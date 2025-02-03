ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that nothing in this world is certain, except for death and taxes. But that’s not true. Another cold, hard fact is that you are going to age, whether you like it or not. And there’s nothing you can do about it. Every second that passes, every minute of every day, signifies you getting a little bit older. Think about it, you’re closer to your next birthday now than you were when you started reading this article.

Okay, now that we’ve been blunt AF, ripped off the band-aid and rubbed some salt in the wound, we can work on making your boo-boo a bit better. There’s a hilarious IG account called “I Am 30AF” that’s been created to help you laugh so hard that you’ll feel it in your creaky bones. The page has become a "Millennial Heaven" for more than 3.1 million followers. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorite posts to help anyone who is woefully mourning their youth. Kick back, grab your cup of tea, crochet needles, and keep scrolling... knowing that you’re not alone.

#1

Tweet about millennials reacting to the nostalgic sound of dial-up internet in a coworking space.

SarahMackAttack Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dial up whistling is more of a GenX thing. Most Millennials came to age in the early 2000s, when dial up was already gone and replaced by ADSL

RELATED:
    #2

    Ultrasound image with text about millennials resting in 1994 instead of saving for a house, highlighting relatable humor.

    Y2SHAF Report

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a loser /s! I was buying stocks and property when I was a fetus!

    #3

    "Humorous meme about Millennial Monopoly highlighting relatable struggles faced by millennials today."

    TechnicallyRon Report

    galhazut avatar
    Plenty Pineapples
    Plenty Pineapples
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just want to point out that this is a post from seven years ago, pre- pandemic, and it's only gotten worse 🫤

    If you were born between 1981 and 1996, you can consider yourself a millennial. That’s according to the Pew Research Center, which has done extensive research on this generation. When it comes to humor, millennials are in a league of their own. But whether it’s a winning or a losing league depends largely on who you ask.

    The younger Gen Z “kids” aren’t always impressed by millennial humor, with some going as far as calling it “excessively self-deprecating and dark”. TikTokers have also called out millennials for constantly harping on about how bored or fatigued they are in life. Others say millennials "try too hard" to be funny, or are just plain "corny".
    #4

    Relatable meme of a person fulfilling a childhood dream by sitting in a fire truck at a station.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #5

    A relatable meme about millennials' adulthood challenges and their childhood as "academically gifted" kids.

    kindofsquishy Report

    #6

    Meme text exchange about crime solutions, with Bruce Wayne humorously demanding a cape. Relatable millennial humor.

    Subhash_ati9 Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    American billionaires skipped the Bruce Wayne phase, skipped the Tony Stark phase, and went straight into the Lex Luthor phase. Maybe it's related to the lack of "killing their beloved ones", or "being under fire in a warzone", but it's something that should be properly analyzed and probably easily fixed.

    It’s no surprise that millennials are tired. Besides having to cope with general adulting, they can’t seem to catch a break from the younger generations. “Over the past few years, Gen-Zers have used social media to identify the many things millennials do, particularly online, that now feel out of touch,” reads this report by media monitoring company, Meltwater. “They’ve even coined a catchall phrase for those behaviors: millennial cringe.”
    #7

    Tweet about feeling out of touch with new celebrities; a relatable meme for tired millennials.

    VeryBadLlama Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile, my son born in 2003 wishes he was born in the 80ies because he thinks everything was so cool back then,

    #8

    A relatable meme for tired Millennials about managing emotions and work, humorously suggesting crying on workdays.

    yayarea22_eth Report

    #9

    Relatable meme about millennials feeling nostalgic as the 2000s become a party theme.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never forget new years into 2000! I was high as a kite and borderline ODd on bad stuff. But prior to that, as we all were sitting in cab on our way to dinner, a lady in the car next to us, by a red light, literally ODd by the steering wheel. Can’t say life got better after that :-/

    According to Meltwater, millennial cringe refers to "anything millennials do that inspires second-hand embarrassment in younger people." Some examples include using the 😭 emoji, or emojis in general, posting a Boomerang, painting your home in a neutral gray, skinny jeans, and taking photos in landscape mode. Hell, millennials are even being roasted for breathing.

