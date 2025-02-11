ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how we perceive Valentine's Day - as an incredibly romantic holiday created for all lovers around the world, or as a day inflated by advertising literally out of thin air - we can't help but agree with just one thing.

For many decades now, it has been one of the main holidays around the world. And even if you are skeptical about the story of the priest who secretly married Roman legionnaires, for which he paid with his life - this is not a reason not to give your beloved something beautiful. Or funny. Or maybe both...

More info: Reddit

#1

Valentine Gift From My Dad

Weird yet cute Valentine's gift card with a humorous dad's note about tradition.

PYITEllie Report

    #2

    Valentines Day Card From A Student

    Child's Valentine's card with a humorous drawing and text, fitting weird yet cute theme.

    hate_mail Report

    #3

    My Boyfriend Doesn't Want Anything For Valentine's Day, I Think I've Found The Perfect Gift

    Unique Valentine's gift packaging with a heart shape, labeled as the "gift of nothing," showcasing weird yet cute humor.

    mathecatical Report

    There are many threads on the internet where people share photos of the strangest, most unexpected, touching or cynical Valentine's gifts and cards that they have ever received. Or have ever given to someone. And looking at the photos from these threads, a selection of the best of which Bored Panda brings to your attention today, we're once again convinced of some people's amazing sense of humor.
    #4

    The Best Gift I Could Have Gotten Him For Valentine's Day

    Weird yet cute Valentine's gift: a pregnancy test with a single control line on a table.

    xTigerLily Report

    #5

    Valentine’s Day With Teen/Adult Kids

    Heart-shaped origami made from twenty-dollar bills, featuring weird and cute Valentine's gift ideas.

    No_Hope_75 Report

    #6

    Anti Valentine's Gift I Made For A Friend

    Bouquet of roses with mini whiskey bottles, a cute and weird Valentine's gift arrangement on a wooden table.

    spoonified Report

    In fact, most likely, the legend of Saint Valentine is nothing more than a beautiful myth created in the late Middle Ages, under the influence of the then-romanticized attitude to platonic love. At least, today there are two main versions of the origin of this story.

    The first is the so-called 'Golden Legend' - a collection of biographies of Christian saints, created around 1260 by the Italian monk Jacopo da Varazze. The 'Golden Legend' was written in much simpler language than the classic church books - and therefore became a real 'bestseller' in the Middle Ages.
    #7

    Expectation: Cute Red Handprint Valentine From The Baby. Reality: Accidental Horror Valentine I Probably Won't Be Sending To The Grandparents

    Cute Valentine's gifts: a hedgehog card with "Take my heart" and a handprint card with "Happy Valentine's Day!" messages.

    peronne17 Report

    #8

    My Valentines Card To My Mom When I Was 7

    Valentine's gift card with heart and quirky message in handwritten text.

    anon Report

    #9

    Men Staring Into The Dark Abyss Of Valentines Day Cards

    People browsing Valentine's Day cards in a store, surrounded by a variety of colorful and quirky gift options.

    Erratic_Professional Report

    The legend that Saint Valentine was a priest of the era of Julius Caesar, who, contrary to Roman law, married legionnaires to their lovers - this is precisely from the 'Golden Legend.' According to another version, Valentine was a noble Roman who, during the period when Christianity was banned, married his servants with their girlfriends.

    When they were caught, Valentine, as a nobleman, was promised forgiveness, but the servants were to be executed in public. He then sent the prisoners letters in the form of a heart, symbolizing his love, and volunteered to replace them in the arena. Of course, this is also nothing more than a legend - while beautiful, of course, not confirmed by historians.
    #10

    Valentine's Day Gift For My Single Roommate So He Can Have A Good Day Today

    Valentine's gift featuring a hickory smoked summer sausage with a handwritten note saying "Happy Valentine's Day 2021".

    Thomas_Lannister Report

    #11

    My Girlfriend And I Fought And Didn’t Talk For 3 Days So I Sent Her An Amazon Gift With This As The Message

    Quirky Valentine's card with message about relationship's extended warranty.

    KOTORbayani Report

    #12

    My Kind Of Valentines Day Gift

    Heart-shaped meat in red packaging as a weird yet cute Valentine’s gift.

    pikerbiker Report

    However, modern researchers believe that mid-February is still associated with the holiday of love. The so-called Lupercalia - a holiday of fertility, both natural and female, arose in Ancient Rome after the city's population almost died out due to epidemics and numerous female infertility issues.

    Accordingly, every year in mid-February, Roman youths ran through the streets of the city with leather whips, and lightly beat all the women they met. It was believed that a woman who had received at least one blow from such a whip was guaranteed from above an easy pregnancy and an equally easy childbirth.

