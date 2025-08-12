ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton is known for creating comics that balance everyday observations with offbeat, sometimes surreal twists. His work often features simple but expressive characters in situations that range from mildly awkward to completely bizarre, making them easy to recognize and share.

In our conversation with him, Benton explained, “I grew up reading equal amounts of great books and absolute trash. I think I'm probably a stew made up of those ingredients,” which reflects the variety of tones and ideas in his work. He continues to produce comics that explore different styles and subjects, showing a willingness to experiment while keeping his sense of humor consistent.

More info: jimbenton.com | Instagram | Facebook | gocomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One panel comics by Jim Benton showing squirrels mischievously messing with a bird feeder outdoors.

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Green cartoon character with text about some actions being stupid and pointless in a one panel comic by Jim Benton.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Clever one panel comic by Jim Benton showing cavemen discussing Hogwarts and education with a humorous twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a band with a sloth playing guitar and asking to slow things down.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black and white one panel comic by Jim Benton showing a father holding his son's hand with clever unexpected twist dialogue.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing two angels on clouds with a humorous twist about laying eggs.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two horses playing chess in a one panel comic by Jim Benton showing a funny unexpected twist with chess pieces.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing warthogs with humorous dialogue, highlighting clever unexpected twists in art.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bat character telling two winged fairies I thought I was just super gothy in a clever one panel comic by Jim Benton.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Black cat cartoon with wide eyes and text saying I can help, I won’t, but I can from clever one panel comics by Jim Benton.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    One panel comic by Jim Benton shows two devils in hell with a humorous blank sign inviting twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a child eating dessert first, highlighting clever unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a couple debating what to watch on TV, highlighting clever unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A clever one panel comic by Jim Benton featuring a relaxed cat and a humorous twist on procrastination.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    One panel comic by Jim Benton featuring a toad with an unexpected twist about living in a simulation.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    One panel comic by Jim Benton featuring a dog in a hard hat holding tools, symbolizing clever unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a man watching breaking news while discussing guilt and innocence.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a cat relaxing on a couch, humorously advising daily decompression in a clever one panel comic.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Green snake comic characters in a kitchen with fridge open, showcasing clever one panel comics packed with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a doctor advising a patient to reduce phone news for less arm strain and screaming.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a doctor checking a patient with stinky lines, a clever twist in the comic.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a man holding puppets with an unexpected twist dialogue.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a relaxed character with ironic motivational text on a bright pink background.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    One panel comic by Jim Benton featuring whimsical characters with unexpected twists and clever humor in a simple black and white style.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing surprised people warning of zombies or news readers with shocked expressions.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a man confused in a meeting where everyone else covers their faces.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    One panel comic by Jim Benton shows a shocked woman’s head exploding after reading the news, with a man commenting.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a reporter asking about cat-eaters in Ohio during a press briefing.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing two cavemen debating if they are in the distant past or imminent future.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a man in therapy with a bizarrely dressed patient, packed with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    One panel comic by Jim Benton shows a waitress and a turtle with a cigarette, highlighting clever unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    One panel comic by Jim Benton shows a man opening a door to a monster, symbolizing unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a man aging rapidly while checking email, packed with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a man reacting to an actress on TV with an unexpected twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    One panel comic by Jim Benton featuring a humorous midnight snack scene with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing a child and a monster under the bed with a clever twist on fear and failure.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    One panel comic by Jim Benton shows a man on the phone discussing suing everybody everywhere, a clever twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    One panel comic by Jim Benton showing people compared to zombies after checking their investments.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    One panel comic by Jim Benton featuring a bunny in therapy, humorously blaming Reese's Eggs for its issues.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!