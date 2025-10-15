ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter, X, or whatever it's currently called, is the virtual version of our favorite comedy club. It's where everyone from bored office workers to celebrities with too much time on their hands compete to deliver the funniest one-liners, clapbacks, roasts and jokes - in 280 characters or less.

The best tweets slap like a digital lightning bolt. Short, sharp and unexpected. From observations about daily life to chaotic shower thoughts or brutal honesty, the platform is filled with comedy gold. And interestingly, the wittiest tweets rarely come from comedians. But rather from regular people that aren't afraid to say what many of us are thinking.

One of those people is Mike Primavera. Writer by day. Accidental comedian 24/7. He goes by @primeawesome on the socials. With more than 66,000 followers on Instagram alone, he shares screenshots of his funniest tweets. This guy treats X like an open mic night. And we're here for it.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of Primavera's best posts for you to laugh at when life gets too much. So grab a snack, silence your notifications, and settle into a front-row seat for what might be some of the most hilarious and relatable content you come across today.

#1

Tweet by Mike Primavera (@primawesome) humorously questioning the state of the world in prime awesome tweets collection.

primawesome Report

X (formerly Twitter) might seem like it's falling apart one moment, creating the perfect place for hours of doomscrolling. Then suddenly, the mood changes and it becomes the internet's greatest stage for chaos, wit and accidental comedy. A digital jungle of weird thoughts, relatable moments, and jokes that hit home in the most unhinged way possible.

There's something pure genius about someone being able to condense their unfiltered thoughts, struggles and existential crises into a single, perfectly-timed, hilarious one-liner. And anyone that gets it right deserves all their flowers. Or possibly even their own dedicated comedy show. We're looking at you, Mike Primavera...
    #2

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously comparing a 70 lb dog with boundary issues to a weighted blanket in prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #3

    Funny prime awesome tweet about the fear of going to the dentist at different ages and dental costs.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    The team at Hypefury are experts when it comes to what works and what doesn't on X. They say it's no longer considered unprofessional to be funny online. In fact, they describe humor as a “secret weapon” on X, and it makes sense...

    Funny tweets stand out, get shared, and make people feel like they’ve just found their new internet bestie. In other words, laughter = engagement.

    "Multi-millionaires and people struggling to grow their businesses to their First Million, don’t need to wear suits and ties and have professional LinkedIn-style headshots. They can sh*tpost their way to their first million sometimes just as easily as they can follow the traditional path of ‘formal, business communication,’" notes the Hypefury site.
    #4

    Tweet by Mike Primavera sharing a hilarious prime awesome tweet about Jesus billboards on a road trip.

    primawesome Report

    #5

    Tweet from Mike Primavera with a funny conversation featuring the term DILP, part of prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #6

    Tweet by Mike Primavera @primawesome humorously commenting on gossip and people being awful, part of prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    The experts at Hypefury add that when you make your followers laugh, you’re not only entertaining them but also building an emotional bond that can lead to increased engagement, loyalty, and ultimately, growth.

    But being funny on X (they still call it Twitter) isn’t just about making jokes; it’s about understanding your audience and the culture of the platform, they say.

    "Twitter users are known for their wit and love of clever wordplay, so it’s important to stay current on trending topics and memes," explains Hypefury. "By tapping into the latest conversations and using humor to add your unique perspective, you can create tweets that feel fresh, relevant, and engaging."

    #7

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously describing himself as the Area 51 of his family, shared in hilarious Prime Awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #8

    Tweet by Mike Primavera sharing a hilarious story about outdoor cats and coyotes, illustrating prime awesome humor online.

    primawesome Report

    #9

    Tweet by Mike Primavera from primaawesome account, a hilarious relatable thought from prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    The brand strategists over at Robust Branding agree. According to them, around 90% of people are more likely to remember something that made them laugh — even if it’s just a random tweet they scrolled past at 2 a.m.

    They add that understanding why humor works in social media marketing requires delving into the psychology of laughter and its effects on human behavior. "When people laugh, they experience a release of endorphins, which creates positive associations with the source of that laughter," explains the Robust Branding site.
    #10

    Tweet by Mike Primavera sharing a hilarious navigation tip, part of prime awesome tweets to start your morning with laughter.

    primawesome Report

    #11

    Tweet by Mike Primavera @primawesome about struggling to find motivation with amusing prime awesome humor.

    primawesome Report

    #12

    Tweet by Mike Primavera with handle primawesome humorously commenting on Canada’s property value, featured in prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    Robust Branding's experts add that, in the context of marketing, this can lead to stronger emotional connections with the brand, increased likelihood of content sharing, greater receptivity to marketing messages, and enhanced memory retention of brand information.

    "By tapping into these psychological mechanisms, humor in social media marketing can create lasting impressions and foster brand loyalty," they say.
    #13

    Tweet by Mike Primavera @primawesome humorously describing being American as living in the last months of an apartment without getting the deposit back.

    primawesome Report

    #14

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously mocking a kid dressed as Batman, featured in prime awesome hilarious tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #15

    Tweet by Mike Primavera discussing TikTok memes being shared like printed memes, highlighting prime awesome humor in social media posts.

    primawesome Report

    There's a fine line between being funny and being offensive, warns Robust Branding. "While humor can be a powerful engagement tool, it’s important to use it wisely," the site notes.

    Err on the side of caution by avoiding controversial topics, being sensitive to cultural differences, testing humor on a small scale before wider implementation, monitoring audience reactions and adjusting accordingly, and balancing funny content with informative posts.

    This will help minimize the risk of offense while maximizing the benefits of humor.
    #16

    Tweet by Mike Primavera from primawesome humorously describes comfy sweatpants and flannel in a prime awesome style.

    primawesome Report

    #17

    Tweet from Mike Primavera about how the voice people use for their dog reveals personality, featured in prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    That's not to say a tiny bit of controversy won't work. There’s something called the “benign violation theory,” which basically states that humor happens when something’s “wrong” but not too wrong. Weird enough to make you laugh, but not so weird you want to log off.

    It’s why people love tweets that cross the line just a little bit — like a dog wearing sunglasses or someone confessing that they accidentally texted their boss “love you.”
    #18

    Tweet from Mike Primavera sharing a hilarious prime awesome moment about singing for his dog every morning.

    primawesome Report

    #19

    Tweet about guilt and anxiety from leaving a dog alone, featured in hilarious Prime Awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #20

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously discussing common grammar mistakes in hilarious prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #21

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously questioning the phrase Jesus loves me, featured in prime awesome hilarious tweets.

    primawesome Report

    The expert comedy writers at GOLD Comedy call tweeting “an art form,” and we'd tend to agree.

    Trying to be funny on X can be likened to writing a stand-up set with a 280-word limit — and no stage. The best tweets pack timing, personality, and punch into one tiny box of words. No setup, no explanation — just instant payoff.

    And it would seem from this listicle and Mike Primavera's tweets that he's got it down pat!
    #22

    Tweet from user primawesome humorously comparing commitment to excellence with a dog trying to lie down in the perfect position.

    primawesome Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...or trying to find exactly the right spot to pọop.

    #23

    Tweet from Mike Primavera about being anxious over time while his girlfriend treats time as a construct, prime awesome humor.

    primawesome Report

    #24

    Funny Prime Awesome tweet about a road rage incident and mistaken identity involving sunglasses and Elton John.

    primawesome Report

    #25

    Tweet by Mike Primavera with humorous content about sleeping like a horse in a collection of prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #26

    Tweet by Mike Primavera with a humorous and blunt message from prime awesome Twitter account.

    primawesome Report

    #27

    Tweet from Mike Primavera on self-discipline humor featured in prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #28

    Tweet from Mike Primavera about adapting to new challenges, showcasing prime awesome humor in a relatable social media post.

    primawesome Report

    #29

    Tweet by Mike Primavera @primawesome about Friday the 13th and daily struggles, part of hilarious Prime Awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #30

    Tweet by Mike Primavera from primawesome account with a hilarious joke about cheese emergency for prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #31

    Tweet by Mike Primavera sharing a hilarious Prime Awesome moment about personal growth and impressive self-reflection.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera @primawesome with hilarious prime awesome humor about pinky swearing not to eat people when collapse happens.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet from primawesome humorously stating baseball is replaced by being mad as the new American pastime.

    primawesome Report

    #34

    Tweet from Mike Primavera sharing a heartfelt message about loving his dog in a prime awesome tweet.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet about a humorous dog food transition plan chart, featured in prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #36

    Tweet from Mike Primavera humorously comparing marriage and mortgage, showcasing prime awesome tweets with hilarious takes.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera from primawesome about taking a hot yoga class and emotional honesty in hilarious prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #38

    Funny-Tweets-Mike-Primavera

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously reflecting on being locked in when hearing their dog dislikes many people, part of prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #40

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously comparing taking all pills at once to a seagull eating trash in prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera with a humorous take on life, featured in prime awesome funny tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #42

    Tweet by Mike Primavera with a humorous horse girl poem, part of prime awesome tweets to brighten your morning.

    primawesome Report

    #43

    Tweet from Mike Primavera with a humorous question about society crumbling, part of prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #44

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously questioning owl wisdom, featured in prime awesome tweets for morning coffee laughs.

    primawesome Report

    #45

    Tweet about Oreo cream filling humor from Prime Awesome, showcasing a funny take on work and rewards.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously suggesting humidity should be a stage of grief in a series of prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #47

    Tweet about Midwest holiday parties and unique dishes, featured in hilarious prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #48

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously explaining football helmets with face masks prevent players from kissing in prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #49

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously stating friendship includes kissing his dog on the mouth, prime awesome tweet humor.

    primawesome Report

    #50

    Tweet by Mike Primavera @primaawesome with a hilarious joke, part of prime awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    #51

    Tweet from Prime Awesome humor account comparing getting to know him to a difficult easy-open tab on a box, showcasing hilarious tweets.

    primawesome Report

    #52

    Tweet by Mike Primavera with humorous text hoping an email pushes someone over the edge, from Prime Awesome tweets collection.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously discussing pets, featured in a collection of prime awesome tweets for morning coffee laughs.

    primawesome Report

    Tweet by Mike Primavera humorously calling feeding your dog its own eye boogers a victimless crime in prime awesome tweets.

    primawesome Report

