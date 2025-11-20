ADVERTISEMENT

Human creativity knows no bounds. After all, we were the ones who came up with the pyramids, the computer, and the animated masterpiece Shrek. However, not every invention has to be pretty or cool. Sometimes, creating something just for bits and giggles can be just as rewarding and inventive.

Here we have for you some examples that show even the dumbest solutions and engineering ideas can work, no matter how silly or useless they look. Courtesy of the "Redneck Engineering" community, we've compiled a selection of revamped gear that shows you don't need a lot of money to make something work.

You can totally make a DIY cybertruck (more like a cybershed, to be honest) or MacGyver an iPhone tripod from a spatula and a welding clamp – you just have to get creative!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Saw The Top Half Of This When We Drove By In Alaska Yesterday

White pickup truck modified with tank-style tracks instead of wheels, showcasing redneck engineer's ingenious creation outdoors.

Well, after you see a small bed welded on to a sierra cab you pretty much have to go back and take a closer look. We were taken by surprise when we got over the hill and saw the tracks underneath.

DellieCurtis , 1320Video.com Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    New Yacht, Having Trouble Naming Her Any Thoughts?

    Boat modified with a camper attached, showcasing a redneck engineer's ingenious creation in a rural outdoor setting.

    Status_Term_4491 Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    My Dad Was Quoted $1200 To Fix The AC. This Is His “No Cost” Solution

    Refrigerator with a fan hanging inside to circulate cold air, an inventive redneck engineer creation.

    Reasonable-Sock-603 Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Wheelchairs In Bosnian Hospitals

    Wheelchair made using plastic chairs and bicycle wheels, showcasing creative redneck engineering ingenuity and practical design.

    jasko666 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Is The Way Boys!!!

    Lawn mower with a red canopy attached, showing a redneck engineer's inventive way to mow in extreme heat.

    No_Control8389 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cybershed

    Two unconventional, homemade cars parked side by side in a shopping center parking lot showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    XROOR Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    My 5 Year Old “Shelf” Surprisingly Hasn’t Broke

    Cardboard shelf storage made by redneck engineers showcasing ingenious creations that combine creativity and practicality.

    Yummy_Sand Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    The Setup vs. The Outcome

    Improvised smartphone holder made from a spatula and clamp captures starry night sky photo outdoors.

    solomonfix444 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    When Everything Is Covered In Ice And Your Boots Have No Grip, But You Need To Go Outside

    Brown boot with a homemade ice traction device secured by yellow cords on a snowy surface, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    ____-_________-____ Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Found This In The Elevator At The Hotel I’m Staying At

    Elevator panel with duct tape repairs and handwritten signs demonstrating redneck engineer creativity and practical fixes.

    1984Oldblue Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Used Truck At Dealership Has 'Fixed' Seat Recliner Handle

    Car seat modified with a locking plier clamp as a redneck engineer's ingenious practical solution.

    xX_FireClaw_Xx Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    My Jerk Kid Left His Half-Eaten Fruit Cup Laying Around And Attracted A Bunch Of Fruit Flies. Turned It Into A Trap

    Electric bug zapper racket with glowing purple light resting on a dark granite surface, showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    ryu311 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    When You Want A Riding Mower But Only Got $8 And A Dream

    Woman riding a homemade wagon attached to a lawnmower showcasing redneck engineer ingenious creations outdoors.

    D-B-Zzz Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    It Would Appear Someone In My Neighbourhood Is Attempting To Create A Budget Lawnmower Tractor

    A redneck engineer's inventive lawnmower bike hybrid with a detached front bicycle wheel on a driveway.

    Computer-Moth Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Coffee Maker Broke

    Homemade coffee maker setup using a chemistry funnel and flask on a kitchen counter with bananas in the background

    YeetusMyDiabeetus Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    6 People Have Their Own Lock And Each Person Can Open The Gate With Their Own

    Ingenious redneck engineer creation of a complex lock system securing a gate with multiple padlocks creatively linked.

    Snicker10101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Little Guys Need Love Too…

    Compact red truck with a homemade camper modification parked on a gravel lot, showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    XROOR Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    3-Row Ford F-350. Owner Built It Himself Over The Course Of 3 Years

    Modified white 4x4 truck with extended bed and red camper shell showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    Mercedes-Benefactor Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    I Bolted A Predator Generator To My Kid’s ATV And Now It’s Basically A Hybrid Tank—

    Child riding a homemade motorized vehicle with a generator engine attached, showcasing redneck engineer ingenuity and creativity.

    Valleytainment Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    It Would Be Inappropriate Not To Share This

    Black six-wheeled pickup truck parked outside a diner, showcasing ingenious redneck engineer vehicle modification.

    longlostwalker Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Kid Wanted A Kiss Doll, All We Could Afford Was A Sharpie

    Doll in a white lace dress with black face paint resembling a redneck engineer's quirky creation.

    Lavasioux Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Two Lock Authentication 🔐

    Improvised lock using a horseshoe secured by two padlocks on a door latch, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    mohamed_Elngar21 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    No Comment Necessary

    Boat with a homemade camper shell attached, showcasing redneck engineer ingenuity in practical vehicle modifications.

