Where would we be without maps? After all, they don’t just exist to help us find directions, although that is an important and noble task, they can also be used to help contextualize important details about the world around us. Data can appear dry, boring and downright painful to look through until it is “mapped” onto a place our brains can understand.
This page shares interesting, cool and novel maps that might just teach you something new about the world. We got in touch with Richard Layman, a urban/commercial district revitalization, transportation advocate and consultant in Washington, DC to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and comments your thoughts below.

Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland

Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland

How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe (2024)

How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe (2024)

Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

Bored Panda got in touch with Richard Layman, a urban/commercial district revitalization and transportation advocate and consultant in Washington, DC to learn more about city planning and the data needed to make good decisions. First and foremost, we wanted to hear some common misconceptions he has encountered as part of this role.

“People often don't understand the difference between capital and operating funding. The solution to homelessness is actually simple. Build more housing and provide support services as needed. What the problem is is coming up with the money. E.g. Salt Lake County needs at least 2 billion to build what is required and 150 million per year for services, for 5,000 people. But the population is not static, demand will only grow. Plus that people don't want housing for severely needy people to be located nearby.”
Climate Of Australia Compared To The World

Climate Of Australia Compared To The World

Home Ownership In European Countries (2022)

Home Ownership In European Countries (2022)

Friendly Reminder Of How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is

Friendly Reminder Of How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is

He also had some suggestions for urban development advocates. “When advocating, don't use examples from Europe or Portland/far away states. The elected have a hard time with that. Use best practice examples closer to home. Relatedly, while every place is unique, few are so exceptional that they can't be compared to and learn from other places.”
Average Speed Of Trains In Europe

Average Speed Of Trains In Europe

People’s Common Reaction When You Start Speaking Their Language

People's Common Reaction When You Start Speaking Their Language

Countries With Most Unesco World Heritage Sites 🏰

Countries With Most Unesco World Heritage Sites 🏰

“I argue that the point of planning and zoning is to improve quality of life. When it doesn't do that routinely it's an indicator that the processes are flawed. And, developers are the leads, not planners. Plans shape what can be done, but only with vision. And elected officials listen to developers a lot more than planners.”
Map Of Armenian Genocide And Deportation From The Ottoman Empire. It Started 109 Years Ago Today

Map Of Armenian Genocide And Deportation From The Ottoman Empire. It Started 109 Years Ago Today

Earthquake Risk In Europe

Earthquake Risk In Europe

Crazy To Think How Popular European Cities Are

Crazy To Think How Popular European Cities Are

“The land use bar has a lot of power. Plans are usually based on past conditions so they build for yesterday when today and tomorrow have different demands. Most zoning is use based, and "matter of right" meaning as long as it meets minimum requirements it has to be approved. Lots of crap is approved and built. And not coordinated with other nearby build out opportunities. Losing the opportunity for multiplicative benefits.”
A Map Of Europe By Each Nation's Most Iconic Artwork

A Map Of Europe By Each Nation's Most Iconic Artwork

Eurovision - "Who Gave Us The Most Points In The Last 20 Years?"

Eurovision - "Who Gave Us The Most Points In The Last 20 Years?"

Map Shows Europe Is Divided Into 4 Regions Based On Origins Of The Word Beer

Map Shows Europe Is Divided Into 4 Regions Based On Origins Of The Word Beer

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hungary staying strong to it's no we don't like your language philosophy

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

City planners spend a lot of time looking at maps, but we wanted to hear, in his words, what are the things they aim to accomplish. “Stephen Semes writes about the importance of "the architecture of the ensemble." Our planning and zoning processes aren't designed to produce or maintain "nice” places.”
Which Countries Have Been Female LED?

Which Countries Have Been Female LED?

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair she was elected twice in a couple of days.. she resigned because of tactics? 🙃

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Countries That Have Similar Gdps To Each Region Of Germany (2022)

Countries That Have Similar Gdps To Each Region Of Germany (2022)

If 100 People Lived In The UK, Where Would They Live?

If 100 People Lived In The UK, Where Would They Live?

malgorzatagodziebiewska avatar
Mau
Mau
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole Ireland or just the Northern Ireland?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
“This is true for both residential and commercial areas. Developers only have to care about their lot. Not connecting to and strengthening the broader district,” he shared. If you want to see more of his work, you can explore Richard’s blog where he writes about his thoughts and experiences.

