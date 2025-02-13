Embracing Life’s Absurdity: 20 New Comics By Pierre MortelInterview With Artist
Pierre Mortel is a French artist who’s become known for his funny and oddball comics. With a mix of quirky humor and absurd situations, he’s built a following of over 39,600 people on Instagram who love his unique style. Pierre started drawing at a young age and, after years of work, created his character Sadboy, which led to the creation of a whole comic universe called Sad City.
Despite his comics being packed with humor, Pierre insists he’s a very serious person, which has made people laugh even more. Whether he’s joking or not, his comics speak for themselves, offering unexpected twists and moments of humor that’ll keep you coming back for more. Take a dive into Pierre’s world and enjoy his latest work!
Bored Panda reached out to Pierre Mortel again to learn more about his creative process and daily life. After reading his comics for a while, we became curious about his routines and rituals that help him get into a creative mindset. "I always try to write down or sketch ideas as soon as they come to me," the artist shared. "Then at some point, I realize I need to actually draw them, usually around 10 pm, and I work on a comic for a few hours while muttering swear words under my breath."
When asked about a proud moment in his comics, Pierre shared that he recently had the opportunity to work with the art museum Les Abattoirs in Toulouse, France. "I wanted to create a character to represent a museum audience and I doodled a little blob with legs. This little guy, named Jean-Publik, was very relatable and kind of became the unofficial mascot of the exhibition (Le Musée Imaginaire d’Oli). I knew I nailed it when so many people became enamored with him at first sight!"
Balancing personal life and work can be challenging, especially for artists whose creativity is deeply tied to their daily experiences. We asked Pierre how he manages this balance and whether he ever struggles to separate his personal and professional worlds.
"Comics and my personal life are basically one and the same. I would still do them if I was a millionaire (oh god please)! But I also need to supplement my income with other work, which bites into my comics time, which means I’m less available to just chill or hang out with friends and family. So, work is the real problem!"
If you're just starting out in comics or art, Pierre has some valuable advice to help you on your journey: "My biggest piece of advice is always this: make stuff first. All of your doubts and questions are meaningless until you actually start to create something. Draw with whatever you have on hand, then try something else if you don't like the result. If you're unsure whether you can write a story, write the shortest one possible. You can only improve on things you're already practicing."