ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you seen a meme and taken less than three seconds to forward it to someone you love? It’s likely that the answer to that question is ‘quite a few.’ And there’s nothing wrong with that! On the contrary, if you ask me, in the 21st century, sharing memes should be considered a sixth love language.

If sharing memes means spreading love, then the ‘God Bless Internet’ Facebook page must really love its followers. With 222k of them amassed at this moment, the page is a gold mine of all sorts of funny—and quite relatable—memes, some of which you can find on the list below. So if you’re a fan of this particular format of internet humor, scroll down to find the memes, and make sure to share them with the people you love.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Car side mirror meme with humorous caption, referencing "your gf's male bestie," playing on the original mirror warning.

GBlessInternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two tweets humorously discuss relationship advice with a random meme format.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet meme with text about public disrespect and private apologies; highlights random internet humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Text exchange meme showcasing funny randomness with a friend asking, "Are you ok?" and replying "Ok cool just checking" after "no."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A funny meme labeled "God Bless Internet" showing a woman talking to a man with a caption about married couples.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Text meme about using random quotation marks on Facebook, highlighting the humor in altering the meaning of comments.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Funny meme about types of tiredness by a yoga teacher shared by a user named Queen C.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Silhouette laughs secretly, funny meme about not sharing newsfeed content to hide your dark side.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Women discussing money and happiness in a funny meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Funny meme conversation about doing what you want but limited by bank balance.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Anime characters at a table, discussing being themselves in a humorous internet meme scene.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    "God Bless Internet tweet with humorous message about relationship problems."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Parody of The Creation of Adam with a humorous twist featuring internet memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tweet from "God Bless Internet" about feeling unattached and indifferent to moving away from others.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    "Funny meme from God Bless Internet about parents sharing their mood with kids."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Thumb image with a face, captioned "very lucky," humorously illustrating a "God Bless Internet" meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A humorous meme tweet from @TheTweetOfGod about blaming others for your mistakes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    God Bless Internet tweet about sarcasm being attractive over being offended.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two people in vintage style art exchanging a humorous meme dialogue about world ending, highlighting random meme humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Kermit meme about laziness with a humorous Google search joke.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet joking about a huge bathtub, expressing excitement to cry in it; funny and random meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Poll meme with choices about wake-up times; last option humorously states "I am a useless member of society."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet humorously imagining Harry Potter books as ancient texts in future; part of the funniest random memes.

    @Joydas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two characters in a humorous meme scene with an eyepatch joke, showcasing random internet humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Elderly man running symbolizes slow YouTube video load; sprinter symbolizes fast ad load, highlighting meme humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Funny meme text about starting the month with an empty bank account for a fresh start.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny internet meme showing a text exchange about needing advice but acting impulsively.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two Twitter users exchange funny comments; one asks for mobile game suggestions, the other humorously suggests "long distance relationship."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A car filled with concrete as a humorous meme about an angry husband, featuring a witty social media comment.

    Bludgeon18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A funny meme from God Bless Internet with a humorous tweet about unconditional love under certain circumstances.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny and random meme about canceling plans for staying home, illustrating humor in daily life choices.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Character dialogue meme outdoors, discussing desires and their fleeting nature; a humorous take on human wants.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Woman in casual and dressy outfits, followed by a humorous comment. Funny internet meme shared on social media.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Two characters in a comic store exchanging humorous dialogue. Text overlay includes "God Bless Internet."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny meme about wasting Sundays and feeling sad by 8pm, illustrating humorous internet culture.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Doctor humor meme about taking pills for life, featuring a doctor in a white coat explaining a prescription.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two girls in striped shirts with a humorous meme text about promises, reflecting internet humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Man confused about math equation with disbelief, part of God Bless Internet memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Group discussing Batman and Iron Man humorously in a kitchen setting, illustrating a classic funny meme from "God Bless Internet."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Thanos meme with text: "Relative: when are you getting married? Me: I don't even know who you are." Funny Internet meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Funny internet meme text about sneaking out of parties to go home.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Text meme highlighting irony with "God Bless Internet" humor style, comparing depression to asthma.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Man with a blue cup laughing awkwardly, text overlay humorously noting insecurities; from God Bless Internet memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Beer with bubbles forming a smiling face, showcasing funny internet meme humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    A humorous meme about privacy and social media featuring a tweet from a verified account.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Text meme comparing internet use to having kids, titled "God Bless Internet."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Funny meme tweet about alarm ringtone and waking up early to avoid the sound.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet from God Bless Internet jokes about an 87-year-old grandfather drinking from a bottle instead of using glasses.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    "Tweet by God Bless Internet about social media crushes and inspirational quotes, highlighting online humor."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Man in suit looking serious, conveys irony about online search results; humorous meme about common symptoms.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny internet meme text post joking about being possessed by a demon.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Masked figure with text overlay about governments and people, labeled "God Bless Internet."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Two men in suits having a humorous conversation outdoors, reflecting a funny internet meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Girls and boys discussing each other in a funny meme from God Bless Internet.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Pepsi and Coca-Cola logos humorously transformed, depicting a creative twist on brand rivalry.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Zoo sign warning visitors not to throw objects at crocodiles or snakes, adding humor to internet memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Couple lying in grass with text "There's only you and me," followed by a snake and text "...and me"; funny memes theme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Text post from "God Bless Internet" humorously describes birthday cake tradition.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Man in meme reflecting deep thoughts, highlighted by overlapping images and text about unexpected life plans.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A funny meme about waking up unmotivated, with text expressing the feeling of saying “Nahh” to plans.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny meme from "God Bless Internet" about the pain of leaving without headphones.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A humorous meme of a man with swords, captioned "I'm fine".

