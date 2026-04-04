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If you’ve ever seen someone fix a busted lawnmower with duct tape, zip ties, and pure stubbornness, you’ve witnessed what Americans call “redneck engineering.”

It’s a wild mix of grit and creativity, with no manuals or fancy tools… just pure improvisation. It’s not pretty-looking, but somehow, it works.

This is exactly the vibe of r/redneckengineering, the subreddit celebrating wild DIY hacks that are functional, hilarious, messy, and totally unconventional.

If you want to know what a fan-powered go-kart or a water-powered weenie rotisserie looks like, keep scrolling.

You’ll even come across someone who made a holder for their phone holder, because why not?