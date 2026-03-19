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While folks used to say they “surf” the web, invoking the image of an ocean, they didn’t really understand how apt a notion this was. After all, with shifting trends and fleeting virality, the internet is quite fluid, so it can be hard to keep up.

The “Sips Tea” internet community is dedicated to finding and sharing funny and viral posts that pretty much sum up what’s going on online now. So get comfortable as you scroll through our selection, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What's Wrong Fr

Liquid trees with micro-algae tanks as innovative urban alternatives, featured among favorite internet moments.

Careless_Scallion_82 Report

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    #2

    The Grind Must Go On

    Reddit conversation showing a supportive reply about friendship in the internet’s most favorite moments.

    lwiaymacde Report

    10points
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    #3

    Your Thought

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a personal story about age and minor boundaries, popular internet moment.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    10points
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    #4

    True

    Tweet about libraries highlighting them as valuable public spaces where you can exist without spending money, a favorite internet moment.

    Any_Sound_2863 Report

    9points
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    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't give them ideas!

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Your Thought

    Text conversation about male privilege in outfit repetition, highlighting social perceptions and opinions on wearing the same dress twice.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    9points
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    #6

    Damn

    Text message joke about birth control paired with black Vibram FiveFingers shoes in a collection of favorite internet moments.

    No_Witness_8226 Report

    9points
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    #7

    Sad But True

    Comparison of living conditions and financial struggles at age 27, highlighting favorite internet moments better than news.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    8points
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    #8

    Any Modern Thoughts On An Old Vision?

    Twitter post by Mikel Jollett discussing ideas about billionaires and wealth distribution, a memorable internet moment.

    [deleted] , x.com Report

    8points
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    #9

    Defence Would Like To Treat The Witness As Hostile, Your Honour

    Courtroom transcript showing humorous exchange between attorney and witness during an autopsy questioning.

    UnconfirmedCatholic , Clay LeConey Report

    7points
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    #10

    Why Not

    Text message negotiation about a price followed by a meetup and a comedic joke, illustrating favorite internet moments better than news.

    kchoyin Report

    7points
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    #11

    So Many Redditors Need This Kind Of Haircut

    Before and after photos of a dog’s haircut showcasing one of the internet’s favorite moments better for you than the news.

    firequak Report

    7points
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    #12

    Meanwhile In China

    Illustration of a mother telling her child to finish food, highlighting a moment from favorite internet moments better than the news.

    IMAratinacage Report

    6points
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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drink your coffee, there's kids sleeping in India.

    -1
    -1point
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    #13

    Takedown The Patriarchy

    Tweet from Slate about deodorants thriving due to patriarchy, shared in popular internet moments better than news.

    PoshKittenxo Report

    6points
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    #14

    Truth Nuke

    Alt text: Funny internet moment about men not celebrating birthdays, one of the most favorite moments better for you than the news

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    #15

    Shoutout To This Guy For Keeping It Real

    Celebrity in a talk show discussing a charity quiz where donations support breast cancer research, featured in favorite internet moments.

    Lucky-Measurement-17 Report

    6points
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    #16

    I Think This Is Sarcasm Guys

    Tweet about Coldplay's thoughtful decision introducing camera-free audience sections, a favorite internet moment better than the news.

    Hour_Equal_9588 , x.com Report

    6points
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    #17

    Remember The Name Not Past Mistakes

    Screenshot of a heroic ex-con saving a car crash victim, highlighting inspiring internet moments better than the news.

    RSLEGEND1986 Report

    6points
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    #18

    Survivorship Bias In One Pic

    Child riding a bike without safety gear in a nostalgic moment among internet's favorite moments better than the news.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    6points
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    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some? Maybe. Most? Definitely not. Just like not all generations who came after the "Boomers" are lazy, airy fairy and don't know the meaning of hard work. Sincerely, a "boomer" whose kids are tradies.

    1
    1point
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    #19

    This Parent Gets It

    PS5 console covered in children's colorful drawings, showcasing one of the internet’s favorite moments better than the news

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    #20

    Indeed It Was

    Twitter thread discussing the last book that made users cry, part of favorite moments better for you than the news.

    Panikin__ Report

    5points
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    #21

    Agree 🤔

    Social media conversation on privileges people take for granted, featured in favorite internet moments collection.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    5points
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    #22

    Gotham City, Wakanda, Walmart

    Tweet about David Fincher's American Squid Game series filming in LA with a scene featuring a serious woman, part of internet favorite moments.

    gatortillman Report

    5points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My prediction of the most given answer: "AMERICA!!!, Europe??, and um... Canada!"

