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When you're in the middle of it, raising kids feels like one endless loop of tying shoes, packing lunches, washing piles of laundry, and chauffeuring them from one activity to the next. Somehow, the hectic days are painfully long and impossibly short at the same time.

But every milestone comes and goes, and before you know it, the routines that once felt exhausting become cherished memories. So laugh at the chaos and embrace it, because one day the house will be emptier, quieter, and those once-annoying moments will seem surprisingly nostalgic.

To help every mom and dad do exactly that, we collected the funniest parenting tweets from last month. Enjoy!

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#1

A funny parenting tweet saying a toddler giving a sticker is a sign of respect.

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    #2

    Funny parenting tweet showing a child's impatience wanting an iPad keyboard immediately after a three-day thought.

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    As you can see from the tweets, parents have very different priorities depending on how old their kids are—and it shows. One survey found that compared with mothers of preschoolers, parenting is considerably less exhausting for moms with teens.

    Nearly half (45%) of moms whose kids are all younger than 6 say parenting is tiring all or most of the time (perhaps not surprising given how much sleep deprivation newborns and infants require), compared to just 26% of moms who have only teens who say the same.
    #3

    Funny parenting tweet about kids having a shy friend and another who puts socks on the kitchen table.

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    #4

    A funny parenting tweet about a daughter complaining about her English teacher, who makes them read books and write papers.

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    #5

    A funny parenting tweet from Lurkin Mom about calling dinner leftovers 'reruns' for the kids.

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    The same survey discovered there are differences between moms of preschoolers and moms of teens when it comes to time with their kids, too.

    Moms of teens are more likely than moms of young kids to report not spending enough time with their children—33% of moms of teens feel this way, compared with 19% of moms with only young kids.

    While the stereotype of the moody teen with a closed bedroom door might come to mind first, other factors likely play a role—moms with older children are more likely to work outside the home, and older kids are more independent and spend more time out of the house, either at school or at extracurricular activities.

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    #6

    A funny parenting tweet about a child commenting on a parents wrinkles.

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    #7

    A funny parenting tweet about a child forgetting they have a girlfriend.

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    #8

    A funny parenting tweet about a parent trying to discipline their taller child.

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    #9

    Funny parenting tweet about a mom being told she looks 43 by her 10-year-old.

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    However, while they may not see their kids as much as they would like, moms with teens do have more time for themselves. Four in ten moms of teens say they don’t have enough time for friends or hobbies, compared with 56% of moms of young kids.

    Overall, about nine in ten moms with children under 18 say being a parent is rewarding and enjoyable all—or at least most—of the time. Moms whose kids are all 5 and younger are especially likely to find it enjoyable all of the time—54% do, compared with 41% of moms with only teens. Similarly, parents of young kids are more likely to find parenting rewarding all of the time, with 61% saying so compared to 47% of moms with teens.
    #10

    Funny parenting tweet about the embarrassment of ordering kids food from two different places.

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    #11

    Funny parenting tweet about a kid dumping out Legos after hearing you can just do things.

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    #12

    Funny parenting tweet about teaching a kid to click tongs, a relatable mom and dad moment.

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    #13

    A funny parenting tweet about an introvert mom exchanging phone numbers with another parent at the park.

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    At this time of year, psychologist Jim Taylor, Ph.D., says parents should keep in mind what they want their children to get out of the summer overall.

    "I recommend anything that fosters kids' physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, environmental, cultural, and artistic development," he adds.

    "In other words, what are the experiences that will further children's greater understanding of themselves and the world in which they live."
    #14

    A funny parenting tweet about a 10-year-old mixing meatballs by hand for the first time.

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    #15

    Funny parenting tweet from Simon Holland about Father's Day gifts and not wasting money on gift bags.

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    #16

    A funny parenting tweet from Henpecked Hal about the difference between being a father and being a dad with a water hose prank.

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    #17

    A funny parenting tweet from Sung Drip Woo about his kids' unexpected favorite character from Toy Story 5, a tablet called Lilypad.

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    "Also, parents should focus on summer activities that encourage certain values that parents want to instill in their children, for example, hard work, compassion, or learning about other cultures," Taylor adds.

    "If children are into sports, the arts, or another specialized area, activity-specific camps or other experiences devoted to these are a great way to allow them to enjoy themselves and help them improve and strive toward their goals."

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    "Of course, having some summer activities that are just plain fun is important too," he says.
    #18

    A funny parenting tweet from Hadas Weiss, where her 7-year-old niece discusses ambitious yet realistic career plans.

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    #19

    Funny parenting tweet about a mom and her 4-year-old negotiating ice cream cake with a hug and a warning.

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    #20

    Funny parenting tweet about a dad whose eight-year-old learns about the guillotine from Tom and Jerry.

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    #21

    Funny parenting tweet about a stoic mom during contractions, getting a good grade in labor.

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    However, don't frame it in a way that makes you anxious about creating the perfect summer for your kids. There's no such thing! According to Taylor, too many parents these days worry too much about their children's futures. They send their kids to summer academic camps (e.g., math or computer camp) or internships (e.g., at law firms, hospitals, or businesses) that they think will better prepare them for college or a career. He thinks this is just another example of anxious parents trying to fast-forward their children's intellectual and educational development, burnish their kids' "resumes," or force them down a career path not of their choosing.
    #22

    Funny parenting tweet about a 90s summer with kids playing Nintendo for hours and eating pixie sticks.

