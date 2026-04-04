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If you’ve ever seen someone fix a busted lawnmower with duct tape, zip ties, and pure stubbornness, you’ve witnessed what Americans call “redneck engineering.”

It’s a wild mix of grit and creativity, with no manuals or fancy tools… just pure improvisation. It’s not pretty-looking, but somehow, it works.

This is exactly the vibe of r/redneckengineering, the subreddit celebrating wild DIY hacks that are functional, hilarious, messy, and totally unconventional.

If you want to know what a fan-powered go-kart or a water-powered weenie rotisserie looks like, keep scrolling.

You’ll even come across someone who made a holder for their phone holder, because why not?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Seen Somewhere In Eastern Europe

Green rubber boot used as a makeshift holder for a drainpipe on a rough concrete base, an example of redneck engineering.

_borisg Report

47points
POST
zimmerjenny82 avatar
Daisydaisy
Daisydaisy
Community Member
Premium 18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually quite impressive!

25
25points
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    #2

    One Fork To Hold Them All

    Handmade shaving brush and razor holder made from wood and metal, an example of redneck engineering creativity.

    Axelbantee Report

    38points
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    It’s quite interesting to read about the origins of the term redneck engineering. It’s basically an informal slang term used to label a makeshift solution or jury‑rigged fix that might be functional but is not considered professional.

    It doesn’t have a fixed historical origin though, since it’s a folk slang that grew organically from cultural stereotypes and grassroots usage.

    But the term itself comes from the word “redneck,” which originally emerged in 19th‑century America. It referred to poor white rural laborers, especially in the Southern United States, whose necks became sunburned from long days working outdoors — literally having a red neck.

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    Early written instances of redneck date back to the 1830s, often as a derogatory label used by more affluent classes to describe these rural workers.
    #3

    Put A Mirror In A High Cabinet To See Where Everything Is

    Wooden box with a circular mirror inside and a plastic container in front showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    Herbertie25 Report

    37points
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dinnerware surveillance. I don't trust those salad plates.

    16
    16points
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    #4

    Dewalt's Newest Grinder Attachment

    Man using redneck engineering with a grinder attached to PVC pipe that emits smoke against a concrete wall outdoors.

    longlostwalker Report

    32points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as the pipe doesn't shift, it looks like it's great at keeping the work target clean.

    11
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    The term redneck evolved culturally and politically — for example, white working‑class identities, stereotypes of conservatism or lack of sophistication.

    But it has since been reclaimed by some people who wear it as a badge of pride or cultural identity. It’s now increasingly seen as a symbol of resourcefulness and do‑it-yourself (DIY) spirit.

    Redneck engineering grew from this very idea: a mix of the redneck stereotype — someone who makes do with what they’ve got — and the knack for building or fixing things that actually work.

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    #5

    Was Getting Annoyed By Fruit Flies At My Local Pub. They Have An Electric Fly Swatter And A Sweet Beer They Like. Hands Free

    A blender with a tennis racket attached, showcasing redneck engineering creativity on a wooden table in a cozy room.

    driftmunkey Report

    28points
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a beautiful Pub.

    13
    13points
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    #6

    Found This Hammer/Wrench On A Jobsite

    Close-up of a homemade tool combining a wrench and hammer handle wrapped in black tape, showcasing redneck engineering.

    Zithrabug7 Report

    24points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything is a hammer when you are an electrician.

    26
    26points
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    There are a bunch of other terms that capture the same makeshift, improvisational fix vibe as redneck engineering, but each has a slightly different essence or origin.

    For example, jury-rigging means making a temporary fix using whatever’s available, and the word comes from sailors rigging a damaged ship’s mast or sails.

    For example, using a broomstick as a broken flagpole.

    There’s MacGyvering, which means cleverly improvising a fix with random tools. It originated from the TV show MacGyver, where the hero solved problems using everyday items.

    For example, using duct tape, a paperclip, and a battery to open a locked door.

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    Other words include shadetree mechanics, backyard engineering and bush engineering.

