Ah, the good old '90s... When our biggest worries included whether or not we'd manage to record our favorite song off the radio and onto tape before the DJ started speaking again. We didn't have streaming services or iTunes back then. But boy, did we have fun.

Before Wi-Fi, influencers and TikTok dances burst onto the scene, the '90s blessed us with the golden age of dial-up tones, Tamagotchis, VHS movies, Spice Girls and some very questionable (neon) fashion choices. Back then, social media wasn't a thing and memes weren't flooding our timelines. But, even if we didn't realize it at the time, the raw material for them was everywhere.

Now, thanks to online communities like r/90s, we get to relive our awkward youth through a bunch of hilarious and relatable memes. The page has more than 363,000 members sharing their favorite blasts from the past. It reads like a love letter to the decade that shaped a whole generation's sick sense of humor. And showcases an era that was way more iconic than many of us give it credit for.

Bored Panda has put together some of our favorite memes and posts shared by the group for anyone who lived through the Windows 95 start-up sound, and survived the chaos of the Y2k end-of-world panic. So dust off your Beanie Babies, slap bracelets, Sega consoles and Walkmans, and prepare to laugh your way through a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

#1

Memory Unlocked

Therapist asks about biggest accomplishment with a classic 90s Solitaire card cascade on a retro computer screen.

imperfectbutperfectt Report

    #2

    Gonna Watch Hook Now

    Images from popular Robin Williams movies, evoking 90s posts nostalgia and unlocking forgotten childhood memories.

    Danceking81 Report

    #3

    Legend

    Cartoon of old ’90s phone sitting in rocking chair talking to modern smartphones, evoking ’90s posts nostalgia memories.

    hlnklrczu Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha, love it!! 😂 Good old granny Nokia telling them "smart" young ones how the OG's used to roll.

    #4

    And As I’m Almost 40 I Don’t Look Like This LOL

    Couple from a ’90s TV show reflecting 1995 fashion and style, capturing nostalgic ’90s memories and looks.

    Redeye007 Report

    #5

    I Will Never Understand Why They Got Rid Of These Sunrooms

    Sunlit retro cafe interior with wooden chairs and tables, evoking ’90s posts nostalgia and unlock memories atmosphere.

    AdeptEconomics5378 Report

    twiddersux avatar
    Twidder Sux
    Twidder Sux
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Corporations hate us and want us to suffer in dystopian hellholes. That's why.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    When Pizza Hut Had A Buffet

    Buffet-style pizza station with multiple pizzas in pans, evoking ’90s posts memories and nostalgic food moments.

    NoSite77 Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When Pizza Hut had that crispy, buttery, flaky crust, what happened to that?

    #7

    What Else Did 90s TV Convince Us Was True?

    Scene from a 90s sitcom showing friends in a colorful apartment kitchen capturing 90s posts and nostalgic memories.

    skylinee_owl Report

    #8

    Today's Kids Have Fortnite And Roblox But We Had This

    3D Pinball Space Cadet game screen from Windows, showcasing classic 90s posts and nostalgic gaming memories.

    Desperate__Rub2121 Report

    #9

    Blockbuster N Chill

    Empty Blockbuster store with a patch on the sign and nostalgic social media posts about '90s memories.

    river_stone_17 Report

    #10

    Sega Game Gear, 1991/1992

    SEGA Game Gear handheld console showing SEGA logo, a classic ’90s posts memory from retro gaming.

    Tasty_Badger3205 Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I definitely know what this is but I couldn't afford one. I did have the original Sega Genesis console though. OG Sonic the Hedgehog! 🦔

    #11

    The Urge To Turn On The Lights Was Real

    ’90s kid memory with Unsolved Mysteries theme song about to play before bed, triggering nostalgic '90s posts feelings

    MellifluousManatee Report

    #12

    Danny Devito Has A Heart Of Gold! 😊

    Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman supporting Mara Wilson during Matilda filming in touching 90s memories.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #13

    My Local Camp Ground. This Place Hasn’t Changed Since The Early 90s . Even Smells The Same

    Vintage arcade and pool table in a dimly lit room evoking ’90s posts and nostalgic memories of that era.

