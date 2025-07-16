Who doesn't question the meaning of life now and again? Or maybe even all the time... It's easy to become disillusioned in this dark and twisted world. If you're currently in that phase, you'll be glad to know you're not alone. There's a whole community wallowing in the absurdity of existence, pessimistically bound together by their love of nihilistic memes.

Many can be found on an Instagram page called Existentialist Memes. It has more than 258,000 followers, all confronting uncomfortable truths while finding a sense of camaraderie in shared despair. They may feel lost but they find solace in laughter.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through during your current or next life crisis. Don't forget to upvote the ones that mean something to you.

#1

Twitter post screenshot showing a humorous text about a vivid vision and casual nihilism meme.

casual.nihilism Report

Nihilism is a philosophy that rejects values and the valuation society places on people, objects, and life, and instead states that everything is meaningless. That's according to online learning platform, Masterclass.

But it's not that clear cut. It turns out there are different forms of nihilism. However, all discuss the human condition and its existence. And share some underlying principles.

One is that existence is useless. "A nihilist believes there is no purpose to having values or beliefs because everything in existence is unfounded," explains the Masterclass site.

They also believe there is no truth. "Everything is unfounded and useless, including the truth, so there are no reasons to uphold moral principles for your own sake or the sake of anyone else," states Masterclass.

The third principle is that everything is meaningless. If there is nothing, and nothing we do matters, then all things are meaningless, including the meaning of life.

    #2

    Screenshot of a relatable meme text about socio-economic unfairness from casual nihilism memes.

    avesy90 Report

    #3

    Tweet from Existential Comics questioning ethics of stealing bread versus hoarding it, reflecting casual nihilism humor and relatable memes.

    existentialcoms Report

    Nihilists are usually portrayed as "moody, brooding or radical types who have decided that we are insignificant specks floating around an infinite universe, and that therefore nothing matters," says The Ethics Centre.

    Think the Joker from Batman. He lives with the belief that the world has failed him, nothing matters, no-one cares, and therefore, we shouldn’t care about anything or anyone either. “Everything burns” in the end, he states. So why not speed up the destruction?
    #4

    Person with long hair making a serious face with relatable casual nihilism meme text about disliking life.

    casual.nihilism Report

    Gigi
Community Member
    Gigi
    Gigi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Um. I thought my therapy records were supposed to be private, because, this sounds like me😆😯😐😑 I mean, just don't ever watch the news, people

    #5

    Person lying in dense grass with text about sinking into grass and decomposing, reflecting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #6

    Tweet about not having kids with casual nihilism tone, highlighting assertive and relatable meme humor.

    klimtsonian Report

    We mentioned earlier that there are different forms of nihilism, and here they are:
    #7

    A relatable casual nihilism meme showing a man refusing to take a baby from a woman with humorous text.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Text meme about sensible versus overwhelming brain thoughts, humorous relatable meme reflecting casual nihilism mindset.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A happy dog running in an agility course representing a hilariously relatable meme about casual nihilism.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #10

    Tweet by blackness everdeen saying why read dystopian fiction when you can just pay attention, a relatable meme about casual nihilism.

    traceyecorder Report

    #11

    Image of outer space with galaxies and stars, text about being manipulated by machine learning algorithms on digital platforms.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Tweet about the confusing nature of being human with relatable casual nihilism memes on spiritual desolation and breakfast.

    joynessthebrave Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man in glasses holding a black and white cat outdoors, a relatable meme from casual nihilism about finding religion.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #14

    Tweet post from eeek on casual nihilism memes humor, advising tense jaw and shoulders with a funny and relatable tone.

    marsblazed Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about labor wages and economic struggles from casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Tweet about rising depression with image of a person sitting in thought, paired with a casual nihilism meme response.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Text post about rejecting corporate ladders and valuing income, mental health, and human connection in casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #18

    A humorous nihilism meme showing a young boy and an old man with text about being young and poor then aging after years of hard work.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #19

    Library shelf labeled Crime with a humorously misplaced sign reading Why not try, reflecting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Text meme from Casual Nihilism about unfair cat life, featuring a purple cartoon monster avatar and casual font.

    casual.nihilism Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Text meme about ominous positivity with phrases like you have no choice and better days are too late, reflecting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism , The4thWayYT Report

    #22

    Tweet explaining thought-terminating clichés with humor, fitting the theme of casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #23

    Text message meme about slow actions and life's inevitability, reflecting themes from casual nihilism relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #24

