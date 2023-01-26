89 Hilarious Things That People Overheard And Saw At Workplaces And Decided Were Too Good Not To Share
Usually, going to a job interview is a nerve-wracking process. Sitting there, being evaluated, questioned. “What are your major weaknesses?” “How do you deal with pressure?” “Where do you see yourself in five years?” And you don’t even know if you got the job at the end of it! Below is a collection of overheard conversations and honest thoughts about jobs and the job-search.
Collected by the Instagram account Overheard Recruiting, these situations reveal all the sitcom-worthy struggles people hear about in the workplace. Maybe it will help you feel a bit better about your on-the-job experiences. Be sure to upvote your favorite pictures and share your own unhinged office stories in the comments. Now let's get into it!
I asked for a raise. I was well prepared to show what I brought to the company and how the company profited during the last year grom my work specifically in contrast to other employees and new hires. My boss countered that was still just doing my job as expected so why should he pay me more? I said, my general costs of sustaining the continued quality and amount of work had gone up and sadly I had to either ask for a higher rate or nove on to find a better offer to sustain me. And since new hires got higher wages anyways, he'd have more expenses because they wouldn't be able to deliver my output and he'd have extra costs for training and the hiring process so he should just give me a raise. He laughed and said it was a funny joke. 6 weeks later he realised it was indeed no joke when I quit. But I doubt he'll learn anything from it
To paraphrase Forrest Gump, candidates are like a box of chocolate, you never know who you are going to get. Sure, a resume might tell you something, just like a box of chocolates contains, well, at least some chocolate. But it’s what's under the chocolate coating that counts, if we are maintaining the metaphor. And some of these are prime examples of “you never know what you're going to get.”
It’s no secret that recruiters are more likely to favor a candidate who they have a rapport with. So, presumably, many candidates like to present a bit of their personality. Let’s face it, the average person isn’t a robot who just eats, sleeps and breathes work. Unfortunately, some candidates take this a little too far.
Forbes magazine breaks down some advice for interviewees. It’s important to ultimately present yourself as professional. So talking down your previous boss or manager is off the table, even if they 100% deserve it. If questioned about your hobbies, maybe don’t say you mostly drink beer and watch basketball. By no means lie, being genuine is still pretty important. But don’t fall into the trap of saying everything you feel right off the bat.
Unfortunately, this is a prime reason why a lot of us grit our teeth at the idea of sitting down for a work interview. Because there is nothing intrinsically wrong with enjoying a glass or wine or a beer in your free time. And who doesn’t like lounging around on the couch?
Use the pen and for filling out applications and hthe mints for interview.........then on leaving give your old company a gift, a turd in a box for all the times they treated you like s**t
Shhhh! Don't tell the workers that, they'll start making DEMANDS! /s
There are actually a number of psychological impulses that cause us to overshare when we really shouldn't. Psychology Today talks about some positive and negative reasons people overshare. Sometimes we want the other person to feel comfortable. Awkward silences are painful, and after about four seconds, the average person will say anything to fill the space. Interestingly, some detectives use this psychological tidbit to get suspects to start talking. But even in a mundane setting, we desperately want to avoid silence.
I'm not surprised by the stupidity of this, but I am super surprised that they actually heard back from the potential employer at all! And with (seemingly?) constructive feedback too? Seems like a myth lol
You should be glad. Had you been hired, your expertise will mean nothing to them - you are a new hiree. As a consultant they'll listen to you.
All in all, these experiences also point to the all-too-common issue of workplace stress. It often feels like being between a rock and a hard place, deadlines, responsibilities and difficult managers on one side and the challenges of job seeking on the other. Common sense would dictate that stressed workers are unproductive workers and there is research to back this idea up. Research conducted by Tina Bui, M.D., Et al. found that tension and stress directly reduced workers effectiveness. Now if we could only get this study in front of every manager…
If you are indeed offering a "competitive salary" why don't you put the numbers in the description?
But let’s not just think about managing stress as a way to be “more productive.” Stress is debilitating enough as is. Fortunately, there are a few things we can do. Researcher Kamaldeep Bhui, Et al. discovered what tends to help people deal with stress in general and in the workplace in particular. First and foremost, the support of friends and family is vital. Good coworkers are a close second. We are, after all, social animals.
I think (from first-hand experience) if someone unsuccessfully applies for 200+ jobs, they may not be applying for jobs (s)he is qualified for. I mean if I have a degree from an online web development training, I will not be selected for the VP of Informatics for a bank.
Are they allowed to ask this as I have a huge gap now due to illness which I thought they couldn’t delve into?
Physical health is second. Now, not everyone needs a personal trainer and to get shredded in three months. Just a good balance of nutrition and simple exercise like yoga can help reduce tension. Keeping your mind engaged is important too. Hobbies and other activities were found to have a very positive effect on stress levels. So If you ever even start feeling guilty about a personal project, just know that science says you should do it.
Oh I’ve had better “On Fridays you can wear jeans for $5 that’s a vague donation we know you’ll never check up on!”
“You know what would really solve my stress? More pay,” you might be thinking. And you would be absolutely correct. Now try saying it out loud. Seriously. It might not get you the money, but similar to a lot of the confessions here, honesty actually has legitimate psychological benefits. Bonnie M.Le, et al. found that just saying what you think and feel helps with self-acceptance and lowers your risk of depression. So maybe don’t shout it out in the office, but definitely shout it out somewhere.
This is reasonable for a well defined and reasonable time frame, like, would you like that new title and pay bump? Do this extra tasks for two weeks, then we'll evaluate, and if it works out you get it and if not you go back to your former position and tasks. That's reasonable. But if they're not willing to give you specifics, a firm time frame and clear expectations, and all in writing too, it's just a carrot you'll never get.
Is it just me or does the post seems to pass him off as clever?
Someone I know will do this to CV’s over 4 pages. They think it’s a power play, but it’s just dumb. I referred someone to her with a 5 page CV, that person has been her best and most loyal employee. Person I know just doesn’t learn
Then Elon Musk will post some stupidity about cryptos and OPs nephew will be broken in a minute.
And you will say: "Sorry, I can't think outside of the box anymore".