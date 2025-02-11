ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how we perceive Valentine's Day - as an incredibly romantic holiday created for all lovers around the world, or as a day inflated by advertising literally out of thin air - we can't help but agree with just one thing.

For many decades now, it has been one of the main holidays around the world. And even if you are skeptical about the story of the priest who secretly married Roman legionnaires, for which he paid with his life - this is not a reason not to give your beloved something beautiful. Or funny. Or maybe both...

More info: Reddit