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Robot asking man to check "I am not a robot" box, humorous internet meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Text chat meme with a humorous reply about therapy progress, illustrating random internet humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Duck character lying in bed, humorously indifferent to noises, illustrating random memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Tweet saying, "Once you turn 24 & above, you need not set an alarm. Your problems will wake you up early." from God Bless Internet.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny meme about trusting dogs, from "God Bless Internet." Text highlights trust issues with people who dislike dogs.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Tweet joke about wearing ripped jeans to a family event, part of random memes collection.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Tweet meme with humorous self-deprecating message, highlighting random internet humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Two men labeled as "Every FRIENDS fan" sitting uninterested, with a cheerleader labeled "New TV Shows" performing in front. Funniest memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Comedian holding a microphone, sharing a joke about introversion in a meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Meme by God Bless Internet with text about feeling bad over not feeling bad enough.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Uber Eats meme with a humorous message: "Be prepared to meet Jesus outside. Did Uber Eats just threaten me???"

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Tweet from "God Bless Internet" with a humorous text about self-rejection.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Tom holding a newspaper with a skeptical expression, captioned "When life suddenly starts going too well." God Bless Internet memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Wolf pupy meme text about struggle, humorously claiming things get worse forever, reflects funny and random internet memes.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Graduate in cap and gown with a funny quote about choosing her "daddy," showcasing random memes humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Text meme from God Bless Internet, asking about a profession's fall from respect, with a humorous reply: President of the US.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Tweet humorously claims "I can work under pressure" with a meme about a pickpocket stealing during interrogation.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Old painting meme with a man sharpening a quill; captioned humor about arguments, shared by God Bless Internet.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Social media meme with humorous text about dating and attraction, highlighting internet humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Cartoon meme depicting a character waking from a nightmare, humorously saying reality is worse.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Funny meme about realizing mom was right about having food at home.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    A funny and random internet meme tweet about being frequently shared.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Vending machine meme with sign: "The light inside has broken but I still work."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Funny meme about the stress of using a faulty phone charger at the right angle.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Statue of Marilyn Monroe used as shelter during rain, highlighting the funny and random meme context.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Meme with funny dialogue about memory loss featuring a surprised man, showcasing random humor.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Funny random meme about siblings avoiding apologies by being nice to each other.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Alien with a green balloon sitting on a curb, humorously depicting a random meme scenario.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Two men in a humorous meme scene, one referring to himself as "trash," capturing a funny internet moment.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Two people on a bench, one showing memes to the other, with the text above referencing "God Bless Internet."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Funny meme tweet by Gavin about overcoming depression with humor, now joking about having anxiety and depression.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Man giving an interview with a humorous caption, part of funny random memes collection.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    A humorous meme comparing kissing to agreeing to "germs and conditions."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Person with enlarged forehead in a meme about taking a loan, buying a bank, and forgiving the loan. Funny internet meme.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    God Bless Internet tweet: "That sound you hear after closing the cupboard, something falls, it's someone else's problem."

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    A meme shows a reflection under a bed, humorously labelled "loser," from God Bless Internet.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    Two people in a hilarious, random dialogue meme, sharing a funny moment on a couch.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Funny meme about feeling old around kids and young around adults in your 20s.

    GBlessInternet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!