    As you can see, there is much less romance here, but more realism. A peculiar version of, well, 50 shades of Rome, if you can call it that.
    #13

    My Dad Accidentally Bought A Same Sex Valentine’s Day Card And Instead Of Getting Another Card, He Drew A Little Beard On One Of The Women

    Valentine's card with cute illustrations and loving messages, featuring a purple banner and hearts.

    PJSamus Report

    #14

    You Know It's Valentines Day When All The Ladies Razors Are Sold Out

    Empty store shelves with a few scattered Valentine's gifts displayed.

    InternetsSpokesman Report

    #15

    Valentine's Day Gift. Am I Doing It Right?

    Weird yet cute Valentine's gift voucher with humorous text, stating "Megan, you're absolutely right."

    ragaboo Report

    In any case, whichever version you like - refined romantic or practical and realistic, everyone is probably very pleased to receive their Valentine heart on this day. And if you want to combine the beautiful with the amusing - please use any of the ideas presented here, in this list. Or maybe share your own in the comments below. Who knows, maybe you are no less witty than the authors of these tales?
    #16

    The Most Beautiful Gift I’ve Ever Sent To My Husband

    Pizza in a box with handwritten note expressing dislike for Valentine's gifts in a humorous way.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    My Hilarious Husband Got Me What Every Girl Wants For Valentine's Day: "Flours", Chocolates And "A Card"

    Weird yet cute Valentine's gifts: M&Ms, flour bags, and a queen of hearts card on a bedspread.

    wivsta Report

    #18

    Soon We’ll Be Shopping For Valentines Day

    Heart-shaped Valentine's box with fries and wings, showcasing weird yet cute Valentine's gift idea.

    lilmizzvalz Report

    #19

    Spare No Expense For Your Woman On Valentine's Day

    Valentine's Day pink balloon with hearts, featuring a quirky message, adds a weird yet cute touch.

    givemeyourgp Report

    #20

    The Valentine's Day Card I Bought For My Husband

    Funny Valentine's card with lipstick marks and humorous handwritten notes.

    shallywally Report

    #21

    So, I Got My Wife A Balloon For Valentine's Day

    Heart-shaped balloon floating in the sky with a tree in the foreground, capturing a quirky yet cute Valentine's gift scene.

    DriftingInTheDarknes Report

    #22

    My Smart**s Coworker Had To Contribute To The Valentine's Day Decorations

    Valentine's board with heart garland, lights, and festive message, alongside a printer, embodying weird yet cute décor.

    sinesquaredtheta Report

    #23

    My 6 Year Olds Valentine’s Day Card To His Best Friend

    Child's handwritten Valentine's card with a cute doodle and pink ink, expressing an imaginative message.

    barrierofbadnews Report

    #24

    Made My GF A Valentine’s Day Card

    A woman with a pouty face holds a humorous Valentine's gift text exchange card.

    council_estate_kid Report

    gregorymaroda avatar
    Gregory Maroda
    Gregory Maroda
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he got her a custom made card! Yeah, he didn't make it but what's worse is going out and buying any old card that millions of women are getting.

    #25

    Passive Aggressive Roommate Preparing For Valentines Day

    Valentine's candy hearts with playful messages on a notebook page.

    Jiminycricketmuncher Report

    #26

    Girlfriend Called Dominos To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shape Valentine's Day Pizza While I'm On A Business Trip

    Heart-shaped pepperoni pizza in box labeled "We Tried," offering a weird yet cute Valentine's gift idea.

    chopped_broccoli Report

    #27

    My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine's Day Decor

    Valentine's gift idea: quirky pillows with "OH OH OH" text on a floral-patterned bed.

    hmac14 Report

    #28

    My Girlfriend Got Me A Giant Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Had To Leave It At My Parent's House And This Happened Today

    Giant teddy bear wearing blue shorts sitting on a chair in a room with a woven rug, a weird yet cute Valentine's gift.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Found A Pretty Sweet Valentine's Day Card For The Husband

    Valentine's card with cute, quirky message inside on a pink background.

    Lndubs Report

    #30

    My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine's Day

    Weird yet cute Valentine's cookie cake with "I Tolerate You" written in pink icing.

    iamdudecore Report

    #31

    Looks Like All My Valentine's Day Party Guest Are Here

    Weird yet cute Valentine's gift with a penny, chip, and tissue on a wooden table.

    oficer_drty_npls Report

    #32

    The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For The Feminist Girlfriend

    Valentine's gift: chocolate bar labeled "50% his, 50% hers" in black and pink packaging.

    reddit.com Report

