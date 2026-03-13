ADVERTISEMENT

While the other social media platforms were keeping it tidy, Tumblr was going wild. "Curated for what?!" they howled. It's often been referred to as a space where social networking and blogging meet. A "micro-blog" where people's random thoughts tumble out for all to see, and laugh at.

While some argue that Tumblr peaked in high school and is somewhat of a has-been now, that hasn't stopped more than 135 million active users from flocking there every month. And they never fail to deliver... Many of the posts are either such comedy gold or pure brilliance that they've been inducted into a digital hall of fame, to be enjoyed again and again and again.

You can find a whole bunch of them at the Best of Tumblr Facebook page, where, as the name suggests, a dedicated community showcases the best the platform has to offer. Bored Panda has put together a selection of our favorites for you to scroll through when you need spice up your social media life. Don't forget to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Generation Of Cats Are Next Level Lazy

Simple black and white cat drawing illustrating a humorous Tumblr post about cats stuck claws, highlighting hilarious Tumblr posts.

BestofTumblr Report

8points
POST

Tumblr may not be THE most popular social media platform (that prize goes to Facebook with over 3 billion monthly active users), but it certainly does have some of the funniest and wittiest guys and girls around. While many millennials have moved on to other pastures, the Gen Z crowd is reportedly flocking to the microblogging platform.

Business Insider revealed that in 2025, 50% of Tumblr's active monthly users were Gen Zers, as were 60% of new users signing up at the time.

One of the possible reasons is because it's seen as a safer space than X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, or Facebook, where politics and influencers reign supreme.
RELATED:
    #2

    Why Is This So Accurate

    Venn diagram of hilarious Tumblr posts showing overlap of starting fights, petting dogs, and consoling children.

    BestofTumblr Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Sign Me Up As Well

    Tumblr post humorously requesting someone to analyze personality and appearance after observing for a week.

    BestofTumblr Report

    7points
    POST

    For those unfamiliar with the platform, How Stuff Works describes it as a network of millions of user-generated, personal websites.

    "It's part blogging platform (like Wordpress or Blogger) and part social networking service, letting users create and post their own original content," notes the site. "Written entries, photographs, video clips, or links to other websites — you can share all of these things with your friends and followers."
    #4

    Diagnosed On The Go

    Tumblr post humor about therapy with playful comments, showcasing the site's unapologetically brilliant content style.

    BestofTumblr Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Boris Hates The Concept Of Time

    Gray cat watching a chalkboard with a paw drawing explaining dinner timing, illustrating a funny Tumblr post about cats.

    youruinedmylifebynotbeingreal Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    🥺

    Tumblr post showing a cat confused by an empty automatic feeder, highlighting hilarious Tumblr posts and site brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Happy Little Accidents 🎨

    Funny Tumblr posts showing a homemade Bob Ross chia pet with growing greenery humor and clever captions.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Too Boujee For Mcdonald’s

    Tumblr post humor about a fresh orange smell in McDonald's, showcasing the site's unapologetically brilliant wit.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Memory Eraser

    Tumblr post humorously explaining a polite way to avoid a discussion due to layers of misconceptions and false conclusions.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    STFU!!!! Buh bye!! Don't worry about being polite...🤣🤣

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    And In That Moment I Knew What It's Like To Be A Grizzly Bear

    Tumblr post humor about overeating salmon and blueberry pie, capturing the site’s unapologetically brilliant content vibe.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Already Legendary

    Cat interacting with a sparkly rock with Tumblr posts showing humorous comments about evolution and legendary status.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Bee My Friend

    Funny Tumblr post showing a warning about bees that don't like you and a fake Facebook message from Ten-Thousand Bees.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Real Men Know How To Make Women Feel Better

    Tumblr post about coworkers trying to cheer up a woman with mac and cheese shows site's unapologetically brilliant humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Taking "I Hope This Email Finds You Well" To A Different Level

    Tumblr post humor about stress response and evolution, illustrating hilarious and brilliant site content with relatable adult stressors.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Real Cheese Hours 🧀

    Tumblr post humor about eating a block of cheese in bed, showcasing the site's unapologetically brilliant content style.

    BestofTumblr , bepeu Report

    6points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good. Cheddar and I were nearly arrested

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Appy Slices

    Tumblr post humor about a 30-year-old tortoise at work, showcasing the site’s unapologetically brilliant wit.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Aww Rats 🐀

    Tumblr post humor showing a rat running into a room with a french fry, highlighting hilarious moments on Tumblr.

