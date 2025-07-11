A sentence, for example. A string of words you hear somewhere might, let's say, alter your brain chemistry, make you put things in perspective, and change up your life. Today we have a full list of sentences that did exactly that for someone. So, let's jump in, shall we?

If you're told to imagine something that changes a person's life , you likely visualize something grand, along the lines of a big, memorable event. But what if we told you that sometimes what changes everything can be extremely small in a grand scheme of things?

#1 You don’t have to show up to every argument you’re invited to.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 If you can't say truthfully, "I like me best when I'm with you" in a relationship, you're in the wrong relationship.

#3 I once told a co-worker during break that I couldn't wait until Friday to be off work. It was like Tuesday. Her response "Isn't it a shame how we wish our lives away?" In that moment my entire view of life changed. I realized that I defined every day that I worked as a bad day, instead of focusing on what I could enjoy each day. I think of that interaction often.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many reasons why people might feel stuck in their lives. For example, they might be experiencing cognitive overload or burnout. It makes a person feel like they lost a sense of direction, makes them unsure of what to do in life, not certain whether anything means anything. Self-limitation and self-sabotage can cause them to feel stuck, too, whether by not seeking a career, relationship, or anything else they want. They might even have impostor syndrome, where they feel they aren’t worth what they have, that they don’t have the needed capabilities for that. Mental health struggles might play a part in it as well. Illnesses like depression, anxiety, and similar conditions can add to the feeling.

#4 Emotions don't need to be resolved, just felt.

#5 Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 “Every single person is worrying about the same self conscious things you are stressing about. So if they are stressing about them selves then they aren’t thinking about you and what you’re doing.”



My psychology professor in college told me that. Changed my entire life. I no longer cared about what other people thought of me or worried about doing g something embarrassing because I knew that they had their own problems and were too caught up to think about me.

It should be noted that feeling stuck in life, while it feels terrible, isn’t something that makes you not normal. It’s a pretty common thing that people experience. And it isn’t something that has to trap you forever. Sometimes it goes away with time, but sometimes you have to take action yourself to get out of this hole. For instance, asking for help is always a good option. You know, as the saying goes: “It always gets easier when you talk to someone.” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Think of yourself as dead. You have lived your life. Now take what's left and live it properly.



This has gotten me through so many things in life when facing stressful or uncomfortable situations. I always tell myself, I’ve just been given a second chance. Now do it the right way.

#8 Closed mouths don’t get fed.



i’ve gotten so far in my life simply by, asking. worst they can say is no 🤷🏽‍♂️.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 NO is a complete sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing your feelings to someone gives you a chance to voice what’s in your heart and head, and when said out loud, it might dawn on you that perhaps it isn’t as scary as you make it out to be. Of course, we’re not saying it’s an easy thing to do, it is not, but it’s worth it, if you find the guts to do it. At the same time, a sad reality is that not every single person has someone they trust enough to open up about things like that. So, they must look for ways to get themselves out of a poor mental state, like feeling stuck, all on their own.

#10 “If it happens every time, it’s at least a little bit your fault.” Best boss I ever had! .

#11 Convo with my therapist



Me- I just can’t help feeling like I’m a bad person



Her- okay, describe to me what you think a bad person is



Me- well someone mean, rude, selfish and you can’t trust them with anything, obviously hateful and bigoted…I dunno just generally unpleasant



Her- and are you like that?



Me- well no



Her- so how can you be a bad person, if by your own definition a bad person is the complete opposite of you?





Completely changed how I see myself. I’m not a bad person.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Be mindful of those who come to water the soil and those who come to pick the fruit.



I was ignorant most of my life and kept company that never challenged me to grow or improve as a person, or were bad influences. After hearing this, I’ve been very careful about who I keep close. You also learn that although people may truly *want* to water the soil, some are simply unable to.

Some of them turn to motivational elements like speeches and similar. Granted, not all motivational content is of high value; some of them are way too preachy, don’t account for personal contexts that might make their motivations unusable, or other things that can make some people even despise them. Yet, motivational speeches aren’t the only place where you can look for motivation. You can seek books, they don't even have to be psychology ones, just any fiction will do to look for messages, for ideas, for inspiration. You can also seek it in other people, as again, it doesn’t have to be a motivational speaker. Just anywhere you think you might find it, it’s always worth checking out.

#13 “Speak only if it improves upon the silence” by Gandhi.

#14 Your track record for making it through bad days is perfect.

#15 There is no meaning to life, only the meaning that you make in your life.

