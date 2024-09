ADVERTISEMENT





Joseph Nowak, a talented Canadian illustrator based in Berlin, is known for his humorous and unpredictable single-panel comics, which he's been drawing since 2012. With a knack for turning everyday moments into chucklesome scenarios, his work invites you into a quirky world where anything is possible. Whether it's a snowman melting from his bright ideas or Edward Scissorhands playing rock-paper-scissors, Nowak’s clever cartoons might brighten your day.



If you’re looking for a quick dose of humor, you’re in for a treat! Nowak’s comics, which have gained a strong following online, capture the fun and absurdities of life in a way that’s both silly and thought-provoking. Get ready to dive into his latest creations and enjoy a good laugh! We were also fortunate enough to interview the artist and explore his creative process in depth—so be sure to scroll down and check it out!



More info: Instagram | nowakdraws.com | Facebook