It is said that sarcasm is the lowest form of wit. But we beg to differ. It takes a special type of smart, sassy person to put their tongue in their cheek and execute a well-timed show of ironic humor. Those fluent in sarcasm might come across as a little passive-aggressive, but scientists say there's a whole lot of good going on in the minds of men and women who make sarky remarks.

Research shows that people with a penchant for the sarcastic things in life are creative, clever and good at interpreting those around them, among other things. If you think sarcastic is fantastic, you very well might appreciate an IG page called Sarcasm Only. It's clocked up an impressive 16.5 million followers, and has a wall of relatable and hilarious memes that will have you rolling on the floor laughing... with a straight face. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites for your sarcastic pleasure.