    BestofTumblr Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Much Needed Clarification

    Horse head appearing floating in a field, explained with a diagram on Tumblr illustrating internet misinformation humor.

    anoia Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    No! No! You Can't Do This!!! Let Him Go I Say! 🦁

    Tumblr post humor with a tiger in water and cinnamon stick, paired with Bengal Spice herbal tea box, showcasing hilarious Tumblr posts.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    For The Plot

    Cracked iPod with a flame on screen illustrating a hilarious Tumblr post about the app store's new features.

    picturejasper20 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    😤🤪

    Funny Tumblr post showing a cat being dragged away humorously and fanart of cats at a wet food convention.

    corporalkiheart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Why They Gotta Do Her Like That?

    Office meeting group with one person humorously dressed in a Halloween carrot costume, showcasing hilarious Tumblr posts.

    meladoodle Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    😳

    Tumblr posts showing funny interactions with a carnivorous cat and a meat-craving bunny on a bed.

    BestofTumblr , sadiepantscat Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    😅

    Funny Tumblr post showing various labeled storage bags with words like Things, Stuff, and Etc., illustrating a humorous life plan.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I Love Anthropomorphising Objects Like This

    Tumblr post humor explaining why a spoon under running tap blasts water, showcasing hilarious Tumblr content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A True Legend

    Black and white photo of a boy with messy face and pies, paired with hilarious Tumblr posts about pie eating contest legend.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Smh

    Purple flames and black smoke rise from a building as a hilarious Tumblr post jokes about the Necronomicon and mysterious book disappearance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Take Your Vitamin D

    Tumblr post humor about Seasonal Affective Disorder as emotional scurvy, highlighting hilarious Tumblr posts.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Humans Have Always Meme’d

    Two dogs in Victorian paintings by William Henry Hamilton Trood with humorous Tumblr post about reaction gifs.

    BestofTumblr Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Bonjour

    Black artwork of Paris with the Eiffel Tower as the letter A, paired with a humorous Tumblr post and cartoon crab.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    😠

    Comic and real-life photos of a dog wanting to play with a small angry cat, showcasing hilarious Tumblr posts humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    I Was The 3 Am Menace

    Tumblr post about childhood fears, eating ice cubes at night, and relatable funny moments on the platform.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    😎

    Tumblr post showing a cartoon brain wearing sunglasses and headphones resting on a slab of meat.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Rabbits Always Have Rbf

    Simple black and white drawing of a rabbit with text reflecting Tumblr posts' unapologetically brilliant humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    The Older I Get The More Squidward Is Right

    Tumblr post humor about mood struggles and SpongeBob with over 47,000 notes showing site's unapologetic brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Band Outfits

    Tumblr post humor about music fans' outfits, featuring a monkey in a large coat as Arctic Monkeys fan joke.

    Best of Tumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Beautiful 🤌

    Tumblr post with playful text referencing Mario and country roads, showing the site’s unapologetically brilliant humor.

    Best of Tumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Rooster Burritos

    Several roosters wrapped in paper burritos in a car seat, illustrating hilarious Tumblr posts showing clever humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    We Can Still Hear His Voice

    Tumblr post showing a single orange with humorous captions reflecting the site’s unapologetically brilliant humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    That Gamer Lean

    Tumblr post humor featuring an Egyptian figurine of a woman baking bread at the Brooklyn Museum, showcasing site brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Captured At The Perfect Moment

    Orange cat caught mid-tackle in a moment of surprise, illustrating hilarious Tumblr posts with clever humor and unexpected action.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Their Poor Neck. 😂

    Hand-drawn sketch showing a person sitting at a standing desk, illustrating a humorous Tumblr post about office habits.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Catch These Fins. 😂

    Hammer with fish-shaped head as a funny Tumblr post illustrating hilarious Tumblr content and humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    🤪

    Sketch of three distorted stick figures swinging and jumping in a bedroom, a hilarious Tumblr post illustrating neurodivergent urges.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Modern Day Plato. 😂

    Tumblr post humor comparing cars and houses with a witty philosophical twist highlighting site’s unapologetic brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    That Toy Is Horrifying

    Tumblr posts showing nostalgic humor with 1990s references and a quirky Star Wars candy from 1999.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Poor Doctor

    Tumblr post humor about HRT dosage and playful references showing the site's unapologetically brilliant and hilarious content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    “I’m Dreaming Of A White Christmas” Hits Way Different Now

    Tumblr posts discussing climate change and insect decline highlight the site's unapologetically brilliant humor and insight.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    The Evolution Of Business Names

    Tumblr post humor comparing business names across centuries, showcasing the site’s unapologetically brilliant comedic style.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    My Real Life Stats

    Tumblr post showing Sims needs bars with low fun, social, and hygiene, highlighting relatable mental health humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    And Then I Buy It For Them

    Tumblr post explaining second-hand obsessions where excitement comes from a friend's passion for something.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Divine Energy… Until It’s Shower Drain Day

    Tumblr post about girls leaving hair like feathers and a humorous comment on cleaning the shower drain again.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Dark Souls But The Bosses Are… Everyday Life

