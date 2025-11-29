“Lost In Translation”: 80 Ridiculous And Funny English T-Shirts Found Across The Entire World (New Pics)
Sure, English can be a tough language to learn, and everyone makes dumb mistakes from time to time. That being said, some errors are so hilariously bad that they deserve some time in the spotlight. And if you’re a counterfeit goods seller, you might get roasted a bit.
The ‘Poorly Translated Shirts’ social media project features the most ridiculous and funny translation fails, as found on knockoff clothing. We’ve collected some of the most facepalm-worthy errors to bring a bit of humor to your day. Keep scrolling for a good laugh and to feel better about any style or grammar mistakes you’ve made in the past.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global value of trade in fake goods is “staggering.”
It is a massive, persistent issue.
Back in 2021 alone, counterfeit and pirated goods accounted for a jaw-dropping $467 billion worldwide. This was equal to 2.3% of all global imports.
I am I said....I am said I; and no one heard at all, not even a sigh!
The OECD reports that fake items go beyond just luxury goods and affect all manner of goods. Some of the most common categories of counterfeit goods include things like clothing, shoes, perfumes, spare parts, pesticides, food items, and semiconductors.
Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable to counterfeiting because they lack the resources of larger companies to enforce their intellectual property rights.
I tried that once.....................passed gas for a week after:)
According to the OECD, 62% of all seized counterfeit goods in the 2020-2021 period included clothing, footwear, and leather goods. These categories are the most popular choices for faking.
However, counterfeiters are also expanding into new, potentially hazardous sectors, such as making medicines, toys, food, cosmetics, and automotive parts. They pose serious risks to people’s health and safety.
“Trade routes for counterfeit goods are shifting, as criminal networks adopt new tactics to stay ahead of enforcement. Counterfeiters increasingly rely on international waterways and ‘localisation’ strategies—shipping unassembled components or packaging to produce fake goods closer to end markets, making detection more difficult,” the OECD explains.
“They also respond swiftly to consumer demand, producing fake versions of trending products, advertising online, and exploiting less scrutinised distribution channels. In 2020-21, around 65% of seizures involved small parcels and mail, highlighting a clear shift toward fast, low-risk shipping methods that challenge traditional enforcement tools.”
Knockoff goods are, unfortunately, far more widespread than you might think. As reported by Statista, a whopping two-fifths of American consumers may have purchased counterfeit luxury items before, whether intentionally or otherwise.
A similar number may have bought knockoff goods in the United Kingdom, while in Germany, the number may be as big as 50%.
the one that made the most sense? "Stop worrying, live in the moment"
Many consumers aren’t very open about buying luxury counterfeit items, and are likely to want to avoid the topic altogether. That being said, attitudes toward these items might be changing.
“Fakes, counterfeit products, or knock-offs are shedding their previously undesirable image and are making a comeback as highly sought-after dupes,” Statista states.
As per Statista, around two-thirds of Americans who know what dupes (duplicates) are have bought them before. In a nutshell, dupes and knockoffs are essentially the same. They’re copies of popular branded or luxury products that you can buy much cheaper. The main difference is that often, dupes are legal products. They don’t copy brand names or logos. However, not everything is above being shady here.
"even when the toilet paper it out, you can use this shirt and no one will know"
The issue is that many dupes can infringe upon intellectual property. They might be “breaking the rules if they copy a unique design too closely. The same is true about marketing something specifically as a dupe,” Statista explains.
Based on the findings by Statista Consumer Insights, of the American consumers who had said they’d purchased dupes, 28% admitted that they bought apparel.
Furthermore, 27% of US respondents who admitted to buying dupes said they bought handbags, 26% bought footwear, 23% bought fragrances, 21% bought skincare products and accessories, and 19% bought color cosmetics. However, a whopping 34% of dupe-buyers said they purchased items that were none of these categories.