    Cartoon depicting chaotic book Shrek marrying a crocodile officiant, highlighting relatable casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #25

    Tweet from Caprica humorously reflecting casual nihilism with surreal thoughts on life and student loans memes.

    capricaos Report

    #26

    Person wearing a red cap and backpack hiking near trees and water, illustrating relatable casual nihilism meme about self-care.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #27

    Meme depicting a person's head with two cats inside, one holding a knife, illustrating casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #28

    Meme about casual nihilism quoting Buddha on anger and poison with a humorous twist.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #29

    Text posts showing relatable content about emotional sharing and human connection, reflecting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #30

    Three cats with humorous expressions over a space background featuring a relatable casual nihilism meme about the phrase it is what it is.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about casual nihilism, contrasting hopeful and humorous outlooks on life events.

    mariana057 Report

    #32

    Woman standing next to a Santa statue delivering a casual nihilism meme about gifts and socioeconomic judgment.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #33

    Comic strip showing a character experiencing casual nihilism and existential feelings in everyday life situations.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #34

    Alt text: A stressed figure holding their head, reflecting on society's value of capital over human life in casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #35

    Cartoon therapy session meme showing a patient and therapist with text about society and brain pills, representing casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #36

    Minimalist meme showing two stick figures discussing bearing the weight of human emotion, reflecting casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #37

    Tweet about humans working hard on minimum wage while robots create poetry, illustrating relatable casual nihilism memes.

    KarlreMarks Report

    #38

    Cartoon organs expressing care with lungs, heart, liver, and a stressed brain in relatable nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #39

    Two-panel meme showing emotional reaction differences between ages 8 and 25, highlighting relatable casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #40

    Tweet by Zack Bornstein about mental health, reflecting hilarious relatable memes from casual nihilism on social media.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #41

    Tweet about therapists using memes to assess feelings, reflecting casual nihilism and relatable meme culture online.

    idealpiper Report

    #42

    Crying child avoiding water balloon labeled with relatable memes from casual nihilism about life and death struggles.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #43

    Text meme about coping mechanisms and self-reflection, illustrating themes in casual nihilism relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #44

    Text meme about human body evolution and mental struggles, illustrating relatable casual nihilism humor and memes online.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #45

    wikiHow illustration showing two heads with a brain and hallucinations, related to casual nihilism memes on fun when poor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #46

    Street sign meme about Satan and teaching children, reflecting themes of casual nihilism and dark humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #47

    Meme depicting a scene with Zeus from Greek mythology, illustrating casual nihilism humor in a cartoon style.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #48

    Man with beard and mustache reacting skeptically in a meme about casual nihilism and belief in God after death.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #49

    Social media meme about casual nihilism reflecting on warm November weather and childhood expectations.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #50

    Tweet text about being happy at age 18 in retrospect, part of relatable casual nihilism memes collection.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #51

    Tweet text about casual nihilism humor, highlighting the awkwardness of saying "enjoy the next 24 hrs" in relatable memes.

    Effy_Morh Report

    #52

    Tweet by degrowth larry summers expressing a casual nihilism view about hating and people being stupid.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #53

    Man looking puzzled in a scene from a movie, paired with a relatable casual nihilism meme about fear and creation.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #54

    Memes about casual nihilism discussing deep relationship advice and dark humor on life struggles and love challenges.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #55

    Tweet meme about existential crisis in late 20s, relatable to casual nihilism themes and life challenges after the pandemic.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #56

    Text meme about casual nihilism discussing stress and doing laundry during historic events, reflecting relatable casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #57

    Text meme about books being dead tattooed trees with a dark humor tone, part of casual nihilism relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #58

    Text of a funny late assignment apology note reflecting casual nihilism and relatable meme humor about life's meaning.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #59

    Minimalist meme depicting a phone call and trolley problem, illustrating relatable nihilism and ethical dilemma humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #60

    Text meme about clinical burnout and therapy, illustrating relatable casual nihilism humor in everyday conversations.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #61

    Meme showing exhaustion despite sleep with a computer low battery warning, reflecting casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #62

    Meme about streaming companies forgetting their existence relies on being more convenient than piracy, casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #63

    A casual nihilism meme with a humorous tweet about suffering and dying, reflecting relatable dark humor online.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #64

    Child reading a book telling a bedtime story with casual nihilism meme text about monsters inside us.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #65

    Portraits of Harry Potter characters reimagined with a dark, nihilistic style reflecting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #66

