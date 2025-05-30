ADVERTISEMENT

Australian cartoonist Jess Rae, the mind behind Doodley Squat Comics, returns with another dose of her brilliantly relatable stick-figure humor. Inspired by her own life as a woman, mother, and partner, Jess uses simple drawings and sharp wit to capture the everyday chaos we all know too well.

From parenting mishaps to relationship quirks and the oddities of adult life, her comics shine a light on the funny, unfiltered moments we often overlook. If you're looking for a laugh and a little reassurance that you're not the only one winging it—these comics are for you.

