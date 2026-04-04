“One Fork To Hold Them All”: 69 Times People Turned Random Junk Into Clever Solutions (New Pics)
If you’ve ever seen someone fix a busted lawnmower with duct tape, zip ties, and pure stubbornness, you’ve witnessed what Americans call “redneck engineering.”
It’s a wild mix of grit and creativity, with no manuals or fancy tools… just pure improvisation. It’s not pretty-looking, but somehow, it works.
This is exactly the vibe of r/redneckengineering, the subreddit celebrating wild DIY hacks that are functional, hilarious, messy, and totally unconventional.
If you want to know what a fan-powered go-kart or a water-powered weenie rotisserie looks like, keep scrolling.
You’ll even come across someone who made a holder for their phone holder, because why not?
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Seen Somewhere In Eastern Europe
One Fork To Hold Them All
It’s quite interesting to read about the origins of the term redneck engineering. It’s basically an informal slang term used to label a makeshift solution or jury‑rigged fix that might be functional but is not considered professional.
It doesn’t have a fixed historical origin though, since it’s a folk slang that grew organically from cultural stereotypes and grassroots usage.
But the term itself comes from the word “redneck,” which originally emerged in 19th‑century America. It referred to poor white rural laborers, especially in the Southern United States, whose necks became sunburned from long days working outdoors — literally having a red neck.
Early written instances of redneck date back to the 1830s, often as a derogatory label used by more affluent classes to describe these rural workers.
Put A Mirror In A High Cabinet To See Where Everything Is
Dinnerware surveillance. I don't trust those salad plates.
Dewalt's Newest Grinder Attachment
As long as the pipe doesn't shift, it looks like it's great at keeping the work target clean.
The term redneck evolved culturally and politically — for example, white working‑class identities, stereotypes of conservatism or lack of sophistication.
But it has since been reclaimed by some people who wear it as a badge of pride or cultural identity. It’s now increasingly seen as a symbol of resourcefulness and do‑it-yourself (DIY) spirit.
Redneck engineering grew from this very idea: a mix of the redneck stereotype — someone who makes do with what they’ve got — and the knack for building or fixing things that actually work.
Was Getting Annoyed By Fruit Flies At My Local Pub. They Have An Electric Fly Swatter And A Sweet Beer They Like. Hands Free
Found This Hammer/Wrench On A Jobsite
There are a bunch of other terms that capture the same makeshift, improvisational fix vibe as redneck engineering, but each has a slightly different essence or origin.
For example, jury-rigging means making a temporary fix using whatever’s available, and the word comes from sailors rigging a damaged ship’s mast or sails.
For example, using a broomstick as a broken flagpole.
There’s MacGyvering, which means cleverly improvising a fix with random tools. It originated from the TV show MacGyver, where the hero solved problems using everyday items.
For example, using duct tape, a paperclip, and a battery to open a locked door.
Other words include shadetree mechanics, backyard engineering and bush engineering.
Redneck engineering is all about rough, over-the-top DIY fixes with a rural, scrappy vibe (often informal and humorous). While the other terms focus more on specific settings.
I Built A Tiny Boat Out Of Junk I Found On Facebook Marketplace
Looks like you'd have to be careful to keep it from tipping. Legit question: Is that a boat registration on the side?
New Hampshire Public Restroom. It's Magnificent
Water Powered Weenie Rotisserie
The redneck engineering community is quite big. The subreddit itself, created in 2013, now boasts of 97K weekly visitors.
Broader DIY data shows how common this kind of problem‑solving is. About 45% of US adults said in a survey that they participated in DIY projects weekly.
Another survey showed that 47% of DIY enthusiasts use YouTube to learn how to do home repairs or projects themselves.
My Customers Laptop Hinge Failed. This Was Her Solution
I Don't Know If It Fits, But We Repurposed Our Babyphone
Saw This In A Walmart Parking Lot In Florida At 10 Pm. I'm Just Wondering If This Is A Vuck Or A Tran
In the current economic climate, more and more people are opting to repair and replace over buying new, according to new data.
About 80% of Americans said that taking better care of their things and doing more DIY and household repair helps them feel more in control when their finances feel unpredictable.
About 40% of them said they have fixed clothing or textiles, 38% tackled home décor or furniture and 37% dove into plumbing projects.
Thought I'd Show My Finished Scrap Metal Forklift
The Dui Deluxe
How To Wrap A Sword
For a lot of people, DIY is about instant gratification as well. They see a leaky faucet or a wobbly chair, and instead of waiting for professional help, they grab some tools and duct tape and fix it themselves.
There’s also the bragging rights factor. Nothing beats the smug satisfaction of telling your friends that you made or fixed something from scratch, even if it looks a little rough around the edges.
Some people are drawn to the control it gives them, doing things exactly their way.
Others see it as a creative outlet. For example, rigging a lamp, building a tiny boat, or turning trash into treasure becomes almost an art form.
And let’s not forget the fun of it. For many, DIY is a mix of problem-solving amid chaos, and a chance to flex ingenuity.
Redneck Water Cooler
Toilet At My Job No Longer Out Of Order, Courtesy Of Yours Truly
My granddad had a contraption above his bathtub. It was basically a water pump which was powered and operated via an old wall mounted power drill. This pump could empty the tub and transport the water over the toilet in a container. This water could then be used to flush the toilet.
Door Bell Backup
Did you know that redneck engineering has plenty of benefits as well, apart from, of course, saving money and having a functional end-product.
Research shows that people who work with their hands often enjoy a sense of accomplishment. They also have improved problem‑solving skills, and creative satisfaction that comes from shaping their own environment.
