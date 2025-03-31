ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is a bottomless pit of everything. Luckily for us, that includes jokes, too. And with another month coming to an end, we want to look back at some of the best ones netizens came up with this March and give them a round of applause.

On the list below, you will find people’s pride and joy – their funniest X posts. So without further ado, I encourage you to roll up your sleeves and start scrolling through, and as you do, remember to upvote your favorites!

On the list below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the CEO of Humor That Works, author and speaker Andrew Tarvin, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about humor on the internet vs. in real life.

#1

Tweet humorously comparing dating to career changes, related to generational wealth jokes.

Franksaint96 Report

    #2

    Post about anxiety and humor with a tweet discussing mental disorder symptoms, gaining viral attention in March edition.

    ppyowna Report

    #3

    Tweet says, "home is where you trust the toilet seats," highlighting generational wealth humor.

    timthecrtr Report

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jus returned from a 5 day trip, all I wanted to come to was my toilet and pillow. Husband is hurt!

    Thanks to the internet, we all can share our jokes far and wide, to the great joy—or sadness—of those who get to read them. So it’s no surprise that social media is brimming with quips, some better, some worse.

    Talking about jokes and humor, the CEO of Humor That Works, author and speaker Andrew Tarvin, noted that they can also be used for better or worse. “Humor can have a dramatic effect on the listener... in a good and bad way,” he told Bored Panda in a recent interview.

    “In a good way, delivering a joke that lands with someone strengthens your connection with them. You bond over that shared laughter and they see you as a more competent, confident person. Also, the physical act of laughing can increase blood flow through the body, release endorphins, and relax muscles, so it's also like a mini health boost for them.”

    #4

    Social media post humorously endorses generational wealth over employment and joblessness.

    its_staceym Report

    #5

    A tweet humorously comments on website inventory, related to generational wealth.

    alfienxo Report

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, I would just like to know when its restocked.

    “It's true that jokes tend to work a little better in person, but not always,” Tarvin noted, discussing a jokester’s chances of making people laugh online vs. in real life. “We are much more likely to laugh when we're around other people. But that doesn't mean jokes don't work online, they absolutely can have the desired effect. But instead of an uproarious laugh, it might lead to a smile, or gently blowing more air out of your nostrils for a split second.”

    #6

    Tweet about guardian angel taking a long break, with likes and shares. Generational wealth humor post.

    _NatalieWould Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were you I'd seriously think about joining them

    #7

    Funny post about mom's ceramic dishes and generational wealth.

    latkedelrey Report

    #8

    Cat looking up, sitting on a patterned rug, with a humorous tweet about influencer moms. Generational wealth humor.

    6dollarballoon Report

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat has started to understand things and stops moving when she realises I am making a video

    While the joke can work great online and offline, when delivered to a live audience, it’s likely to evoke a bigger reaction because of how contagious laughter can be. When we hear someone laughing, it’s not unusual for us to start giggling, too, sometimes even without realizing it.

    “Contagious laughter demonstrates affection and affiliation,” explained Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, who, according to The Washington Post, has studied laughter for over two decades. “Even being in the presence of people you expect to be funny will prime laughter within you,” the expert noted.

    Scott delved deeper into people’s reactions to hearing others laugh in a study she co-authored, which showed that our brain responds to the sound of laughter by preparing the facial muscles to join in.

    #9

    A miniature stool inside a sample jar humorously labeled as a "stool sample," showcasing the concept of generational wealth.

    natashamutiti Report

    #10

    Funny post about bizarre situations on Reddit, highlighting shared experiences and humor in generational wealth conversations.

    AddictKE_ Report

    #11

    Box of mini toothpaste tubes as part of a humorous take on generational wealth.

    itskajaya Report

    Talking about whether it’s easier or more difficult to be funny in real life than online, Tarvin noted that it depends on a person’s natural style of humor. “If you tend to make jokes that are off the cuff or rely on your delivery, then in real life it is definitely easier,” he said. “However, if you're a witty writer, or more introverted in your delivery, then online can actually be easier because you have more time to plan, craft, and perfect your punchline.”

    #12

    Tweet humorously discussing generational wealth through selling "freedom discs" to conservatives.

    ronnui_ Report

    #13

    A humorous post showing a package labeled "Teen Spinach," sparking laughter about generational wealth.