    Redneck engineering is all about rough, over-the-top DIY fixes with a rural, scrappy vibe (often informal and humorous). While the other terms focus more on specific settings.
    #7

    I Built A Tiny Boat Out Of Junk I Found On Facebook Marketplace

    Man fishing on a homemade floating platform with DIY equipment, showcasing redneck engineering on a calm lake.

    outerspacemannn Report

    24points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like you'd have to be careful to keep it from tipping. Legit question: Is that a boat registration on the side?

    6
    6points
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    #8

    New Hampshire Public Restroom. It's Magnificent

    Improvised redneck engineering toilet paper holder made from metal bracket and bungee cords hanging on a wall hook.

    ShotMammoth8266 Report

    21points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better that than no paper!

    13
    13points
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    #9

    Water Powered Weenie Rotisserie

    Improvised redneck engineering water wheel made from a bicycle wheel and wooden paddles beside a fire pit in a snowy yard.

    pinkbikeralph Report

    21points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is brilliant.

    7
    7points
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    The redneck engineering community is quite big. The subreddit itself, created in 2013, now boasts of 97K weekly visitors.

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    Broader DIY data shows how common this kind of problem‑solving is. About 45% of US adults said in a survey that they participated in DIY projects weekly.

    Another survey showed that 47% of DIY enthusiasts use YouTube to learn how to do home repairs or projects themselves.
    #10

    My Customers Laptop Hinge Failed. This Was Her Solution

    Laptop screen supported with string and tape as an example of redneck engineering causing concern for actual engineers.

    rxtechrepair Report

    18points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is an unhinged solution.

    22
    22points
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    #11

    I Don't Know If It Fits, But We Repurposed Our Babyphone

    Baby monitor showing a washing machine screen as part of redneck engineering, blending household devices creatively.

    PForsberg85 Report

    17points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know you could get baby washing machines.

    6
    6points
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    #12

    Saw This In A Walmart Parking Lot In Florida At 10 Pm. I'm Just Wondering If This Is A Vuck Or A Tran

    Old van in a parking lot modified with a makeshift pickup truck bed showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    Slayer2_meme_MAN Report

    17points
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    In the current economic climate, more and more people are opting to repair and replace over buying new, according to new data.

    About 80% of Americans said that taking better care of their things and doing more DIY and household repair helps them feel more in control when their finances feel unpredictable.

    About 40% of them said they have fixed clothing or textiles, 38% tackled home décor or furniture and 37% dove into plumbing projects.
    #13

    Thought I'd Show My Finished Scrap Metal Forklift

    Homemade forklift with a yellow seat and rusted metal frame, an example of redneck engineering in an outdoor rural area.

    retrorubbish2 Report

    16points
    POST
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel that is extremely dangerous.

    17
    17points
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    #14

    The Dui Deluxe

    Homemade motorized tricycle with custom redneck engineering modifications parked in a lot next to a building.

    FloatingDownHere Report

    16points
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    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Frankenbike. Cute!

    7
    7points
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    #15

    How To Wrap A Sword

    Flexible ventilation duct placed under decorated Christmas tree with holiday plush toys, a clear example of redneck engineering.

    Remarkable-Clerk-969 Report

    16points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or a python.

    13
    13points
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    For a lot of people, DIY is about instant gratification as well. They see a leaky faucet or a wobbly chair, and instead of waiting for professional help, they grab some tools and duct tape and fix it themselves.

    There’s also the bragging rights factor. Nothing beats the smug satisfaction of telling your friends that you made or fixed something from scratch, even if it looks a little rough around the edges.

    Some people are drawn to the control it gives them, doing things exactly their way.

    Others see it as a creative outlet. For example, rigging a lamp, building a tiny boat, or turning trash into treasure becomes almost an art form.

    And let’s not forget the fun of it. For many, DIY is a mix of problem-solving amid chaos, and a chance to flex ingenuity.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Redneck Water Cooler

    Two construction workers using a water jug attached to a traffic cone in a redneck engineering setup.

    devils_affogato Report

    16points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cooling the concrete saw. Amazing.

    14
    14points
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    #17

    Toilet At My Job No Longer Out Of Order, Courtesy Of Yours Truly

    Toilet with a cardboard box labeled keep frozen and a wire pull-up handle shows a redneck engineering bathroom fix.

    eldritchpussymaggots Report

    15points
    POST
    erikmeyenberg avatar
    Phaiax
    Phaiax
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My granddad had a contraption above his bathtub. It was basically a water pump which was powered and operated via an old wall mounted power drill. This pump could empty the tub and transport the water over the toilet in a container. This water could then be used to flush the toilet.

