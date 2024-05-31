ADVERTISEMENT

If back in the day you had to catch a performer of some sorts for some entertainment, nowadays, you simply have to fetch your phone. And while the experience might not be the same, both can provide a good giggle when a person is in need of one.

If you've found yourself in need of a giggle, you’re in the right place, as today we have an entire list of posts that ought to turn that frown upside down prepared for you. We have combed through X (formerly Twitter) looking for what one could consider the pinnacle of internet humor, and stumbled upon quite a few applause-worthy contestants. So, wait no longer, scroll down to find them lined up on the list below and enjoy a hearty laughing session.

#1

Funny-Tweets

Mommy__Owl Report

#2

Funny-Tweets

hashjenni Report

#3

Funny-Tweets

mornings0da Report

melloncollie avatar
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have this with a lady who lives on my street and she has the same summer dress as me. Hers is too big for her petite frame, mine is a little too tight for my not-so-petite frame. We could probably swap too ... if I had the courage to ask her about it!!

#4

Funny-Tweets

Guiness_Pig Report

#5

Funny-Tweets

Nantanreikan Report

#6

Funny-Tweets

equine__dentist Report

#7

Funny-Tweets

introvertsmemes Report

#8

Funny-Tweets

Cokedupoptions Report

#9

Funny-Tweets

itsmariannnna Report

#10

Funny-Tweets

HolidayKirk Report

#11

Funny-Tweets

Nikki704 Report

#12

Funny-Tweets

beefymosquito Report

#13

Funny-Tweets

HellbenderSTL Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you choose what music plays from where you are...cos, I'd be hitting the Mettalica 24/7 on them if possible.

#14

Funny-Tweets

KatieDeal99 Report

#15

Funny-Tweets

chillextremist Report

#16

Funny-Tweets

sadderlizards Report

#17

Funny-Tweets

xigotsoul Report

#18

Funny-Tweets

mych3micalswift Report

#19

Funny-Tweets

abby4thepeople Report

glorialawson_1 avatar
BLONDTROBL
BLONDTROBL
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I won't dye my hair orange if you don't wear your pants hiked up to your armpits. Deal?

#20

Funny-Tweets

paulswhtn Report

#21

Funny-Tweets

hashjenni Report

#22

Funny-Tweets

ni7es Report

#23

Funny-Tweets

zachsilberberg Report

#24

Funny-Tweets

hashjenni Report

#25

Funny-Tweets

surajdukhii Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only after the last tree has been cut down, // Only after the last river has been poisoned, // Only after the last fish has been caught, // Only then will you find that money cannot be eaten.

#26

Funny-Tweets

MastersRex Report

#27

Funny-Tweets

doubtpointv2 Report

#28

Funny-Tweets

veeporvida Report

#29

Funny-Tweets

AbbyHiggs Report

#30

Funny-Tweets

ElyKreimendahl Report

#31

Funny-Tweets

eddy_sarah Report

#32

Funny-Tweets

Derekalexander_ Report

#33

Funny-Tweets

jzux Report

#34

Funny-Tweets

northstardoll Report

#35

Funny-Tweets

evanponter Report

#36

Funny-Tweets

femaleguy2 Report

#37

Funny-Tweets

yeeeerika Report

#38

Funny-Tweets

Kristen_Arnett Report

#39

Funny-Tweets

girlscommunityy Report

#40

Funny-Tweets

gwenisonline Report

#41

Funny-Tweets

emonormie Report

#42

Funny-Tweets

wnbawife Report

#43

Funny-Tweets

sleepy_homo Report

#44

Funny-Tweets

LUXXINDREAMS Report

#45

Funny-Tweets

trillary_banks_ Report

#46

Funny-Tweets

emekanu Report

#47

Funny-Tweets

kttej39 Report

#48

Funny-Tweets

alittleleader Report

#49

Funny-Tweets

benwegmann Report

#50

Funny-Tweets

then0wnow Report

#51

Funny-Tweets

davibroui Report

#52

Funny-Tweets

eliesaaabs Report

#53

Funny-Tweets

weird_girrrl Report

#54

Funny-Tweets

vinn_ayy Report

#55

Funny-Tweets

gimmetheloottt Report

#56

Funny-Tweets

mikeofficial Report

#57

Funny-Tweets

Baileymoon15 Report

#58

Funny-Tweets

mainbitchclique Report

#59

Funny-Tweets

Hybreed_SA Report

#60

Funny-Tweets

RileyJohnSavage Report

#61

Funny-Tweets

almondmilkhunni Report

#62

Funny-Tweets

celsiusexual Report

#63

Funny-Tweets

soupinthering Report

#64

Funny-Tweets

jab50yen Report

#65

Funny-Tweets

betelreloaded Report

#66

Funny-Tweets

moseason_ Report

#67

Funny-Tweets

markruffaloTD Report

#68

Funny-Tweets

theereal_one Report

#69

Funny-Tweets

pastapilled Report

#70

Funny-Tweets

Faungirl123 Report

#71

Funny-Tweets

mastergoobway Report

#72

Funny-Tweets

netcapgirl Report

#73

Funny-Tweets

paulswhtn Report

#74

Funny-Tweets

kirawontmiss Report

#75

Funny-Tweets

SupaSensei_7 Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is possibly the most unappealing thing I’ve ever seen

#76

Funny-Tweets

_garrettcharles Report

#77

Funny-Tweets

TheRealJChris_ Report

#78

Funny-Tweets

carobunga Report

#79

Funny-Tweets

ElyKreimendahl Report

#80

Funny-Tweets

deliclit Report

