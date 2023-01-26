Usually, going to a job interview is a nerve-wracking process. Sitting there, being evaluated, questioned. “What are your major weaknesses?” “How do you deal with pressure?” “Where do you see yourself in five years?” And you don’t even know if you got the job at the end of it! Below is a collection of overheard conversations and honest thoughts about jobs and the job-search.

Collected by the Instagram account Overheard Recruiting, these situations reveal all the sitcom-worthy struggles people hear about in the workplace. Maybe it will help you feel a bit better about your on-the-job experiences. Be sure to upvote your favorite pictures and share your own unhinged office stories in the comments. Now let's get into it!