    0
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    #23

    Well Then

    Man faces racial discrimination lawsuit after bank calls police on him for cashing real settlement check.

    Candid-Culture3956 Report

    5points
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    #24

    $15 Well Spent

    Alt text: Heartwarming internet moment about a homeless man protecting a car, showcasing favorite moments better than the news.

    ElderberryDeep8746 , a.boredpanda.bio Report

    5points
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    #25

    Found Em

    Two news anchors presenting a segment with a "Bathroom Intruder?" sketch behind them, internet favorite moments.

    Candid-Culture3956 Report

    5points
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    #26

    Loool

    Angry silverback gorilla and open-mouthed black mamba side by side in a viral internet moment trending online.

    pibencio , x.com Report

    4points
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    #27

    Relationship Goals🌚

    Woman pilot rescues husband by helicopter in daring prison rooftop escape, one of the internet’s favorite moments better than the news

    JK-Rofling Report

    4points
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    #28

    College Scammed Them

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany navigating everyday life, one salary, highlighting internet favorite moments.

    Bigb5wm Report

    4points
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    #29

    Ok But Valid, I Know Who's Who

    Two wolves with exaggerated facial features humorously edited to highlight male and female differences in favorite internet moments.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Bro Won

    Couple taking mirror selfie in a cozy home, sharing a loving moment featured in internet's favorite moments.

    lwiaymacde , x.com Report

    4points
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    #31

    You Are Wasting Your Time

    Tweet discussing video game habits and relaxation, featured in popular internet favorite moments collection.

    TheGhost5322 Report

    4points
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    #32

    This Feels Right

    Comparison meme showing Britney Spears in her younger and current state, capturing internet favorite moments better than the news.

    sco-go Report

    4points
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    #33

    Financial Tip That Unfortunately Starts With 'First, You Need 3 Million Dollars'

    Screenshot of tweets discussing passive income and financial advice, highlighting favorite internet moments better than the news.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    4points
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    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lazy rich AH's living off the working man.

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Your Thought

    Social media conversation sharing one of the internet’s most favorite moments about being broke and kindness shown.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    4points
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    #35

    Your Thought

    Comparison of skin sunburn from using raspberry seed, coconut, and olive oils versus SPF sunscreen showing internet favorite moments.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    4points
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    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Growing up, a looong time ago, we had the obligatory Aunty friend of Mum who lived across the back street. Her sunblock was a mix of cooking oil and malt vinegar. She looked like pickled mahogany but lived well into her 80s.

    0
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    #36

    She's Damn Right

    Screenshot of two social media comments sharing humorous opinions, part of internet's favorite moments collection.

    Mizzoriq Report

    4points
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    #37

    Well Well Well

    Tweet about a relationship story featuring a surprising moment, part of the internet’s most favorite moments collection.

    lwiaymacde , x.com Report

    4points
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    #38

    God Is Good

    Social media post celebrating one year alcohol-free milestone, highlighted as favorite internet moment better than the news.

    Born-Agency-3922 Report

    4points
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    #39

    When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a family money request story among favorite internet moments better than the news.

    biswajit388 , x.com Report

    4points
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    #40

    Oh No 😐

    Mugshot of a woman who kidnapped a scientist to make her dog immortal, featured in favorite internet moments.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    4points
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    #41

    Damn

    Handwritten note on a car windshield in a Walmart parking lot saying "I'm pregnant Call Me" shown in a favorite internet moments post.

    Original_Act_3481 Report

    4points
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    #42

    But It's "Ultra Thin"

    Man holding an expensive adapter showing the cost of connecting USB stick to MacBook in popular internet moments.

    lwiaymacde Report

    3points
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    #43

    Bro Is A Saviour

    Animated meme showing a girl needing a step-by-step tutorial and a glowing angelic YouTuber with few subscribers.

    lwiaymacde Report

    3points
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    #44

    The TV Clicker

    Elderly man in waiting room uses TV remote to order Guardians of the Galaxy 2, showcasing internet’s favorite wholesome moments.

    _Aladin Report

    3points
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    #45

    He Could Be Right

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a girl happily receiving a car, a favorite internet moment better than the news.

