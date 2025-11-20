ADVERTISEMENT

Human creativity knows no bounds. After all, we were the ones who came up with the pyramids, the computer, and the animated masterpiece Shrek. However, not every invention has to be pretty or cool. Sometimes, creating something just for bits and giggles can be just as rewarding and inventive.

Here we have for you some examples that show even the dumbest solutions and engineering ideas can work, no matter how silly or useless they look. Courtesy of the "Redneck Engineering" community, we've compiled a selection of revamped gear that shows you don't need a lot of money to make something work.

You can totally make a DIY cybertruck (more like a cybershed, to be honest) or MacGyver an iPhone tripod from a spatula and a welding clamp – you just have to get creative!

More info: Reddit