot for my perspective on life <3 Sometimes i wish she had reported him tho, instead of moving closer to fill the gap when he left for a week at a time for "work" when I was a preeschooler. But one cant have it all.

    Beyond just mindset, positivity has real health benefits. Studies show that optimistic people tend to have lower rates of depression, as well as improved heart health and stronger immune systems. When we focus on the good, our bodies actually respond in a way that makes us healthier.

    #16

    A young man helps teach an autistic child to tie his shoes, showing heartwarming kindness in a shoe store.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    only a little relevant, but please by your hiking shoes with enough time in advance to wear them in, your feet and spirit of the day will thank you

    #17

    Text post about dad sending $20 for energy snacks during exams, highlighting a heartwarming kindness moment.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #18

    Hand holding a miniature lute crafted from an acorn, showing a heartwarming moment of creativity and kindness.

    WholesomeSimply , KajBergs Report

    shaunlee avatar
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Superb attention to detail. Good hands, great work, hope your day gets and stays better :-)

    A positive outlook also reduces overall stress levels. People who actively practice gratitude and focus on uplifting experiences tend to feel less overwhelmed in difficult situations.

    This means they’re able to manage pain and discomfort better than those who constantly dwell on the negative.
    #19

    Text message exchange shows a dog at the doorstep in a ghost costume, showcasing a heartwarming moment of kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #20

    Cesarean surgery in progress, showcasing a heartwarming moment of strength and kindness in a hospital setting.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    eniolapius493 avatar
    Depressy spaghetti
    Depressy spaghetti
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be posted in all of those toxic facebook mom groups so those gatekeeping twats see.

    #21

    Text post discussing a brother's advice on mental health and overcoming sadness, emphasizing kindness and awareness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    joseph_mcj avatar
    badmotorfinger
    badmotorfinger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The name of the song is Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle.

    Psychological well-being isn’t just about avoiding stress—it’s about how we cope with it. When life throws challenges our way, maintaining a hopeful attitude can help us navigate those moments with resilience. It’s not about avoiding reality but about handling it with strength and grace.
    #22

    Text exchange expressing concern over healthcare rules, highlighting the importance of kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the guy pulling the plugs might get shot in killed (in the USA). Sooo, what exactly did Luigi wrong, pray tell?

    #23

    Three graduates celebrate friendship and kindness in caps and gowns, standing together with smiles.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #24

    A tweet from Coffee Spoonie promoting kindness and accessibility, suggesting inclusive standards in public spaces.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    vanessaschumacher avatar
    Aww but Eww
    Aww but Eww
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still don't understand why children don't learn sign language in schools and kindergartens from an early age. It would be so easy and such a great way of inclusion

    In 2025, making positivity a core part of life should be the ultimate goal. The world isn’t perfect, but focusing on the good can help make daily struggles feel a little lighter. And who doesn’t want to feel happier and more at peace?

    #25

    Text post calling out predatory behavior towards young girls; a moment highlighting existing kindness and protection.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #26

    A tweet discusses kindness towards disabled individuals, emphasizing their worth and need for support.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    catpalmer321 avatar
    Cat Palmer
    Cat Palmer
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of us will be able to contribute *something* - we just need to be allowed to tell you what we can do rather than being written off because we can't do everything non-disabled people can do.

    #27

    Text recounts heartwarming childhood memory of a homemade baseball game setup by parents.

    WholesomeSimply , TeganGates Report

    If negativity ever starts to take over, just take a break and scroll through posts like these. They’re little reminders that kindness, laughter, and warmth still exist all around us. Which one of these posts made you smile? Share it with someone who could use a little positivity today!
    #28

    Grandson shares a heartwarming moment with his grandmother in a hospital bed, both smiling and making gestures.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #29

    Text story about a heartwarming moment showing kindness, involving a child and father, shared on social media by hANTHELION.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #30

    Supermarket cashier chatting with a smiling elderly woman, illustrating moments of kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in Edinburgh you have a quick chat while your items are being scanned. It's really just a quick thing and quite a lot it's the customer starting by asking the cashier "How are you today". You heard that right: the CUSTOMER asks first. It's kinda a way to say "I acknowledge you as a Human being, not just a part of the supermarket machine". Oh well, and we love a wee blether. ;)

    #31

    Heartwarming act by Arabic teacher who encouraged a class dance to lift spirits, becoming an unexpected online celebrity.

    WholesomeSimply , redadhdventures Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We would start our math lessons with singing and animating a silly kids-song called "jeg er en liten undulat". It really helps with the wanting to die.

    #32

    Social media post criticizing billionaires for low wages, highlighting kindness and fairness in the world.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so lets stop bying their c**p, paying their wages, supporting their buisness modell. Its more in our hands than we want to reflect on. Go without or by locally, please <3

    #33

    Tweet about the importance of teaching real history to learn from it, emphasizing kindness and awareness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #34

    A dog shows kindness by bringing a butter toy next to a croissant toy, conveying an adorable moment and gesture.

    WholesomeSimply , leikya_ Report

    #35

    Text about heartwarming moment of finding love through sign language communication.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because i know some people wont know this "wlw"= women loving women. So lesbians, bi women etc

    #36

    Humorous Twitter exchange highlighting kindness through a supportive message in response to a dramatic tweet about lost garlic bread.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #37

    Tweet about a humorous coincidence involving a broken bunk bed incident.

    WholesomeSimply , amandanelledgar Report

    #38

    Kindness captured with a "Protected by Angels" pin found stuck on the sole of a black boot.

    WholesomeSimply , abigail Report

    #39

    Text exchange about a heartwarming moment where an uncle embraces a name change with humor and acceptance.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #40

    Father and child enjoy a comic-con event, capturing heartwarming kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #41

    Cat sitting in a lush forest, surrounded by flowers, epitomizing a heartwarming moment of tranquility and kindness in nature.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    waiting for something to come around for it to kill. Yes, i would also like this freedom :D

    #42

    Text from a post about an anthropology class, highlighting a professor's insight on early calendars and women's contributions.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #43

    Text describing a child's joy and gratitude for receiving a new dictionary, illustrating kindness in the world.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #44

    Tweet discussing an awkward pregnancy test purchase with a cashier, highlighting unexpected kindness.

    WholesomeSimply , kierapom Report

    #45

    A couple in blue shirts smile with a dog at a shelter, showing kindness by paying adoption fees for 40 shelter dogs.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #46

    Text post describing a humorous encounter during a road trip, highlighting kindness and shared laughter.

    WholesomeSimply , wizardarchetypes Report

    #47

    Text exchange showing a student's heartfelt message demonstrating kindness and support.

    WholesomeSimply , _ikalil Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it is healthy, natural, cleansing and curativ to cry. Lets all cry, shamelessly and often. The world may become a better place for it.

    #48

    Tweet showing a heartwarming, humorous moment about authenticity leading to love.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #49

    Tiny RC forklift placing a small pallet on a larger one, showcasing a playful moment of kindness in the workplace.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love when grownups still get to play 😁

    #50

    Two adorable cats, a serval and a Pallas's cat, posing humorously, evoking heartwarming moments of kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #51

    Girl showing kindness by raising funds for prosthetic arm, then donating to another child.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this a "thing" in the country that claims to be "the leader of the free world"? We do this anyway, in countries with free healthcare for all. Socialism I suppose...

