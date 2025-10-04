“We Saw Everything”: Former TSA Worker Answers Questions You Might Have Always Wanted To AskInterview
Airport security is one of those things that most of us understand why it’s needed, but it still feels like a pain in the rear when we have to go through it. This, unfortunately, ends up distracting from the fact that it’s often a logistical miracle (in the US alone, millions per day) that so many people can be screened at once, so it might be edifying to learn how it actually works.
An ex-TSA worker went online to answer people's questions about behind the scenes parts of working at an airport. We got in touch with them to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen who made the post and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to hear why they decided to sit down and do an AMA (ask me anything) in the first place.
“I did an AMA because I feel like so many people have questions about the process and either don’t get the answers they are looking for or are either too scared to ask. I honestly didn’t expect that kind of response to be honest. I guess it’s something easy for people to connect with since so many people have had an experience with TSA whether it’s good or bad.”
“I guess I would add even though TSA gets a bad rap and there’s a lot of bad apples working there. There are also a lot of good officers doing the job for the traveling public’s safety. There’s tons of burnout on the job because your average officer doesn’t feel respected for what they do by the public and by management but they still go in and perform everyday.”