    Dvvstihn Report

    Adam Sandler, David Spade & Jim Carrey Comedy Legends Together

    Three men aged 58, 61, and 63 standing together, evoking ’90s posts and nostalgic memories.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #15

    Imagine That Happened 🤗😂

    Living room with vintage decor and a TV showing Super Mario 64, evoking ’90s posts and nostalgic memories.

    Tasty_Badger3205 Report

    #16

    I Think I Actually Remember Mine

    Blank Sony CD-R and Sharpie marker illustrating 90s posts to unlock memories with classic media and tech.

    IKickedJohnWicksDog Report

    90’s Can Relate This

    Old cassette player with tape partially ejected and text about kids complaining, nostalgic 90s posts memory unlock.

    Feeling_Pen_2611 Report

    Core Memory Unlocked

    Four close-up images of vintage 90s hologram collectibles featuring skulls and dinosaurs from nostalgic 90s posts.

    yourordinaryman Report

    #19

    We Had It So Good

    90s posts showing vintage Walmart game displays, live lobsters, and old fish tanks evoking nostalgic memories.

    EvansSyrae Report

    #20

    Jack Black In 1992 At Age 23

    Young man in a vintage 90s style sweater, evoking nostalgic memories from the 90s era in a dimly lit setting.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #21

    Remember Being Blown Away By Graphics In 97 😂

    Low-poly 1997 video game soldier holding a rifle, showcasing early HD graphics from 90s posts to unlock memories.

    Danceking81 Report

    90's McDonald's Menu

    Vintage 90s fast food menu showing classic burgers and value meals with fries and drinks at affordable prices.

    GlitteringSea63 Report

    twiddersux avatar
    Twidder Sux
    Twidder Sux
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now you have to take out a loan and leave a kidney as collateral if you want a Big Mac.

    #23

    I Never Got Caught Doing This

    Man in vintage suit holding a Game Boy, 90s nostalgia meme about pretending to be asleep as a kid.

    Danceking81 Report

    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except you had to buy the external add on light or you couldn't see s**t

    #24

    Yeah Goldeneye Was A Challenge To Beat The Time Targets

    90s posts unlocking nostalgic memories with classic video game characters and modern online card payment use.

    Danceking81 Report

    I Remember The Late Fees Were The Worst!

    Person in a 90s video store looking at VHS tapes, capturing nostalgic memories from 90s posts and childhood experiences.

    Drowsypetals Report

    This Was Done Alot

    Young woman listening to '90s CD previews in store headphones, recalling nostalgic memories from the 1990s era.

    Danceking81 Report

    #27

    Homer Hiding In A Donut 🍩

    Cookies decorated with green frosting partially revealing ’90s cartoon character images on a black tray, nostalgic ’90s posts theme.

    woodyboow Report

    #28

    The Original Scammer Of The 90s

    Original 90s scammer woman smiling with a vintage phone number in a nostalgic 90s posts memory image.

    imchanelcam Report

    Chris Farley And Patrick Swayze At A “Chippendales Audition” On Snl In 1990

    Two men wearing '90s style tuxedo vests and bow ties standing on a stage, evoking nostalgic '90s memories.

    Dangerous_Bother_337 Report

    I Found 7, Help Me Figure Out The Other 2

    Black and white cartoon showing a girl tied with chains and a person with a boombox, referencing 90s bands and music nostalgia.

    The_DIAM Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Radiohead, Alice In Chains, Smashing Pumpkins, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Matchbox 20.

    Wtf Happened To Vienetta? It Used To Feel Like The Height Of Luxury

    Viennetta ice cream dessert on a plate, a nostalgic ’90s treat to unlock memories from the past.

    LamingtonLawyer Report

    #32

    Vanilla Ice "Ninja Rap" Video Single 1991

    90s nostalgia featuring Vanilla Ice with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on a vintage video single cover.

    Danceking81 Report

    Lindsay Lohan With Elaine Hendrix In The Parent Trap (1998) And In Freakier Friday (2025)

    Split image showing a classic ’90s TV scene on the left and two women with long blonde hair in a modern setting on the right.

