ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Mortel is a French artist who’s become known for his funny and oddball comics. With a mix of quirky humor and absurd situations, he’s built a following of over 39,600 people on Instagram who love his unique style. Pierre started drawing at a young age and, after years of work, created his character Sadboy, which led to the creation of a whole comic universe called Sad City.

Despite his comics being packed with humor, Pierre insists he’s a very serious person, which has made people laugh even more. Whether he’s joking or not, his comics speak for themselves, offering unexpected twists and moments of humor that’ll keep you coming back for more. Take a dive into Pierre’s world and enjoy his latest work!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | youtube.com | twitch.tv | pierremortel.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Pierre Mortel featuring dogs barking and one mistakenly meowing, then apologizing humorously.

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Pierre Mortel again to learn more about his creative process and daily life. After reading his comics for a while, we became curious about his routines and rituals that help him get into a creative mindset. "I always try to write down or sketch ideas as soon as they come to me," the artist shared. "Then at some point, I realize I need to actually draw them, usually around 10 pm, and I work on a comic for a few hours while muttering swear words under my breath."
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic character seeking happiness in boxes, illustrating life's absurdity by Pierre Mortel.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Pierre Mortel showing a character repeatedly delaying leaving for various tasks.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about a proud moment in his comics, Pierre shared that he recently had the opportunity to work with the art museum Les Abattoirs in Toulouse, France. "I wanted to create a character to represent a museum audience and I doodled a little blob with legs. This little guy, named Jean-Publik, was very relatable and kind of became the unofficial mascot of the exhibition (Le Musée Imaginaire d’Oli). I knew I nailed it when so many people became enamored with him at first sight!"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Comic by Pierre Mortel showing a character reacting to a game over screen, tossing a controller, then resuming play.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic by Pierre Mortel featuring a fish and a snake discussing life in a river with humor.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Balancing personal life and work can be challenging, especially for artists whose creativity is deeply tied to their daily experiences. We asked Pierre how he manages this balance and whether he ever struggles to separate his personal and professional worlds.

    "Comics and my personal life are basically one and the same. I would still do them if I was a millionaire (oh god please)! But I also need to supplement my income with other work, which bites into my comics time, which means I’m less available to just chill or hang out with friends and family. So, work is the real problem!"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two cartoon characters discussing freedom under a tree, illustrating life's absurdity in a comic by Pierre Mortel.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic by Pierre Mortel showing a quirky creation proclaiming "the perfect woman" who makes pizza, ending humorously with loneliness.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you're just starting out in comics or art, Pierre has some valuable advice to help you on your journey: "My biggest piece of advice is always this: make stuff first. All of your doubts and questions are meaningless until you actually start to create something. Draw with whatever you have on hand, then try something else if you don't like the result. If you're unsure whether you can write a story, write the shortest one possible. You can only improve on things you're already practicing."
    #8

    Comics by Pierre Mortel illustrating absurd scenarios with a light bulb, Gandalf, a fire, and a person with bees.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A character on a train sees "watch" and "sign" but reacts confused, wearing a "WTF" shirt in a comic by Pierre Mortel.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Comic by Pierre Mortel: a paper bag character talks about moving on from mistakes, then regrets saying "no regrets".

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Pierre Mortel depicting a humorous interview about career success in perfume and fashion industries.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic by Pierre Mortel depicting a humorous bathroom cleanliness rating system.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic by Pierre Mortel: A bird reflects on youthful ambition and the inevitability of coming down.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic by Pierre Mortel illustrating humorous misunderstanding in email tone correction with a smiley face.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Pierre Mortel showing food with faces being eaten, ending with a character holding a burrito on a bench.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic by Pierre Mortel shows a character wearing a cone costume to avoid being crushed by a falling person.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic by Pierre Mortel depicting humorous scenes with a lamp, shadow, and two characters engaging in an absurd activity.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic by Pierre Mortel featuring conversation between two characters discussing the absurdity of life.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic by Pierre Mortel featuring a musician discussing absurd song titles in an interview setting.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic by Pierre Mortel showing two characters discussing sacrifices and dreaming in a humorous setting.

    pierremortel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!