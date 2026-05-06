That emotional core becomes even more visible in his book "You Can Never Die," which began not as a creative ambition but as a personal necessity. “My book is a memoir, and I began writing it as a way to cope,” Bliss shared in an interview with Bored Panda. “My book is a memoir, and I began writing it as a way to cope with the loss of our beloved dog, Penny, after 17 years,” he said. What started as journaling slowly unfolded into something much more layered, “some autobiographical essays,” as he describes it, until a clearer intention emerged. “I wanted to connect to a reader, have a shared intimacy.”

The process wasn’t easy. “Curating the book was very difficult. I had to weave humor, art, cartoons, raw biographical essays and visceral grief into something that is essentially me.” It took three years to complete, and what came out of it feels less like a project and more like a self-portrait. “If anyone out there wants to get to know who I am, just read the book—it’s all there, the good, the bad, and the hilarious.”