    Away_Flounder3813 Report

    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elaine looks younger in the 2nd pic... Whooooo filters.

    I Forgot About These Until Today, Now I Am Forever Sad

    90s snack nostalgia with Planters PB Crisps and Chocolate Crisps, iconic treats to unlock memories from the 90s.

    FromMyTARDIS Report

    #35

    🍔👑🍟…

    Burger King fries with a random onion ring and ketchup, evoking ’90s posts and nostalgic memories.

    Tasty_Badger3205 Report

    #36

    Putting Personal Issues Aside, Who Do You Think Has The Better Career Overall? Brittany Spears Or Christina Aguilera?

    Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera presenting on stage, iconic 90s pop stars part of 90s posts unlocking memories.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    🍋‍🟩 Limewire

    LimeWire PRO interface showing ’90s music downloads with search results and progress for Soundgarden songs.

    Heyoka888 Report

    Where Are My Older Gamers At Who Are Still Playing Today?

    Meme about video games and memories from the 90s showing a man saying he plays video games over age 30.

    YoungBpB2013 Report

    #39

    Sound Recorder For Windows 95

    Classic 90s sound recorder software interface with playback controls and recording button to unlock nostalgic memories.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    #40

    First Day Of School 1995

    Two boys in 90s style clothing with backpacks and lunchboxes, standing in a kitchen, capturing 90s memories.

    EdwardDorito Report

    I Totally Forgot About This!

    Vintage 90s Glade potpourri spray bottle with floral design, a nostalgic bathroom staple from the 1990s.

    Nymvalee Report

    “First We Feast. Then We Felony!”

    Three men in 90s style clothing sharing pizza inside a home, evoking 90s posts and nostalgic memories.

    rockstoned4 Report

    #43

    Jell-O Jigglers (1990)

    Colorful ’90s Jello letters and animal shapes on white plates, evoking nostalgic memories from childhood snacks.

    robbjuteau Report

    Should They Bring It Back?

    Green Surge soda can with nostalgic 90s design, showcasing citrus-flavored soda to unlock memories from the 90s era.

    Tall-Cantaloupe5268 Report

    #45

    Anybody Ever Make These Back In The Day?

    ’90s Creepy Crawlers toy set with real molding oven, colorful liquid molds, and vintage packaging for nostalgic memories.

    HartleyM92 Report

    The Ancients Had This Incredible Power

    Scene from a 90s movie showing a man at a counter and another in a paper hat, sparking 90s memories and nostalgia.

    NineteenEighty9 Report

    Did You Have A Holographic Necklace? I Wish I Still Had Mine, But They Got Tossed

    Set of ’90s nostalgic holographic pendants featuring peace sign, alien, skull, sun, yin yang, and other retro designs.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    #48

    Teen Stumbled Upon This Gem

    Adam Sandler album cover from the ’90s with a close-up portrait and bold orange text showing nostalgic memories.

    ljh2100 Report

    #49

    Which One Are You Picking?

    Hand holding assorted vintage Bubble Yum gum packs, a popular ’90s nostalgic candy from childhood memories.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    Scam Artist Sylvia Brown Was Frequent Guest On Montel Williams She Was Proven To Be Fraud

    Sylvia Browne on Montel show, wearing yellow, representing 90s posts to unlock memories from the decade.

    Redeye007 Report

    Best Planners Ever

    Two 90s-themed spiral notebooks with vibrant covers featuring a cyclist and a millennium design, evoking 90s nostalgia.

    Luvixey Report

    #52

    I Remember Thinking This Album Was A Guilty Pleasure At The Time

    Ace of Base album cover for The Sign, iconic 90s pop music artwork evoking nostalgic 90s memories and culture.

    ProblemLongjumping12 Report

    #53

    "The Witches" Was Released In Theaters 35 Years Ago On August 24th, 1990

    Illustration of the 90s movie The Witches with a woman in a flowing cape and a magical mouse, evoking 90s nostalgia.