    ImSoFrickinPissed Report

    3points
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    #46

    9pm Bedtime But Has A Reddit Account. 🤔

    Reddit humor post about Fortnite stopping after bedtime, shared in a collection of favorite internet moments better than the news.

    sco-go Report

    3points
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    #47

    What Is The Reason For This Phenomenon?

    Comparison of 30 year olds in the 80s and 2025 showing popular internet moments better for you than the news.

    sco-go Report

    3points
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    #48

    😂

    Text conversation about a career change to hand modeling bourbon, highlighting favorite internet moments better than news.

    Beforeuloveit Report

    3points
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    #49

    Please, Don't Stop At 2

    Woman in graduation robe holding flowers next to large red hope sign, sharing a humorous education moment.

    Merchant_Alert Report

    3points
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    #50

    What Field Is This?

    Graduates in purple caps and gowns at ceremony with humorous text about choosing a major and job prospects, favorite internet moments.

    firequak Report

    3points
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    #51

    Discuss

    Text post about a single man over 30 with no kids as a red flag with social media reactions, capturing favorite internet moments.

    OptimusSpider Report

    3points
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    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must tell my House Yeti this pearl of "widom" 🙄

    0
    0points
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    #52

    🏋️‍♂️🏋️🏋️‍♀️

    Screenshot of a social media exchange highlighting one of the internet’s most favorite moments promoting kindness and gym safety.

    Serious_Bus7643 Report

    3points
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    #53

    200 Iq Move

    Woman taking mirror selfie with text about cheating, fake account, and internet moments better than news.

    Zestyclose-Salad-290 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Come To Think Of It

    Funny tweet questioning the believability of unicorns versus giraffes, featured in popular internet moments.

    misslovebug_ Report

    3points
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    #55

    It's Always A Cat

    Chat conversation showing a person photographing lipstick on a cat instead of a rug for product pictures, favorite internet moments.

    More-Log-1393 Report

    3points
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    #56

    What?

    Woman donating kidney fired by boss, shown with inset of boss, highlighting internet’s most favorite moments better than news.

    Safety_Officer_3 Report

    3points
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    #57

    I Am Ready To Pay Good Money For It

    Laser pointer technology highlights mosquitoes without harm in one of the internet's most favorite moments.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    3points
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    bauerjemima avatar
    Jemima Bauer
    Jemima Bauer
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve got the cheap version. A dollar store laser pointer and a cat.

    0
    0points
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    #58

    Bro Code

    Twitter exchange about a lizard named Marvin at 7-Eleven, a favorite internet moment better than the news.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Period!

    Keanu Reeves tweet about being quiet and how it is a natural way to function in one of the internet’s favorite moments.

    iQuantumLeap Report

    3points
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    #60

    Real

    Screenshot of a social media post reflecting on 9-5 work hours and shop opening times, a favorite internet moment.

    Ordinary-Scholar-202 Report

    3points
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    #61

    That's Just Inhumane

    An Italian man reacting to pineapple on pizza in Brooklyn, a humorous moment from the internet's favorite moments.

    PaniPuriPanda9 Report

    2points
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    goodeatsgoodies avatar
    Intangible Panda
    Intangible Panda
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Downvote me all you like, but I love pineapple on my pizza!

    0
    0points
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    #62

    The Pigeon Keeps Repairing It

    Comparison of old and new air conditioners with muscle and dog body, highlighting favorite internet moments better than news.

    lwiaymacde Report

    2points
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    #63

    Hmm

    Humorous internet moment depicting a dam labeled with Indian scammers, their accent, and millions of dollars.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #64

    Bros Vein Game Is Still Strong

    Man looking emotional while holding a phone showing an older meme face, illustrating favorite internet moments better than news.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    2points
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    #65

    Respect

    Knight in armor sitting beside skeleton in a rocky landscape, representing shared struggles from the internet's favorite moments.

