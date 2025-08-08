These 32 Funny And Unexpected Comics Will Probably Make You Smile (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you're in the mood for some smart and funny comics, you're in for a treat! Anežka Židkova, a talented illustrator from the Czech Republic, is back with more of her clever comic strips. Her work is known for its sharp humor, lovable characters, and surprising twists that will definitely make you smile.
Anežka has a unique way of looking at everyday life and turning it into something special. Whether she's drawing cute animals or funny people, each comic tells a story that’s both relatable and unexpected. Scroll down to enjoy her latest creations—you might just find a new favorite!
More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Anežka’s comics often start with simple moments from everyday life, but she gives them a fresh twist. She says her best ideas come when she feels strongly about something happening around her: “I just live my life and observe the stuff happening around me. I’m a very curious person and I love to learn.” This curiosity helps her turn small observations into short, punchy stories that connect with people across cultures.
One of the things that makes her work stand out is how much thought she puts into every panel. Each comic is carefully built to land a visual and emotional punch. “Once I settle on what I want to 'talk' about, I break it up into 3 panels. Two panels for the exposition and the last one for the twist,” Anežka explains. She also designs characters and settings that match the tone of each comic, even down to small details like hair color or background elements.
Anežka’s comics don’t just aim to be funny; they often carry a deeper message or a sweet, relatable feeling. “I like making people happy. I wish to warm up their soul for a moment since life has the tendency to be difficult,” she shared. That mix of light humor and emotional warmth is what keeps fans coming back for more.
Despite the challenges of staying original, Anežka works hard to avoid clichés and find new ways of seeing the world. “I really hate clichés and believe any true artist should try to constantly challenge the current ideas of anything there is,” she told us. With each new strip, she continues to push herself and her readers toward fresh perspectives and unexpected laughs.
And they smell like kulfi, I'm willing to put up with the ants