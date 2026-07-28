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The Internet is officially so old that it has its own history. Memes are an undeniable part of that history, as “The Dancing Baby” from 1995 is often quoted as the first-ever Internet meme. Throughout the years, meme formats have changed drastically, but one thing has remained true: they still have that hilarious edge.

The “Old Memes” subreddit is a place where people catalog memes that are at least five years old. What is “old” for the Internet, exactly? You’ll have to scroll down to find that out, as it will depend on how long you’ve been a citizen on the Internet. Hide the Pain Harold, Socially Awkward Penguin, Roll Safe, and many more classic meme standards await you below, so check them out and let us know which ones you’d consider “old.”

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Literally Every Dad:

A meme featuring Chuck Norris and a child. Chuck Norris says, When I was your age, I was already twelve. This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

No-Marsupial-4050 Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Squiggly Lines

    Funny meme of a doctor on strike, holding a sign with illegible demands, demonstrating an ancient meme that still cracks people up.

    FearlessFix4916 Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    (G)old

    A meme comparing two bear images, one labeled 'Bears' and the other 'B', part of 100 ancient memes.

    pantteri93 Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Does This Happen To Anyone Else?

    A young man with a concerned expression, illustrating a suspicious amount of sleep. This ancient meme still cracks people up.

    Dark_Wing_knight Report

    9points
    POST
    dragoncove avatar
    Crystal
    Crystal
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the time. Usually ends up being 5 min before the alarm is set to go off.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #5

    Sorry Kevin

    A humorous meme featuring a photo of Kevin Hart with family members who strongly resemble him. This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    GoldString3006 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #6

    From 2012, I've Laughed Too Many Times For This

    A person wearing a Mickey Mouse themed outfit, highlighting ancient memes that still crack people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #7

    Km/H

    A meme illustrating different speeds (10 km/h, 100 km/h, 1675 km/h) with corresponding funny reactions and an unchanged family picnic, part of 100 ancient memes.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Cost Of Living Be Hitting Harder Each Year

    A cartoon character with a confused expression, and text saying, 'Not sure if everything is expensive or I am just poor.' This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Amatarasuuuu Report

    8points
    POST
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    #9

    Summer

    A fly and a mosquito representing a summer schedule, an ancient meme about daily annoyances.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #10

    Batmo Biel Still Hurts To Read

    A meme featuring Jessica Biel, the Batmobile, and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars, referencing ancient memes.

    PracticeAnxious6500 Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Yup

    A meme showing a Nokia 3310 with a protective cover, highlighting how some ancient memes still crack people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Life Is Easy. Not

    A meme with a man stating, Life is like a game of chess, followed by, I don't know how to play chess. This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Weird_Charge8241 Report

    7points
    POST
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    #13

    Stupid Teacher

    Relatable meme showing a man making a funny face, representing the feeling of 90s teachers' calculator advice, an ancient meme that still cracks people up.

    xo_artifex_ox Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Everytime!!

    Humorous meme depicting a giant cockroach on a person's shoulder, illustrating the annoying feeling of a shirt tag, an ancient meme that still cracks people up.

    Logical_Principle861 Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Don’t Look Down

    Classic cartoon meme of Wile E. Coyote defying gravity until looking down, showcasing an ancient meme that still cracks people up.

    Mediocre-Animator221 Report

    7points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Im Luvin Getting Sick

    Leonardo DiCaprio holding a McDonald's Happy Meal with a sad expression, captioned, Showing up to school after doctor's appointment, a funny ancient meme.

    Dark_Wing_knight Report

    7points
    POST
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    #17

    A collage of four images of women laughing while eating salad, with the text When your salad keeps making jokes. Ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Savings_Fly_859 Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Ouch

    Harold, a man trying to hide his pain, sitting at a desk with people in suits behind him, a famous ancient meme.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    The Older I Get The More I Realize That This Isn't Just A Meme Is A Warning

    A car dashboard with many warning lights illuminated, a relatable image for ancient memes.

