Joe Lennon (not to be confused with John Lennon) is a cartoonist from western New York, known for his clever and funny single-panel comics. His work often mixes wordplay, pop culture, and silly situations that catch readers by surprise. He has been drawing since he was a kid in the 1960s, inspired at first by superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man, and later by Mad Magazine, National Lampoon, and the underground comix of the early ’70s. After high school, he drew professionally for adult magazines but later took a break to focus on graphic design.

About eight years ago, Joe returned to cartooning just for fun, sharing his work on Facebook. His cartoons are simple and quick to read, yet they often leave a lasting impression, combining sharp humor with a playful look at the odd moments in everyday life.

More info: Facebook | Instagram