People who take part in arts, crafts, woodworking, or similar projects also report lower levels of mental distress and higher feelings of accomplishment and quality of life.
Other research shows that time spent in nature and physical activity tied to gardening or yard work can also have positive effects on your mental health.
Converted Porta Potty To Shower Stall
Moving Across Country And Don’t Have A Box For My Curved TV. 10 Small Boxes And Almost A Whole Roll Of Duct Tape Later
The biggest flex of redneck engineering is that it lowers your environmental footprint right at home. When you fix and reuse things instead of trashing them or buying new, you cut down on waste and help the planet.
Repairing an old chair or upcycling scrap wood keeps materials out of the landfill and stretches their life, which means fewer natural resources are pulled from the earth to make new stuff.
Studies show that reducing and reusing products saves energy, cuts greenhouse gas emissions, and even prevents pollution linked to making and transporting new goods.
Deer Stand Spotted In The Wild
My Roommates Solution To Making Our Shower Tall People Friendly
I'm flummoxed that shower heads on rails for height adjustment are apparently an unaffordable luxury item in OP's home country. Lidl and Aldi in Germany regularly have them on their special sale days for 50 Euro or less.
When Aerator Is Stuck To Faucet Due To Mineral Buildup
Redneck engineering shows us how people think and react when rules and resources are limited.
And in a world where we often glorify expertise and polished results, redneck engineering celebrates the confidence to experiment and the courage to fail.
Because, sometimes the simplest, scrappiest idea can be the most brilliant.
What In Tarnation
That's One Way To Do It
Washing Machine Engine With Polishing Attachment, By My Dearest Uncle
Would 'motor' be the more correct term than 'engine'?
Redneck Engineering
I hope the police pulled him out, like, instantly. Ladungssicherung!! (Load securing).
Catproofed Laptop Keyboard
Broken Tail Light, Uh..repaired
Marketplace Find, Fan Powered Go Cart For Only $150!
I'm shuddering at the thought of fan blades whirling right behind the driver's head - not least because I have long hair. I think the proper word is 'scalping'...
The Skate Trucks And Wheels Under The Front Of This 1990 Lamborghini
I Was Too Cheap To Buy New Chuck
Slipping On Ice? Screw Cleats!
Never Thought I’d Get To Contribute To This Sub! I Needed To Cut My Hair But Loathe The Little Clippings
Is This Dangerous?
Does This Tea-Machine Count? Pic Is From My Local Ua Community (=not Mine)
A Pinhole Leak And The Maintenance Man Was “Sick”
Makes sense for an emergency repair. Be chancy in left too long before replacing.
Bro’s Invented Another Way To Round Off Nuts
If the socket is interchangeable and you don't need leverage, it looks functional.
Technologia
My Dad’s Phone Holder Holder
You can get phone holders that plug into the air vents very cheap.
The Temporary Fix Has Become A Permanent Fix
The Boots Are Great, But The Tread Was Worn Down And It's Slippery Outside. Problem Solved, Hopefully
Done to car tires all the time, including new ones. It's called siping.
Trunk Latch
Somebody In My City Wired A Power Strip To A Light Pole
In South Africa they wire their entire house's electricity to the light pole.
Redneck Baby Jail
Why make it so tall? Superbaby? I think it's a cat filter.
Hmmm
I think this is the first one of this type of photo that has genuinely caused me deep anxiety.
Made My Own Eyeglass Prescription
Found At A Thrift Store. Is There A Legitimate Use, Or Should I Be Worried My Prints Are On It?
Hang on: that is to jump start a car by simply plugging jumper cables into an electrical outlet? One system has low voltage and high amperage; the other has high voltage and low amperage. Probably would simultaneously fail and destroy all your electronics at once.
Chunk Of Asphalt Kicked Up And Put A Hole In My E46 Bmw Oil Pan. Got The Car Home With 1-Minute Gasket Maker, A Can Of Pepsi, And Some Gas Station 10w-30
Proud Of Myself
Not entirely sure why she's proud of herself but OK, if it gives you joy.
Why Use Nuts When Wood Doesn't Rust?
Draft Blocker 4000
It's Magnificent, Reliable, And A Whole Lotta Jank
What do you think about my new Home Server?
Ultimate Stick Drift Solution
I did this for a game once. It was a racing game, don't remember the name of the game. But there was a level that was just an oval, but you had to do 500 laps to win a new car.
My Dads Homemade Oil And Wood Burning Stove
Found This On The Street
This setup has unions and valves are easy to find. Not a problem to repair, really. If the issue is with what appears to be a galvanized pipe coming in from the left, this could take some time to fix. The temporary fix works, though.
Facebook Marketplace With The Homemade Enclosed Trailer
My “Simple” Solution To Litter Box Smells
Because scooping out the little cat poops is hard work....I used to have a three legged cat who would try to outrun his stink when he left a stinky Pooh in the box, it was hilarious. He was an Orange cat sharing that one brain cell they all share....always knew when he pooped and it was about to smell bad because he would run out of the room as fast as his three legs would carry him 👀 looking scared of his own b**t haha I really miss that idiot cat, he was always doing something hilariously stupid
Simplified My Keys Setup
Slowish Leak On Water Pipe, No Plumber Available Today - 10 Layers Of Paint And 2 Burlap Bags Cut In Strips
I Was Alone....non-Slip Ladder Base Support
Homie Thinks Duck Tape Structural
Needed More Power
MS Teams - Mobile (Laptop) Productivity Enhancement
Redneck Demon Core
The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made
Forgotten Light Switch
I like this idea I have a cabinet that blocks my light switch