And something so relatively small, like a sentence, might change your life when you least expect it. It might make you realize things you haven’t before, inspire you, or just simply provide much-needed comfort. In today’s list, you’ll find plenty of sentences that netizens claim changed their lives. So, check it out and maybe some will end up changing yours, too.

#16 "We need to talk about your drinking"



Signed up for rehab shortly after that talk, and coming up on 6 years sober.

#17 Thoughts are not facts.

#18 I love it here.



Said it to my lecturer in college (I was back at college as an adult) fast forward a year or 2, and the boss at the college phoned and offered me a job lecturering. That was 12 years ago, still bloody love it.

#19 "You're being made redundant because the company is ceasing trading"



I had been there for fourteen years. I got fourteen weeks of wages as redundancy pay, which gave me time to evaluate what I wanted to do with my life. I decided to give early years education a go, as I thought it would be something I would enjoy, and be good at. Turns out, I absolutely love it. I've been doing it for over ten years now, and there's no better job. The children love me. Some parents thought it was weird having a man in preschool, others know I'm great. Every July, I send a group of children off to primary school knowing that I have done my best for them.

#20 Therapist: Stop comparing yourself to men you don't like.

#21 You have stage 4b T-Cell Lymphoma.



Almost died waiting for that diagnosis.



I'm 43, that was 18, every day since has been affected in some way by it. 24 years remission too.

#22 "Worrying is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but dosnt get you anywhere. Write that down."



Van Wilder (Ryan Reynolds).

#23 If you don't heal what hurt you, you'll bleed on people who didn't cut you.

#24 You can't pour from an empty cup. It may be perimenopause as well, but my help everyone else first default has gone. I deserve to enjoy my day and look after myself, not sacrifice my wellbeing all the time.

#25 What others think of you is none of your business.

#26 Comparison is the thief of joy. -mark twain.

#27 When my psychologist said, “you’re not paranoid if you’re right.” I stopped letting myself be gaslit by my then-partner. .

#28 He who has a "why" can bear with any "how"





Was a wakeup call for myself to find my "why" and find purpose, meaning, and direction in life during my dazed and lost phase.

#29 “Babe- you don’t want him, you want him to want you “



Said to me when I was in the middle of treacherous heart break . She was right !

#30 I'm not responsible for other people's feelings. .

#31 We judge ourselves by our intentions, we judge others by the effects of their actions on us.

#32 If you wait until you’re ready, you’ll be waiting the rest of your life.

#33 Words from my therapist



"Just because you can explain their behavior, doesn't mean you should excuse their behavior."



That's when I started making plans to leave my a*****e ex.

#34 "Feel the fear and do it anyway.".

#35 Don’t count the hours, but let the hours count.

#36 “Why are you putting up with it if you wouldn’t do it to yourself?”

Something my therapist said to me.

#37 Everything you desire is on the other side of fear.

#38 “The test results came back positive for colon cancer.” Almost exactly a year ago today.



Was caught early, nearly died during surgery. No longer have a colon and live with an ileostomy. But here I am, still alive.



Get your colonoscopies, folks!

#39 Thank you, random tumblr stranger for saying this:



"You only think you're ugly because you aren't your type".

#40 "People are mostly good"



I feel like it is a very layered set of four words. We see so much awful because awful is what gets the headlines and people raising a stink. Most lovely stuff happens in a closed off environment, behind closed doors and if not, usually doesn't grab a headline. It tells me that people as a whole, though incredibly flawed in so many ways and individuals on an individual basis who have the capacity for both decency and evil mostly choose decency even if it does go mostly unnoticed.



It's soooo easy (especially currently) to be very disheartened with people in general. Most of them are struggling to find a way to put love into the world while taking a lot of s**t and many of us just simply aren't shown it... But it's there and those people have resolve to not give up on love and beauty in the face of indecency and hate. I'm very happy someone once said those four words to me because they absolutely changed my life.

#41 Evolve or repeat.

#42 "every time he went to a gas station, he couldn't help but buy beer, so he learned to avoid gas stations".





This is the idea that helped me lose a lot of weight. Find the triggers of the habits you want to avoid, and find ways to avoid those triggers.

#43 “No good deed goes unpunished.”



It’s not a very positive outlook but it rings true more often than not, especially in customer service or company representative roles. My advice is do not overextend yourself for a stranger, acquaintance or even loved one unless you are sure there won’t be repercussions. Think how you can protect yourself first from potential issues, even if you have to fight against your morals and nature to help someone in need. Underpromise and overdeliver, always.



Unfortunately this lesson can only be learned the hard way due to humans being social creatures.