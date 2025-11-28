ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wikipedia, 'Depths of Wikipedia' is a social media project dedicated to highlighting the unusual and entertaining facts from the platform. Annie Rauwerda started it in 2020 and has even performed live comedy shows based on the things she found.

Considering there are over seven million articles on the English version of the encyclopedia alone, she's probably not going to run out of material any time soon as well. And since it's open source, everyone gets to contribute to the madness.

If you're a fan of rabbit holes, this place is like a never ending tunnel, full of nooks and crannies.

More info: Instagram | X