    10
    10points
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    #18

    Door Bell Backup

    Improvised redneck engineering doorbell using a hammer fixed to the wall with metal brackets and handwritten sign.

    Henderson2026 Report

    15points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It made me remember the movie "The Shining"!

    2
    2points
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    Did you know that redneck engineering has plenty of benefits as well, apart from, of course, saving money and having a functional end-product.

    Research shows that people who work with their hands often enjoy a sense of accomplishment. They also have improved problem‑solving skills, and creative satisfaction that comes from shaping their own environment.

    People who take part in arts, crafts, woodworking, or similar projects also report lower levels of mental distress and higher feelings of accomplishment and quality of life.

    Other research shows that time spent in nature and physical activity tied to gardening or yard work can also have positive effects on your mental health.
    #19

    Converted Porta Potty To Shower Stall

    Converted porta potty into outdoor shower stall, an example of creative redneck engineering in a rural outdoor setting.

    cerealizer Report

    14points
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    #20

    Moving Across Country And Don’t Have A Box For My Curved TV. 10 Small Boxes And Almost A Whole Roll Of Duct Tape Later

    Cardboard box reinforced with excessive duct tape on tiled floor, an example of redneck engineering craftsmanship.

    deadpoetic333 Report

    11points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck getting this delivered undamaged (unless you are moving it yourself).

    11
    11points
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    The biggest flex of redneck engineering is that it lowers your environmental footprint right at home. When you fix and reuse things instead of trashing them or buying new, you cut down on waste and help the planet.

    Repairing an old chair or upcycling scrap wood keeps materials out of the landfill and stretches their life, which means fewer natural resources are pulled from the earth to make new stuff.

    Studies show that reducing and reusing products saves energy, cuts greenhouse gas emissions, and even prevents pollution linked to making and transporting new goods.
    #21

    Deer Stand Spotted In The Wild

    Van parked on a high platform with stairs in a rural area, an example of redneck engineering outdoors.

    weeerdoe Report

    10points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't park there mate.

    14
    14points
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    #22

    My Roommates Solution To Making Our Shower Tall People Friendly

    Improvised redneck engineering shower setup with mismatched pipes and showerheads mounted in a bathtub corner.

    BoredomBot2000 Report

    10points
    POST
    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm flummoxed that shower heads on rails for height adjustment are apparently an unaffordable luxury item in OP's home country. Lidl and Aldi in Germany regularly have them on their special sale days for 50 Euro or less.

    4
    4points
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    #23

    When Aerator Is Stuck To Faucet Due To Mineral Buildup

    Faucet handle covered with plastic wrap and lemon slice demonstrating redneck engineering creativity.

    KrazyKev03 Report

    10points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm assuming this is just to hold the lemon in place long enough for the citric acid to dissolve the limescale buildup and allow removal.

    28
    28points
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    Redneck engineering shows us how people think and react when rules and resources are limited.

    And in a world where we often glorify expertise and polished results, redneck engineering celebrates the confidence to experiment and the courage to fail.

    Because, sometimes the simplest, scrappiest idea can be the most brilliant.
    #24

    What In Tarnation

    Rusty, customized rat rod car with exposed engine and biohazard symbol, showing extreme redneck engineering creativity.

    Consistent_Pen478 Report

    9points
    POST
    cathy_mcgee avatar
    Don't listen to me
    Don't listen to me
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So it just scrapes off the tarmac as it goes??

    14
    14points
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    #25

    That's One Way To Do It

    Floor cutout around door with uneven edges and exposed concrete, an example of redneck engineering in home construction.

    NewAcanthaceae869 Report

    9points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is possible to shorten doors.

    24
    24points
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    #26

    Washing Machine Engine With Polishing Attachment, By My Dearest Uncle

    Homemade redneck engineering device with motor and polishing pad on a cluttered workbench in a workshop.

    Tiziek Report

    9points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would 'motor' be the more correct term than 'engine'?

