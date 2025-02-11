Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, And These 32 Valentine’s Gifts Are Quite Weird Yet Cute
No matter how we perceive Valentine's Day - as an incredibly romantic holiday created for all lovers around the world, or as a day inflated by advertising literally out of thin air - we can't help but agree with just one thing.
For many decades now, it has been one of the main holidays around the world. And even if you are skeptical about the story of the priest who secretly married Roman legionnaires, for which he paid with his life - this is not a reason not to give your beloved something beautiful. Or funny. Or maybe both...
Valentine Gift From My Dad
Valentines Day Card From A Student
My Boyfriend Doesn't Want Anything For Valentine's Day, I Think I've Found The Perfect Gift
There are many threads on the internet where people share photos of the strangest, most unexpected, touching or cynical Valentine's gifts and cards that they have ever received. Or have ever given to someone. And looking at the photos from these threads, a selection of the best of which Bored Panda brings to your attention today, we're once again convinced of some people's amazing sense of humor.
The Best Gift I Could Have Gotten Him For Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day With Teen/Adult Kids
Anti Valentine's Gift I Made For A Friend
In fact, most likely, the legend of Saint Valentine is nothing more than a beautiful myth created in the late Middle Ages, under the influence of the then-romanticized attitude to platonic love. At least, today there are two main versions of the origin of this story.
The first is the so-called 'Golden Legend' - a collection of biographies of Christian saints, created around 1260 by the Italian monk Jacopo da Varazze. The 'Golden Legend' was written in much simpler language than the classic church books - and therefore became a real 'bestseller' in the Middle Ages.
Expectation: Cute Red Handprint Valentine From The Baby. Reality: Accidental Horror Valentine I Probably Won't Be Sending To The Grandparents
My Valentines Card To My Mom When I Was 7
Men Staring Into The Dark Abyss Of Valentines Day Cards
The legend that Saint Valentine was a priest of the era of Julius Caesar, who, contrary to Roman law, married legionnaires to their lovers - this is precisely from the 'Golden Legend.' According to another version, Valentine was a noble Roman who, during the period when Christianity was banned, married his servants with their girlfriends.
When they were caught, Valentine, as a nobleman, was promised forgiveness, but the servants were to be executed in public. He then sent the prisoners letters in the form of a heart, symbolizing his love, and volunteered to replace them in the arena. Of course, this is also nothing more than a legend - while beautiful, of course, not confirmed by historians.
Valentine's Day Gift For My Single Roommate So He Can Have A Good Day Today
My Girlfriend And I Fought And Didn’t Talk For 3 Days So I Sent Her An Amazon Gift With This As The Message
My Kind Of Valentines Day Gift
However, modern researchers believe that mid-February is still associated with the holiday of love. The so-called Lupercalia - a holiday of fertility, both natural and female, arose in Ancient Rome after the city's population almost died out due to epidemics and numerous female infertility issues.
Accordingly, every year in mid-February, Roman youths ran through the streets of the city with leather whips, and lightly beat all the women they met. It was believed that a woman who had received at least one blow from such a whip was guaranteed from above an easy pregnancy and an equally easy childbirth.
As you can see, there is much less romance here, but more realism. A peculiar version of, well, 50 shades of Rome, if you can call it that.
My Dad Accidentally Bought A Same Sex Valentine’s Day Card And Instead Of Getting Another Card, He Drew A Little Beard On One Of The Women
You Know It's Valentines Day When All The Ladies Razors Are Sold Out
Valentine's Day Gift. Am I Doing It Right?
In any case, whichever version you like - refined romantic or practical and realistic, everyone is probably very pleased to receive their Valentine heart on this day. And if you want to combine the beautiful with the amusing - please use any of the ideas presented here, in this list. Or maybe share your own in the comments below. Who knows, maybe you are no less witty than the authors of these tales?
The Most Beautiful Gift I’ve Ever Sent To My Husband
My Hilarious Husband Got Me What Every Girl Wants For Valentine's Day: "Flours", Chocolates And "A Card"
Soon We’ll Be Shopping For Valentines Day
Spare No Expense For Your Woman On Valentine's Day
The Valentine's Day Card I Bought For My Husband
So, I Got My Wife A Balloon For Valentine's Day
My Smart**s Coworker Had To Contribute To The Valentine's Day Decorations
My 6 Year Olds Valentine’s Day Card To His Best Friend
Made My GF A Valentine’s Day Card
Passive Aggressive Roommate Preparing For Valentines Day
Girlfriend Called Dominos To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shape Valentine's Day Pizza While I'm On A Business Trip
My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine's Day Decor
My Girlfriend Got Me A Giant Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Had To Leave It At My Parent's House And This Happened Today
Found A Pretty Sweet Valentine's Day Card For The Husband
My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine's Day
Looks Like All My Valentine's Day Party Guest Are Here
The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For The Feminist Girlfriend
