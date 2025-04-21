ADVERTISEMENT

Visiting an art museum is a wonderful way to learn about the past, the culture of any particular place and what life was like when those masterpieces were created. Even if a painting is hundreds of years old, you might still find its themes relatable today. In fact, you may even be inspired to turn it into a meme!

That’s where the Classical Sarcasm Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to turning beautiful pieces of art into relatable, modern day memes, so we’ve gathered some of their most clever posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual art gallery, and be sure to upvote the memes that you’d love to frame and hang up on the wall!