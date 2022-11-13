Remember the days when we all were in self-isolation, working, studying, eating, sleeping and spending leisure time in the comfort of our home? That all-too-familiar comfort soon turned into cabin fever, and Zoom became this surreal substitute for real human communication.

Fast forward to today, and there’s still a lot reminiscent of these times – from people rethinking their values to employees switching to remote and hybrid work models. The memes of that time are also not going anywhere, like this Facebook group “Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens.”

Launched on March 12, 2020, the group started as hilarious source of memes and today it’s home to a solid 958.4K members. We wrapped up some new memes from the page that anyone who’s currently under a burden (and a blessing in some other way) of work or studying will relate to. Psst! More Zoom memes can be found in part 1.

Bored Panda also spoke with Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author of Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams: A Manual on Benchmarking to Best Practices for Competitive Advantage (Intentional Insights, 2021) and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts about ways the worldwide pandemic transformed how people work, as well as the benefits of remote work for employees.