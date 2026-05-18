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Life has a strange way of turning even the smallest moments into full-blown emotional events. One awkward text message can ruin an afternoon, a casual conversation can spiral into three days of overthinking, and sometimes the only reasonable response to modern life is laughing at how absurd it all feels. That mix of humor, anxiety, exhaustion, and emotional chaos is exactly what comic artist Evie Hilliar captures in her wildly relatable illustrations.

Known online as Yeevz, the Australia-based artist transforms everyday thoughts and situations into colorful comics that feel uncomfortably accurate in the best possible way. Her comics jump between awkward social encounters, intrusive thoughts, creative struggles, emotional burnout, and the constant battle of trying to function like a normal human being while your brain quietly sabotages you in the background. Yeevz has a talent for turning feelings people usually keep to themselves into jokes that instantly make readers think, “Wait… that’s literally me.”

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