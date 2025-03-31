ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is a bottomless pit of everything. Luckily for us, that includes jokes, too. And with another month coming to an end, we want to look back at some of the best ones netizens came up with this March and give them a round of applause.

On the list below, you will find people’s pride and joy – their funniest X posts. So without further ado, I encourage you to roll up your sleeves and start scrolling through, and as you do, remember to upvote your favorites!

On the list below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the CEO of Humor That Works, author and speaker Andrew Tarvin, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about humor on the internet vs. in real life.