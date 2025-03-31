“I Recommend Generational Wealth”: 70 Of The Funniest Posts Of The Month (March Edition)
The internet is a bottomless pit of everything. Luckily for us, that includes jokes, too. And with another month coming to an end, we want to look back at some of the best ones netizens came up with this March and give them a round of applause.
On the list below, you will find people’s pride and joy – their funniest X posts. So without further ado, I encourage you to roll up your sleeves and start scrolling through, and as you do, remember to upvote your favorites!
On the list below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the CEO of Humor That Works, author and speaker Andrew Tarvin, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about humor on the internet vs. in real life.
Thanks to the internet, we all can share our jokes far and wide, to the great joy—or sadness—of those who get to read them. So it’s no surprise that social media is brimming with quips, some better, some worse.
Talking about jokes and humor, the CEO of Humor That Works, author and speaker Andrew Tarvin, noted that they can also be used for better or worse. “Humor can have a dramatic effect on the listener... in a good and bad way,” he told Bored Panda in a recent interview.
“In a good way, delivering a joke that lands with someone strengthens your connection with them. You bond over that shared laughter and they see you as a more competent, confident person. Also, the physical act of laughing can increase blood flow through the body, release endorphins, and relax muscles, so it's also like a mini health boost for them.”
“It's true that jokes tend to work a little better in person, but not always,” Tarvin noted, discussing a jokester’s chances of making people laugh online vs. in real life. “We are much more likely to laugh when we're around other people. But that doesn't mean jokes don't work online, they absolutely can have the desired effect. But instead of an uproarious laugh, it might lead to a smile, or gently blowing more air out of your nostrils for a split second.”
My cat has started to understand things and stops moving when she realises I am making a video
While the joke can work great online and offline, when delivered to a live audience, it’s likely to evoke a bigger reaction because of how contagious laughter can be. When we hear someone laughing, it’s not unusual for us to start giggling, too, sometimes even without realizing it.
“Contagious laughter demonstrates affection and affiliation,” explained Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, who, according to The Washington Post, has studied laughter for over two decades. “Even being in the presence of people you expect to be funny will prime laughter within you,” the expert noted.
Scott delved deeper into people’s reactions to hearing others laugh in a study she co-authored, which showed that our brain responds to the sound of laughter by preparing the facial muscles to join in.
Talking about whether it’s easier or more difficult to be funny in real life than online, Tarvin noted that it depends on a person’s natural style of humor. “If you tend to make jokes that are off the cuff or rely on your delivery, then in real life it is definitely easier,” he said. “However, if you're a witty writer, or more introverted in your delivery, then online can actually be easier because you have more time to plan, craft, and perfect your punchline.”
According to Tarvin, humor provides more than 30 benefits when used correctly. “People engage with funny content for a myriad of reasons,” he said. “Maybe they need to relieve some stress or boost their energy. Maybe they want to take their mind off things or try to reset after doomscrolling. They could just be bored or want entertainment. It could also be for a deeper reason, maybe they're looking for the perfect joke they can send to their crush, or a funny meme they can include in a presentation. There are so many reasons people are drawn to humor, and that's a good thing, because it can make them, and the world, feel just a little bit lighter.”
Your call is important to us... your position in the queue is 103 after all the other things we have to worry about.
It's just another line of the con rich people spin to keep poor people from revolution.
It looks like there’s a lot out there but half are fake or sketchy. Wrong ones target you.