Airport security is one of those things that most of us understand why it’s needed, but it still feels like a pain in the rear when we have to go through it. This, unfortunately, ends up distracting from the fact that it’s often a logistical miracle (in the US alone, millions per day) that so many people can be screened at once, so it might be edifying to learn how it actually works.

An ex-TSA worker went online to answer people's questions about behind the scenes parts of working at an airport. We got in touch with them to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

Reddit Q&A with former TSA worker explaining airport security policies and addressing common passenger questions.

Street_Key_4238 Report

RELATED:
    Screenshot of a conversation where a former TSA worker explains items like organic food and seasonings often flagged by security machines.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #3

    Reddit Q&A showing a former TSA worker explaining details seen on body cams and scans at security checkpoints.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen who made the post and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to hear why they decided to sit down and do an AMA (ask me anything) in the first place.

    “I did an AMA because I feel like so many people have questions about the process and either don’t get the answers they are looking for or are either too scared to ask. I honestly didn’t expect that kind of response to be honest. I guess it’s something easy for people to connect with since so many people have had an experience with TSA whether it’s good or bad.”

    Reddit Q&A thread where a former TSA worker discusses TSA agent salaries and management culture insights.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about random TSA searches, featuring user comments and replies on selection process.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Screenshot of an online Q&A about TSA procedures featuring a former TSA worker answering traveler questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    “I guess I would add even though TSA gets a bad rap and there’s a lot of bad apples working there. There are also a lot of good officers doing the job for the traveling public’s safety. There’s tons of burnout on the job because your average officer doesn’t feel respected for what they do by the public and by management but they still go in and perform everyday.”

    Reddit user discusses lost wallet and TSA agent response, revealing insights from a former TSA worker’s perspective.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #8

    Reddit conversation showing a former TSA worker explaining why X-Ray machines may flag certain body areas during airport security.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #9

    Reddit exchange where former TSA worker discusses high job turnover and encounters with athletes and celebrities.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing rude TSA behavior and tough working conditions shared by a former TSA worker.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit thread with a former TSA worker discussing the best and worst aspects of TSA jobs and promotions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #12

    Reddit Q&A featuring former TSA worker discussing airport fast food and sharing insights from their job experience.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #13

    Reddit conversation about TSA worker experiences revealing confiscated items and theft risks during security checks.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Former TSA worker answers common questions about TSA procedures and passenger interactions during airport security.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit conversation showing TSA powder testing advice from a former TSA worker answering common traveler questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve got to say, I’m in the UK and I wouldn’t take anything like that in hand luggage, that’s just asking for trouble.

    Reddit conversation where former TSA worker discusses workplace behavior and answers questions about TSA experiences.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #17

    Reddit conversation about TSA with user asking how to make TSA crossing easier and former TSA worker advising to follow directions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit conversation about TSA worker sharing answers to common questions travelers have about security procedures.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit user asks about TSA confiscated items, former TSA worker answers everything is tossed and taking items is fireable.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I’ve lost a few knives and Leathermans to the TSA” - how long did it take this person to learn a very basic and straight forward lesson???

    Screenshot of a conversation where a former TSA worker explains leaving the job for personal happiness and well-being.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #21

    Reddit conversation about TSA screening experience with metal plate and advice from a former TSA worker.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation revealing insider insights from a former TSA worker about agency information sharing.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A showing a user asking about TSA background checks and a former TSA worker answering.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #24

    Reddit conversation about TSA worker insights on traveler security and federal government efficiency in airport screening.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #25

    Reddit conversation between a former TSA worker and user discussing job location choices and nationwide job conditions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit conversation with former TSA worker explaining management focuses on wait times and throughput, not workforce care.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit conversation showing a former TSA worker answering questions about TSA career length and retirement.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #28

    Reddit thread showing a user asking about interview questions with a reply mentioning the STAR method.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread where a former TSA worker answers questions about TSA agents’ intelligence and experiences.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit users discuss lost valuables and TSA trust in a conversation with a former TSA worker answering traveler questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit user asks why TSA is disrespectful to military in uniform, answered by former TSA worker sharing insider perspective.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A with a former TSA worker answering common questions about TSA agent policies.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #33

    Reddit exchange with former TSA worker explaining reactions to passengers opting out of scanners and doing pat downs.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    TSA worker answers common questions about scanners and security screening procedures in a Reddit Q&A.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Screenshot of a forum discussion featuring a former TSA worker answering questions about TSA job challenges.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a former TSA worker discusses airport security and safety since 2001.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #37

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a former TSA worker explains why passengers are asked to put metal items in bags instead of bins.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ???? Don’t they have conveyor belts to carry the trays back to the front? That’s just basic, I thought.

    Text exchange between users discussing TSA influence, vacation weeks, and pay details based on a former TSA worker's insights.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit conversation showing a former TSA worker answering questions about management and job promotion insights.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #40

    Reddit user asks if x-ray focuses mainly on weapons, former TSA worker confirms in Q&A on TSA insights.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing TSA rules and X-rays with insights from a former TSA worker answering common questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit user discussion about facial recognition image devices from a former TSA worker answering common questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit comments discussing TSA screening and experiences shared by a former TSA worker answering common questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Out the pills in a bag that’s going in the hold, then no one cares.

    Screenshot of a user sharing negative TSA travel experience with a former TSA worker replying about accountability.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #45

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing airport speed and TSA worker insights on airport management and morale.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a former TSA worker discusses toxic work environment and job struggles.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit user discussing TSA character in Get Out, relating to insights from a former TSA worker answering common questions.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #48

    Reddit user asks about TSA confiscating mustard, former TSA worker replies it is tossed, highlighting TSA worker insights.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the future of TSA human personnel and AI at airports.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

    Reddit user shares TSA experience with duty-free whiskey bottle while former TSA worker explains possible equipment error.

    Street_Key_4238 Report

