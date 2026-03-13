87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant
While the other social media platforms were keeping it tidy, Tumblr was going wild. "Curated for what?!" they howled. It's often been referred to as a space where social networking and blogging meet. A "micro-blog" where people's random thoughts tumble out for all to see, and laugh at.
While some argue that Tumblr peaked in high school and is somewhat of a has-been now, that hasn't stopped more than 135 million active users from flocking there every month. And they never fail to deliver... Many of the posts are either such comedy gold or pure brilliance that they've been inducted into a digital hall of fame, to be enjoyed again and again and again.
You can find a whole bunch of them at the Best of Tumblr Facebook page, where, as the name suggests, a dedicated community showcases the best the platform has to offer. Bored Panda has put together a selection of our favorites for you to scroll through when you need spice up your social media life. Don't forget to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone.
This Generation Of Cats Are Next Level Lazy
Tumblr may not be THE most popular social media platform (that prize goes to Facebook with over 3 billion monthly active users), but it certainly does have some of the funniest and wittiest guys and girls around. While many millennials have moved on to other pastures, the Gen Z crowd is reportedly flocking to the microblogging platform.
Business Insider revealed that in 2025, 50% of Tumblr's active monthly users were Gen Zers, as were 60% of new users signing up at the time.
One of the possible reasons is because it's seen as a safer space than X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, or Facebook, where politics and influencers reign supreme.
Why Is This So Accurate
Sign Me Up As Well
For those unfamiliar with the platform, How Stuff Works describes it as a network of millions of user-generated, personal websites.
"It's part blogging platform (like Wordpress or Blogger) and part social networking service, letting users create and post their own original content," notes the site. "Written entries, photographs, video clips, or links to other websites — you can share all of these things with your friends and followers."