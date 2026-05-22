27 Ordinary Instagram Photos That Became Hilarious After This Artist Drew On Them (New Pics)
Where others notice a random street scene, an awkward pose, or an accidental expression, Brazilian illustrator, filmmaker, photographer, and art director Lucas Levitan sees hidden stories waiting to escape the frame. Through his long-running project 'Photo Invasion,' the artist digitally draws directly onto photographs taken by strangers, transforming everyday images into surreal, witty, and unexpectedly clever visual narratives.
Over the years, the project has appeared multiple times on Bored Panda, with readers repeatedly falling in love with Levitan’s ability to uncover humor and emotion hidden inside ordinary photographs. Below, we've gathered some of his newest 'Photo Invasion' works, where spontaneous moments from real life are once again turned into playful and brilliantly imaginative stories.
More info: Instagram | lucaslevitan.com | Facebook
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Recently, Levitan has started exploring a completely new creative direction: AI filmmaking. According to the artist, he has been “experimenting quite a lot” with artificial intelligence tools and storytelling formats, gradually expanding his visual language beyond still imagery and illustration. That experimentation recently led to one of his biggest milestones yet — his short film "Little Mes" was selected for the Top 10 at the prestigious Runway AI Film Festival, widely considered the world’s largest festival dedicated to AI-generated filmmaking. The final event will take place in New York City on June 11, where the winners will be announced.
Which window would you choose? This might be the saddest part of modern life — we scroll past nature, eyes glued to screens while the real world passes us by.
We’re drowning—hour after hour—lost in endless scrolling.
We talk about kids and screen time, but maybe we should point the camera at ourselves first.
This cartoon is a reminder: we’re not just holding our phones… we’re sinking into them.