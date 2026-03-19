93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)
While folks used to say they “surf” the web, invoking the image of an ocean, they didn’t really understand how apt a notion this was. After all, with shifting trends and fleeting virality, the internet is quite fluid, so it can be hard to keep up.
The “Sips Tea” internet community is dedicated to finding and sharing funny and viral posts that pretty much sum up what’s going on online now. So get comfortable as you scroll through our selection, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
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What's Wrong Fr
The Grind Must Go On
Your Thought
Your Thought
Damn
Sad But True
Any Modern Thoughts On An Old Vision?
Defence Would Like To Treat The Witness As Hostile, Your Honour
Why Not
So Many Redditors Need This Kind Of Haircut
Meanwhile In China
Drink your coffee, there's kids sleeping in India.
Takedown The Patriarchy
Truth Nuke
Shoutout To This Guy For Keeping It Real
I Think This Is Sarcasm Guys
Remember The Name Not Past Mistakes
Survivorship Bias In One Pic
Some? Maybe. Most? Definitely not. Just like not all generations who came after the "Boomers" are lazy, airy fairy and don't know the meaning of hard work. Sincerely, a "boomer" whose kids are tradies.
This Parent Gets It
Indeed It Was
Agree 🤔
Gotham City, Wakanda, Walmart
My prediction of the most given answer: "AMERICA!!!, Europe??, and um... Canada!"
Well Then
$15 Well Spent
Found Em
Loool
Relationship Goals🌚
College Scammed Them
Ok But Valid, I Know Who's Who
Bro Won
You Are Wasting Your Time
This Feels Right
Financial Tip That Unfortunately Starts With 'First, You Need 3 Million Dollars'
Your Thought
Your Thought
Growing up, a looong time ago, we had the obligatory Aunty friend of Mum who lived across the back street. Her sunblock was a mix of cooking oil and malt vinegar. She looked like pickled mahogany but lived well into her 80s.
She's Damn Right
Well Well Well
God Is Good
When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy
Oh No 😐
Damn
But It's "Ultra Thin"
Bro Is A Saviour
The TV Clicker
He Could Be Right
9pm Bedtime But Has A Reddit Account. 🤔
What Is The Reason For This Phenomenon?
😂
Please, Don't Stop At 2
What Field Is This?
Discuss
Must tell my House Yeti this pearl of "widom" 🙄
🏋️♂️🏋️🏋️♀️
200 Iq Move
Come To Think Of It
It's Always A Cat
What?
I Am Ready To Pay Good Money For It
I’ve got the cheap version. A dollar store laser pointer and a cat.
Bro Code
Period!
Real
That's Just Inhumane
Downvote me all you like, but I love pineapple on my pizza!