80 Of The Funniest X Posts From May
If back in the day you had to catch a performer of some sorts for some entertainment, nowadays, you simply have to fetch your phone. And while the experience might not be the same, both can provide a good giggle when a person is in need of one.
If you've found yourself in need of a giggle, you’re in the right place, as today we have an entire list of posts that ought to turn that frown upside down prepared for you. We have combed through X (formerly Twitter) looking for what one could consider the pinnacle of internet humor, and stumbled upon quite a few applause-worthy contestants. So, wait no longer, scroll down to find them lined up on the list below and enjoy a hearty laughing session.
I have this with a lady who lives on my street and she has the same summer dress as me. Hers is too big for her petite frame, mine is a little too tight for my not-so-petite frame. We could probably swap too ... if I had the courage to ask her about it!!
I won't dye my hair orange if you don't wear your pants hiked up to your armpits. Deal?
The most adult struggle. Oh and picking what to cook… every .. day.
Only after the last tree has been cut down, // Only after the last river has been poisoned, // Only after the last fish has been caught, // Only then will you find that money cannot be eaten.
Barista isn’t the only option, you can be wait staff.
This is possibly the most unappealing thing I’ve ever seen