    #10

    A funny millennial meme about buying 25 mangoes unintentionally, relating to math problem scenarios.

    skayeterboy Report

    #11

    Tweet meme about Olympics with a humorous take on random citizens like a 39-year-old electrician, highlighting relatable millennial humor.

    jordan_stratton Report

    #12

    A relatable meme for tired millennials about missing their own wedding due to a long-term plan.

    Melo_Malebo Report

    Apparently, millennials need to hurry up already. A slew of TikTok parody accounts make fun of what's known as the "Millennial Pause."

    "That so-called draw of breath they apparently all take before speaking on a social video — is ‘cheugy’ (basic, embarrassing)," reads this humorous take on millennial cringe published in the Standard. The writer goes on to say that in the eyes of the Gen-Z generation, millennials also all have zero chill.
    #13

    Relatable meme about tipping in 2024 where a latte costs $12, highlighting millennial frustration with high costs.

    ChrisJBakke Report

    #14

    Four Disney grandmothers in a meme for tired millennials, suggesting a movie featuring them as a coven of witches.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #15

    Meme about doctor's appointments reflecting millennial frustration with scheduling and costs, text by user "jordan_stratton".

    iamthirtyaf Report

    "Every video send-up is chaotic and yet deftly depressing in the extreme. There’s a whole sub-section dedicated to how wilfully clumsy millennial women are. And yet also, how we like to do dance routines for men’s attention. The eye for a very distinct but also derogatory detail is close. It’s as if they’re, like, obsessed with us?"

    Maybe the younger generation is a bit obsessed with millennials... Meltwater's research shows that there was a 119% increase in mentions of millennials and cringiness from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023, compared to the 12 months prior, while online conversations about the millennial pause jumped by 432% during that period.
    #16

    Tweet about a "Sex and the City" episode, humorously relatable to tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #17

    Twitter meme for tired millennials about misunderstanding salsa class for tortilla chips.

    MediocreJoker85 Report

    #18

    Tweet about hilariously relatable CVS receipt coupons, joking about excessive purchase requirements.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    So when did millennials start losing their cool? If The Curious Creator is to be believed, they fell out of the “it crowd” around about the time when the oldest millennials turned 40 in 2023. “The vast majority of the generation are no longer in their 20s,” reads the blog, adding that a term was even coined to describe the oldest of the cohort: geriatric millennial. How rude!
    #19

    Funny meme about a dad's humorous message in a family group chat, highlighting relatable millennial pressure to react online.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #20

    Text post humorously relating to tired millennials about travel and coffee preferences.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    emmaking avatar
    E
    E
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely people with checked luggage should be made to wait till last? It takes so long to come through you are standing around anyway. Those of us with hand luggage only should be allowed to make our escape.

    #21

    Tweet about a relatable millennial's yoga experience, highlighting humorous laziness.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    The Curious Creator says geriatric millennials are the home-owning type and not "the avocado toast-loving, Instagram-obsessed, living-with-their-parents millennial that the world has learned to love and hate. That title – at least an altered version – now goes to Gen Z with oat lattes replacing avocado toast TikTok for Instagram.”

    Which might go to show that no matter what generation you fall into, you aren't immune from being roasted by the next up-and-coming cool gang on the internet.