    Wolf standing on hind legs with meme text about paying taxes, depression, and being behind on chores, casual nihilism meme humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #67

    Tweet from InternetHippo humorously describing nihilism about having kids, traffic, work, and feelings in relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #68

    Text meme about lacking energy and forgetting to make energy, illustrating casual nihilism humor and relatable exhaustion feelings.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #69

    Meme showing a crustacean with caption about adapting to crushing pressure and oppressive darkness in casual nihilism.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #70

    Social media post humorously comparing plants, pets, and kids with relatable memes from casual nihilism.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #71

    Social media meme about casual nihilism questioning meaningful relationships and free will in a humorous tone.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #72

    Tweet about work and productivity, reflecting relatable memes from casual nihilism on work-life balance and validation.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #73

    Text message conversation depicting casual nihilism with humorous, relatable memes about existence and pasta readiness.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #74

    Doctor shaking hands with a smiling patient in a hospital room, illustrating casual nihilism meme about health insurance.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #75

    Man in an orange prison jumpsuit sitting on a bench, illustrating casual nihilism with humorous intrusive thoughts.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #76

    Newspaper clipping shows Pablo Picasso's nihilistic quote about the moon landing, highlighting casual nihilism meme humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a handwritten diary entry, illustrating casual nihilism memes and relatable humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #78

    Relatable casual nihilism meme featuring pallbearers carrying Earth with dark humor about the last meme during apocalypse.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #79

    Cartoon meme showing animals in a colorful town illustrating relatable casual nihilism and life disappointment.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #80

    Meme showing a tweet about Kafka's personality, featuring relatable casual nihilism humor and vintage black and white photo.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #81

    Stick figure son lying on the floor reflecting on control and freedom in a relatable casual nihilism meme.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #82

    Amusement park sign with casual nihilism meme about adulthood and emergencies, featuring Goofy illustration.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #83

    Tweet about deciding to stop being mentally ill next year, a relatable meme reflecting casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #84

    Meme showing a cicada with relatable casual nihilism text about waiting, waking, screaming, and dying.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #85

    Text on a tan background reading a casual nihilism meme about pretending to be dead and disappearing for three days when in trouble.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #86

    Meme depicting casual nihilism with characters discussing freedom and societal cages in a humorous, relatable style.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #87

    Cartoon characters at a table with a meme text about casual nihilism and normalizing life struggles humorously.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #88

    Memes about nihilism comparing British, German, and Russian novels with themes of despair and self-discovery.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #89

    Silhouette of human brain with text illustrating casual nihilism and social critique about money and land prioritization.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #90

    Illustration of a head with text about mental illness and societal distress, reflecting themes from casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #91

    Text meme discussing the phrase "ball is life" with a nihilistic twist, related to casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #92

    Meme about breaking generational curses with casual nihilism humor featuring a person in sunglasses and a hoodie at an event.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #93

    Three women in a classical painting style expressing love and frustration with routine in relatable nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #94

    Meme about quantum theory and consciousness with a relatable nihilism comment expressing existential fatigue.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #95

    A relatable meme about existence on a beautiful planet with nature, fitting casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #96

    White dog wearing sunglasses with casual nihilism meme text about rejecting society and money.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #97

    Existential comics meme about Sisyphus and the struggle to pay off student loans in casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #98

    Person in a chicken costume next to a car trunk with text about exploring earth, space, and life's meaninglessness in memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #99

    Tweet showing a gravestone with the words poet, philosopher, and failure, reflecting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #100

    Cartoon meme showing a woman walking away from a small person with text about letting go, related to casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #101

    Twitter post by Kate Lister reflecting on the relatable reality of casual nihilism about unfulfilled efforts.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #102

    Twitter post humorously complaining about babies in theaters, featured in relatable casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #103

    Meme comparing smart choices in video games to making bad decisions in real life, reflecting casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #104

    Screenshot of a casual nihilism meme about identity and reality, featuring ironic and dark humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #105

    Man rejecting astrology symbol, humorously refusing to take responsibility, relatable meme from casual nihilism collection.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #106

    Social media meme about casual nihilism discussing money and societal problems in a humorous, relatable way.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #107

    Person cleaning floor with gloves, illustrating a casual nihilism meme about dealing with existential crisis through work.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #108

    Meme text conversation showing casual nihilism humor about a witch turning someone into a frog and unexpected happiness.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #109

    Tweet about casual nihilism reflecting on freedom to make choices without consequences, shown in a social media post format.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #110

