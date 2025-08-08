ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for some smart and funny comics, you're in for a treat! Anežka Židkova, a talented illustrator from the Czech Republic, is back with more of her clever comic strips. Her work is known for its sharp humor, lovable characters, and surprising twists that will definitely make you smile.

Anežka has a unique way of looking at everyday life and turning it into something special. Whether she's drawing cute animals or funny people, each comic tells a story that’s both relatable and unexpected. Scroll down to enjoy her latest creations—you might just find a new favorite!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com