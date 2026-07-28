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The Internet is officially so old that it has its own history. Memes are an undeniable part of that history, as “The Dancing Baby” from 1995 is often quoted as the first-ever Internet meme. Throughout the years, meme formats have changed drastically, but one thing has remained true: they still have that hilarious edge.

The “Old Memes” subreddit is a place where people catalog memes that are at least five years old. What is “old” for the Internet, exactly? You’ll have to scroll down to find that out, as it will depend on how long you’ve been a citizen on the Internet. Hide the Pain Harold, Socially Awkward Penguin, Roll Safe, and many more classic meme standards await you below, so check them out and let us know which ones you’d consider “old.”

More info: Reddit