    Naive-Engineer-3493 Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Always

    A person in a red jacket stands precariously on a narrow cliff ledge, an ancient meme about waiting for hot water.

    veenszampellla Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Your Personality

    A Pikachu costume choking a person. This ancient meme still cracks people up.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Current Job Market In The Nutshell

    A meme with a man yelling I need a job and another man yelling back about ancient memes and experience.

    pantteri93 Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Well Well Well

    A meme showing Earth with explosions while someone drinks from a soggy straw, highlighting ancient memes.

    valeriehockey Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    A man wearing a baseball cap incorrectly, with a breaking news banner about ancient memes.

    pantteri93 Report

    6points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He just wants to keep his neck from exposure. It’s already red from all the time he spends in the sun at work.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    From November 2020

    A funny Harry Potter meme about a Hippogriff ordering a burger and fries, one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Why Must I Be Surrounded By Frickin' Idiots?

    A meme with text about public school not teaching taxes, with Dr. Evil yelling, Molten rock is called magma. This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    CountryFriedCunt Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    We Never Worried

    A retro meme showing two men moving a heavy TV in the 70s, highlighting the humor in ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    That'll Be $92

    A meme of Ron Swanson asking for whiskey at McDonalds, an amusing example of ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    A Classic

    Funny meme featuring the Mummy character saying Ahh, I see you're a man as well, when meeting an online girlfriend.

    indefinitelykev Report

    6points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He doesn't look too disappointed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #30

    Too Accurate Meme

    Two images side-by-side: a knight on a horse, and the same knight pushing a toy horse. Text reads, 'When you own every one of your favorite albums' and 'In Spotify.' This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Old

    A car seatbelt buckle from an older car model with the text I AM THIS OLD, one of the ancient memes.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

    A man pointing to his temple with Toys R Us and Blockbuster in the background, a relatable ancient meme.

    YummyTerror8259 Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Where's Your MA?!

    A hilarious tweet about what old people do, part of a collection of ancient memes that still crack people up.

    FearlessFix4916 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    I Was There 3000 Years Ago

    A two-panel rage comic showing a person's impatience while downloading, a funny ancient meme.

    ifollowsmallsubs Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Thanks

    A four-panel rage comic illustrating the frustration of plugging in a USB, a classic example of ancient memes.

    Savings_Fly_859 Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, why is that? And don't tell me it has anything to do with the way I put it in.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #36

    Slay Fierce Queen

    A funny ancient meme of young soccer players looking less than fierce despite their coach's instructions.

    Handsome_Bread_Roll Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    K Then

    Hilarious meme of a child reacting with a deadpan K face to a dentist's remark about bleeding gums.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    TV

    A young child in striped pajamas standing in front of an old television, reaching for the tuning knobs, with text stating, 'Rare photo of a remote control from the 1970s...' This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Age

    A gorilla looking tired, with text about getting old and needing naps, a relatable ancient meme.

    Handicapped-007 Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    A meme showing a woman with a skeptical expression, implying a reaction to turning on an adblocker and single moms in the area. Ancient memes that still crack people up.

    usmanss Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    A Classic From Early 2010s

    A two-panel comic contrasting reactions to a cookie from a friend versus a best friend, a classic ancient meme.

    pantteri93 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or when a sibling offers you anything.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #42

    Trololo

    A two-panel image meme; the top shows a conversation about a car with a horse, the bottom shows a dog in a red car, an ancient meme.

    pantteri93 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing this is from Russia or Romania.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #43

    From Late 2016

    A hand holding a watch with a broken face next to a yellow 'Watch for Children' sign, a funny ancient meme.

    pantteri93 Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Omelen't

    An ancient meme in two panels showing a doge wearing a chef hat, failing to flip an omelet, resulting in scrambled eggs.

    Interesting-Net-3130 Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    All The Time

    Two dogs, one with its front paws raised high, looking excited. This ancient meme still cracks people up.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #46

    What Am I Looking At?

    A puppy with a smushed, sad face. This image is one of the ancient memes that still crack people up.

    lovemeirin1 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not an eye, it's a nostril.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #47

    Or Somthing

    A white chihuahua dog meme with a worried expression asking 'u want water?' when someone is crying. This is an ancient meme.

    veenszampellla Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Corporate Logic

    A Spongebob meme character spreading ancient memes germs, commenting on sick days and work.

