80 Medical Memes To Laugh About Because Healthcare Is Expensive
Working in healthcare is demanding, stressful, and full of pressure. After all, you’re responsible for other people’s lives every day.
That’s why medical professionals need moments to recharge (when they can) and a bit of support from those who truly get it. Because let’s be honest—not everyone does.
When that’s hard to find, memes can be the next best thing. Here’s a collection of spot-on, hilarious posts from Daily Medical Memes to give you a moment to breathe and enjoy a well-deserved laugh. You’ve earned it.
I can't decide which is worse. The pulse oxymeter on the nose, the cardiac leads on the face, or the oxygen masks over the ears
No, because it helps your immune system recall needed antibodies, and probably improves gut health.