Visiting an art museum is a wonderful way to learn about the past, the culture of any particular place and what life was like when those masterpieces were created. Even if a painting is hundreds of years old, you might still find its themes relatable today. In fact, you may even be inspired to turn it into a meme

That's where the Classical Sarcasm Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to turning beautiful pieces of art into relatable, modern day memes

#1

Classical painting meme showing a woman with a humorous cleaning lifehack text.

Lisa Glover Report

    #2

    Classical painting meme of a smiling person with humorous text about pretending to hear someone.

    Tigerr Shhrooffff FanClub Report

    #3

    Classical painting meme with a woman in a fur robe correcting grammar in a letter.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #4

    Classical painting meme showing a man asking a woman's sign; she replies "Do not disturb."

    Shaun Hunte Report

    #5

    Classical painting with a man seeking a Valentine's date and a woman responding with "February 14" to create a relatable meme.

    Kevin Elliott Report

    #6

    Romantic classical painting meme with a humorous twist about a spider in the woman's bra.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #7

    Classical painting of a woman reading in bed, captioned humorously about the surreal nature of reading.

    Mindfulnessman Report

    #8

    Classical painting meme of a tired woman at a table, humorously portraying adult life's repetitive cycle.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #9

    Classical painting of a woman doing laundry with humorous meme text about household chores and unseen roommates.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #10

    Classical painting meme with a person wearing glasses, captioned “If you see someone crying, ask if it is because of their haircut.”

    June Ainsworth Report

    #11

    Classical painting meme of a woman lounging with text about multitasking procrastination.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot be bothered to do any procrastinating, I'll procastinate tomorrow, or maybe later in the week.

    #12

    Classical painting meme of two farmers; one asks if the other is handsome, the reply is "No," with "Better luck tomorrow."

    Ramadhan Tanjung Report

    #13

    Classical painting meme humorously depicts a person in an awkward pose, mimicking an Instagram selfie attempt.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #14

    Classical painting meme of an elderly woman with an expression showing mixed emotions, captioned humorously.

    Emi Wijayanti Report

    #15

    Classical painting meme featuring "Man with a Cold" by Jacques-Louis David, 1793.

    Susan C. Royal Report

    sarahdrost avatar
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging by the back placement, I don’t know if it’s a cold… or if he’s still alive.

    #16

    Classical painting meme of two women at a tarot reading, with humorous text.

    Tessa Farel Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I went to a tarot reader, they told me to pick a card. I pulled out Mr. Bun the Baker.

    #17

    Elderly woman in classical painting sipping tea, with humorous modern meme text overlaying her contemplative expression.

    Kevin Elliott Report

    #18

    Classical painting meme featuring a man with a humorous caption about a vasectomy and kids.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    #19

    Classical painting meme showing a man talking to a bored woman on a couch.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #20

    Classical painting of a couple labeled "Me" and "Same music over and over," turned into a relatable meme.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #21

    Classical painting meme with alarm times at 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:30, labeled as "My alarm clock settings" and "Me" lying down.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S**t, this is me. I have learnt to keep snoozing up until ten minutes after the very latest I need to get up.

    #22

    Classical painting meme of a sleepy person on a bed, labeled "Permanently Exhausted Pigeon."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #23

    Classical painting meme with a man sitting, text reads about the comforting power of potatoes.

    Sahil Report

    #24

    Classical painting meme with woman wrapped in a shawl, humorously captioned about feeling young for her age.

    Shaima Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶I'm much too young to feel this damned old🎶 - Garth Brooks

    #25

    Two women from a classical painting with text overlay turning the scene into a relatable meme.

    Junida Sari Lubis Report

    #26

    Classical painting turned meme with a woman in a purple dress, adding humor and modern context with text overlay.

    Fashionku Report

    #27

    Classical painting with a humorous meme about a misunderstanding, featuring a person in dark attire and hat.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    #28

    A woman in a classical painting humorously checks laugh lines in a mirror, embodying relatable meme content.

    Ramadhan Tanjung Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knowing I've never laughed that much, where did these come from? the lines on one side of my forehead, those I know the origin. Those are from raising one eyebrow and looking at people like they're stupid. When they're being stupid. Most prominent lines on my face.

    #29

    Classical painting meme depicting an antisocial person avoiding drama.

    War Dã Report

    #30

    Mona Lisa with messy hair, captioned relatable meme about doing everything alone.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #31

    Classical painting meme with a woman holding a hammer over a man, paired with humorous text about a dress.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #32

    Classical painting meme with a woman pondering aging and attraction.

    Susan C. Royal Report

    #33

    Classical painting meme: thoughtful woman in period dress with funny text about voices in her head.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #34

    Classical painting meme with two women, one asking if the other is crying, the response is an allergy to life.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #35

    A classical painting with a humorous caption about dating, featuring a Victorian couple in a garden.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #36

    Classical painting meme of a woman contemplating unfinished projects with humorous text.

    Jessica Taylor Report

    #37

    Classical painting with people dining, overlaid with meme text about googling restaurant menus.

    Jessica Smith Report

    #38

    Classical painting meme of a person sleeping alone with humor about waiting 20 years for love.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #39

    Classical painting meme shows three people, one feeling left out, humorously depicting the third wheel experience.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #40

    Classical painting meme with woman relaxing, humorous text about changing alarm sound to applause.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have random apploause tracks on my play list for just this reason! So when it is on shuffle, sometimes I just get a little boost

    #41

    Skeletons from classical paintings humorously depict life advice with relatable memes.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #42

    Woman in a classical painting reading, with humorous life hack text overlay.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ovens and dryers should have smart plugs. Fire prevention.

