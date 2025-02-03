ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that nothing in this world is certain, except for death and taxes. But that’s not true. Another cold, hard fact is that you are going to age, whether you like it or not. And there’s nothing you can do about it. Every second that passes, every minute of every day, signifies you getting a little bit older. Think about it, you’re closer to your next birthday now than you were when you started reading this article.

Okay, now that we’ve been blunt AF, ripped off the band-aid and rubbed some salt in the wound, we can work on making your boo-boo a bit better. There’s a hilarious IG account called “I Am 30AF” that’s been created to help you laugh so hard that you’ll feel it in your creaky bones. The page has become a "Millennial Heaven" for more than 3.1 million followers. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorite posts to help anyone who is woefully mourning their youth. Kick back, grab your cup of tea, crochet needles, and keep scrolling... knowing that you’re not alone.