    BobGolen Report

    #14

    Funny tweet about sandwich bread being painful during eating, by michaela okland, March 18, 2025.

    MichaelaOkla Report

    According to Tarvin, humor provides more than 30 benefits when used correctly. “People engage with funny content for a myriad of reasons,” he said. “Maybe they need to relieve some stress or boost their energy. Maybe they want to take their mind off things or try to reset after doomscrolling. They could just be bored or want entertainment. It could also be for a deeper reason, maybe they're looking for the perfect joke they can send to their crush, or a funny meme they can include in a presentation. There are so many reasons people are drawn to humor, and that's a good thing, because it can make them, and the world, feel just a little bit lighter.”

    #15

    Funny social media post about painting avocados for Easter, highlighting generational wealth humor.

    IamEveryDayPpl Report

    #16

    Cookies with candy eyes, one resembling a sad face. Trending generational wealth meme, March edition.

    AphexQuinn Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what my face looks like on a Monday morning as I start another long week at work

    #17

    Tweet humorously discussing inconvenient dentist appointment scheduling, related to generational wealth theme.

    megannn_lynne Report

    #18

    Tweet about loving girls who add sparkle emojis for positivity; funny generational wealth meme.

    lolrelaxok Report

    #19

    A humorous social media post about fool's spring optimism, tagged by normol.

    KK_is_my_name_ Report

    #20

    Tweet humorously discussing bowling with skilled players, related to generational wealth and funny moments.

    evermoresivy Report

    #21

    Tweet on generational wealth humor, joking about the fleeting joy of an empty laundry basket.

    SaharahRain Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once, during the pandemic, I had all the laundry washed , folded and put away. Even the handwash.

    #22

    Lisa Simpson meme with funny text about speaking up at a nail salon.

    zaynahbear Report

    #23

    Emergency room with ocean-themed walls and an orange octopus mural, creating a humorous setting.

    c0wbitch Report

    #24

    Funny tweet highlighting delivery cost contrast pointing to generational wealth.

    crowbrss Report

    #25

    Tweet screenshot with humorous text about feeling the sock seam, highlighting March's funny generational wealth posts.

    _indica_sky Report

    #26

    Tweet by Kelly sharing a funny story about her son's curiosity with numbers, gaining many likes, depicting generational wealth in humor.

    throeingit Report

    #27

    A funny tweet on generational wealth, humorously lamenting Spotify shuffle and skipping bad songs.

    ali_sivi Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can relate. What was i thinking adding those to the liked list?

    #28

    Tweet describing a humorous parking lot incident involving a car, vape, and Shania Twain in California.

    ceaubin Report

    #29

    Social media post humorously comparing pickles to tricky situations, part of monthly funny generational wealth content.

    ToolGirl18 Report

    #30

    Tweet humorously equating sun fatigue to a crocodile's life. Generational wealth theme in background.

    hope__island Report

    #31

    Funny tweet about housework panic, humorously depicting generational wealth of procrastination tasks.

    traciebreaux Report

    #32

    Sparse fridge interior humorously depicted, aligning with generational wealth discussions.

    AlistenDoris Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That fridge looks like it could do with a good clean

    #33

    Tweet humor about space signals, featuring a joke on an article from The Independent.

    LucyGoBag Report

    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your call is important to us... your position in the queue is 103 after all the other things we have to worry about.

    #34

    Cocktail on restaurant table, caption humorously referencing parental breakup, linked to generational wealth theme.

    margebertha Report

    #35

    Funny social media post about prioritizing a new baby over friends, with ironic humor on generational wealth.

    ReddCinema Report

    #36

    Person with a humorous expression in a snowy setting. Generational wealth meme about tipping on an iPad.

    FinalDude78 Report

    #37

    Person in a blue shirt looking perplexed, capturing a humorous generational wealth meme on social media.

    kat1enotfound Report

    #38

    Tweet humorously suggesting not to include weight on missing posters, highlighting generational wealth.

    piccolobutt Report

    #39

    Tweet about password requirements with a funny twist on character backstory, related to generational wealth humor.

    dankcharnley Report

    #40

    Funny tweet about waking up before an iPhone alarm, highlighting generational wealth humor with high engagement.

