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Where others notice a random street scene, an awkward pose, or an accidental expression, Brazilian illustrator, filmmaker, photographer, and art director Lucas Levitan sees hidden stories waiting to escape the frame. Through his long-running project 'Photo Invasion,' the artist digitally draws directly onto photographs taken by strangers, transforming everyday images into surreal, witty, and unexpectedly clever visual narratives.

Over the years, the project has appeared multiple times on Bored Panda, with readers repeatedly falling in love with Levitan’s ability to uncover humor and emotion hidden inside ordinary photographs. Below, we've gathered some of his newest 'Photo Invasion' works, where spontaneous moments from real life are once again turned into playful and brilliantly imaginative stories.

More info: Instagram | lucaslevitan.com | Facebook