    Tumblr posts humorously comparing challenging social situations like college sections and retail to a Dark Souls-like game.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Yellow Fans Be Like

    Tumblr post comparing average blue fan as calm and average yellow fan as wild, showcasing hilarious Tumblr humor and creativity.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Cute Little Companions… Until They Eat Your Charger

    Tumblr post humor about having a cat that wanders around and humorously "eating my charger" shown on a dark background.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Moving Day

    Tumblr post humor with a lighthouse image, showcasing hilarious witty comments proving Tumblr's brilliant content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Me

    Tumblr post humor with over 155,000 notes showing a toxic trait of not doing things if not wanting to on the site.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Who Him Is 🧈

    Small container of butter with foil lid showing a man shape, a hilarious Tumblr post showcasing the site's humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Anything

    Tumblr post with anonymous asking a question and firefox-official replying in a humorous Tumblr interaction.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    The Ultimate Dad Joke

    Person holding a B-flat tin whistle to open a box labeled caution not to open with sharp instrument Tumblr humor post.

    Best of Tumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Bring Back Hieroglyphs

    Tumblr post humor about a robotics team lead reinventing hieroglyphics with emojis, showing Tumblr's unapologetic brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Xoxo

    Tumblr post joke about being chased by a skeleton, showcasing hilarious and witty content on the site.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Never Fails

    Tumblr post humor about checking a bank account balance with witty, relatable reactions showing the site's unapologetically brilliant content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    🥹

    Tumblr post showing a humorous edited seal with oversized eyes, highlighting hilarious Tumblr posts and the site’s brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Unexpectedly Wholesome

    Tumblr posts sharing funny and relatable stories about encounters with drunk girls, showcasing Tumblr humor and wit.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    🎃

    Tumblr post with a comic showing a headless horseman swapping pumpkin heads in a funny and unexpected way.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Protector Of The Bees. 🐝

    Tumblr post humor about vegan honey and bees' behavior illustrating the site’s unapologetically brilliant content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    😻

    Tumblr post explaining how cats show trust and love despite being vulnerable, featured in hilarious Tumblr posts.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Harry Otter. 😂

    Otter in water wearing a traffic cone as a wizard hat with funny Tumblr post about summoning dinner.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Reverse Gaslighting

    Tumblr posts humorously describing everyday situations like meetings, interviews, and quirky conversations with cats.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Whimsical Snacks

    Tumblr post humor comparing gnomes and elves with witty fantasy and snack references in a funny online chat.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Gaslighting Starts Early!

    Tumblr post discussing childhood gaslighting and emotional upset, highlighting unapologetically brilliant Tumblr content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Water Puppy Meets Land Seal & Become Besties. 😂

    Funny Tumblr posts featuring dog and seal memes showcasing creative and hilarious content from the popular site.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    I'm Sorry But I'm Going To Have To Let You Go

    Tumblr post humor featuring a person and Clefable having tea, showcasing hilarious and clever Tumblr content.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Muppet Frankenstein

    Tumblr post humor describing Muppet Frankenstein as a human monster without prosthetics, showcasing Tumblr's unapologetic brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    How To Correctly Make A Love Potion

    Tumblr post explaining humorous rules about love potions and the high magic council’s quirky safety measures.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    He Be Ballin’ 🏀

    Tumblr post humor showing a ball python playing basketball with a drawn hoop and ball in a funny, unapologetically brilliant style.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    👀

    Tumblr post humor about a forgotten Lord of the Rings fox POV scene proving the site’s unapologetic brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Always Committed To The Bit

    Tumblr post humor about polls and committed relationships showing the site’s still unapologetically brilliant wit and community insight.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Uh Oh

    Tumblr post by pseudomantis humorously describing eating plants and realizing something bad is happening.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    I Thought Task Manager Used A Whip, Not A Scimitar

    Tumblr post humor showing a computer program reflecting on silence before being interrupted by Task Manager.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    So Cute

    Tumblr post showing wolves and huskies biting each other's muzzles as a sign of affection in snowy and natural settings.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Bruh

    Tumblr post humor with a funny take on vanilla soy latte as 3-bean soup, featuring a surprised man dining.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    I Don’t Make The Rules

    Tumblr post by user catgirlheart humorously describing brief moments of intelligence, showcasing Tumblr's unapologetic brilliance.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    The Negative Scale

    Tumblr post explaining a mood scale from positive to negative with colorful faces, showing site’s unapologetically brilliant humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    All The Debuffs

    Tumblr post discussing causes of headache including dehydration, stress, and tight ponytail in a humorous tone.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Everybody's Just Sleeping So Tight

    Tumblr post with humorous text wishing party rockers a good night, showcasing Tumblr's unapologetically brilliant humor.

    BestofTumblr Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!