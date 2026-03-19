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While folks used to say they “surf” the web, invoking the image of an ocean, they didn’t really understand how apt a notion this was. After all, with shifting trends and fleeting virality, the internet is quite fluid, so it can be hard to keep up.

The “Sips Tea” internet community is dedicated to finding and sharing funny and viral posts that pretty much sum up what’s going on online now. So get comfortable as you scroll through our selection, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.