    Alvyx2020 Report

    2points
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    #66

    Average Asian Kid In Foreign Land

    Young student in an organic chemistry class offering to answer questions by email, one of the internet’s favorite moments.

    lwiaymacde Report

    2points
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    #67

    Hmmmmm

    Three people sitting with surprised expressions, capturing one of the internet’s most favorite moments better than the news

    Born-Agency-3922 Report

    2points
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    #68

    Huh 🫢

    Screenshot of tweet about a girl eating a whole cake slowly and buying replacement cakes, a favorite internet moment.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    2points
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    #69

    What Do You Think

    Tweet about a breakup story showing internet's most favorite moments that are better for you than the news.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    2points
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    #70

    Every Time LOL, Even The Folks In Row 42

    Passengers standing and gathering in airplane aisle preparing to exit, capturing a popular internet moment better than the news.

    gatortillman Report

    2points
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    #71

    Back In The Non Hd Days

    Tweet exchange about nostalgic moments with video games only working on channel 3 from favorite internet moments better than news

    Candid-Culture3956 Report

    2points
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    #72

    Guests Are Confused

    Meme of two characters debating a $200 Airbnb cleaning fee, highlighting internet's favorite moments humor humorously.

    GlintOfTrouble Report

    2points
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    #73

    Meme

    Comparison of two peeled potatoes depicted as modern glass skyscrapers, a favorite moment better than the news.

    BarVisual4758 Report

    2points
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    #74

    Bye!

    Meme showing a woman making a peace sign with text, one of the internet’s most favorite moments for positive content.

    ElderberryDeep8746 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Soo Trueee

    Social media post revealing guy secrets about positive attention and compliments, a favorite internet moment better than news.

    Pristine-Elevator198 Report

    2points
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    #76

    Spill The Tea

    White sneakers kept clean for one year on carpet, highlighting one of the internet’s favorite moments better than news.

    XimplusGG Report

    2points
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    #77

    This Restaurant Covered Up The "No Tip" Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping

    Payment terminal with a screen partially covered by tip and thank you stickers, highlighting favorite internet moments.

    Ordinary-Scholar-202 Report

    2points
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    #78

    Wait, Let Him Cook

    Cost comparison showing printer expenses versus student tuition with Taco Bell tacos and Disney World tickets.

    smallcut1e Report

    2points
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    #79

    Where Specifically Is The Fat?

    Twitter posts sharing humor about men's appearance preferences with a muscular, hairy man, highlighting popular internet moments better than news.

    jj33allen Report

    2points
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    #80

    Thoughts?

    Socially positive moment about Finland's public school system promoting equal education and investment from rich families.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    2points
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    #81

    *takes One Grape*

    Breakfast spread with waffles, scrambled eggs, fruit salad, orange juice, and various fried foods, a favorite internet moment.

    jj33allen Report

    2points
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    #82

    The Council Did Not Approve 🙏

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter post about forgiveness and group chat dynamics, one of the internet’s favorite moments.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #83

    Boomers Did A Lot Of Dumb Shit…

    Humorous internet moment showing linoleum being removed to reveal hardwood floors, highlighting favorite nostalgic content online.

    Opposite_Fig4236 Report

    2points
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    #84

    Full Counter Damage

    Two men having a serious conversation, illustrating a moment from internet’s favorite moments meme series.

    No-Basis-144 Report

    2points
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    #85

    We're Cooked

    Woman holding a phone in a scene from The Matrix, highlighting one of the internet’s most favorite moments.

    OptimusSpider Report

    2points
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    #86

    Professionals Have Standards

    Coca-Cola employee attempted to sell company secrets to Pepsi in 2006, a notable moment from internet favorite moments.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    2points
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    #87

    Lmao

    Old JVC camcorder found in mother's room, a nostalgic internet moment from favorite moments better than the news.

    Responsible-Diet-612 Report

    2points
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    #88

    Um Um Um Um

    Satellite images comparing Central Park’s current location with a humorous suggestion to move it to the Hudson River side.

    Any_Sound_2863 Report

    1point
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    #89

    Data Warehouse

    Text conversation about a date mix-up involving a data scientist mistaken for warehouse worker in popular internet moments.

    Destructo-Spin Report

    1point
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    #90

    Lucky?

    Two identical twins sharing a boyfriend named Ben, captured in a popular internet moment better than the news.

    NIR0SH4N Report

    1point
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    #91

    It's Everyday Clothing Now

    Social media post showing a humorous comment about lingerie appreciation among internet favorite moments.

    Good-Marketing-4981 Report

    1point
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    #92

    Valid Question Memezar

    Infinity pool with 360-degree views in London, a favorite internet moment sparking curiosity and viral discussion.

    More-Log-1393 Report

    1point
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    #93

    Capitalism Really Said: ‘Thanks, Kid’ 😂

    Tweet showing a young entrepreneur mowing lawns, illustrating popular internet moments better than the news.

    MurkyPotato3434 Report

    1point
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