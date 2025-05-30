ADVERTISEMENT

Australian cartoonist Jess Rae, the mind behind Doodley Squat Comics, returns with another dose of her brilliantly relatable stick-figure humor. Inspired by her own life as a woman, mother, and partner, Jess uses simple drawings and sharp wit to capture the everyday chaos we all know too well.

From parenting mishaps to relationship quirks and the oddities of adult life, her comics shine a light on the funny, unfiltered moments we often overlook. If you're looking for a laugh and a little reassurance that you're not the only one winging it—these comics are for you.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Comic by Australian mom showing two people and ducks in the rain with witty and relatable humor about regular life.

doodleysquatcomics Report

    #2

    Cartoon by Australian mom showing a humorous relatable comic about everyday life and gymnastics attempts.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #3

    Comic strip by Australian mom showing horses and a rider humorously discussing a new arena mirror for dressage practice.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #4

    Comic by Australian mom humorously depicting bras with talking cups plotting to destroy straps in everyday life situation.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #5

    Comic by Australian mom showing a woman dealing with her cat in a witty and relatable regular life moment.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #6

    Comic by Australian mom showing a woman encountering the ghost of asparagus past while sitting on a toilet.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #7

    Comic by Australian mom showing funny moments about asparagus smell in regular life situations.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #8

    Cartoon by Australian mom showing a relatable comic about regular life and messages from family on a phone.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #9

    Comic strip by Australian mom showing a humorous, relatable moment of daily life with a couple in the living room.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #10

    Comic by Australian mom showing friends at a table laughing, then realizing lipstick is on teeth in a relatable life moment.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #11

    Witty and relatable comic by Australian mom depicting everyday life struggles between two characters.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #12

    Australian mom’s witty and relatable comic strip showing a family discussing growing peas and cantaloupes in their garden.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #13

    Witty and relatable comic by Australian mom showing humorous conversation about a loud noise in bed.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #14

    Cartoon by Australian mom showing kids using a Ouija board with witty and relatable comic moments about regular life.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #15

    Witty and relatable Australian mom comic by Jess Rae showing humorous take on everyday life and pop culture references.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #16

    Comic panels by Australian mom humorously depicting everyday life with relatable and witty illustrations about regular life.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #17

    Comic by Australian mom showing witty and relatable moments from regular life in a simple four-panel style.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #18

    Simple comic by Australian mom showing witty relatable moments of regular life between mother and child.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #19

    Comic panels illustrating a relatable moment about mood swings and periods, from an Australian mom's witty comics.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

    #20

    Australian mom's witty and relatable comics showing humorous everyday life moments with simple, colorful illustrations.

    doodleysquatcomics Report

