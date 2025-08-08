ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for some smart and funny comics, you're in for a treat! Anežka Židkova, a talented illustrator from the Czech Republic, is back with more of her clever comic strips. Her work is known for its sharp humor, lovable characters, and surprising twists that will definitely make you smile.

Anežka has a unique way of looking at everyday life and turning it into something special. Whether she's drawing cute animals or funny people, each comic tells a story that’s both relatable and unexpected. Scroll down to enjoy her latest creations—you might just find a new favorite!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

Funny and unexpected comic panels showing a character placing dolls together and waiting with popcorn to smile.

kiwiagnes Report

Anežka’s comics often start with simple moments from everyday life, but she gives them a fresh twist. She says her best ideas come when she feels strongly about something happening around her: “I just live my life and observe the stuff happening around me. I’m a very curious person and I love to learn.” This curiosity helps her turn small observations into short, punchy stories that connect with people across cultures.
    #2

    Comic strip featuring a woman and a knight, humorously revealing the knight is actually a bear in armor, funny unexpected comics.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #3

    Man typing on a computer searching wedding attire, comic showing funny and unexpected wedding guests in funny comics.

    kiwiagnes Report

    One of the things that makes her work stand out is how much thought she puts into every panel. Each comic is carefully built to land a visual and emotional punch. “Once I settle on what I want to 'talk' about, I break it up into 3 panels. Two panels for the exposition and the last one for the twist,” Anežka explains. She also designs characters and settings that match the tone of each comic, even down to small details like hair color or background elements.
    #4

    Comic showing a funny nail salon scene with a customer choosing Nosferatu-shaped nails for a humorous twist.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #5

    Funny and unexpected comic showing a customer asking for a microwave at a movie theater popcorn counter.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Anežka’s comics don’t just aim to be funny; they often carry a deeper message or a sweet, relatable feeling. “I like making people happy. I wish to warm up their soul for a moment since life has the tendency to be difficult,” she shared. That mix of light humor and emotional warmth is what keeps fans coming back for more.

    #6

    Three-panel funny comic featuring crabs on a beach with a humorous dialogue about being the weird crab, in a cartoon style.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #7

    Illustrated funny comic of two cats wondering about wings and one cat grilling shrimp, a humorous unexpected comic.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Despite the challenges of staying original, Anežka works hard to avoid clichés and find new ways of seeing the world. “I really hate clichés and believe any true artist should try to constantly challenge the current ideas of anything there is,” she told us. With each new strip, she continues to push herself and her readers toward fresh perspectives and unexpected laughs.
    #8

    Funny comic of a couple and a cat, with a humorous calculator moment, part of unexpected comics to make you smile.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #9

    Comic strip showing a woman meditating, then talking humorously with her inner child in a funny and unexpected comic style.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #10

    Funny and unexpected comic showing a watermelon monster surprising a vendor about how to check if a watermelon is good.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #11

    Funny and unexpected comic panels showing a character humorously declaring control over life but choosing to do nothing.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #12

    Funny and unexpected comic showing a man trapped in an elevator causing him to take the stairs instead.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #13

    Comic strip of a woman humorously misunderstanding a recipe’s cognac ingredient as living in Buckingham Palace.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #14

    Comic showing a funny and unexpected conversation between two people in a car, part of funny and unexpected comics.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing a couple in bed discussing having a picnic and opening the window during breakfast.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a girl asking a genie to make her the best version of herself in a funny, unexpected moment.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #17

    A funny comic strip showing two people on a park bench sharing a lighthearted moment about cheesecake.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #18

    Woman in bed at 3:12 AM, looking confused while receiving a funny and unexpected phone call checking if she’s sleeping.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #19

    Two people sitting on a bench enjoying spring air and sounds, while construction work disrupts the scene in a funny comic.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #20

    Funny and unexpected comic showing a humorous conversation about confusing a husband with a brother while cooking once.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #21

    Funny and unexpected comic showing a man excited about a cardinal at a bird feeder with a humorous twist.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #22

    Funny comic showing a girl pleading for a cat and a man reluctantly holding the cat live on stage.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #23

    Couple annoyed by cats yelling at night, cat owners reacting happily, and cat imagining herself as a confident star in funny comics.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #24

    Funny and unexpected comic panels showing a time traveler rewarded with pudding in a quirky lab setting.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #25

    Comic showing a humorous and unexpected conversation about eating habits between two characters.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #26

    Funny and unexpected comic showing people imagining cats behaving like humans, with humorous dialogue in a park setting.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #27

    Comic panels showing two men smoking, a nuclear explosion, and the same men in hazmat suits with masks for safety in a funny unexpected scene.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #28

    Comic depicting a funny and unexpected scene with a cat and a woman, illustrating humor and relatable pet behavior.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #29

    Funny and unexpected comic of a girl admiring pears cut in half like interesting apples, from a new comic series.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #30

    Comic strip showing two people talking about love and peonies, with ants on flowers, in a funny and unexpected style.

    kiwiagnes Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    And they smell like kulfi, I'm willing to put up with the ants

    #31

    Comic strip showing a funny and unexpected scene with a giant butterfly, fitting the funny comics keyword.

    kiwiagnes Report

    #32

    Funny comic panels showing octopi discussing a spy octopus with cameras in a lighthearted, unexpected style.

    kiwiagnes Report

