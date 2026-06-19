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If someone is tasked with creating a sign, the most important thing to keep in mind is ensuring that their message is clear. Whether they’re advertising for a company, fundraising for a charity, or trying to find their lost cat, if people can’t read their sign, it’s pointless.

But sometimes, even if viewers can read it, they still take it to mean something completely different than what the author intended. We took a trip to a subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing comically bad signs. All of these photos feature signs that make absolutely no sense when read from left to right, so their messages were completely lost. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics, and be sure to upvote the designs that you can’t believe people thought would be a good idea!