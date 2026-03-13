ADVERTISEMENT

While the other social media platforms were keeping it tidy, Tumblr was going wild. "Curated for what?!" they howled. It's often been referred to as a space where social networking and blogging meet. A "micro-blog" where people's random thoughts tumble out for all to see, and laugh at.

While some argue that Tumblr peaked in high school and is somewhat of a has-been now, that hasn't stopped more than 135 million active users from flocking there every month. And they never fail to deliver... Many of the posts are either such comedy gold or pure brilliance that they've been inducted into a digital hall of fame, to be enjoyed again and again and again.

You can find a whole bunch of them at the Best of Tumblr Facebook page, where, as the name suggests, a dedicated community showcases the best the platform has to offer. Bored Panda has put together a selection of our favorites for you to scroll through when you need spice up your social media life. Don't forget to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone.