Language sometimes has a funny way of transcending cultures. What may be typical for native speakers in a particular country could come out comically bewildering to outsiders. 

Scottish English is an excellent example, which you will see in full display in the following social media posts. We’ve gathered these screenshots from the Scottish People Twitter subreddit, where over 900,000 members showcase their unique brand of humor

Enjoy the quick laughs, although some of these may confuse you. But that is, after all, part of the fun.

#1

Ye Muppet

Funny Scottish humor post about ID checks in Edinburgh and Glasgow shared by Erin Noble on Twitter.

dipdapflipflap Report

    #2

    Howlin’

    Tweet exchange showcasing Scottish humor with a funny response to a music video comment.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Bored Panda is going to run out of asterisks on this thread

    #3

    Say It How You See It

    Crowd holding a bold sign, showcasing unique Scottish humor at a public protest.

    marlene4719 Report

    Reading through these tweets may make you wonder, “What about Scottish humor makes it work?” Could it be the delivery combined with the unique accent? 

    Scottish comedy writer Jenny Colgan provided some insight in an article for The Guardian. She says it’s about the innate ability to make a joke about everything, “from train stations to funerals,” adding that it is particularly a British trait. 

    “The reflex of making a joke out of absolutely everything, all the time, and valuing your friends for how funny they are is peculiar to Britain,” Colgan wrote. 
    #4

    The Difference Between London And Glasgow

    Tweet capturing funny Scottish humor about differences between Glasgow and London fashion reactions.

    seanmcdonald01 Report

    #5

    New IKEA Range

    Dog with a cone in a bedroom corner, humorously mistaken for a lamp, showcasing Scottish humor.

    m444nsn Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Doggie doesn't look too pleased with the new setup either

    #6

    Sorry Bout That

    Tweet showcasing Scottish humor with a witty exchange between a taxi passenger and driver about waiting times.

    123_jamiebell Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I had a Scottish friend named Annie who was a taxi driver. One night she picked 2 guys up from a pub & when they found out her name they insisted on singing Smooth Criminal to her on their way home

    Colgan adds that Scottish humor is “fundamentally working class,” making it relatable to a broader audience. As she noted, people see no point in being embarrassed about their social class, for example, because they know they are “all in it together.” 
    #7

    Waheyyyy

    Tweet about inflation humor in Scotland: "Cost £1 to put air in my tires. Used to be 20p. Inflation, I suppose."

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #8

    Save Our Barry’s

    Graph showing decline of boys named Barry in Scotland, highlighting Scottish humor about the name's potential extinction.

    Saltire_Blue Report

    robertmillar avatar
    Robert Millar
    Robert Millar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Well, naming a Scots kid after a place in Wales, what do you expect?

    Colgan likewise described Scottish humor as “self-deprecating humor of the self-declared underdog.” Comedian and Glasgow native Larry Dean agrees, given what Scotland is known for. 

    “Being from the nation that’s credited with the invention of the deep-fried whatever, the man-skirt, and bad weather, I’d say we’re pretty good at taking a joke,” Dean wrote in an article for The Herald Scotland.

    #9

    Pure Buzzin'

    Mini Cooper with the license plate "AM60 WOO," showcasing Scottish humor in traffic.

    jamescameron79 Report

    #10

    Seeing Aye Dug

    Scottish humor post about eyewear expense versus getting a Labrador.

    doolitt1e Report

    #11

    Not Sure They Thought That One Through

    Tweet featuring Scottish humor with a playful comment on a political article about King Charles in schools.

    buckfastbadlad Report

    #12

    Nice Try Hittler

    Scottish humor post about an infrared sauna, highlighting its benefits humorously listed on social media.

    planksmomtho Report

    You’ve likely seen the usual stereotypes (kilts, bagpipes, and haggis), primarily thanks to pop culture and movies. Dean says that while not everything is 100% accurate, Scottish people don’t mind being the butt of the joke. 

    “We’d probably laugh louder than anyone else,” he stated, adding they aren’t attached to any specific idea of themselves.

    #13

    Ye Nugget

    TV broadcast captures Scottish humor with a sign reading "yer maw was an immigrant" held up behind a news reporter.

    MrFilmkritik Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Just waiting for our national treasure Janey Godley turning up in this list. IYKYK

    #14

    The Scottish Version Of ‘Dude, Where’s My Car’

    Scottish humor tweet about swimming race names resembling Scottish phrase, highlighting funny context.

