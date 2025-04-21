94 Classical Paintings Turned Into Relatable Memes (New Pics)
Visiting an art museum is a wonderful way to learn about the past, the culture of any particular place and what life was like when those masterpieces were created. Even if a painting is hundreds of years old, you might still find its themes relatable today. In fact, you may even be inspired to turn it into a meme!
That’s where the Classical Sarcasm Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to turning beautiful pieces of art into relatable, modern day memes, so we’ve gathered some of their most clever posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual art gallery, and be sure to upvote the memes that you’d love to frame and hang up on the wall!More info: Facebook | Instagram
I cannot be bothered to do any procrastinating, I'll procastinate tomorrow, or maybe later in the week.
Judging by the back placement, I don’t know if it’s a cold… or if he’s still alive.
I went to a tarot reader, they told me to pick a card. I pulled out Mr. Bun the Baker.
S**t, this is me. I have learnt to keep snoozing up until ten minutes after the very latest I need to get up.
Did you keep the receipt so you can return it for another model?
instead of just stropping about being angry Linda would've utilised her time better and have made me a sandwich.
Only the one child, I could not possibly eat more.
If you are struggling, I can give you the last digit of Pi. It is 7.
That's hot. Can I join you and make it a path of mutual destruction?
One for my feminist friends here. You shouldn't play with tools.