    15
    15points
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    #27

    Redneck Engineering

    Pickup truck carrying long metal rods with an unconventional setup, an example of redneck engineering on a highway at night.

    PacquiaoFreeHousing Report

    9points
    POST
    heidi_2 avatar
    trollingergirl
    trollingergirl
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the police pulled him out, like, instantly. Ladungssicherung!! (Load securing).

    17
    17points
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    #28

    Catproofed Laptop Keyboard

    Laptop with a metal grill placed on keyboard in a cluttered workspace showing an example of redneck engineering.

    UnScrapper Report

    9points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this room you rather need ratproofed.

    5
    5points
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    #29

    Broken Tail Light, Uh..repaired

    Rear taillight on a white truck patched with red and yellow tape showing redneck engineering repair.

    youcanteatcatskevn Report

    9points
    POST
    karen-lancaster000 avatar
    Yeah, you heard
    Yeah, you heard
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I pity the country where this is road legal

    3
    3points
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    #30

    Marketplace Find, Fan Powered Go Cart For Only $150!

    Homemade redneck engineering scooter with a car seat, metal basket frame, and a large fan blade in the back.

    GingerBeast81 Report

    8points
    POST
    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm shuddering at the thought of fan blades whirling right behind the driver's head - not least because I have long hair. I think the proper word is 'scalping'...

    20
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    #31

    The Skate Trucks And Wheels Under The Front Of This 1990 Lamborghini

    Close-up of makeshift car fog lights revealing redneck engineering modifications on vehicle front end components.

    Ketachloride Report

    8points
    POST
    danflo avatar
    Dan Flo
    Dan Flo
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im more worried about what happened to the skater.

    11
    11points
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    #32

    I Was Too Cheap To Buy New Chuck

    Hand holding a power drill with a homemade welded extension and screwdriver bit in a redneck engineering style.

    Upstairs_Ad3664 Report

    8points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeeeeah, unless that's at a perfect 90 degree angle (and it doesn't seem like it), something's going to get damaged. Probably the user.

    3
    3points
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    #33

    Slipping On Ice? Screw Cleats!

    Shoe sole modified with bolts for extra grip, an example of redneck engineering that might worry actual engineers.

    Pooch76 Report

    8points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Th flip flop foot ads more drama to the pic.

    11
    11points
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    #34

    Never Thought I’d Get To Contribute To This Sub! I Needed To Cut My Hair But Loathe The Little Clippings

    Vacuum cleaner handle secured with black tape in a redneck engineering fix that might shock actual engineers.

    GinnySol Report

    7points
    POST
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this reminds of that old tv advertisment where you had something to put on your vacuum cleaner to cut your hair....that was aeons ago

    13
    13points
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    #35

    Is This Dangerous?

    Battery-powered circuit with LEDs and resistors wired in a makeshift design showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    welldonez Report

    7points
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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its a 9v battery. So no, not really.

    16
    16points
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    #36

    Does This Tea-Machine Count? Pic Is From My Local Ua Community (=not Mine)

    Improvised redneck engineering tea brewing setup using computer parts and a suspended tea bag over a cup of tea.

    Future_Deer_7518 Report

    7points
    POST
    boredpanda_194 avatar
    Rusty
    Rusty
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The drive looks horrified. 😨

    17
    17points
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    #37

    A Pinhole Leak And The Maintenance Man Was “Sick”

    PVC pipes connected with a metal clamp and tape in a makeshift setup illustrating redneck engineering fails.

    uli-knot Report

    6points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes sense for an emergency repair. Be chancy in left too long before replacing.

    6
    6points
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    #38

    Bro’s Invented Another Way To Round Off Nuts

    Hand holding a small adjustable crowfoot tool, an example of redneck engineering in a workshop setting.

    Desperate_Set_7708 Report

    6points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the socket is interchangeable and you don't need leverage, it looks functional.

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Technologia

    Coffee mug repaired with metal clamps and a pipe handle showcasing redneck engineering creativity and resourcefulness.

    DeepHelicopter9917 Report

    6points
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    #40

    My Dad’s Phone Holder Holder

    Car interior showing redneck engineering with a wooden phone holder mounted next to the steering wheel.

    Banjerpickin Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can get phone holders that plug into the air vents very cheap.