    The_Chuckness88 Report

    #15

    Too Right We Would

    Man drinking Capri Sun in humorous tweet featuring Scottish humor.

    bulkybanana69 Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Seeing this low level skill record attempt makes me think even I could get into this book and I'm useless at almost everything

    Both Colgan and Dean also agree that there are differences between Scottish and English humor. Colgan described English humor as “manifestly middle class,” mostly about “the difficulties of fitting in.” 

    For Dean, the directness of Scottish humor gives them a “comedic gruffness” that their counterparts in England don’t have. As he explained, they don’t overcomplicate their means of self-expression. 

    “Nor do we waste time trying to make things sound prettier than they are.”
    #16

    Buckle Up…

    Scottish humor tweet about Charles and Camilla not wearing seatbelts, referencing Diana.

    GuybrushThreekwood Report

    #17

    Tamata Soup

    Two football players humorously holding a trophy on a plane, joking about it being filled with tomato soup. Scottish humor.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    and I thought the one on the right was dipping a piece of bread into it

    #18

    Roses Are Red, Ted Bundy’s A Killer…

    Deep-fried Colin the Caterpillar showcases unique Scottish humor on a metal tray.

    SappeninBitton Report

    #19

    Glasgow Responds

    Scottish humor: New public art in Glasgow with a humorous, puzzled inscription at the base.

    doolitt1e Report

    #20

    Throwback

    Person holds photo aligning movie scene with a real Scottish street, capturing the humor of location matching.

    mycelliumvision Report

    Succinctly Destroyed

    Scottish humor post comparing rivers and deep-fried Mars bars in a Twitter exchange.

    TrolleybusGus Report

    #22

    Wonder If He Likes Peepholes

    Funny Scottish humor post with a baby photo and a witty comment in a social media thread.

    scotty4917 Report

    #23

    :(

    Tweet referencing Scottish humor with stained glass depicting biblical figures in blue and gold settings.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #24

    I'm Rooting For The Kiddo Here.

    Tweet showcasing Scottish humor about an 8-year-old standing up for a girl against his brother.

    justmadethisaccountx Report

    #25

    A Very Scottish Memorial

    Scottish humor post with a tweet response to a tribute about Margaret Thatcher.

    Superbuddhapunk Report

    #26

    Uncanny…

    Statue with unique Scottish humor crafted by pupils, with a blurred background of students at an event.

    STVNews Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    He has Tourette Syndrome not hyperthyroidism, Jeeze Louise

    #27

    Classic Scottish Local Group

    Funny Scottish humor post about an encounter with a child throwing a dog waste bag on a nature walk.

    Findme_elsewhere Report

    #28

    Jesus Man

    Scottish humor post showing a hot tub placed in a bin area, replacing garbage bins.

    doolitt1e Report

    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Yeah.... I'd throw a big juicy full trash bag in there! Honest mistake, right?!

    #29

    Sad

    Tweet showcasing a funny example of Scottish humor about cold weather.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #30

    Old But Gold

    Tweet about Scottish humor with a joke of growing burgers from seeds off a McDonald's bun.

    PachaFerrera Report

    #31

    This Is Democracy Manifest

    Police put a dog in a van; humorous Scottish humor post highlights dog in a puffer jacket.

    aliblk Report

    #32

    We’ve All Been There Ma Man

    Funny post showing a Monzo notification about a declined £1.50 debit to Currys, with a humorous response above. Scottish humor.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #33

    What I Wanna See

    Scottish humor tweet about England in football finals, expressing desire for their disappointment.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    What do you think happened when France beat Scotland at the rugby? It was bitter sweet.

    #34

    Have A Great Time Guys X

    A dog on a leash walks past a large sign designed like a chocolate wafer package, showcasing Scottish humor.

    jmac035 Report

    #35

    Daylight Robbery

    Tweet humorously commenting on the high cost of pints, showcasing Scottish humor.

    Nobrien95 Report

    #36

    No Words Needed

    Tweet about things England does better than Scotland, with deleted thread, reflecting Scottish humor.

    Spaced-In Report

    #37

    Uncanny

    Grease stains on paper resembling a face, showcasing Scottish humor.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #38

    #notmyking

    Ticket machine with a notice rejecting King Charles bank notes, highlighting Scottish humor.

    JohnTheWegie Report

    #39

    Scotland 2-0 Spain

    Tweet joking about Scotland's Euros win being discussed in 2035, showcasing Scottish humor.

