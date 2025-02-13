ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Mortel is a French artist who’s become known for his funny and oddball comics. With a mix of quirky humor and absurd situations, he’s built a following of over 39,600 people on Instagram who love his unique style. Pierre started drawing at a young age and, after years of work, created his character Sadboy, which led to the creation of a whole comic universe called Sad City.

Despite his comics being packed with humor, Pierre insists he’s a very serious person, which has made people laugh even more. Whether he’s joking or not, his comics speak for themselves, offering unexpected twists and moments of humor that’ll keep you coming back for more. Take a dive into Pierre’s world and enjoy his latest work!