    It ain’t stupid if it works…?

    Lazy-Day Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Turns Out 1/2 Inch Conduit Has The Same Dimensions As Foldable Lawn Chair Frames

    Collapsible reclining chair with footrest set up indoors near a brown couch and television, showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    Had a friend jump into a lawn chair too hard and snapped one of the frame pieces and bent another, and I wanted to fix it since it has a footrest and most chairs you can find for cheap don’t have that. Turns out $7 gets you 10 feet of conduit and a few couplers which does the job on replacing them pretty well

    Yohan_Freshy1 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Top-Shelf Engineering

    Pickup truck with a trailer using a wooden ramp in a clever redneck engineer creation in a parking lot.

    jimx29 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    When Inflation Gets Out Of Hand

    Person skiing on homemade wooden skis in a snowy area showcasing redneck engineer ingenuity and creativity outdoors.

    Boost_Pressure Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Should Work… Spotted In East Texas

    Car with a mailbox mounted on the hood, showcasing a redneck engineer's ingenious and unconventional creation.

    Tough_Ad7054 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Rubber Mallet

    Rusty hammer with a makeshift rubber guard secured by a zip tie, a creative redneck engineering fix.

    Arctic_Scrap Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    I Made This A Little While Back

    Two red SUVs modified and connected unusually at a gas station showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    Gmoore6550 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My “Custom” Prescription Goggles For Snowboarding

    Close-up of orange protective goggles showcasing inventive redneck engineering creativity and practical design solutions.

    ArtAndCars Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    How My BF Lifted The Washing Machine Onto The Table He Built For Our Laundry Room

    DIY laundry room setup with redneck engineer creations securing washer and dryer using straps and wooden supports.

    He literally drilled into the ceiling just to have something to secure the ratchet straps to the washing machine as he attempted to lift it onto the table with a hydraulic jack (unfortunately I didn’t get a picture of the wooden frame he built, carefully crafted to have a “jack point”, and the wood was ratchet strapped to the bottom of the washer as he jacked it up.

    After seeing the washer swinging around a bit, I brought in the paver bricks from the backyard to help with stability after the washer was swinging a bit too much to jack it any higher up.

    I was so stressed out about the swinging washer that I walked away after snapping the pic (to send to a friend begging them to come over and bring their bf to help with this washing machine lifting) and came back a few minutes later to see the washer was up on the table he built.

    I’m just glad he figured it out because we had no washer or dryer for almost a month after the custom table was built and put in the laundry room, but we couldn’t figure out how to get it up there!

    professional-ecstasy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Went To Visit My Cousin And Was Very Amused

    Homemade table saw made from a repurposed washing machine, showcasing redneck engineer ingenuity and practical creativity.

    Tiziek Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    I Give You… The Bandit Mower

    Black riding lawn mower with gold bird decal on hood, demonstrating redneck engineer ingenuity and creativity outdoors.

    VanillaLlfe Report

    3points
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    East bound & down ..........

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cooling Condenser Fan Stopped Working. Problem Solved!!! Client Says It’s Cooling Well Now

    DIY cooling system made with multiple fans strapped to an air conditioning unit showing redneck engineer ingenuity outdoors at night

    Lumpy_Television5608 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Made A Wrist Brace For My Tendonitis Out Of Old Underwear, A Sock, And Elastic

    Hand wearing a homemade fingerless glove with green ribbon stitches, showcasing redneck engineering creativity and invention.

    bunchadirtymugs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Hole In The Ground + Tarp = Pool!

    Aerial view of a homemade backyard pool with a slide and inflatable toys, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    cyberentomology Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Needed A Tripod

    Sunflower used as a makeshift phone holder in a creative redneck engineer invention in a vast sunflower field.

    gabsteriinalol Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Chlorine Floater

    Pool skimmer with homemade float attached to metal frame, an ingenious creation from redneck engineers in a backyard pool.

    Beru73 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    I Can't Even Understand Why Would Someone Do This

    Wall-mounted air conditioner with a long, awkwardly routed power cord plugged into a low wall outlet in a quirky engineering setup.

    ronald999ok Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Seems Perfectly Reasonable To Me

    Man riding a 14 ft John boat with a 200hp motor showcasing redneck engineer ingenuity on a lake.

    ampocalypse Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    My TV's Leds Burnt Out An This Was My Dad's Solution

    Homemade redneck engineer creation using a TV panel as a functional light source in a creative DIY setup.

    Freekyfridayman Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    When Some Guys In A Rural Maine Machine Shop Have Too Much Time On Their Hands, They Produce Greatness

    Homemade buggy with electric start and 3-speed transmission by inventive redneck engineers in Naples, Maine.

    Hutwe Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    I'm Impressed, Disgusted, And Tempted All At The Same Time

    Homemade redneck engineer hot tub made from a stock tank with a snorke stove heating setup outdoors on grass.

    penguingod26 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Authentic Redneck Expertise

    Two sofas stacked vertically with a wooden frame enclosure demonstrating redneck engineer creativity outdoors.