    Amaruq93 Report

    Norman Cook Aka Fatboy Slim Performing Live In 1998

    DJ wearing headphones and a green shirt mixing music on turntables, evoking ’90s posts and memories.

    bigguys45s Report

    90s Tampax Ad

    Vintage Tampax tampon ad from the ’90s featuring a woman explaining product comfort and use tips.

    dark_sansa Report

    #56

    “Max Likes Your Yabbos. In Fact, He Loves Them!”

    Two scenes from a 90s movie featuring kids dressed in Halloween costumes with a carved pumpkin in the background.

    rockstoned4 Report

    #57

    Young Tyrannosaurus Rex With Removable Dino-Damage Wound (1993)

    Jurassic Park 90s toy of Young Tyrannosaurus Rex with removable dino-damage wound and realistic dinosaur skin in packaging.

    robbjuteau Report

    Then And Now. The Big Comfy Couch. Alyson Court (Loonete) And Molly

    Side-by-side images of a woman and puppet with red noses, evoking ’90s posts and nostalgic childhood memories.

    jeffmartin47 Report

    Anybody Else Remember These?

    1990s granola snack bars Kudos in Nutty Fudge, Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter flavors with retro packaging.

    idiotsbydesign Report

    #60

    Remember?

    Hand holding green spherical bubbles connected to golden rods in a workshop with storage drawers, evoking ’90s memories.

    QTePieE Report

    #61

    What’s Your Favorite 90s “One Crazy Night” Movie??? This Is Mine

    90s movie poster featuring young adults with bold text highlighting go and life begins at 3am for 90s memories post

    titivenez Report

    90s Children Delicacies

    Two chili cheese hot dogs on a gray plate, evoking ’90s posts to unlock memories with classic comfort food.

    PleasantBeingg Report

    I Had A TV Tuner For My Game Gear. When I Stayed At My Grandparent’s Place They Thought I Was Playing Games But I Was Secretly Watching Stuff I Wasn’t Meant To Be Watching!

    Vintage Sega Game Gear handheld console with TV tuner showing a 90s TV show on screen, evoking nostalgic memories.

    BigBlueMountainStar Report

    #64

    Gabe Logan... One Of The Best

    PlayStation game Syphon Filter cover art featuring characters in action, iconic ’90s gaming memories and graphics.

    IronSkillet2025 Report

    #65

    Cruel Intentions (1999)

    Cruel Intentions movie poster featuring ’90s stars, evoking memories from ’90s posts and nostalgia moments.

    movie5short Report

    In 1991, Betty Crocker Introduced Gushers Fruit Snacks

    Gushers fruit snacks packaging with strawberry splash flavor and juicy centers, a popular ’90s snack brand.

    robbjuteau Report

    Beans And Cornbread…🎶

    Two people in a retro 90s TV set kitchen scene promoting dinner and movie, evoking 90s posts nostalgia and memories.

    Rizz_Crackers Report

    #68

    This Is Me On The Cover Of Boys Life Magazine, 1992

    Teen rollerblader performing a trick on the cover of a 90s magazine, capturing 90s nostalgia and memories.

    kwaping Report

    #69

    McDonald's 'Batman Returns' Happy Meal (1992)

    1990s Batmobile Happy Meal toy advertisement featuring mini Batmobile cars on a city rooftop track.

    robbjuteau Report

    No Way! Why Should I Change? He's The One Who Sucks

    Man with glasses and medium-length hair smiling, evoking 90s posts and nostalgic memories in an indoor setting.

    Justanotherday5401 Report

    Big Johnson Shirts

    Vintage 90s baseball cartoon on a t-shirt featuring a batter, catcher, umpire, and a woman in the crowd at a stadium.

    Seven19td Report

    #72

    I Found My All That CD 🥹

    Group of diverse young people posing for a 90s photo inside a CD case, evoking nostalgic 90s memories and style.

    PolkaDotMe Report

    #73

    Subways V-Cut Subs

    Subway sandwich with pickles, beverage cup, and chocolate chip cookie, evoking '90s posts and nostalgic memories.

    Porkchopp33 Report