    #43

    Classical painting meme of a woman with snakes for hair, captioned humorously.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #44

    A classical painting meme featuring a man saying "But you said I was the man of your dreams!" and a woman replying "I woke up."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #45

    Classical painting meme of two women, one asking "Are you ok?" and the other replying "No," highlighting friendship.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #46

    Classical painting of a couple with a baby, humorously captioned about wanting another child.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #47

    Classical painting meme of a woman shielding her eyes, expressing humor about avoiding the sun and people.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #48

    Classical painting meme of a woman lounging, captioned about enjoying solitude despite complaining about having no social life.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #49

    Classical painting meme shows a man seated, humorously referencing a dream about a secret wife named Linda.

    Winata Anwar Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    instead of just stropping about being angry Linda would've utilised her time better and have made me a sandwich.

    #50

    Classical painting meme with a mustached man, text humorously referencing short people's reach.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    #51

    Elderly man in classical painting depicted as relatable meme about the struggle of balancing sleep and wakefulness.

    Sahil Report

    #52

    Couple in classical painting meme by the sea, discussing having children humorously.

    Ike Wibowo Report

    #53

    Classical painting meme of a woman with text humorously blaming a relationship failure on a partner and his mom.

    Melissa Stanley Report

    #54

    Classical painting with text: "Posed nude for an art class today. They didn't ask me. I think they were making ceramic bowls."

    Ang Corsette Report

    #55

    Classical painting meme: woman pondering on a bench, captioned about artificial intelligence and natural stupidity.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #56

    Classical painting meme: man holds letter saying "Awww sorry I just don't see you in that way."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #57

    Two women at a window in a classical painting meme, humorously reacting to a loud noise about John's shirt.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #58

    Classical painting of an 18th-century man in red, with humorous meme text about responding to questions.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #59

    Classical painting meme with woman's portrait, text: "It's like my mom always says, what in the world is wrong with you?"

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #60

    Classical painting of a woman in a lavish dress, humorously captioned about suffering, turned into a relatable meme.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #61

    Nurse sitting by patient, turning classical painting into a relatable meme with modern dialogue.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #62

    Classical painting meme with a humorous love note about keeping marriage fresh.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #63

    Classical painting meme shows a woman with text about misinterpreting "throwing someone under the bus."

    Sam Lawlor Report

    #64

    Classical painting of a woman in a yellow dress with a humorous caption about thoughts escaping through her mouth.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #65

    Classical painting meme comparing US history to the Roman Empire collapse with Wi-Fi.

    Scott Dickstein Report

    #66

    Classical painting meme with a man and woman, text reads: "Can I be your sugar daddy? I have diabetes."

    Muryanti Report

    #67

    Classical painting showing a man with a skull and WiFi meme text overlay.

    Valtira Ximena Report

    #68

    Classical painting meme of a patient in bed humorously responding to a nurse's question about TV.

    Afrizal Report

    #69

    Classical painting meme of Beethoven seated at a piano, highlighting perseverance and defying odds.

    Linda Laing Report

    #70

    Classical painting meme with a woman expressing existential dread humorously.

    Movie Saaransh Report

    #71

    Classical painting with a humorous meme about a teacher's lesson on Uranus, making art relatable.

    Kevin Elliott Report

    #72

    Classical painting meme of a man with a lute, humorous text about altering song titles.

    Tri Jayanti Report

    #73

    Classical painting meme with a crowd shouting about job theft, adding a humorous twist.

    Winata Anwar Report

    #74

    Classical painting with added meme text about tagging each other in memes, showing two women in historical dress.

    Ramadhan Tanjung Report

    #75

    Classical painting meme: woman finds lipstick on dungarees, humorous dialogue ensues.

    Heena Hala Report

    #76

    Classical painting meme with a woman saying "Save Me" and a man replying "jpg or pdf?"

    Valtira Ximena Report

    #77

    Classical painting meme with a man leaning over a wall, asking a woman how free she is, with "North Korea" as her reply.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #78

    Classical painting meme showing a displeased expression with text about a crush flirting with someone else.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #79

    Classical painting meme with two women discussing getting weird as they age, humorously relatable.

    Hendrik Waanders Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't wait to be old enough or rich enough to be considered eccentric instead.

    #80

    Classical painting meme with a humorous caption about internet downtime and cleaning the house.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #81

    Funny-Sarcastic-Classical-Art-Meme-Fb-Pics

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #82

    Classical painting meme with humorous text exchange, featuring two people in ornate attire.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #83

    Classical painting meme of an elderly man with glasses lighting a cigarette.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #84

    Classic painting meme with an introvert thinking "Thank god" when told "I'm never speaking to you again."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #85

    Classical painting with humorous text about being on a "path of destruction."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #86

    Classical painting of a woman in ornate dress with humorous text about daily goals, creating a relatable meme.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #87

    Classical painting of a wedding scene with a humorous meme about helping partners find things.

    Movie Saaransh Report

    #88

    Classical painting meme showing a man asking, "Where have you been all my life?" and woman replying, "Probably trying to hide from you."

    Ima Fitur Report

    #89

    Classical painting with two women in a garden; text overlay humorously relates to playing "men".

    Daveyrz Report

    #90

    Father and son in classical painting meme discussing sister's name.

    Joys Doank Report

    #91

    Classical painting meme with a humorous exchange about drinking and looks between two people.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #92

    Classical painting meme with humorous caption about misunderstanding intentions in a whimsical landscape setting.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #93

    A classical painting shows a couple in wedding attire with the caption, "I have found someone that I want to disturb forever."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    #94

    Classical painting meme with humorous text about life and relationships.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!