    Meme text about mental health and politics, reflecting themes of casual nihilism in a relatable tone.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #111

    Funny-Relatable-Nihilistic-Memes

    casual.nihilism Report

    #112

    Text post about skull metaphors reflecting casual nihilism and the contrast between emptiness and meaning in human reality.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #113

    Tweet about telling a friend to go to therapy, but the friend says they need money, fitting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #114

    Tweet about crime as a social construct highlighting individual punishment versus corporate environmental damage in casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #115

    Woman in a bookstore holding a large stack of books, illustrating hilarious relatable memes about casual nihilism and book ownership.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #116

    Spider-Man pointing meme showing generations exposed to asbestos, lead, and microplastics in a casual nihilism meme.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #117

    Tweet from Brave New Films stating that social support services like healthcare, wages, and housing prevent crime, relatable meme about casual nihilism.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #118

    Reasons to live meme with relatable images including pets, Netflix, pasta, music, and inspiration from casual nihilism.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #119

    Meme showing a prehistoric fish reacting humorously to a stick, illustrating casual nihilism relatable humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #120

    Man in suit with text about feeling mentally well after cleaning, relating to casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #121

    Screenshot of a funny tweet humorously highlighting spelling struggles, part of relatable casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #122

    Screenshot of a relatable nihilism meme about critical thinking skills and happiness from a Twitter conversation.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #123

    Twitter post screenshot about the challenges of life and society, reflecting casual nihilism memes and relatable themes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #124

    109-year-old woman smoking cigarette with caption reflecting casual nihilism and dark humor memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #125

    Tweet about dismissing bad decisions humorously, reflecting casual nihilism and relatable meme culture.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #126

    A social media post expressing a relatable sentiment about aging, fitting casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #127

    Two dinosaurs in a prehistoric scene with text about extinction, humorously highlighting casual nihilism themes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #128

    Multitasking person stressed at work, holding phone, papers, calculator, and notebook, illustrating casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #129

    Tweet describing the embarrassing feeling of depression, shared as part of relatable memes about casual nihilism.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #130

    Screenshot of a meme about casual nihilism stating time isn't real and self-existence is uncertain.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #131

    Tweet about adulthood crises, illustrating a relatable moment with humor in casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #132

    Meme featuring a monk teaching acceptance of cringe as a path to true self in casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #133

    Text meme about death and personal gain, reflecting casual nihilism humor and relatable life observations.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #134

    Text meme discussing stress and competition in human life, reflecting themes of casual nihilism in relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #135

    Man gives a Buddha statue a haircut in a casual nihilism meme about desire and suffering.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #136

    Meme showing a historical philosopher at 3am reflecting on existence with a caption about thinking and insomnia, casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #137

    Tweet text about confusion over ancestry and family, a relatable meme from casual nihilism humor on social media.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #138

    Young adults smiling behind a pillar labeled the costs of basic needs, separated from a crowd representing a life worth living meme.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #139

    Young woman with a resigned smile and text about frustration, featured in casual nihilism relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #140

    Netflix screen with a sarcastic message about loneliness and background noise, relatable casual nihilism meme.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #141

    Pessimistic nihilists meme showing a tired, sad figure lying in bed with a caption about life’s futility and prison planet.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #142

    Text meme about being in your 20s, highlighting the contrast between physical prime and mental rock bottom, casual nihilism theme.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #143

    Relatable casual nihilism meme showing a distressed figure and Jesus advising to fold laundry and put it away.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #144

    Man holding a sign with a rainbow and nihilism meme about god and humor, reflecting casual nihilism themes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #145

    Three kittens sleeping peacefully in a cozy bed, highlighting relatable memes about casual nihilism and daily grind.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #146

    Simple black and white meme depicting a trolley problem with no one in danger, relating to casual nihilism humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #147

    Man looking in mirror with caption about gaslighting yourself, illustrating relatable memes about casual nihilism and tough times.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #148

    Text meme listing three stages of life as birth, confusion, and death, reflecting casual nihilism humor and relatable memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #149

    Illustration showing a man in a white tank top punching another man, captioned about handling negative feedback at work, meme humor.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #150

    Tweet discussing common sayings about life being hard, questioning nihilism and false notions about suffering in casual nihilism memes.

    casual.nihilism Report

    #151

    Relatable meme from casual nihilism showing two people talking on a train with humorous text about wanting what others have.

    casual.nihilism Report