    #22

    Meme text humorously suggests abolishing the five-day work week for more time to do dishes, relatable for tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #23

    Man in red cap with arms crossed, resembling early 2000s movie character, captures tired millennials meme vibe.

    ty_ler_michael Report

    #24

    Relatable meme about Bluetooth speakers at the beach, poking fun at not enjoying natural sounds.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #25

    Relatable meme about millennial burnout and unrealistic standards, highlighting work-life challenges in their 30s.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #26

    Relatable millennial meme about the discomfort of weekend camping and using days off to recover.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #27

    Tweet humorously questions naming kids after cheeses; perfect for relatable millennial memes about everyday life.

    zacdose Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently, there are 27 people named "Cheddar" in Pennsylvania, and 4 in Delaware. The US census list 159 people with "Gouda" as a family name; 287 share the family name "Pecorino", but the lion's share is "Toma", that is shared by over 3800 persons.

    #28

    A tweet showcasing a hilariously relatable meme about login alerts, highlighting millennial frustrations with technology.

    LukeKennard Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all fun and games until you see a new login from an unknown device from Thailand. So yeah, enable that damn 2 Factor Authentication and the login log.

    #29

    Relatable meme about a husband swimming alone at a pool party while others sip cocktails, highlighting millennial humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #30

    A relatable meme about millennial brain development and spontaneous spray tan before wedding.

    emilykmay Report

    #31

    Tweet about a dream music festival with early start, affordable food, and coffee, relatable to tired millennials.

    theelderemox Report

    #32

    Millennials meme about wanting reality TV themed bars instead of sports bars.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #33

    A meme about actors using real childhood photos, highlighting a humorously relatable moment for millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #34

    A tweet humorously relating to tired millennials about undereye bags.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #35

    Relatable millennial meme about driving endlessly in a roundabout before a cop intervenes.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #36

    A meme about yelling at a bear reflecting on life, relatable to tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #37

    A humorous meme about adult life, highlighting relatable experiences for millennials, by user Tina Ngo on Twitter.

    Cover_GrL Report

    #38

    Relatable meme text about pretending to work from home versus in the office, capturing millennial humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #39

    Tweet about a relatable millennial parenting moment with a toddler asking to "eat cheese in the darkness."

    kchironis Report

    #40

    Tweet meme about being in your thirties, humorously comparing it to being Batman with few friends and mysterious bruises.

    McJesse Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my sweet summer child. Wait until your 60s. Bwah-ha-hah!

    #41

    Text meme about homeowners associations humorously critiquing rules on displaying an antique frog statuette.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #42

    Teacher shares a relatable experience with students about their Hocus Pocus shirt and a funny reaction.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #43

    Plaque on a bench reads, "In memory of Roger Bucklesby. Who hated this park, and everyone in it." Hilarious millennial meme.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #44

    Relatable meme about Thursday, October, and 8:00 PM feeling the same, with 321K likes on social media.

    deadsbirth Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? Thursday is glorious bc I can smell the weekend but it's still ahead of me. October is horrible bc I am clinging to the last remnants of fall before winter sets in. It should be February.

    #45

    Meme about relatable millennial anxieties: haunted house with a store closing, teacher calling, and small talk fears.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #46

    Text conversation about Addams Family's goth lifestyle, comparing it humorously to supernatural elements.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #47

    Winnie the Pooh salt shaker with fallen Christopher Robin, a relatable millennial meme.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #48

    Tweet about identifying millennials by whether they have a wallet, illustrating a relatable millennial meme.

    nikillinit Report

    #49

    Hilarious meme about corporate pride featuring NASCAR's Pride Month tweet with rainbow graphic.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #50

    Relatable meme about a man dropping cheese string at work, expressing sadness humorously.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure I've ever heard of anyone refer to string cheese as "a cheese string" XD

    #51

    Two tweets humorously relate to a historical figure known for correcting spelling, capturing millennial humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #52

    Millennials meme about housing affordability, highlighting challenges in buying homes due to high costs.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #53

    Relatable meme text about caffeine, exercise, and self-care balance for tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #54

    "Relatable meme about a student email questioning use of 1994 paper, highlighting millennial humor."

