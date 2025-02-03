92 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Tired Millennials Out There (New Pics)
It is said that nothing in this world is certain, except for death and taxes. But that’s not true. Another cold, hard fact is that you are going to age, whether you like it or not. And there’s nothing you can do about it. Every second that passes, every minute of every day, signifies you getting a little bit older. Think about it, you’re closer to your next birthday now than you were when you started reading this article.
Okay, now that we’ve been blunt AF, ripped off the band-aid and rubbed some salt in the wound, we can work on making your boo-boo a bit better. There’s a hilarious IG account called “I Am 30AF” that’s been created to help you laugh so hard that you’ll feel it in your creaky bones. The page has become a "Millennial Heaven" for more than 3.1 million followers. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorite posts to help anyone who is woefully mourning their youth. Kick back, grab your cup of tea, crochet needles, and keep scrolling... knowing that you’re not alone.
I just want to point out that this is a post from seven years ago, pre- pandemic, and it's only gotten worse 🫤
If you were born between 1981 and 1996, you can consider yourself a millennial. That’s according to the Pew Research Center, which has done extensive research on this generation. When it comes to humor, millennials are in a league of their own. But whether it’s a winning or a losing league depends largely on who you ask.
The younger Gen Z “kids” aren’t always impressed by millennial humor, with some going as far as calling it “excessively self-deprecating and dark”. TikTokers have also called out millennials for constantly harping on about how bored or fatigued they are in life. Others say millennials "try too hard" to be funny, or are just plain "corny".
American billionaires skipped the Bruce Wayne phase, skipped the Tony Stark phase, and went straight into the Lex Luthor phase. Maybe it's related to the lack of "killing their beloved ones", or "being under fire in a warzone", but it's something that should be properly analyzed and probably easily fixed.
It’s no surprise that millennials are tired. Besides having to cope with general adulting, they can’t seem to catch a break from the younger generations. “Over the past few years, Gen-Zers have used social media to identify the many things millennials do, particularly online, that now feel out of touch,” reads this report by media monitoring company, Meltwater. “They’ve even coined a catchall phrase for those behaviors: millennial cringe.”
I will never forget new years into 2000! I was high as a kite and borderline ODd on bad stuff. But prior to that, as we all were sitting in cab on our way to dinner, a lady in the car next to us, by a red light, literally ODd by the steering wheel. Can’t say life got better after that :-/
According to Meltwater, millennial cringe refers to "anything millennials do that inspires second-hand embarrassment in younger people." Some examples include using the 😭 emoji, or emojis in general, posting a Boomerang, painting your home in a neutral gray, skinny jeans, and taking photos in landscape mode. Hell, millennials are even being roasted for breathing.
Apparently, millennials need to hurry up already. A slew of TikTok parody accounts make fun of what's known as the "Millennial Pause."
"That so-called draw of breath they apparently all take before speaking on a social video — is ‘cheugy’ (basic, embarrassing)," reads this humorous take on millennial cringe published in the Standard. The writer goes on to say that in the eyes of the Gen-Z generation, millennials also all have zero chill.
"Every video send-up is chaotic and yet deftly depressing in the extreme. There’s a whole sub-section dedicated to how wilfully clumsy millennial women are. And yet also, how we like to do dance routines for men’s attention. The eye for a very distinct but also derogatory detail is close. It’s as if they’re, like, obsessed with us?"
Maybe the younger generation is a bit obsessed with millennials... Meltwater's research shows that there was a 119% increase in mentions of millennials and cringiness from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023, compared to the 12 months prior, while online conversations about the millennial pause jumped by 432% during that period.
So when did millennials start losing their cool? If The Curious Creator is to be believed, they fell out of the “it crowd” around about the time when the oldest millennials turned 40 in 2023. “The vast majority of the generation are no longer in their 20s,” reads the blog, adding that a term was even coined to describe the oldest of the cohort: geriatric millennial. How rude!
The Curious Creator says geriatric millennials are the home-owning type and not "the avocado toast-loving, Instagram-obsessed, living-with-their-parents millennial that the world has learned to love and hate. That title – at least an altered version – now goes to Gen Z with oat lattes replacing avocado toast TikTok for Instagram.”
Which might go to show that no matter what generation you fall into, you aren't immune from being roasted by the next up-and-coming cool gang on the internet.
I'm not sure I've ever heard of anyone refer to string cheese as "a cheese string" XD
I came close to taking one of those sorts of deals. I was sitting in the waiting area about three feet from the lady at the boarding gate counter when she asked. I seriously considered it but I really wanted to get home to family. I think it was hotel, meals, flight the next day and a round trip ticket to anywhere they fly.
I rarely make a comment like this, but we literally saw many of these here on Bored Panda in the last week.
I was just going to say: most of these are not, in fact, new picturesLoad More Replies...
And I'm not sure how many of them actually relate to "Millennials" XD
