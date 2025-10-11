73 ’90s Posts To Unlock Memories You Didn’t Know You Still Had (New Pics)
Ah, the good old '90s... When our biggest worries included whether or not we'd manage to record our favorite song off the radio and onto tape before the DJ started speaking again. We didn't have streaming services or iTunes back then. But boy, did we have fun.
Before Wi-Fi, influencers and TikTok dances burst onto the scene, the '90s blessed us with the golden age of dial-up tones, Tamagotchis, VHS movies, Spice Girls and some very questionable (neon) fashion choices. Back then, social media wasn't a thing and memes weren't flooding our timelines. But, even if we didn't realize it at the time, the raw material for them was everywhere.
Now, thanks to online communities like r/90s, we get to relive our awkward youth through a bunch of hilarious and relatable memes. The page has more than 363,000 members sharing their favorite blasts from the past. It reads like a love letter to the decade that shaped a whole generation's sick sense of humor. And showcases an era that was way more iconic than many of us give it credit for.
Bored Panda has put together some of our favorite memes and posts shared by the group for anyone who lived through the Windows 95 start-up sound, and survived the chaos of the Y2k end-of-world panic. So dust off your Beanie Babies, slap bracelets, Sega consoles and Walkmans, and prepare to laugh your way through a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Memory Unlocked
Gonna Watch Hook Now
Legend
Haha, love it!! 😂 Good old granny Nokia telling them "smart" young ones how the OG's used to roll.
And As I’m Almost 40 I Don’t Look Like This LOL
I Will Never Understand Why They Got Rid Of These Sunrooms
Corporations hate us and want us to suffer in dystopian hellholes. That's why.
When Pizza Hut Had A Buffet
When Pizza Hut had that crispy, buttery, flaky crust, what happened to that?
What Else Did 90s TV Convince Us Was True?
Today's Kids Have Fortnite And Roblox But We Had This
Blockbuster N Chill
Sega Game Gear, 1991/1992
I definitely know what this is but I couldn't afford one. I did have the original Sega Genesis console though. OG Sonic the Hedgehog! 🦔
The Urge To Turn On The Lights Was Real
Danny Devito Has A Heart Of Gold! 😊
My Local Camp Ground. This Place Hasn’t Changed Since The Early 90s . Even Smells The Same
Adam Sandler, David Spade & Jim Carrey Comedy Legends Together
Imagine That Happened 🤗😂
I Think I Actually Remember Mine
90’s Can Relate This
Core Memory Unlocked
We Had It So Good
Jack Black In 1992 At Age 23
Remember Being Blown Away By Graphics In 97 😂
90's McDonald's Menu
Now you have to take out a loan and leave a kidney as collateral if you want a Big Mac.
I Never Got Caught Doing This
Yeah Goldeneye Was A Challenge To Beat The Time Targets
I Remember The Late Fees Were The Worst!
This Was Done Alot
Homer Hiding In A Donut 🍩
The Original Scammer Of The 90s
Chris Farley And Patrick Swayze At A “Chippendales Audition” On Snl In 1990
I Found 7, Help Me Figure Out The Other 2
Radiohead, Alice In Chains, Smashing Pumpkins, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Matchbox 20.