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #55

    Relatable meme about dating apps with humorous names like Fumble and Cringe for millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #56

    A meme humorously comparing teen pregnancy and adult dating for tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #57

    Millennial meme showing a medical student bandaging a toy owl with "broken wing," sharing stuffy care tips and stickers.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #58

    Relatable meme about car lights being legal, with a humorous twist on trust issues, targeting millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #59

    Person shouting at an event, capturing the humor of relatable millennial memes.

    mims Report

    #60

    Relatable meme about choosing greater than or less than symbols during a PhD thesis in theoretical physics.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #61

    Woman holding cigarette and drink, part of a meme about millennials. Text reveals surprising age of "American Pie" character.

    philclifton Report

    #62

    Millennial meme showing real estate price history highlighting drastic value increase over time.

    Report

    #63

    Two tweets by Mike Drucker humorously describing an airport auction scene relatable to millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I came close to taking one of those sorts of deals. I was sitting in the waiting area about three feet from the lady at the boarding gate counter when she asked. I seriously considered it but I really wanted to get home to family. I think it was hotel, meals, flight the next day and a round trip ticket to anywhere they fly.

    #64

    Sign on a Chicago bridge humorously recalls a Dave Matthews Band tour bus sewage incident.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #65

    Relatable meme about millennials helping parents with technology, showing stages of confusion and surrender.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #66

    Tweet about cooking as a love language, resonating with tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #67

    Relatable meme about leaving water out at home, captioned by a user on social media.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read that most humans do not like tepid drinks. They prefer cold or hot.

    #68

    Relatable meme about self-worth and beauty, referencing The Ugly Duckling story in a humorous way.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #69

    Purple dinosaur meme humorously showcasing cosmetic enhancements; a relatable tired millennial theme.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #70

    Tweet highlighting relatable memes about outdated 90s trends and body image.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #71

    Humorous relatable meme comparing moon landing to inventing wheeled luggage.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #72

    A humorous meme depicting a tweet about replicating Cher Horowitz's closet app, highlighting a relatable millennial concern.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #73

    "Tired millennials meme about everyday cooking and bravery in adulthood."

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #74

    Tweet about honey in bear-shaped containers, humorously suggesting they should decide more packaging. Relatable millennial meme.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #75

    Relatable meme about enjoying life despite indulgences and expenses, highlighting millennial humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #76

    Meme humorously relating millennials' love for music by angry women.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #77

    Meme about convincing a therapist, humorously capturing tired millennials' relatable therapy moments.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #78

    Relatable meme showing an appeal for a parking citation with a funny defense accepted.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #79

    Text meme about Disney's Beast, humor for millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #80

    A relatable meme about feeling grateful for friends while wearing sweatpants, capturing millennial humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #81

    Relatable meme about embracing your weirdness and finding those who love you for it, perfect for tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #82

    Millennial meme about regretting 2007 house purchase in favor of dance, with humorous Soulja Boy response.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #83

    Relatable memes about parallel parking struggles, featuring humorous tweets from tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #84

    Relatable meme about hearing "Party in the USA" too often, with a humorous reaction.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #85

    Hilariously relatable meme about watching Instagram reels instead of TikToks for tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #86

    A humorous meme about middle names and their amusing choices, relatable to tired millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think it's a horrible name but... off the top of my head I know three people with the middle name Marie. And most people I know, I don't know well enough to know their middle name.

    #87

    Funny meme with Billy Idol twist, humorously suggesting it's a nice day for a cardigan.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #88

    Relatable meme suggesting Halloween caroling should be a thing, offering candy for singing Monster Mash.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #89

    Relatable meme highlighting a 90s song, referencing Chinese food and Abercrombie & Fitch.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #90

    Relatable meme for tired millennials about fall weather and humorous struggles with the heat.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #91

    Text meme about Twilight and vampire searches, highlighting a misremembered detail; relatable humor for millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    #92

    Relatable memes about Snoop Dogg's evolution from rapper to Olympics commentator delight millennials.

    iamthirtyaf Report

