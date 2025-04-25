Hospitals aren’t the sort of place one expects humor from but you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t like a joke every now and then. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that random passersby or even visitors have shared some of the hilarious signs put up by Carroll County Veterinary Clinic.

We’ve gathered the best jokes this veterinary hospital put up on its signage. Be warned, this post may contain dad jokes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vet hospital sign with a genius joke referencing Whitney Houston's song.

carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Veterinary clinic sign with a joke: "Being an adult is a little out of my price range right now."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being anything is out of most people's price range at the moment!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Vet hospital sign joke about solving problems with maturity, but choosing tacos today.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Veterinary hospital sign joke reads, "MY BACK AND I ARE NOT THE SAME AGE" with animal silhouettes.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Vet hospital sign with a humorous message about being at a point in life.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Vet hospital sign with a joke: "This heat would be bearable if someone misted me like produce every 20 minutes."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Vet hospital sign with joke: "What kind of shoes do chickens wear? Reebok Bok Boks."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Vet hospital sign with joke: "Why do sharks live in saltwater? Because pepper water makes them sneeze."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Veterinary clinic sign with a funny joke saying, "Age is not a number, it's clearly a word," in bold letters.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Vet hospital sign joke: "Irony: The Opposite of Wrinkly."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do many people iron clothes anymore? Where I am they seem to go rough dry or send it out to be pressed. I had hell finding a full size ironing board in China.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Veterinary clinic sign displaying a clever joke about grocery shopping memory refreshment.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Veterinary clinic sign with a genius joke about selecting images with traffic lights.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Vet hospital sign with joke: "Leftover lettuce is called the Romainder."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Veterinary clinic sign with a humorous joke about an unhealthy sleep schedule.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Vet hospital sign with a joke: "Ironing boards are surfboards that gave up on their dreams and got a real job."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Veterinary clinic sign with humorous joke predicting life's future as 50/50 chance.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Vet hospital sign with a joke: "Cats are walking intrusive thoughts."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Veterinary clinic sign with a humorous message about following dreams by returning to bed.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Veterinary clinic sign with a humorous joke about confetti in tires to improve days with a blowout.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Veterinary clinic sign with a clever joke: "Every day around midnight I'm shocked to find out it's 6PM."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Veterinary clinic sign with the joke: Thankful, Blessed, and Dog Obsessed.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Veterinary clinic sign with a humorous joke about patience and gift cards, showcasing a genius joke from a vet hospital.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Vet clinic sign joke: "I love board games, my favorite is the one with meat and cheese."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Veterinary clinic sign with a clever joke about hot and humid weather affecting motivation.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Veterinary clinic sign with a joke: "My car chapstick is not doing well," featuring animal silhouettes.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Vet hospital sign displays a funny joke about music shuffle frustration.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Veterinary clinic sign with joke: "My fear of moving stairs is escalating."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Veterinary clinic sign with a humorous joke about laziness symptoms.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Veterinary clinic sign with a funny joke about waking up tired.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Veterinary clinic sign joke reads "Why do witches fly on brooms? Because vacuums are too heavy."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Veterinary clinic sign with a joke: "If you could see yourself through my eyes you'd be amazed how blurry you are."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Veterinary clinic sign with the joke: "2078 is going to be my year, I can feel it."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Vet clinic sign joke: "Be careful if it rains cats and dogs, you might step in a poodle."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Vet hospital sign joke: "Why aren't electricians called Power Rangers?"

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Veterinary clinic sign with a genius joke: "First rule of might club, never commit to plans."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Vet clinic sign with a humorous age-related joke.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Veterinary clinic sign with joke: "I'm not surviving this winter, I'm shaking like a Chihuahua."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Vet hospital sign with witty joke about avoiding Amazon purchases for a year.

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Vet hospital sign with a cat pun, "Cat puns really freak meowt, I'm not kitten."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Veterinary clinic sign joke saying: "It's too cold to change the sign."

    carrollcountyveterinaryclinic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!