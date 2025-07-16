Who doesn't question the meaning of life now and again? Or maybe even all the time... It's easy to become disillusioned in this dark and twisted world. If you're currently in that phase, you'll be glad to know you're not alone. There's a whole community wallowing in the absurdity of existence, pessimistically bound together by their love of nihilistic memes.

Many can be found on an Instagram page called Existentialist Memes. It has more than 258,000 followers, all confronting uncomfortable truths while finding a sense of camaraderie in shared despair. They may feel lost but they find solace in laughter.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through during your current or next life crisis. Don't forget to upvote the ones that mean something to you.