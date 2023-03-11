I’ll be honest with you, pandas. When I was in school, science was always my least favorite subject. I just could not wrap my mind around many of the concepts, and I had a hard time understanding why I needed to know that E=mc2 and that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. Honestly, I’m still not sure why I need to know those things. But I will say that as I have gotten older, I have come to appreciate all of the brilliant scientists of the world who are out there making sure we understand as much as we can about ourselves, our world and the concepts that keep us alive. I must admit, it’s pretty amazing that we know that the Sun is 93 million miles away from the Earth.

If you’re interested in the memes on this list, chances are you’re a bit of a science nerd yourself. But if you’re not quite convinced that we should all be interested in science, allow me to share a few of the reasons why science is so important, pulled from this article on Enlightio. First of all, without science, we would understand just about nothing in the world around us. But thanks to scientists who have taken the time and effort to study our world and our bodies, we can appreciate the complexity of ourselves, other animals, our planet, our solar system and much more. “Science helps us see the world around us in a new and exciting way,” the editors at Enlightio write. “Through careful observation and analysis, science enables us to discover the hidden wonders of our universe.”