    #52

    No Name brand products display with bold labels: cola, cocoa, apple beverage, mayonnaise, showcasing kindness in humor.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #53

    Two women smiling at each other, one holding a newborn, capturing a heartwarming moment of kindness and joy.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #54

    Tweet sharing a heartwarming moment: landlord saves rent payments to return them for Christmas as an act of kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #55

    Cat celebrates birthday by stealing a taco, held by a person, showing kindness and humor.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #56

    Tweet about noticing birds, humorously reflecting aging and change in interests.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #57

    A teacher shares a heartwarming moment with students involving a backward ABC recital and a Hocus Pocus shirt reveal.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #58

    Otter underwater holding plastic pipes, humorously captioned about space travel, showcasing heartwarming kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #59

    Social media posts highlighting parenting and societal themes with humor, showing kindness and understanding.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #60

    Text showing a touching act of kindness: a friend unexpectedly supports another during a difficult time.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #61

    A bride in a wedding dress showing a heartwarming moment of kindness by dancing with her partner.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #62

    Hand holding pebble shaped like a guitar pick, symbolizing kindness and creativity in a heartwarming moment.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #63

    Tweet humorously discussing menstruation and the realization patterns over 26 years.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I menstruated for 40 years and was always shocked when the bleeding started.

    #64

    Tweet expressing personal struggles with financial burdens and societal expectations, reflecting on kindness and dating.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is very true. Its also a fact that men earn more. Lets make equal pay for equal work a prerequisite, then women and men can both pay for what they want and need. Date or no date.

    #65

    Tweet humorously discussing ADHD and a Tinder date, illustrating kindness and understanding.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hehe, i have had people tell me I need to be medicated to slow me down. Im like, no kidding!!

    #66

    Cat sitting on laptop keyboard with a humorous text message conversation, showcasing a heartwarming moment.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #67

    Dog with curly fur sits in a car, capturing a heartwarming moment of calmness and kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #68

    Tweet about kindness, discussing how parent-child dynamics affect relationships and autonomy.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #69

    Text from Momsense Ensues about a humorous moment with a niece showing unexpected kindness.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    she was correct, they are kinda underground. or grungy, as we old folks used to call it :p

    #70

    "Text post reflecting on kindness, highlighting past economic ease for families with single incomes."

    WholesomeSimply Report

    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is exaggerated. "Comfortably" didn't include childcare costs (which are more expensive now that childcare is considered a necessity and leaving your children free range and just hitting them when they do something you don't like is no longer accepted). A lot of the things that are cheap and considered almost necessities now were expensive or unavailable then.

    #71

    Dot-to-dot puzzle showing a cricketer, humorously questioning the intended image, reflecting kindness in shared joy.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    abigor avatar
    Cyber Returns
    Cyber Returns
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bowler is bowling over hand with his none dominant hand and the bats man has stepped forward ready to knock the ball for an easy 6... BUT WHAT IS THIS?!?!?! He has dropped the bat and pulled out an eldritch horror! This cricket match is definitely going to be epic!

    #72

    Emotional movie scene depicting a tearful moment with captions expressing loneliness and heartbreak.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #73

    Kindness captured: Starbucks drink and heartfelt handwritten note shared in a classroom setting.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #74

    Text post humorously suggesting a reunion with kind coworkers instead of classmates.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #75

    Social media post sharing a heartwarming moment about a grand birthday surprise for a wife at age 29.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Resonates. I was born on Christmas in a quite religious family. I never had a birthday cake until I was in my 30’s

    #76

    Tweet highlighting generational gaps in printer technology usage.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #77

    Milk and cookies on a table, capturing a heartwarming moment of kindness between friends.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    comfort food is comfort food, even if it is very white and bland :p

    #78

    Tweet discussing the confusion between explaining a reason and making an excuse, highlighting kindness and understanding needs.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "When i discovered that the question was disingenuous, there was no reason for me to continue talking",(neutral but factual) vs " it is really hard to explain this to someone who dosnt want to listen" (complainy and blamy). In not typical, but this is my best take.

    #79

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    WholesomeSimply Report

    #80

    Funny tweet expressing a desire for a home to look uninhabited, highlighting humor in everyday life.

    WholesomeSimply Report

