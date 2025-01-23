80 Heartwarming Moments That Show Kindness Still Exists In The World
When life feels overwhelming and negativity starts creeping in, sometimes the best thing to do is shift your focus to the good in the world. And thankfully, in today’s digital age, finding heartwarming moments is just a click away. That’s why we’ve gathered some of the most uplifting posts from the Simply Wholesome Facebook page—a community dedicated to spreading joy with a sprinkle of humor. From random acts of kindness to sweet everyday moments that restore faith in humanity, these posts are bound to bring a smile to your face. Keep reading for a little dose of happiness!
In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, focusing on wholesome moments doesn’t mean ignoring the tough parts of life. Instead, it’s about choosing to see things in a more positive and constructive way.
It’s not about pretending problems don’t exist—it’s about believing that challenges can be overcome and that good things are always around the corner.
D***s. D***s. D***s. D***s. Not all D***s are illicit. Stop censoring every damn thing.
Bless his heart. Punctuation couldn't save him, this time! Lol
Psychologist Barbara Fredrickson suggests that positive emotions expand our way of thinking, making us more open to new ideas and possibilities. When we feel happy, we’re more likely to think creatively, connect with others, and find solutions to problems we might otherwise struggle with.
Simply put, a positive mindset opens doors.
I want to be in a place where everything is the fat conductor
How I wish to have a loving family like this. Nothing from my childhood survived that I didn't take with me when I moved out ( and thought my stuff was safe in mother's basement until she wanted to move out). It doesn't hurt in the least that my mother died less than a year ago, but I would gladly feel the pain like others, for having a childhood like that in return.
As should everyone with cats living in their vicinity.
On the flip side, negative emotions tend to limit our thinking and reactions. Think about a time you were extremely stressed—chances are, you felt trapped, unable to see beyond the immediate problem.
That’s because anxiety and fear narrow our focus, making it harder to find alternative solutions or consider different perspectives.
I'm not sure whether unskilled labor actually does exist, since the examples people bring up are just jobs that require skills that are learned outside of formal education. But if there is such a thing as unskilled labor, the unskilled laborers still need to be paid fairly for their time and effort.
JFC enough with perpetuating this ignorant BS. The grocery store isn't asking for donations, the grocery store is not receiving the donations. The grocery store does not get to use the donations as a tax write off because again....they are not the ones taking in the donations. Charities, like American Red Cross, whom consistently put 90% of collections toward doing actual good, PARTNER with businesses....because the best time to get a donation out of someone, is when they already have their cards spending money. In 2022 alone, these point-of-sale charity partnerships brought in $749 million dollars in the U.S alone.
Research also shows that positive emotions help us build valuable mental and emotional resources over time. People who regularly experience joy, gratitude, and love are better equipped to handle stress, setbacks, and even major life challenges. Meanwhile, negativity can drain energy, making it harder to bounce back from difficulties.
As we've established previously on BP...This is real but the person in question was not a chief mechanic as no woman has achieved that feat in F1...If I remember correctly we did work out who she was and she was senior in an F1 team...BP, Please stop putting out the same memes over and over and over and over and over and over again. Have some self respect and try new ones.
Even as a child, I could recognize that even the house i was abused in, was a house more than many people had. And then I also had the forest to run and hide in, some people dont even have that. And this was before i started counting my blessings, like my dog and two cats and my bed. I thank my grandma. She failed hard with my psycopath father (she tried to drown him..) but she did alot for my perspective on life <3 Sometimes i wish she had reported him tho, instead of moving closer to fill the gap when he left for a week at a time for "work" when I was a preeschooler. But one cant have it all.
Beyond just mindset, positivity has real health benefits. Studies show that optimistic people tend to have lower rates of depression, as well as improved heart health and stronger immune systems. When we focus on the good, our bodies actually respond in a way that makes us healthier.
Superb attention to detail. Good hands, great work, hope your day gets and stays better :-)
A positive outlook also reduces overall stress levels. People who actively practice gratitude and focus on uplifting experiences tend to feel less overwhelmed in difficult situations.
This means they’re able to manage pain and discomfort better than those who constantly dwell on the negative.
This should be posted in all of those toxic facebook mom groups so those gatekeeping twats see.
The name of the song is Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle.
Psychological well-being isn’t just about avoiding stress—it’s about how we cope with it. When life throws challenges our way, maintaining a hopeful attitude can help us navigate those moments with resilience. It’s not about avoiding reality but about handling it with strength and grace.
I still don't understand why children don't learn sign language in schools and kindergartens from an early age. It would be so easy and such a great way of inclusion
In 2025, making positivity a core part of life should be the ultimate goal. The world isn’t perfect, but focusing on the good can help make daily struggles feel a little lighter. And who doesn’t want to feel happier and more at peace?
You're not mature for your age, you're mature for his age.
Most of us will be able to contribute *something* - we just need to be allowed to tell you what we can do rather than being written off because we can't do everything non-disabled people can do.
If negativity ever starts to take over, just take a break and scroll through posts like these. They’re little reminders that kindness, laughter, and warmth still exist all around us. Which one of these posts made you smile? Share it with someone who could use a little positivity today!
Here in Edinburgh you have a quick chat while your items are being scanned. It's really just a quick thing and quite a lot it's the customer starting by asking the cashier "How are you today". You heard that right: the CUSTOMER asks first. It's kinda a way to say "I acknowledge you as a Human being, not just a part of the supermarket machine". Oh well, and we love a wee blether. ;)
Just because i know some people wont know this "wlw"= women loving women. So lesbians, bi women etc
Why is this a "thing" in the country that claims to be "the leader of the free world"? We do this anyway, in countries with free healthcare for all. Socialism I suppose...
Shes a GREAT grandma to an adult and still looking young as ever? Aimt no way
I menstruated for 40 years and was always shocked when the bleeding started.
This is exaggerated. "Comfortably" didn't include childcare costs (which are more expensive now that childcare is considered a necessity and leaving your children free range and just hitting them when they do something you don't like is no longer accepted). A lot of the things that are cheap and considered almost necessities now were expensive or unavailable then.
The bowler is bowling over hand with his none dominant hand and the bats man has stepped forward ready to knock the ball for an easy 6... BUT WHAT IS THIS?!?!?! He has dropped the bat and pulled out an eldritch horror! This cricket match is definitely going to be epic!
Resonates. I was born on Christmas in a quite religious family. I never had a birthday cake until I was in my 30’s
"When i discovered that the question was disingenuous, there was no reason for me to continue talking",(neutral but factual) vs " it is really hard to explain this to someone who dosnt want to listen" (complainy and blamy). In not typical, but this is my best take.