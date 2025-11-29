ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, English can be a tough language to learn, and everyone makes dumb mistakes from time to time. That being said, some errors are so hilariously bad that they deserve some time in the spotlight. And if you’re a counterfeit goods seller, you might get roasted a bit.

The ‘Poorly Translated Shirts’ social media project features the most ridiculous and funny translation fails, as found on knockoff clothing. We’ve collected some of the most facepalm-worthy errors to bring a bit of humor to your day. Keep scrolling for a good laugh and to feel better about any style or grammar mistakes you’ve made in the past.

More info: X | Instagram