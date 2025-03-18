ADVERTISEMENT

Language sometimes has a funny way of transcending cultures. What may be typical for native speakers in a particular country could come out comically bewildering to outsiders.

Scottish English is an excellent example, which you will see in full display in the following social media posts. We’ve gathered these screenshots from the Scottish People Twitter subreddit, where over 900,000 members showcase their unique brand of humor.

Enjoy the quick laughs, although some of these may confuse you. But that is, after all, part of the fun.