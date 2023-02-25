To be or not to be, to love or not to love, to eat this chocolate cake in one sitting or… Wait, where did it go? These are some of the decisions we find ourselves making on a daily basis, our brains running quicker than the speed of light trying to figure out which choices are the best and how we can continue existing whilst making them.

Therefore, the mind requires a holiday after time. 5 minutes of meditation or 5 hours of scrolling on social media may do the trick, but sorting through all the baggage that tends to pile up may take a professional’s helping hand. That very professional goes by the name of “therapist.”

But for those of us too scared of seeking one out, we have the next best thing—the “Someone’s therapist” Instagram page. Obviously, we’re not being serious when we compare the two. Seek out therapy, it’ll help ya out.