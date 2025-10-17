ADVERTISEMENT

Every now and then, social media algorithms get too arrogant, acting like they know exactly what you want. Feeds become repetitive, memes start feeling recycled, and reels seem to be repeating the same few jokes over and over again.

To shake things up a bit, let's turn to an Instagram user who goes simply by Cory—they curate an ongoing series of unhinged posts from X (formerly Twitter) that keeps reminding us some people are too creative and too dumb to be tamed by terms and conditions.

More: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny chaotic tweet about a penguin's struggle to be cute and survive without flying, showcasing humor in tweets.

coolmathgame_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Chaotic tweet showing humorous interaction between cop and criminal on first day of arrest in funny social media post.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a chaotic tweet humorously wishing guys commented on Instagram posts like girls, showcasing chaotic tweets humor and humor study.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Chaotic tweets showing awkward humor during a date, highlighting funny and unexpected moments in conversations.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a lawyer’s first day, highlighting funny dialogue and chaotic tweets humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet from Kellen humorously reflecting on childhood beliefs and quirky advice, showcasing chaotic tweets with unique humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a person kissing an Uber driver on the cheek and driver responding simply ok.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Chaotic tweets showing humorous conversation where hips speak the truth, from people with humor that should be studied.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a playful conversation about building a fort instead of romance, captured in funny tweets.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Chaotic tweets showing awkward humor after a first date with relatable and funny commentary on social situations.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet showing chaotic humor where a dog kicks a friend in the face, illustrating chaotic tweets with unique humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tweet showing chaotic humor about googling how to treat a raccoon bite with a funny twist on advice.

    ChamboSlice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet showing chaotic humor about moths attracted to porch lights within a 15 mile radius, reflecting studied humor style

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet humor from chaotic social media users joking about unexpected adventures and reactions on Tinder.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Chaotic tweet showing humorous conversation about being turned into a frog and experiencing happiness on a leaf.

    16Jadhav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Funny chaotic tweet showing a humorous conversation about kneeling and having a bad knee from chaotic tweets humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet humor about being afraid to swim due to swordfish and sharks, showcasing chaotic tweet comedy.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet humor from chaotic tweets with witty wordplay about job interview misunderstandings and toad puns.

    riley_hp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Chaotic tweet showing humorous conversation about a newborn's vibe being off and not vibing with the baby man.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Chaotic tweet showing a humorous conversation about being yourself versus wanting to be someone else after a date.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet showing chaotic humor about treating someone like your mom with a joke, illustrating chaotic tweets and humor study.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Chaotic tweets with humorous pricing for birds, fish, and penguins in a funny social media post from a Twitter user.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet text showing chaotic humor with a funny conversation about Moses parting the Red Sea from chaotic tweets collection.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Chaotic tweet shows a king ordering guards to take someone to the dungeon but they start breakdancing instead.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet showing chaotic humor from a user joking about a date and feeding an enormous dolphin in a chaotic tweets thread.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Chaotic tweet exchange with dark humor misunderstanding a doctor’s statement about dyeing hair versus a funeral.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet showcasing chaotic humor with a playful twist on ordering at Applebee’s, highlighting unique comedic style.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Text tweet showing chaotic humor with a therapist holding an ink blot and a person asking for their glasses back.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A chaotic tweet featuring a humorous negotiation about time left to live, showcasing chaotic tweets humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Tweet exchange showing chaotic humor between a burglar and a person about valuables, highlighting humorous chaotic tweets.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Screenshot of a chaotic tweet exchange showcasing humor from people with laid back attitudes.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text tweet showing chaotic humor about a doctor wearing a Chuck E. Cheese mascot head during a procedure.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tweet from user Cory with chaotic humor, part of a collection showcasing funny and chaotic tweets for humor study.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Chaotic tweet humor showing a sarcastic exchange between an Uber driver and passenger about turning down the AC.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet showing chaotic humor questioning how the Kool Aid Man breaks walls without breaking glass in a funny conversation.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet from Cory humorously describing bouncing his younger brother off a trampoline, a chaotic tweet showcasing bizarre humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet conversation showcasing chaotic humor with a witty McFlurry order, reflecting people whose humor should be studied.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Chaotic tweet humor on life priorities focusing on money, bank accounts, and what really matters in life.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet screenshot showing a chaotic humorous conversation between a doctor and patient, illustrating chaotic tweets humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tweet from cory humorously describing a chaotic pilot announcement causing passengers to freak out and then feel relieved.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a wardrobe leading to another world and a supreme hoodie punchline.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Tweet humor featuring a chaotic conversation about liking guys with class and a funny date excuse.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a person changing their mood after three hours in a funny, relatable moment.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Tweet humorously claims pigeons are government drones, fitting chaotic tweets with hilarious, unexpected conspiracy humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tweet showing chaotic humor about failing to get into a party despite trying to look cool, highlighting chaotic tweets humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Chaotic tweet showing a humorous marriage proposal gone wrong with a handful of spaghetti in the wrong pocket.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a conversation about sororities and fraternities featuring a funny misunderstanding.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Tweet humor at a high school reunion showing chaotic and self-deprecating humor that fits popular chaotic tweets.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Screenshot of a chaotic tweet humorously discussing a doctor's unexpected comment about having a baby.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Chaotic tweet shows a couple moving fast, buying a house in Miami, highlighting humor in chaotic tweets.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Screenshot of a chaotic tweet humorously showing awkward moments with tattoos, highlighting chaotic tweets humor humorously.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Tweet humor about immature behavior and chaotic moments with Capri Suns shared in a funny social media post.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tweet conversation with chaotic humor about feeling like a Monday, featuring unusual text styles and coworker concern.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Tweet humor showing chaotic interaction during a bank robbery, highlighting humor from people whose humor should be studied.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Funny chaotic tweet showing a nervous patient and a doctor humorously threatening with boxing gloves during a procedure.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tweet humor about Sonic with heelies, showing chaotic and funny conversation between two people at a party.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet showcasing chaotic humor about fear of parties and social anxiety from people with studied humor style.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Funny chaotic tweet from user cory about team cuts and sword humor in chaotic tweets worth studying.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Tweet exchange with chaotic humor between a patient and doctor, showcasing funny and chaotic tweets from people.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Tweet from user cory humorously urging people to take minutes out of their day to crank Soulja Boy, showcasing chaotic tweets humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Chaotic tweet humor discussing serious ocean issues like rising sea levels and marine life decline at the beach.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Tweet by space turtle humorously describing a chaotic first date moment, showcasing chaotic tweets and unique humor style.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Chaotic tweet humor showing a conversation about a rare memory loss disease with confusion and wit.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Tweet from user cory humorously mentioning throwing a Ford F-150 off the Empire State Building, showcasing chaotic humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Tweet humor analysis discussing Bruno Mars, Julio, and chaotic tweets from people with studied humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet showing chaotic humor from a wife and marriage counselor conversation, illustrating tweets with chaotic humor.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Tweet from user @OnlinePenguin_ showing chaotic humor in a conversation about memory loss and the Alamo.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Chaotic tweet showing a humorous party conversation with a sudden switch to a British accent for comedic effect.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Tweet about chaotic humor with new year’s resolutions involving a sword to stop being pushed around and quitting work.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Chaotic tweet exchange where grandpa’s response is simply the phrase the war, showcasing unexpected humor online.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Tweet showing chaotic humor with a funny dialogue between a bartender, a girl, and a man in a humorous social interaction.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!