67 Times Poor Sign Design Sent A Hilariously Confusing Message (New Pics)
If someone is tasked with creating a sign, the most important thing to keep in mind is ensuring that their message is clear. Whether they’re advertising for a company, fundraising for a charity, or trying to find their lost cat, if people can’t read their sign, it’s pointless.
But sometimes, even if viewers can read it, they still take it to mean something completely different than what the author intended. We took a trip to a subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing comically bad signs. All of these photos feature signs that make absolutely no sense when read from left to right, so their messages were completely lost. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics, and be sure to upvote the designs that you can’t believe people thought would be a good idea!
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Save A Useless Tree Toilet Paper
We Don't Care. Stop
You might assume that you’re an expert on signage based purely on the fact that you’ve seen thousands of them. Nowadays, it’s kind of impossible to avoid them. We’re bombarded with signs when driving on the highway, walking down the street, passing any business, and even when we open up any webpage. In fact, the average person consciously sees about 100 ads per day, many of which come in the form of signs.
But just because we’re all used to seeing signs doesn’t mean that we have the skills to create them. As we can clearly see from this list, it’s harder than it looks! Apparently, it’s extremely important to get a second, third, or perhaps even a tenth opinion before sending a sign to print. Or you might get roasted online for creating a ridiculous message like “We Don’t Care, Give Up.”
Mc D A U I Rl+vi Tr E Lu S N R It Ge Y
One I Gonna Wings Day Am Grow
If you want to avoid the mistakes that have been made on this list, Vistaprint published “The Ultimate Guide To Signage Design,” so we’ll share some of their wisdom with you, pandas. First, they note that there are different types of signs that serve various purposes, so it’s important to understand the specific niche you want to fit into first.
Designing a billboard is different from designing a banner, and A-frames, digital screens, shop fronts, and flags all have their unique requirements as well. So step one requires doing lots of research. Peruse loads of inspiration first, and understand exactly what you want (and don’t want) before committing to anything concrete.
Please The Shoes Take Off
Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans
Fourskin Co. Season
Once you’ve made it to the drafting stage of designing a sign, it’s important not to get too attached to any one idea. Feel free to play around and experiment to ensure you find the best possible design. And once you do believe that you’re making progress, you’ll have to get reviews and feedback from people whose opinions you trust. It’s not always easy to hear critiques, but it’s much better to hear them in the drafting stage than after you’ve printed 300 signs.
If Your Drink Reading This Water
Safe Are Best, Spaces The Places!
Please Order Ring Food The Bell Thank For You
When it comes to the most important elements of sign design, Vistaprint says color, typography, graphics and images, material, texture, and size and scale are crucial to consider. You want the sign to stand out, but in a good way. You need the font to be legible and appropriate for the message, but the correct size as well. The text should be concise, perfectly visible, and engaging. Ideally, the message will be one that people remember and something that’s consistent with the rest of the brand.
(Berlin) More Who Than Are A You Gym
Lucky Fried Geandma Skewers
Pflugerqb Villegyn
As for some of the most common mistakes sign designers tend to make, Forbes warns that a lack of contrast can ruin any great message. If the text doesn’t stand out from the background, nobody will be able to read it. But that doesn’t mean the colors should clash. There’s a fine line between having a bold contrast and hurting people’s eyes when they look at the sign.
Date 5 The 4 Save 26 (Supposed To Say Save The Date 5/4/26)
Fere
Twisted Bar And Monkey Grill
Do you grill the monkeys or are they running the place.
Something else to consider is the artwork featured on a sign. The words might be the most important part, but the images featured play a huge role too. It’s extremely important to put artwork in front of many eyes to ensure that it won’t be misconstrued. This means having viewers look at it from various distances to see if it translates from close up and far away. And if your company has a logo, it’s wise to include that in any and all signage too.
Wish Dream Do, It, It, It!
The MA Good RI Satan
They Prove Wrong Can't Him Rip Charlie
I can read this just fine, though I'd rather not. And yes, he was wrong, provably so. Very, very wrong.
Finally, sign designers (de-sign-ers?) have to remember that their work doesn’t exist in a vacuum. They must consider the context in which people will view their messages. If the design doesn’t match the location where it will be seen, it’s never going to be effective. For example, what works well on a billboard in the center of a city might be pointless on a beachside boardwalk. Remember all of these factors if you want to get your point across.
Welcome Tattoo To The Street
Black Black Power Pride
Wash Plyur Eaown Secup
Are you enjoying these hilarious sign fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe were actually printed, and let us know in the comments below what the worst sign you’ve ever spotted out in the wild was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring the same subreddit, look no further than right here!
We Am Arebitious
Be Pet Gay Dogs
Bunk Single Metal Pine Beds Beds Beds Beds
Be Work Have Brave Hard Fun
Ghafy Oapoo Dslru A N
Can't Ram Dodge It It!!
Twenty The One Cure Pilots And Many More
Feed Me And Tell Me Tacos I'm Pretty
Now This Watch Drive
Make Not Art Trash
Well, applies to to many of the modern arts and craps (crafts) these days. Some are really shajt and people pay for them??
Check Leave Out Happy
Please Skate, Do Not Board, Ride In Store
Burbur Gerger?
Leftovers Smorgs To Take Only Cannot Be Go Can Be What You Taken Purchased Can Eat
So if I dont eat it, you will throw it in the trash, and I cant take it with me?
Make War, Art Not
We Indian Brew Only
Trans Intolerance Rights Must Are Not Human Be Rights Tolerated
We Bad, Fix Jobs
Hot Onion Corn, Dogs Ring Dogs
We Who R We R
For Squeeze Service Me
You Don't Get To My Judge Pain
Will Be You My Player For Two Life?
Boga Arme Ds
Do Not For Any Block Amount The Aisle Of Time
Equaffass Aliectass Tyionin Advsinded Entcerica Ureityted
Don't X-Mas Open Inside
Jataorfo Paveieod Nernnt Seal
No Added Apple Sugar Cake
Mind When Your Head Leaving
Cant Your Hear Horn
Walk Better Your Brain Way To Health
Please Snacks Open Inside
If This Is… You’re All You Do… Missing Most Of The Gym
Fuck Suck Ice My Dick
Popo Pepe Yes Yes
One Cant Our Month Hold History
Hot Smoke Fish Chicken Pork Pull Chop Pork
Free Chinese Delivery Cuisine
I’m Your Ooo Arirang 20.03.2026 You’re My Hope
The A Novel Of The Titanic Girl On The Titanic
Take David It Grutman Personal
God U Rip
This theme has become ridiculous. The vast majority of these are perfectly clear to anyone not fiercely devoted to reading only left-right and up-down. They are just columns. Loose ones sometimes, sure, but still readable. Why do so many people seem to have a problem with columns?
This theme has become ridiculous. The vast majority of these are perfectly clear to anyone not fiercely devoted to reading only left-right and up-down. They are just columns. Loose ones sometimes, sure, but still readable. Why do so many people seem to have a problem with columns?