    OldSwimming4557 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Parking

    A meme of a Jeep parked on a snow pile, demonstrating a common jeep owner behavior, one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    4points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why, thank you jeep owner! I was beginning to worry they would make all of us scale that mountain to buy eggs.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    I Thought It Was Funny

    A meme showing the Brady Bunch in a Zoom-like grid, humorously questioning access to Zoom in the 1970s. This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Left_vsright5246 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    I Feel Old

    An ancient meme showing the difference between 128 GB in a small USB stick versus a huge stack of 132 MB floppy disks.

    pantteri93 Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Chilled

    A humorous ancient meme featuring a yearbook entry for James, highlighting his 'chillin' pastime and pet peeve.

    FearlessFix4916 Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Old But Relatable

    Funny meme showing a person playing video games during both bad and good weather.

    pantteri93 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Don't You Remember

    Funny meme depicting the chameleon from Frozen 2 with a loading icon above its head, showing a lack of memory.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    It Ain't Easy

    A meme featuring a man in a cowboy hat and mustache with text about being a man, part of ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    4points
    POST
    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sam Elliot is a man's man. Manliest s****. this side of Pluto.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    A young woman taking a selfie with a black chicken perched on her shoulder, illustrating the text, 'When the genie misunderstood your wish.' This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    usmanss Report

    4points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That genie can visit me. That’s a besutiful bbc.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #57

    These Geico Ads Are Getting Crazy

    A tiny lizard holding a thumbtack like a weapon, with text reading, 'I'm not asking you to switch to Geico. I'm telling you.' This is one of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Naive-Engineer-3493 Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Every Week

    A still of Michael Scott crying with the caption When your body naturally wakes you up at 8am on a weekend. WHY, an ancient meme.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    When Your Bank Balance Goes Up And Your Car Suddenly Remembers 17 Problems At Once

    SpongeBob SquarePants with a suspicious, squinting expression, a popular ancient meme.

    Cahrles_Maestro Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    (G)old

    A warning sign meme about avoiding injury by not telling someone how to do their job, still cracks people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Haircuts

    A funny salon sign with a humorous slogan that still cracks people up, an ancient meme.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Its Always Fun At The Start

    An ancient meme showing a cartoon hand pressing a 'Mute Forever' button after being added to a group.

    Independent_Life9936 Report

    4points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel seen…..ahhhhh

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    My Favorite Cartoon

    Johnny Bravo cartoon ancient meme calling 911 for a handsome guy in his house, then realizing it's himself.

    Electrical_Fact_9184 Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Winning

    An ancient meme showing a boss shaking hands with an employee, referencing staying late for work because of memes.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Times Have Changed

    A man with open mouth blowing into a fan, with text contrasting modern kids with ancient memes.

    twinkle_little_star1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    LOL

    A man tying a woman's shoe in front of the Eiffel Tower, a funny ancient meme.

    pantteri93 Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Regret

    A hairless guinea pig with a surprised expression, an ancient meme about losing a beard.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Right In The Feels

    A man in a cowboy hat and patterned shirt, smiling through tears. This is one of the ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Papa

    Three panels showing a man watching TV, falling asleep, then glaring after the channel changes. One of many ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Icy_Pudding_8886 Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    Do You Remember This Meme? I Still Fill Like It

    A person with a sweaty forehead, looking nervous. This is one of the ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Savings_Fly_859 Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since we have moved to France I tell my husband he is not allowed to talk to me when we are in line at the bakery because I am still rehearsing how to say what I want correctly in French. Under pressure I seem to fall back into Pig Latin.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #71

    This Brain Of Mine

    A comic strip meme about the brain not letting a person sleep at 2 AM or wake up at 7 AM. This is an ancient meme.

    F7U12RAGE Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    LOL What Is That Box?

    A cartoon kid tracing an anime character from a TV screen, illustrating ancient memes.

    Level_Object612 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Using The Opportunity

    A meme featuring a mother throwing a slipper, captured as if by a photographer, among ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Mediocre-Animator221 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    LOL

    Nostalgic meme comparing cats on 1983 CRT TVs and 2013 flat-screen TVs, highlighting an ancient meme that still cracks people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Meirl

    Success Kid meme, representing an ancient meme that still cracks people up with its relatable humor.

