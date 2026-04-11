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We’re currently living in tumultuous and divisive times. Social media timelines are mostly filled with bickering and the exchange of toxic political views on sensitive social issues.

Fortunately, there is enough wholesome content to go around, especially on this site. You can also count on online communities like the Clean Memes subreddit for a much-needed timeline cleanse (pun very much intended).

Here are some of the posts we picked out from the page. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!