“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up
The Internet is officially so old that it has its own history. Memes are an undeniable part of that history, as “The Dancing Baby” from 1995 is often quoted as the first-ever Internet meme. Throughout the years, meme formats have changed drastically, but one thing has remained true: they still have that hilarious edge.
The “Old Memes” subreddit is a place where people catalog memes that are at least five years old. What is “old” for the Internet, exactly? You’ll have to scroll down to find that out, as it will depend on how long you’ve been a citizen on the Internet. Hide the Pain Harold, Socially Awkward Penguin, Roll Safe, and many more classic meme standards await you below, so check them out and let us know which ones you’d consider “old.”
More info: Reddit
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Literally Every Dad:
Squiggly Lines
Does This Happen To Anyone Else?
Sorry Kevin
From 2012, I've Laughed Too Many Times For This
Km/H
Summer
Batmo Biel Still Hurts To Read
Yup
Life Is Easy. Not
Stupid Teacher
Don’t Look Down
Im Luvin Getting Sick
Ouch
The Older I Get The More I Realize That This Isn't Just A Meme Is A Warning
Always
Your Personality
Current Job Market In The Nutshell
Well Well Well
He just wants to keep his neck from exposure. It’s already red from all the time he spends in the sun at work.
From November 2020
Why Must I Be Surrounded By Frickin' Idiots?
We Never Worried
That'll Be $92
Too Accurate Meme
Old
Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
Where's Your MA?!
I Was There 3000 Years Ago
Thanks
Yeah, why is that? And don't tell me it has anything to do with the way I put it in.
Slay Fierce Queen
K Then
TV
A Classic From Early 2010s
From Late 2016
Omelen't
All The Time
What Am I Looking At?
Or Somthing
Corporate Logic
Parking
Why, thank you jeep owner! I was beginning to worry they would make all of us scale that mountain to buy eggs.
I Thought It Was Funny
I Feel Old
Chilled
Old But Relatable
It Ain't Easy
These Geico Ads Are Getting Crazy
Every Week
When Your Bank Balance Goes Up And Your Car Suddenly Remembers 17 Problems At Once
(G)old
Haircuts
Its Always Fun At The Start
My Favorite Cartoon
Winning
LOL
Regret
Right In The Feels
Papa
Do You Remember This Meme? I Still Fill Like It
Since we have moved to France I tell my husband he is not allowed to talk to me when we are in line at the bakery because I am still rehearsing how to say what I want correctly in French. Under pressure I seem to fall back into Pig Latin.
This Brain Of Mine
LOL What Is That Box?
Using The Opportunity
LOL
Meirl
"Just fine. No really. I am just fine. Fine."