72 Ingenious Creations From Redneck Engineers Who Live By “It Ain’t Stupid If It Works” (New Pics)
Human creativity knows no bounds. After all, we were the ones who came up with the pyramids, the computer, and the animated masterpiece Shrek. However, not every invention has to be pretty or cool. Sometimes, creating something just for bits and giggles can be just as rewarding and inventive.
Here we have for you some examples that show even the dumbest solutions and engineering ideas can work, no matter how silly or useless they look. Courtesy of the "Redneck Engineering" community, we've compiled a selection of revamped gear that shows you don't need a lot of money to make something work.
You can totally make a DIY cybertruck (more like a cybershed, to be honest) or MacGyver an iPhone tripod from a spatula and a welding clamp – you just have to get creative!
We Saw The Top Half Of This When We Drove By In Alaska Yesterday
Well, after you see a small bed welded on to a sierra cab you pretty much have to go back and take a closer look. We were taken by surprise when we got over the hill and saw the tracks underneath.
New Yacht, Having Trouble Naming Her Any Thoughts?
My Dad Was Quoted $1200 To Fix The AC. This Is His “No Cost” Solution
Wheelchairs In Bosnian Hospitals
This Is The Way Boys!!!
Cybershed
My 5 Year Old “Shelf” Surprisingly Hasn’t Broke
The Setup vs. The Outcome
When Everything Is Covered In Ice And Your Boots Have No Grip, But You Need To Go Outside
I Found This In The Elevator At The Hotel I’m Staying At
Used Truck At Dealership Has 'Fixed' Seat Recliner Handle
My Jerk Kid Left His Half-Eaten Fruit Cup Laying Around And Attracted A Bunch Of Fruit Flies. Turned It Into A Trap
When You Want A Riding Mower But Only Got $8 And A Dream
It Would Appear Someone In My Neighbourhood Is Attempting To Create A Budget Lawnmower Tractor
Coffee Maker Broke
6 People Have Their Own Lock And Each Person Can Open The Gate With Their Own
Little Guys Need Love Too…
3-Row Ford F-350. Owner Built It Himself Over The Course Of 3 Years
I Bolted A Predator Generator To My Kid’s ATV And Now It’s Basically A Hybrid Tank—
It Would Be Inappropriate Not To Share This
Kid Wanted A Kiss Doll, All We Could Afford Was A Sharpie
Two Lock Authentication 🔐
No Comment Necessary
It ain’t stupid if it works…?
Turns Out 1/2 Inch Conduit Has The Same Dimensions As Foldable Lawn Chair Frames
Had a friend jump into a lawn chair too hard and snapped one of the frame pieces and bent another, and I wanted to fix it since it has a footrest and most chairs you can find for cheap don’t have that. Turns out $7 gets you 10 feet of conduit and a few couplers which does the job on replacing them pretty well
Top-Shelf Engineering
When Inflation Gets Out Of Hand
Should Work… Spotted In East Texas
Rubber Mallet
I Made This A Little While Back
My “Custom” Prescription Goggles For Snowboarding
How My BF Lifted The Washing Machine Onto The Table He Built For Our Laundry Room
He literally drilled into the ceiling just to have something to secure the ratchet straps to the washing machine as he attempted to lift it onto the table with a hydraulic jack (unfortunately I didn’t get a picture of the wooden frame he built, carefully crafted to have a “jack point”, and the wood was ratchet strapped to the bottom of the washer as he jacked it up.
After seeing the washer swinging around a bit, I brought in the paver bricks from the backyard to help with stability after the washer was swinging a bit too much to jack it any higher up.
I was so stressed out about the swinging washer that I walked away after snapping the pic (to send to a friend begging them to come over and bring their bf to help with this washing machine lifting) and came back a few minutes later to see the washer was up on the table he built.
I’m just glad he figured it out because we had no washer or dryer for almost a month after the custom table was built and put in the laundry room, but we couldn’t figure out how to get it up there!
Went To Visit My Cousin And Was Very Amused
I Give You… The Bandit Mower
Cooling Condenser Fan Stopped Working. Problem Solved!!! Client Says It’s Cooling Well Now
Made A Wrist Brace For My Tendonitis Out Of Old Underwear, A Sock, And Elastic
Hole In The Ground + Tarp = Pool!
Needed A Tripod
Chlorine Floater
I Can't Even Understand Why Would Someone Do This
Seems Perfectly Reasonable To Me
My TV's Leds Burnt Out An This Was My Dad's Solution
When Some Guys In A Rural Maine Machine Shop Have Too Much Time On Their Hands, They Produce Greatness
I'm Impressed, Disgusted, And Tempted All At The Same Time
Authentic Redneck Expertise
My Dad Found A Youtube And Decided To Cut The Cable
I come from a proud son of a redneck duct tape engineer.
When You’re Riding And Client Wants To Hop On A Quick Call To Touch The Base
Jim Bob Just Gave An OSHA Inspector A Stroke
For Rainy Season
I Call It: Ice Breaker 5000
Anyone Else Mount Their Air Compressor On A Lawn Mower Body So It’s Easier To Push Around?
Motor Ice Boating
Cool Way To Store Wrenches
Playing Skyrim With My Watercooled S25+
CPU 45°C, Battery 24°C.
USB Hub with HDMI for external monitor and the dongle for my cheap controller. And power supply of course.