151 Hilariously Relatable Memes From “Casual Nihilism”
Who doesn't question the meaning of life now and again? Or maybe even all the time... It's easy to become disillusioned in this dark and twisted world. If you're currently in that phase, you'll be glad to know you're not alone. There's a whole community wallowing in the absurdity of existence, pessimistically bound together by their love of nihilistic memes.
Many can be found on an Instagram page called Existentialist Memes. It has more than 258,000 followers, all confronting uncomfortable truths while finding a sense of camaraderie in shared despair. They may feel lost but they find solace in laughter.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through during your current or next life crisis. Don't forget to upvote the ones that mean something to you.
Nihilism is a philosophy that rejects values and the valuation society places on people, objects, and life, and instead states that everything is meaningless. That's according to online learning platform, Masterclass.
But it's not that clear cut. It turns out there are different forms of nihilism. However, all discuss the human condition and its existence. And share some underlying principles.
One is that existence is useless. "A nihilist believes there is no purpose to having values or beliefs because everything in existence is unfounded," explains the Masterclass site.
They also believe there is no truth. "Everything is unfounded and useless, including the truth, so there are no reasons to uphold moral principles for your own sake or the sake of anyone else," states Masterclass.
The third principle is that everything is meaningless. If there is nothing, and nothing we do matters, then all things are meaningless, including the meaning of life.
Nihilists are usually portrayed as "moody, brooding or radical types who have decided that we are insignificant specks floating around an infinite universe, and that therefore nothing matters," says The Ethics Centre.
Think the Joker from Batman. He lives with the belief that the world has failed him, nothing matters, no-one cares, and therefore, we shouldn’t care about anything or anyone either. “Everything burns” in the end, he states. So why not speed up the destruction?
We mentioned earlier that there are different forms of nihilism, and here they are: