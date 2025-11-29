ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, English can be a tough language to learn, and everyone makes dumb mistakes from time to time. That being said, some errors are so hilariously bad that they deserve some time in the spotlight. And if you’re a counterfeit goods seller, you might get roasted a bit.

The ‘Poorly Translated Shirts’ social media project features the most ridiculous and funny translation fails, as found on knockoff clothing. We’ve collected some of the most facepalm-worthy errors to bring a bit of humor to your day. Keep scrolling for a good laugh and to feel better about any style or grammar mistakes you’ve made in the past.

#1

Beige tote bag with a humorous English phrase showing a funny translation error in global funny English t-shirts.

    #2

    White floral English T-shirt with funny mistranslation text about summer and watermelon, showcasing lost in translation humor.

    I'd love myself some Wafermelon!

    #3

    Gray T-shirt with funny poorly translated English text saying yes/no and remember what should and farget what.

    According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global value of trade in fake goods is “staggering.”

    It is a massive, persistent issue.

    Back in 2021 alone, counterfeit and pirated goods accounted for a jaw-dropping $467 billion worldwide. This was equal to 2.3% of all global imports.
    #4

    Yellow T-shirt with poorly translated English text and decorative pocket design, showcasing funny English T-shirts worldwide.

    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    #5

    Funny English t-shirt with a humorous and poorly translated phrase displayed on beige fabric.

    #6

    Funny English T-shirt with poorly translated motivational quote, part of a collection of ridiculous global translation fails.

    The OECD reports that fake items go beyond just luxury goods and affect all manner of goods. Some of the most common categories of counterfeit goods include things like clothing, shoes, perfumes, spare parts, pesticides, food items, and semiconductors.

    Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable to counterfeiting because they lack the resources of larger companies to enforce their intellectual property rights.
    #7

    White T-shirt with funny English text containing a ridiculous translation found in lost in translation English T-shirts worldwide.

    #8

    White hoodie with a poorly translated English t-shirt design featuring a red heart and the text Eat more Air.

    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    #9

    Beige shirt with bold black text saying your destiny lies ahead not refund, a funny English t-shirt with translation errors.

    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    According to the OECD, 62% of all seized counterfeit goods in the 2020-2021 period included clothing, footwear, and leather goods. These categories are the most popular choices for faking.

    However, counterfeiters are also expanding into new, potentially hazardous sectors, such as making medicines, toys, food, cosmetics, and automotive parts. They pose serious risks to people’s health and safety.
    #10

    Pink and light pink shirt with white text The Darth Face, an example of funny English t-shirts with lost in translation humor.

    #11

    Black T-shirt with poorly translated English text reading Bo-Bell accidentally fell into the water lessons, a funny translation error.

    #12

    Pink T-shirt with text some people playing negative space surrounded by pearl beads in a heart shape, funny English T-shirts.

    “Trade routes for counterfeit goods are shifting, as criminal networks adopt new tactics to stay ahead of enforcement. Counterfeiters increasingly rely on international waterways and ‘localisation’ strategies—shipping unassembled components or packaging to produce fake goods closer to end markets, making detection more difficult,” the OECD explains.

    “They also respond swiftly to consumer demand, producing fake versions of trending products, advertising online, and exploiting less scrutinised distribution channels. In 2020-21, around 65% of seizures involved small parcels and mail, highlighting a clear shift toward fast, low-risk shipping methods that challenge traditional enforcement tools.”

    #13

    Pink T-shirt with a funny poorly translated phrase and a quirky skull graphic, showcasing ridiculous English translations.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    #14

    Light pink t-shirt with a funny English phrase featuring poor translation and spelling errors.

    Pamina
    Pamina
    #15

    Brown funny English T-shirt with poorly translated text "Game the Over A New Game Begins" showing translation errors.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Knockoff goods are, unfortunately, far more widespread than you might think. As reported by Statista, a whopping two-fifths of American consumers may have purchased counterfeit luxury items before, whether intentionally or otherwise.

    A similar number may have bought knockoff goods in the United Kingdom, while in Germany, the number may be as big as 50%.
    #16

    Green t-shirt with a pineapple graphic and the misspelled word pineappie showcasing funny English t-shirts worldwide.

    #17

    Black t-shirt with a funny poorly translated English phrase, an example of ridiculous English T-shirts worldwide.

    #18

    Black shirt with poorly translated English text humorously printed across the front, showcasing funny English t-shirts worldwide.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Many consumers aren’t very open about buying luxury counterfeit items, and are likely to want to avoid the topic altogether. That being said, attitudes toward these items might be changing.

    “Fakes, counterfeit products, or knock-offs are shedding their previously undesirable image and are making a comeback as highly sought-after dupes,” Statista states.

    As per Statista, around two-thirds of Americans who know what dupes (duplicates) are have bought them before. In a nutshell, dupes and knockoffs are essentially the same. They’re copies of popular branded or luxury products that you can buy much cheaper. The main difference is that often, dupes are legal products. They don’t copy brand names or logos. However, not everything is above being shady here.

    #19

    Yellow and white tie-dye shirt with funny English text humor from lost in translation T-shirts worldwide.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    #20

    Embroidered geometric deer head on fabric with a funny poorly translated English phrase about truffles.

    #21

    Child's navy blue dinosaur shirt with funny English translation errors, featuring a stegosaurus and measurement marks in meters.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    The issue is that many dupes can infringe upon intellectual property. They might be “breaking the rules if they copy a unique design too closely. The same is true about marketing something specifically as a dupe,” Statista explains.

    Based on the findings by Statista Consumer Insights, of the American consumers who had said they’d purchased dupes, 28% admitted that they bought apparel.
    #22

    Light green shirt with a funny lost in translation English quote mistakenly attributed to Vincent Van Gogh.

    #23

    Funny English t-shirt with poorly translated text featuring large green letters and a confusing phrase on a white background.

    #24

    Funny English T-shirt with a misspelled phrase about facial cues and reading, among other printed garments.

    Furthermore, 27% of US respondents who admitted to buying dupes said they bought handbags, 26% bought footwear, 23% bought fragrances, 21% bought skincare products and accessories, and 19% bought color cosmetics. However, a whopping 34% of dupe-buyers said they purchased items that were none of these categories.
    #25

    White T-shirt with a funny and poorly translated phrase embroidered as laugh out loud of life across the front.

    #26

    Funny English T-shirt with misspelled words found worldwide, showcasing lost in translation humor on a red shirt.

    #27

    Funny English T-shirt with cute dessert illustrations and humorous lost in translation text design.

    The ‘Poorly Translated Shirts’ Instagram account has been up and running since 2020 and, at the time of writing, has 19.6K followers.

    Meanwhile, the creator of the project has been amusing internet users on X (formerly Twitter) since 2022, proudly wearing the tagline “lost in translation, found across the world.” Currently, 156.4k people follow the account on the social network.
    #28

    Funny English t-shirt with a poorly translated phrase about risks and getting paid, showcasing translation errors worldwide.

    #29

    Yellow English T-shirt with a funny translation error that reads borron instead of borrow in a kiss request.

    #30

    Black English T-shirt with a funny mistranslated phrase displayed, showcasing ridiculous and funny English T-shirts worldwide.

    We’d like to hear your thoughts about these counterfeit disasters, Pandas. Which of these translation fails made you laugh the most? Which ones were so bad that they even made you cringe?

    Which ones do you think would make your former English teachers facepalm the hardest, and why? Share your opinions with us in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Funny English t-shirt with awkward translation saying you are enough and you are one of a lucky girl.

    #32

    Funny English T-shirt with a misspelled phrase I love my chotolate and a dog face design on fabric.

    #33

    Red sweatshirt with a funny English translation phrase about peace and garden, part of a humorous English t-shirts collection.

    #34

    Mannequin wearing a white funny English t-shirt with poorly translated text in a store window display.

