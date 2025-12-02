ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Lennon (not to be confused with John Lennon) is a cartoonist from western New York, known for his clever and funny single-panel comics. His work often mixes wordplay, pop culture, and silly situations that catch readers by surprise. He has been drawing since he was a kid in the 1960s, inspired at first by superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man, and later by Mad Magazine, National Lampoon, and the underground comix of the early ’70s. After high school, he drew professionally for adult magazines but later took a break to focus on graphic design.

About eight years ago, Joe returned to cartooning just for fun, sharing his work on Facebook. His cartoons are simple and quick to read, yet they often leave a lasting impression, combining sharp humor with a playful look at the odd moments in everyday life.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

Cat holding money at a lottery counter asking for scratch-off tickets in an absurdly funny single-panel cartoon.

lennoncartoons

6points
    #2

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a man getting a humorous promotional tattoo from a tattoo artist.

    lennoncartoons

    5points
    #3

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing two devils in hell, one labeled trainee, discussing the thermostat rules.

    lennoncartoons

    4points
    #4

    Cartoon depicting a humorous Star Wars-themed dinner scene from single-panel cartoons by Joe Lennon.

    lennoncartoons

    3points
    #5

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a pyramid scheme joke with ancient Egyptians and modern businessmen.

    lennoncartoons

    3points
    #6

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a man imagining his dog dreaming while the dog twitches and sleeps.

    lennoncartoons

    3points
    #7

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing superhero characters eating dinner with a humorous twist on Aunt Man.

    lennoncartoons

    3points
    #8

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing classic monsters drinking ICEE drinks around a table with a brain centerpiece.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #9

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a family at dinner with peas on their plates and a humorous caption.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #10

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon of a wolfman and a wiener dog man in a humorous conversation by Joe Lennon.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #11

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing Pilgrims and Native Americans with a Wi-Fi password joke.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #12

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing pilgrims with belts on hats and a humorous fall moment.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #13

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon of a wooden turkey on wheels outside castle gates with tiny people hoping it's stuffed.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #14

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a chicken in therapy with a therapist discussing holiday anxiety and stress.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #15

    Cartoon of Spice Girls with a pumpkin-headed character, funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #16

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a large green character in bed with two people, humorously referencing going green.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #17

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a man at a bar surrounded by people with smiley faces on their heads.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #18

    Cartoon of an optometrist sleeping in his chair during an eye exam in a single-panel funny comic style.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #19

    Baseball cartoon featuring a catcher and a cat pitcher in a humorous single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #20

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing letters J and T confronting letter U with umlauts in a humorous scene.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #21

    Owl wearing a The Who shirt and headphones, listening to a cassette player, with a moon in the night sky cartoon.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #22

    Cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a cowboy speaking to a bartender about the variety of craft brews on tap.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #23

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a man at a bar with the grim reaper saying last call.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #24

    Skeleton in delivery uniform holding a scythe stands by van labeled DeadEx in funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #25

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon of fart police wearing hats arresting a green gas cloud with a witty caption.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #26

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a Mexican restaurant window with a sign about a humorous senor discount.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #27

    Two zebras gardening look worried as a lion unloads a U-Haul truck in a humorous single-panel cartoon.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #28

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a delivery person puzzled by an impossible Escher-style staircase package drop.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #29

    Funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing two hamsters, one sweaty and wiping down a wet running wheel.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #30

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a man surprised by the Grim Reaper, featuring funny single-panel cartoons.

    lennoncartoons

    2points
    #31

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a doctor examining an alien with a humorous asteroids pun.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #32

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a scientist informing Igor he is being replaced by a robot named iGor.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #33

    Cartoon of Edgar Allan Poe roasting marshmallows with a raven by a campfire in a funny single-panel style.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #34

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing Pilgrims confused about adding or subtracting an hour with hourglasses and sand.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #35

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a service dog being thanked by another dog on a city sidewalk.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #36

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing pilgrims judging a woman tied to a stake for serving instant mashed potatoes.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #37

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing muscular turkeys posing behind a fence with two farmers watching in disbelief.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #38

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a family at Thanksgiving with a talking turkey about emotional support.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #39

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a vampire holding a bib with a man’s face and a man wearing a lobster bib at dinner.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #40

    Man nervously holding a smart speaker on a couch while a smartphone looks on in this funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #41

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a psychic medium session with a chicken and a crystal ball.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #42

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon shows a humorous funeral scene with a sheep in a casket and mourners nearby.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #43

    Single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a mechanic discovering a giant octopus under a car hood in a garage.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #44

    Cartoon of the Pillsbury Doughboy teaching kids at a Tae Kwon Dough academy in a funny single-panel cartoon style.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #45

    Funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing a mouse joyfully singing near a speeding truck on the highway.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #46

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon shows a doctor named Tarzan instructing a patient to say a long funny sound.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #47

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon features a fallen rock singer with two band members and a humorous caption.

    lennoncartoons

    1point
    #48

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon of Frankenstein and ghost exchanging greetings in a prison setting.

    lennoncartoons

    0points
    #49

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon by Joe Lennon showing doctors discussing a patient watching reality shows on imaginary television.

    lennoncartoons

    0points
    #50

    Absurdly funny single-panel cartoon showing a turkey and man in office attire discussing Thanksgiving plans.

    lennoncartoons

    -1point