    15
    15points
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    #41

    The Temporary Fix Has Become A Permanent Fix

    Improvised redneck engineering bucket hanging from ceiling pipe with yellow hose attached inside an industrial setting.

    Jvinsnes Report

    6points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a leaky roof? Is be worried about mold

    6
    6points
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    #42

    The Boots Are Great, But The Tread Was Worn Down And It's Slippery Outside. Problem Solved, Hopefully

    Boot soles being modified with a rotary tool in a workshop showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    Krillmen Report

    6points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Done to car tires all the time, including new ones. It's called siping.

    8
    8points
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    #43

    Trunk Latch

    Close-up of a dirty Lexus taillight with a redneck engineering antenna fix on the snowy vehicle surface.

    Alternative-Skill-73 Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see Mr. Bean has gone upscale.

    3
    3points
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    #44

    Somebody In My City Wired A Power Strip To A Light Pole

    Exposed electrical wiring with a power strip connected inside a broken streetlight base, a risky example of redneck engineering.

    birdsarentreal2 Report

    6points
    POST
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In South Africa they wire their entire house's electricity to the light pole.

    10
    10points
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    #45

    Redneck Baby Jail

    Homemade redneck engineering door barrier with wooden slats and a metal hook latch to block access to a bathroom doorway.

    last_verse Report

    6points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why make it so tall? Superbaby? I think it's a cat filter.

    11
    11points
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    #46

    Hmmm

    Multiple charging adapters wired into a wooden board with cords held by metal clips in an example of redneck engineering.

    DamageRecent6106 Report

    6points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is the first one of this type of photo that has genuinely caused me deep anxiety.

    23
    23points
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    #47

    Made My Own Eyeglass Prescription

    Optical lens kit held by hand with glasses above, showcasing redneck engineering in an inventive setup.

    Lavasioux Report

    5points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See what he did there with the photo.

    1
    1point
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    #48

    Found At A Thrift Store. Is There A Legitimate Use, Or Should I Be Worried My Prints Are On It?

    Hand holding a coiled jumper cable with a red clamp and a three-prong plug in a shopping cart, showing redneck engineering.

    _sonidero_ Report

    5points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hang on: that is to jump start a car by simply plugging jumper cables into an electrical outlet? One system has low voltage and high amperage; the other has high voltage and low amperage. Probably would simultaneously fail and destroy all your electronics at once.

    10
    10points
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    #49

    Chunk Of Asphalt Kicked Up And Put A Hole In My E46 Bmw Oil Pan. Got The Car Home With 1-Minute Gasket Maker, A Can Of Pepsi, And Some Gas Station 10w-30

    Close-up of vehicle metal part with a poorly welded and patched hole, showcasing redneck engineering repair.

    Goblin_Eye_Poker Report

    5points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah theres supposed to be a plate covering everything underneath.

    2
    2points
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    #50

    Proud Of Myself

    Feet covered in clear plastic in a bathtub, an example of redneck engineering in a home bathroom setting.

    SarraBellumm Report

    5points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not entirely sure why she's proud of herself but OK, if it gives you joy.

    4
    4points
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    #51

    Why Use Nuts When Wood Doesn't Rust?

    Close-up of redneck engineering using a wood wedge to secure a metal car part inside the engine compartment.

    gnarlyteen Report

    5points
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    #52

    Draft Blocker 4000

    Stacked paper towels and laundry detergent placed in front of a door showing a simple redneck engineering setup.

    Glowing_Trash_Panda Report

    5points
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    #53

    It's Magnificent, Reliable, And A Whole Lotta Jank

    A makeshift redneck engineering phone repair using melted glue and exposed wires plugged into a power socket.

    What do you think about my new Home Server?﻿

    xseagdc Report

    4points
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    #54

    Ultimate Stick Drift Solution

    Xbox controller with rubber bands wrapped around the joysticks showing redneck engineering improvisation to fix broken parts.

    guillotine4you Report

    4points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did this for a game once. It was a racing game, don't remember the name of the game. But there was a level that was just an oval, but you had to do 500 laps to win a new car.

    3
    3points
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    #55

    My Dads Homemade Oil And Wood Burning Stove

    Improvised redneck engineering setup with old water heater and makeshift piping in a cluttered workshop corner.