    Desperate_Set_7708 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    My Dad Found A Youtube And Decided To Cut The Cable

    Homemade indoor antenna made from a wooden plank and metal wires mounted on a wall for signal reception.

    I come from a proud son of a redneck duct tape engineer.

    They_Beat_Me Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    When You’re Riding And Client Wants To Hop On A Quick Call To Touch The Base

    Laptop secured to the handlebars of a Kawasaki dirt bike showcasing ingenious redneck engineer creativity outdoors.

    Daniel-Carter Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Jim Bob Just Gave An OSHA Inspector A Stroke

    Improvised car repair at gas station with ladder and ropes supporting vehicle lift by redneck engineers.

    KingCodyBill Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    For Rainy Season

    Pool noodle used as a rainwater guard on canopy supports showcasing redneck engineering ingenuity and practical innovation.

    tomcat91709 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    I Call It: Ice Breaker 5000

    White truck with a rusted yellow snowplow attachment featuring an improvised redneck engineering modification on icy road.

    Squibbles1077 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Anyone Else Mount Their Air Compressor On A Lawn Mower Body So It’s Easier To Push Around?

    Redneck engineer invention turning a lawn mower into a mobile air compressor with hose reels attached for easy access.

    stanky_one Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Motor Ice Boating

    Ingenious redneck engineering showing a custom motorized device in snow at sunset on a frozen lake.

    eccarina Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Cool Way To Store Wrenches

    Ingenious redneck engineer creation of a compact wrench set neatly organized with a PTO pin assortment case nearby.

    XROOR Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Playing Skyrim With My Watercooled S25+

    Gaming setup with a smartphone in a glass, controller, and keyboard showcasing redneck engineer creativity and ingenuity.

    CPU 45°C, Battery 24°C.
    USB Hub with HDMI for external monitor and the dongle for my cheap controller. And power supply of course.

    Superspreadix Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Didn’t Have A Jack, So I Used Children. Children Work Just Fine.

    Two kids standing next to a homemade redneck engineer contraption made from a lawnmower and wooden planks outdoors.

    jasonhenle Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Found In Pa's Garage

    Handheld homemade contraption made from an old mousetrap and wood in a cluttered workshop, redneck engineer creation.

    BeerJedi-1269 Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    My Brother Made An Air Compressor For Me

    Portable air compressor with a homemade wooden switch mounted on the tank, showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    sublevelstreetpusher Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Pretty Sure This Is What This Sub Was Created For

    Old red pickup truck elevated with wooden blocks and jacks in yard as a redneck engineer creation.

    Zestyclose-Habit2793 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Radiation Safety In German University Lab

    Blue barrel with a radioactive symbol secured with chains on a wooden platform cart, an example of redneck engineer creativity.

    hilbertserbe Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Just Gotta Wait 1 More Year

    Hammer head repurposed as a makeshift tool handle stuck on a tree branch in a creative redneck engineer solution.

    Loes_Question_540 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Honestly Kind Of Impressed

    Treadmill converted into a sander with 100 grit sanding belt, showcasing redneck engineer creativity and practical invention.

    mothertongue79 Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    I Just... What?

    Redneck engineer's creative custom flatbed made from a repurposed school bus in an outdoor wooded area.

    hokieberg Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Ladies And Gentlemen: The Lifted Mower

    Homemade redneck engineer lawn mower with a modified rusty engine and worn wheels on an asphalt driveway outdoors.

    DrunkGuyExplains Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    My Shoe Broke During A Concert

    Close-up of a shoe sole repaired with staples, showcasing a creative redneck engineer fix in everyday life.

    Nosierk Report

    2points
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    During a concert you had a stapler ?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #64

    Power Ran Out

    Homemade outdoor stove made from propane tank and aluminum foil, showcasing redneck engineer ingenuity and practical design.

    Sam-Rood Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Has Anyone Made Something Like This?

    Homemade dual box fan setup on wooden frame with wheels and extension cord, showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    New-Fish-8027 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Dorm AC

    Water bottle frozen and placed in front of small fan, showcasing inventive redneck engineer cooling hack on wooden desk.

    Uranium-Sandwich657 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Found A Rather Brilliant Homemade Adjustable Welding Table On Fb This Morning

    Homemade welding table using a bowling ball as a pivot point illustrating redneck engineer creativity.

    TrashyAndWilling Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Mailbox Was Knocked Down. This Is How My Dad Fixed It

    Mailbox supported by a wooden post with a metal ladder frame and a rectangular wooden base, showcasing redneck engineer creativity.

    Maleficent_Apple4169 Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    DIY Audio Cable Adapter

    Close-up of a redneck engineer’s inventive cable holder on audio input ports showcasing ingenious creations that work effectively.

    Stewie873 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    The Garlic Wouldn't Stay Up

    Rice porridge container repurposed as a planter with garlic cloves taped upright in a redneck engineer creation.

    idontlikeyoufatty Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    No One Around To Boost Him And He Sends Me This

    Improvised redneck engineer battery setup with jumper cables and power tools on a truck in a snowy outdoor setting.

    Greatsetoftools Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Am I Using This Properly?

    Heavy duty 3 ton jack ingeniously repurposed as a window prop by redneck engineers.

    IncidentUnnecessary Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!