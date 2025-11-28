ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wikipedia, 'Depths of Wikipedia' is a social media project dedicated to highlighting the unusual and entertaining facts from the platform. Annie Rauwerda started it in 2020 and has even performed live comedy shows based on the things she found.

Considering there are over seven million articles on the English version of the encyclopedia alone, she's probably not going to run out of material any time soon as well. And since it's open source, everyone gets to contribute to the madness.

If you're a fan of rabbit holes, this place is like a never ending tunnel, full of nooks and crannies.

More info: Instagram | X

#1

Plastic cup filled with juice placed on a CD drive tray, an unexpected funny gem found on Wikipedia new pics.

depthsofwiki Report

    #2

    Wikipedia entry showing a humorous gem about Fort Gay, West Virginia, and Xbox Live account suspension in 2010.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #3

    Wikipedia entry showing a funny gem about performance punishment and quiet promotion in human resources and employees.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #4

    Wikipedia entry describing credit card fraud by black neon tetras playing Nintendo Switch, part of funny Wikipedia gems.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #5

    Cat hanging on a bar from the original Hang in There Baby poster found as a funny Wikipedia gem.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page showing a funny gem about Bare minimum Monday, highlighting humorous Wikipedia finds.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #7

    Three specimens of Obama worms displayed in a Petri dish, showcasing a funny and rare Wikipedia gem discovery.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #8

    Black and white cat sitting on vintage DECtalk speech synthesizer device on grass in funny Wikipedia gem find.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #9

    Plate labeled bowl filled with chili topped with cheese, showcasing a funny Wikipedia gem about bowls and food serving.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #10

    Ancient Egyptian artwork showing a cat waiting on a mouse, a funny gem found on Wikipedia shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #11

    Wikipedia page screenshot showing an old revision edited by Lord Voldemort with a humorous edit on evil laugh.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #12

    Wikipedia entry explaining the oxymoron jobless employed and its effect on work culture and overworked employees.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #13

    Miniature donkey Perry in Palo Alto inspired the character Donkey in the Shrek animated film franchise.

    Report

    Violeta Draseikaitė
    #14

    Person covering face in front of computer screen showing a funny Wikipedia gem message saying I HATE U.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page showing the 6-7 Kid meme and analog horror with funny Wikipedia gems content.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #16

    Table showing funny Wikipedia gems with transpositional puns and their original references, highlighting humor found on Wikipedia.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #17

    Cartoon Boo-Boo Bear from The Yogi Bear Show featured in funny Wikipedia gems shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #18

    Wikipedia entry showing a funny glyph nickname "Casper" for King of Palenque with notes on its origin.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #19

    Wikipedia screenshot defining echoborg as a person controlled partly or fully by artificial intelligence, a funny gem found online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #20

    Pig shape formed by London Underground lines, a funny gem found on Wikipedia's quirky map illustrations.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #21

    Photo of Toyohiro Akiyama in a space suit featured in a funny Wikipedia gem about his astronaut struggles and cravings.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #22

    3D animation of Boy's surface, a mathematical shape, featured as a funny Wikipedia gem found by users.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article about greasy hair, one of the funny gems found on Wikipedia shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #24

    Two Falkland Islanders standing beside a truck with a cat on the tailgate in a funny Wikipedia gem discovery.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #25

    Wikipedia page showing Nikolaus Johann van Beethoven, funny brother note signed "brain owner," a gem found on Wikipedia.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #26

    Man giving an intense Kubrick stare, funny Wikipedia moment found and shared as a gem on the site.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #27

    Wikipedia entry showing James McIntyre, the Scottish poet known as the Cheese Poet with a recurring cheese theme in his work.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #28

    Simple black line drawing showing how three circles and a line are subconsciously recognized as a face on Wikipedia gem.

    Report

    Violeta Draseikaitė
    #29

    Screenshot of a funny Wikipedia gem entry titled Whiskeyleaks defining intelligence leaks due to alcohol intoxication.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #30

    Members of South Korean band BTS at the White House, a funny gem found on Wikipedia shared by people online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article explaining an autological word, a funny gem found on Wikipedia worth sharing.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia entry humorously stating no public education in Lost Springs due to no children, a funny Wikipedia gem.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #33

    Astronaut twins Scott and Mark Kelly pictured in NASA flight suits illustrating a funny Wikipedia gem about time dilation.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article showing a funny historical social custom, part of gems found on Wikipedia.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article explaining the term wet bias in weather forecasts found on Wikipedia gems.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a funny Wikipedia entry titled Just 5 Guys, a professional wrestling group in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #37

    Live rock performance with Aerosmith on stage, a funny Wikipedia gem shared by people finding hidden humor.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #38

    Wikipedia entry showing a child genius who joined American Mensa at 2 years old, a funny gem found on Wikipedia.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #39

    Map showing legality of flamethrower ownership across US states, a funny Wikipedia gem found and shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #40

    Excerpt from a Wikipedia page showing a humorous historical fact as a funny gem found on Wikipedia.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #41

    Historic Anglo-Zanzibar War Wikipedia entry showing the Sultan's palace after bombardment with detailed battle info.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny Wikipedia gem showing the origin of the term mall goth with highlighted words mall and goth.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #43

    Headless Mule Wikipedia entry showing a mythical character in Brazilian folklore with a burning head illustration.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article explaining the mighty girl effect and eldest daughter effect with gender inequality terms.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #45

    Telephone booth set up by a farmer for emergency use by Amish families, a funny gem found on Wikipedia shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #46

    Car buried in deep snow during heavy snowstorm, a funny Wikipedia gem showing snowy weather challenges.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a funny Wikipedia gem about Indian cricketer Napoleon Einstein's name origin and background details.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page describing ember months as the last four months of the year with a unique cultural meaning.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #49

    Alt text: A funny Wikipedia gem about filmmaker Alice Wu using a commitment device involving a $1000 check to the NRA.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #50

    Table showing litotes phrases with their simpler meanings, a funny Wikipedia gem found and shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #51

    Screenshot of Wikipedia page sections including music video, critical reception, charts, certifications, personnel, and cyber attack entries.

    Guess the song!

    depthsofwiki Report

    #52

    Wikipedia page showing Subaru BRAT car with detailed description, a funny gem found on the platform.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #53

    Artist's impression of a peryton, a mythological hybrid animal found in funny Wikipedia gems shared online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #54

    Wikipedia screenshot explaining the CSI effect and its impact on juror attitudes and forensic science expectations.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #55

    Wikipedia page showing the Lady Macbeth effect, a psychology concept related to shame and cleaning behavior.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #56

    Wikipedia excerpt about William Shanks, an English mathematician known for calculating pi’s digits before computers.

    Imagine if you devoted your life to calculating pi, toiled hours a day for YEARS until you the end of your life. and it turns out 20 years ago you were off by one and everything after that was basically a waste

    depthsofwiki Report