    Aromatic_Dig_3102 Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Just fine. No really. I am just fine. Fine."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #76

    Every Night

    A meme of a very obese man standing in front of an open refrigerator at night. Ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Miami_Snow_Yeti Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    How I Look

    A wild boar standing by a mailbox, with text about waiting on a third DoorDash order, a funny ancient meme.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Rules My Kids Live By

    Mona Lisa wearing sunglasses and making a hand gesture, with text about adding with all due respect, a humorous ancient meme.

    EnvironmentalCut7389 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    An image of two Twix bars peeking out from a sleeve with the text, Dont know much about magic, but I still have a couple Twix up my sleeve. Ancient memes that still crack people up.

    MysticalLabyrinth86 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    An Oldie But Goodie

    A comic strip about a man and woman after a breakup; the man is laughing, and the woman is crying, then eating, then happy. Ancient memes that still crack people up.

    Capricorn007_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    We All Know That Guy. Don't Be That Guy

    A popular ancient meme of Hide the Pain Harold looking exasperated with flames behind him, depicting an interruption in storytelling.

    Ok-Rich-3812 Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Do Cigarettes Expire??

    A meme showing a Google search result for 'do cigarettes expire' with wolves representing smokers, non-smokers, and the person who wrote the funny answer. This is an ancient meme.

    fluffymonalisa Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Every Customer Service Employee

    A Spongebob Squarepants fish character meme smiling because it didn't hear what was said. This is an ancient meme.

    JollyGarden286 Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Thats Life

    A meme showing different ages of showering with Spongebob, an emotional teen, and ancient memes.

    Savings_Fly_859 Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    From 2012

    A rage comic featuring a family discussing hair and baldness, a humorous example of ancient memes.

    pantteri93 Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    (G)old

    Humorous meme displaying a person at a real football match, holding a video game controller, captioned BEST. GRAPHICS. EVER.

    pantteri93 Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Le Adopted Son

    A multi-panel meme about an adopted son reacting to his father, a classic example of ancient memes that still crack people up.

    generalgrievous3043 Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    I'm Fine

    A meme with a person looking like Palpatine, captioned When your parents ask if you've been up gaming all night, an ancient meme.

    Phil_O_Sophiclee Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    Photos Like This

    A baby monkey making a duck face, a funny image that's an ancient meme.

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should get photos of women then.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #90

    Press Button

    An ancient meme featuring an owl looking unimpressed at the text IT guy: Press any button to continue. Me: *presses the power button* IT guy:

    Short-Brain-1313 Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    How Many Will Be Walking Like That ?

    A close-up of a forehead with visible muscle definition, like an abdominal six-pack. One of the ancient memes.

    Mediocre-Animator221 Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Cant Be More Classic Then This

    A meme of a girl with a crazy smile saying 'Can we leave the light on tonight? I want to be able to watch you sleep.' This is an ancient meme.

    Dark_Wing_knight Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    I Laugh Every Time

    A meme depicting Captain America and another man discussing ancient memes and Maya Hee.

    pantteri93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #94

    Still Relatable

    A meme comparing girls and boys life goals at different ages, showcasing funny ancient memes that still crack people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #95

    Oopsie!

    A rage comic meme depicting a man immersed in a game, his wife calling him for food, and his confused reaction about being married.

    pantteri93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #96

    Still Kinda Relatable

    A multi-panel ancient meme showing a son helping his mom with a program, illustrating different perspectives.

    pantteri93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #97

    Nice Move Bro

    A dating meme showing a man looking serious with only the top half of a woman visible next to him, illustrating a joke about short women.

    No-Marsupial-4050 Report

    1point
    POST
    #98

    Classic Dadjoke

    A four-panel comic featuring troll face dad joke about the cold. This ancient meme still cracks people up.

    pantteri93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #99

    Some May Still Remember That Event

    A rage comic showing the simple process of designing an iPad from an iPhone. This is one of the ancient memes.

    pantteri93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #100

    What You Gonna Choose?

    A meme with equations showing sleep, gaming, and grades, a classic example of ancient memes.

    Big_Ant8391 Report

    0points
    POST
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