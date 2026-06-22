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There is something about airports that causes the human brain to simply stop functioning. Maybe it's the recycled air. Maybe it's the 4 a.m departure times. Maybe it's the sheer existential weight of removing your shoes in front of strangers and placing your entire life into a grey plastic bin.

The result? Chaos. Beautiful, baffling, deeply concerning chaos. The photos you're about to see are not staged. They are not exaggerated. They are simply another day at Terminal B. So whether you're a nervous flyer, a seasoned traveler, or someone who has personally done at least one of the things on this list, welcome. You are among your people.