    ResilienceX3 Report

    #41

    TV screen showing a parody movie titled "The Grinch That Stole B*tches" on Tubi, surrounded by humorous tweet text.

    NylaRoseBeast Report

    #42

    Tweet by Sushee humorously suggesting hobbies as generational wealth, dated March 15, 2025, with 105.7K likes.

    PapaPSusheeela Report

    #43

    Funny post of the month featuring a tweet about a neighbor's interaction with her Pomeranian.

    horse_feedbag Report

    #44

    Tweet humorously recommending generational wealth, noting public reactions to carpenters.

    desusnice Report

    #45

    Tweet about societal issues, humorously stating no one looks at the dessert menu, linked to generational wealth.

    botticellibimbo Report

    #46

    A humorous tweet about taking a husband's last name, linked to generational wealth.

    _chase_____ Report

    #47

    A humorous tweet comparing folding laundry to packing for staying home, featuring a witty take on everyday life.

    _NatalieWould Report

    #48

    Tweet humorously discussing money and happiness, touching on generational wealth, with likes and reply icons visible.

    jzux Report

    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just another line of the con rich people spin to keep poor people from revolution.

    #49

    Tweet about luck and humor with a four-leaf clover and poison ivy pun, posted by a user.

    PontistGirl Report

    #50

    Split image of neighborhood houses and a scenic walk, humorously captioned. Main SEO keyword included: "Generational Wealth".

    rev__ro Report

    #51

    Text message about mother rowing despite needing bedrest, with a photo of women rowing. Generational wealth humor.

    Poppy_yyyyyyyy Report

    #52

    Funny social media post joking about height differences between men and women, related to generational wealth theme.

    quesadaaa_ Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am 5 foot and 9,5 inches (stupid measuring system) and I have not met a whole lot of guys in the US who were taller than me.

    #53

    Text message humor with a funny conversation about karate and reactions, featuring a crying emoji.

    WeirdBongs Report

    #54

    Tweet humorously discussing the concept of turning 360 degrees, related to generational wealth.

    quesadaaa_ Report

    #55

    Tweet humorously comparing dating and job market, part of monthly funniest posts on generational wealth.

    babyyyg___ Report

    leighannebrown-pedersen avatar
    LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
    LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like there’s a lot out there but half are fake or sketchy. Wrong ones target you.

    #56

    Tweet about being kicked out of Barnes & Noble for book sniffing, emphasizing humor and generational wealth.

    juliacolander Report

    #57

    Tweet humorously recalling when computers were stationary, highlighting changing tech for generational wealth insights.

    atrophicbtrfly Report

    #58

    Tweet humorously noting astronauts returning to Earth after missing events, highlighting generational wealth themes.

    darragh_xo Report

    #59

    Funny post about quitting shared by user on social media, part of March's edition on generational wealth humor.

    Fredward3948576 Report

    #60

    Red chair resembling a popular animated car character, showcasing humor and generational wealth in meme culture.

    faqxeen Report

    #61

    Funny post about Team Snapchat messaging daily, highlighting humor in generational wealth commentary.

    JORDZ_2X Report

    #62

    Woman in pink top sitting at a table, smiling in a dimly lit room, embodying generational wealth humor for March.

    harry_jrh Report

    #63

    Yellow Spirit Airlines polo shirt on display with a humorous Twitter caption about generational wealth.

    xamdl4 Report

    #64

    A humorous tweet parodying historical events for March's funniest posts on generational wealth.

    GioModd Report

    #65

    Tweet humorously comparing certain behaviors to wizardry, highlighting a funny post of the month.

    Iggy30424 Report

    #66

    A humorous tweet about a wild night out, highlighting the concept of generational wealth.

    skonkito Report

    #67

    Funny post about spring frustrations in March 2025, garnering over 210K likes.

    whodfislee Report

    #68

    Funny post about being "chill" and disconnected, with social media interactions.

    sonohoor Report

    #69

    Tweet humorously linking karaoke choices to generational wealth and sensitive young men.

    credenzaclear2 Report

    #70

    Woman smiling during a virtual meeting, reminding team about timely submissions, emphasizing generational wealth.

    nic__carter Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like the mandatory morning exercise scene from Nineteen Eighty-Four.