    Oldfirmfacts1 Report

    #40

    Scottish Tinder

    Text post showcasing unique Scottish humor about a Tinder date and a stolen car incident with the police.

    melat0nin Report

    #41

    Hope You Had A Good Halloween

    Scottish humor meme with person on phone joking about making the world's biggest tea cake.

    jai-phi Report

    #42

    Am 21 Ffs A Know How To Shag A Burd

    Text exchange highlighting unique Scottish humor with phrases like "rat up a drain pipe" and "you're a wee boy".

    Mediocre_Profile5576 Report

    #43

    Bless You

    Scottish humor showcased in a funny Twitter exchange about Celtic winning the league.

    JohnTheWegie Report

    #44

    Patter

    Tweet humorously describing the complexity of Scottish patter to outsiders.

    meenmachimanja Report

    #45

    Must Be Bad

    Scottish humor post: crowds evacuated from Buchanan bus station, clock sign humorously referenced in tweet.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #46

    Gloria From Pokémon

    Two characters holding Poké Balls, showcasing Scottish humor with humorous dialogue.

    GriffinFTW Report

    #47

    'tis A Silly Place

    Scottish humor in a Twitter thread about the historic Stone of Scone, discussing its pronunciation.

    Nearby-Story-8963 Report

    #48

    Congratulations To Celtic Fc. Back To Back League Champions

    Celtic fans with humorous Scottish banner at Tynecastle stadium match.

    The_Chuckness88 Report

    #49

    Selling The Car

    Screenshot of a funny Scottish humor post about an honest car sale conversation.

    fuckaduckmagoo Report

    #50

    He's Not Wrong

    Scottish humor post showing flag rankings with Scotland at 14 inches, teasing about ranking context.

    deckchair1992 Report

    #51

    Steamed Hams

    Scottish humor meme with a weather map showing rain over Glasgow and a surprised cartoon character.

    clonetheory Report

    #52

    Edinburgh Festival Wankers

    Tweet discussing unique Scottish humor at Edinburgh Fringe, questioning cool girl flyer distributors' attitudes.

    clearly_quite_absurd Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Those flyer people who think they are the first to have the idea of gaining attention by being loud and obnoxious - ewww. Should be drowned in old chippy fat.

    #53

    What's My Name?

    Scottish humor tweet parodying a Rihanna song, highlighting unique wit and cultural nuances in online banter.

    ImpressionVisual8717 Report

    #54

    Marshmallow Smartie Nipples

    Scottish humor tweet featuring colorful marshmallow treats at a children's party, evoking nostalgic memories.

    clearly_quite_absurd Report

    #55

    Festive Duke Of Wellington Is 🔥

    Santa on equestrian statue with traffic cone hat, showcasing Scottish humor as people gather to take photos.

    meenmachimanja Report

    #56

    Ya Fanny!

    Scottish humor tweet about a burger with Lorne sausage, hashbrown, and egg, highlighting unique Scottish culinary choices.

    TrolleybusGus Report

    #57

    Scottish Twitter Dump

    Ostrich rummaging through a bin at a bus stop in Livingston, capturing Scottish humor.

    YogurtclosetSharp426 Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    It's an emu. Source: am a survivor of the 1932 Australian "Emu War"

    #58

    Taken By Surprise

    Red fridge photo highlighting Scottish humor with a humorous buyer story.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    #59

    Alexa, I Am Tryin Tae Talk Tae Ye Hen

    Text post showcasing Scottish humor about mistaking a child for Alexa in a shop.

    meenmachimanja Report

    #60

    Scotsgender

    Cheering with glasses featuring flags, including the Scottish flag, sharing funny Scottish humor on social media.

    bulkybanana69 Report

    #61

    Midori For The Big Yin

    A humorous post showing Scottish humor about a man misinterpreting a form question by writing "rab/big yin."

    meenmachimanja Report

    #62

    Am No Willy Stealer Lass

    Scottish humor: A tweet about a woman warning her child, using local dialect, in a funny misunderstanding.

    GhastlyCain Report

    #63

    With Lashings Of Heavily Buttered Toast

    Chopped boiled eggs with butter and pepper in a cup, showcasing Scottish humor.

    meenmachimanja Report

    #64

    Always Remember To Practice Safe Education By Wrapping Your Jotters

    Scottish humor post featuring a Strathclyde Education jotter wrapped in dull wallpaper.

    clearly_quite_absurd Report

    #65

    Traffic Updates

    Scottish humor post about Friarton Bridge in Dundee with funny comment exchange.

    DrDejavu Report