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    #23

    A funny parenting tweet about a mom's reaction to her son's first hockey game involving checking.

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    #24

    A funny parenting tweet describing a mom's warning about swallowing watermelon seeds and the 50-year-later realization.

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    "Such experiences are often joyless to kids (unless they have a passion for it) and can actually hamper their educational pursuits by turning them off to academics. And there will be plenty of time for kids to find a career path once they get to college," he says.

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    Instead, think about what matters and what's achievable. For instance, summers are also a great time to get kids involved in household responsibilities.

    "They should be assigned chores that contribute to the upkeep and functioning of the house. Painting a room, cleaning out the garage, or being in charge of recycling are all great ways to teach kids responsibility and get the house into shape," Taylor says.

    And don't forget to tweet about it!
    #25

    A funny parenting tweet about a child saying dirty food becomes clean.

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    #26

    Funny parenting tweet about researching scholarships and being a prisoner of war for financial aid.

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    #27

    Funny parenting tweet about a dad coaching soccer and not knowing who Ronaldo is.

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    #28

    Funny parenting tweet about teachers and non-school days, a relatable mom and dad sentiment.

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    #29

    Funny parenting tweet about finding glasses on a Where's Waldo book, a humorous mom and dad situation.

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    #30

    Funny parenting tweet about clothes inside out in laundry, a mom and dad shared experience.

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    #31

    Funny parenting tweet about an 8-year-old and Brazil's capital, a classic mom and dad interaction.

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    #32

    Funny parenting tweet about a kid finding a DVD and calling it a shiny circle thing, perfect for moms and dads.

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    #33

    Funny parenting tweet about a dad being 12 when Toy Story came out, relatable for moms and dads.

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    #34

    Funny parenting tweet about a child discovering Parent Trap and realizing its age, great for moms and dads.

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    #35

    A funny parenting tweet admiring an 8-year-old's confidence in asking for extra snacks on a flight.

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    #36

    A funny parenting tweet celebrating a kid's first grilled cheese sandwich, overcooked and undercooked.

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    #37

    A funny parenting tweet detailing a conversation between a parent and their 8-year-old about lightning.

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    #38

    A funny parenting tweet with a mom looking exasperated, responding to her 8-year-old.

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    #39

    A funny parenting tweet about kids choosing treats at the grocery store.

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    #40

    Funny parenting tweet about a parent's false hope with a new summer chore chart.

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    #41

    Funny parenting tweet about a mom with a pre-teen and a teen who eat all the week's lunch food and fruit by Tuesday, a common parenting struggle.

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    #42

    Funny parenting tweet from Dadman Standing about giving kids shared childhood trauma by watching Homeward Bound, a relatable parenting joke.

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    #43

    Funny parenting tweet about a 16-year-old son not knowing to stop at a stop sign because it lacked a white line, a common parenting challenge.

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    #44

    A funny parenting tweet from Henpecked Hal comparing enchiladas to Mexican lasagna, a clever parenting observation.

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    #45

    Funny parenting tweet about a toddler understanding too much, leading parents to speak Spanish, only for the toddler to understand that too.

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    #46

    Funny parenting tweet about a mom buying a bracelet that says no gracias because her daughter said she had it.

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    #47

    Funny parenting tweet about a mom whose 6-year-old son has seen five prime ministers.

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    #48

    Funny parenting tweet about a daughter returning from college wanting to do something at 9 PM.

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    #49

    A funny parenting tweet about a mom drinking old Capri Sun from her kid's bedroom.

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    #50

    Funny parenting tweet about buying billions in snacks due to flight delays, relatable for moms and dads.

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    #51

    Funny parenting tweet about a kid saying salad without a and i is just sad, perfect for moms and dads.

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    #52

    A funny parenting tweet contrasting a kid's selective hearing for cleaning vs. distant sounds.

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    #53

    A funny parenting tweet from a dad about his 11-year-old being mad about gymnastics.

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    #54

    A funny parenting tweet about a kid wanting ice cream while eating a popsicle.

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    #55

    Funny parenting tweet about a child waking up a parent to say they can't sleep.

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    #56

    Funny parenting tweet from Dadman Standing about kids drinking too much milk and the financial recovery.

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    #57

    Funny parenting tweet detailing a parent's daughters' excitement for Love Island, comparing it to Christmas Eve.

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    #58

    Funny parenting tweet about bored kids asking what to do, despite being given many activity suggestions, highlighting summer parenting.

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    #59

    A funny parenting tweet from Mom Jeans expressing a parent's dilemma between kids having fun and wanting quiet.

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    #60

    Funny parenting tweet about a 3yo who learned the word actually and uses it frequently.

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    #61

    Funny parenting tweet by Krista, asking why ask Siri when your teen knows everything.

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    #62

    Funny parenting tweet about a 10yo studying American Revolution while experiencing devolution.

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    #63

    Funny parenting tweet about a child saying their teacher is teacher-old.

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