    Mesoposty Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to burn a house down 101.

    13
    13points
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    #56

    Found This On The Street

    Plastic bottle attached to outdoor valve for a makeshift water flow setup, showing redneck engineering creativity outdoors.

    Proud-Ad9139 Report

    4points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This setup has unions and valves are easy to find. Not a problem to repair, really. If the issue is with what appears to be a galvanized pipe coming in from the left, this could take some time to fix. The temporary fix works, though.

    0
    0points
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    #57

    Facebook Marketplace With The Homemade Enclosed Trailer

    Half black and half white vehicle with improvised door panel and a trailer hitch attachment, example of redneck engineering.

    QuiglyDwnUnda Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    My “Simple” Solution To Litter Box Smells

    Improvised redneck engineering vent system attached to a cat litter box in a makeshift setup.

    _DomuC_ Report

    4points
    POST
    brandielitchfield avatar
    Brandie Litchfield
    Brandie Litchfield
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because scooping out the little cat poops is hard work....I used to have a three legged cat who would try to outrun his stink when he left a stinky Pooh in the box, it was hilarious. He was an Orange cat sharing that one brain cell they all share....always knew when he pooped and it was about to smell bad because he would run out of the room as fast as his three legs would carry him 👀 looking scared of his own b**t haha I really miss that idiot cat, he was always doing something hilariously stupid

    20
    20points
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    #59

    Simplified My Keys Setup

    Two images showing examples of redneck engineering with keys repurposed or modified in unusual ways.

    VladLunachev Report

    3points
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    #60

    Slowish Leak On Water Pipe, No Plumber Available Today - 10 Layers Of Paint And 2 Burlap Bags Cut In Strips

    Rusty and patched red pipes held together with tape and wires, an example of redneck engineering plumbing fix.

    Big_Preparation4982 Report

    3points
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    #61

    I Was Alone....non-Slip Ladder Base Support

    Wooden ladder with a makeshift base made of planks balancing on uneven gravel surface redneck engineering example.

    techlira Report

    3points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless that's nailed into place, that provides less traction than the original feet of the ladder.

    26
    26points
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    #62

    Homie Thinks Duck Tape Structural

    Improvised redneck engineering solution using duct tape to hang a gaming console on a closet rod, risking damage.

    BookAdministrative78 Report

    3points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's NOT? Nobody tell Red Green!

    2
    2points
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    #63

    Needed More Power

    Improvised redneck engineering power adapter made by connecting a USB cable to a heavy-duty industrial plug on a worn surface.

    Slippi_Fist Report

    3points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AWS power source.

    1
    1point
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    #64

    MS Teams - Mobile (Laptop) Productivity Enhancement

    Rusty pliers duct-taped to a damaged keyboard, a redneck engineering example that might shock actual engineers.

    crackercortex Report

    3points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At first glance I thought a deer was trying to steal the keyboard.

    2
    2points
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    #65

    Redneck Demon Core

    Improvised redneck engineering setup using clamps and spring in a workshop, showcasing creative but risky mechanical fixes.

    Same_Ad4736 Report

    3points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cause of death was a vicegripobotomy"

    3
    3points
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    #66

    The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made

    Bathtub with hanging red heat lamps rigged to a shower rod, demonstrating redneck engineering in a bathroom setup.

    TheSlayer51_ Report

    3points
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    #67

    Forgotten Light Switch

    Improvised wooden bracket with metal hinges holding a panel, an example of redneck engineering in a home setting.

    PharthSharth Report

    2points
    POST
    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this idea I have a cabinet that blocks my light switch

    0
    0points
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    #68

    The Lid Of My Cup Broke Last Year Ago. And I Fixed It

    Improvised kitchen setup showing a homemade clamp on a thermos, an example of redneck engineering creativity.

    Foggybubbles360 Report

    2points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That stove top is in serious need of a deep clean.

    16
    16points
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    #69

    When Opening The Dishwasher Is Too Much Work

    Dishwasher installed with rough cut countertop edge, an example of redneck engineering in a kitchen setting.

    TallCedarRoad Report

    1point
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Opening the dishwasher wasn't the issue. Setting the programme was.

    6
    6points
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