    #35

    Funny English t-shirt with a confusing message found in a lost in translation design worldwide.

    #36

    Pink book cover with the phrase living ehglish language foreign displaying funny English translation errors worldwide.

    #37

    White t-shirt with a funny English translation error saying "Whatever is worth doning is worth doning well" and the word Future.

    #38

    Funny English t-shirt with a misspelled phrase about comparison, showcasing lost in translation humor worldwide.

    #39

    Yellow shirt with poorly translated English text and cartoon carrots, showcasing funny and ridiculous English T-shirts found worldwide.

    #40

    Black t-shirt with funny poorly translated English text highlighting lost in translation on clothing worldwide.

    #41

    Red shirt with a funny English T-shirt design featuring a cartoon bear and the words coming are you, showcasing lost in translation humor.

    #42

    Funny English T-shirt with a poorly translated phrase made of rope and printed text, showcasing lost in translation humor.

    #43

    Funny English T-shirt with poorly translated text saying "I don Know what I want but I want it so" visible on a brown jacket.

    #44

    Pink t-shirt with funny and poorly translated English text about staying awake and bears moving in dens.

    #45

    Funny English T-shirt with a black cat and humorous mistranslation about love and hugs on beige fabric.

    Marija S
    Marija S
    #46

    Tan t-shirt with black text saying "ART IS OVER! IF YOU WANT IT," showcasing funny English translation on a shirt worldwide.

    #47

    Funny English T-shirt with a poorly translated motivational quote featuring the brand name Gucci on pink fabric.

    #48

    Light blue hoodie with a funny poorly translated English phrase about the greatest basketball player ever.

    #49

    Close-up of a white funny English T-shirt with a poor translation reading Be your heat self and choice text.

    #50

    T-shirt with funny English translation errors featuring pink flowers and a humorous phrase about a sueflomer.

    #51

    Funny English t-shirt with a poorly translated message reading "That's all my smile sweet games over time be mess"

    #52

    T-shirt with funny and ridiculous English translation errors printed across the fabric worldwide.

    #53

    Beige T-shirt with a funny English phrase and patchwork design, illustrating lost in translation humorous t-shirts worldwide.

    #54

    Black shirt with a distorted logo and funny English text reading NEW YOR KO ANKES, showcasing ridiculous English T-shirts worldwide.

    #55

    White T-shirt with three embroidered cats and funny English text showing a ridiculous translation fail.

    #56

    Funny English T-shirt with a poorly translated motivational phrase found in a global lost in translation collection.

    #57

    Funny English t-shirt with a cartoon horse and the poorly translated phrase Zebra The Boy City on yellow fabric.

    #58

    Woman wearing a funny English T-shirt with a checkered hat and misspelled text, showcasing ridiculous translation errors worldwide.

    #59

    Beige t-shirt with funny English text skater dino and a quirky happiness message, showing lost in translation humor.

    #60

    Brown shirt with a quirky graphic and funny English text be happy be smile, showcasing ridiculous translation humor worldwide.

    #61

    White t-shirt with funny poorly translated English phrases and images of dogs dressed in quirky outfits.

    #62

    Light green T-shirt with humorous English text, an example of funny English T-shirts found worldwide translation errors.

    #63

    Pink sleeveless shirt with a funny English translation about cows milk and a smiling bunny face, funny English T-shirts worldwide.

    #64

    Yellow t-shirt with cartoon ducks and funny mistranslated phrases, showcasing ridiculous and funny English t-shirts worldwide.

    #65

    Beige T-shirt with a funny English translation mistake saying "FORE MONEY NOT FEIENDS" in bold black letters.

    #66

    Black T-shirt with a funny and poorly translated English phrase highlighting ridiculous translation errors on shirts worldwide.

    #67

    Purple funny English t-shirt with a humorous translation error about respect and being disrespected.

    #68

    Funny English T-shirt with an anchor design and a quirky phrase found in a global lost in translation collection.

    #69

    Funny English T-shirt with a confusing love message and multiple translation errors printed on an orange fabric.

