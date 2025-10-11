ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the good old '90s... When our biggest worries included whether or not we'd manage to record our favorite song off the radio and onto tape before the DJ started speaking again. We didn't have streaming services or iTunes back then. But boy, did we have fun.

Before Wi-Fi, influencers and TikTok dances burst onto the scene, the '90s blessed us with the golden age of dial-up tones, Tamagotchis, VHS movies, Spice Girls and some very questionable (neon) fashion choices. Back then, social media wasn't a thing and memes weren't flooding our timelines. But, even if we didn't realize it at the time, the raw material for them was everywhere.

Now, thanks to online communities like r/90s, we get to relive our awkward youth through a bunch of hilarious and relatable memes. The page has more than 363,000 members sharing their favorite blasts from the past. It reads like a love letter to the decade that shaped a whole generation's sick sense of humor. And showcases an era that was way more iconic than many of us give it credit for.

Bored Panda has put together some of our favorite memes and posts shared by the group for anyone who lived through the Windows 95 start-up sound, and survived the chaos of the Y2k end-of-world panic. So dust off your Beanie Babies, slap bracelets, Sega consoles and Walkmans, and prepare to laugh your way through a nostalgic trip down memory lane.