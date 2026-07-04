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When you're in the middle of it, raising kids feels like one endless loop of tying shoes, packing lunches, washing piles of laundry, and chauffeuring them from one activity to the next. Somehow, the hectic days are painfully long and impossibly short at the same time.

But every milestone comes and goes, and before you know it, the routines that once felt exhausting become cherished memories. So laugh at the chaos and embrace it, because one day the house will be emptier, quieter, and those once-annoying moments will seem surprisingly nostalgic.

To help every mom and dad do exactly that, we collected the funniest parenting tweets from last month. Enjoy!