People With Double Jobs In The European Union

People With Double Jobs In The European Union

How Many Years An Area Has Been Rules By The Roman Empire

How Many Years An Area Has Been Rules By The Roman Empire

The Average Temperature Of The Coldest Month In Each European Capital City

The Average Temperature Of The Coldest Month In Each European Capital City

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

-1 is the mean temperature in January in Stockholm? I find that hard to believe.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Countries Where Portuguese Is Spoken

Countries Where Portuguese Is Spoken

Number Of Referendums Held In Each Country's History

Number Of Referendums Held In Each Country's History

Luxembourg, Ireland, And switzerland Are Europe's Richest countries

Luxembourg, Ireland, And switzerland Are Europe's Richest countries

How Is Petrol Pumped Into Your Car Across Europe?

How Is Petrol Pumped Into Your Car Across Europe?

One Party States

One Party States

Gay Travel Index 2024

Gay Travel Index 2024

U.S. Counties Where The African American Population Is 25% Or More

U.S. Counties Where The African American Population Is 25% Or More

The World According To Google Street View (May 2024) (4k)

The World According To Google Street View (May 2024) (4k)

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't Germany use to not really be on Google street view? I'm going to look at all the German houses now..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Explaining Polish Borders

Explaining Polish Borders

Brazil Overlaid Onto Europe

Brazil Overlaid Onto Europe

When/Where Can You Legally Drink In India?

When/Where Can You Legally Drink In India?

In Red Is Every County Where The Median House Selling Price Is >$350k

In Red Is Every County Where The Median House Selling Price Is >$350k

Is Egypt Ruled By Egyptians? [oc]

Is Egypt Ruled By Egyptians? [oc]

Top Countries With Most Gold Reserves

Top Countries With Most Gold Reserves

Distribution Of Radiation In Europe After The Chernobyl Disaster (April 26 1986)

Distribution Of Radiation In Europe After The Chernobyl Disaster (April 26 1986)

Ethnic Map Of Poland 1914

Ethnic Map Of Poland 1914

If 100 People Lived In The Eu, Where Would They Live?

If 100 People Lived In The Eu, Where Would They Live?

Distance To The Nearest Abortion Clinic In USA (Includes Clinics In Canada & Mexico)

Distance To The Nearest Abortion Clinic In USA (Includes Clinics In Canada & Mexico)

Ban Of Communist Symbols In Europe

Ban Of Communist Symbols In Europe

Families Needs Over $270k Annually To Live Comfortably In Top 5 States

Families Needs Over $270k Annually To Live Comfortably In Top 5 States

Map Of Land Quality Of The World

Map Of Land Quality Of The World

Which Countries Has The Most Vegetarian In Europe?

Which Countries Has The Most Vegetarian In Europe?

Peak Of The Largest Empires In History

Peak Of The Largest Empires In History

As An American In The Netherlands, 3 Kisses Is A Nightmare

As An American In The Netherlands, 3 Kisses Is A Nightmare

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Greece it's two if you don't know each other very well, but one and a hug if you do.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Minimum Voting Age In Europe

Minimum Voting Age In Europe

First World War Casualties Mapped

First World War Casualties Mapped

National Television Broadcaster Of European Countries

National Television Broadcaster Of European Countries

Global Leaders Approval Rating

Global Leaders Approval Rating

Price Of Bottled Water Around The World

Price Of Bottled Water Around The World

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a law in Greece where a 0.5 lt water bottle cannot be sold for more than € 0.50 and the 1.5 lt bottle over € 1.50

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
% Of Population Of South American Countries That Live In The Capital City

% Of Population Of South American Countries That Live In The Capital City

The Word “Soda” Takes Over

The Word "Soda" Takes Over

Lithuanian Presidential Election Map. Orange- Current President, Blue-Current Prime Minister, Green- Pro-Russian Candidate

Lithuanian Presidential Election Map. Orange- Current President, Blue-Current Prime Minister, Green- Pro-Russian Candidate

Colombia Is The Wettest Country On Earth,egypt Is The Driest

Colombia Is The Wettest Country On Earth,egypt Is The Driest

Average Number Of Sexual Partners By Country

Average Number Of Sexual Partners By Country

World Leader's Current Age

World Leader's Current Age

Witch Hunt Victims

Witch Hunt Victims

New York Reclaims #1

New York Reclaims #1

Provinces By The Number Of Chinese Emperors Born There

Provinces By The Number Of Chinese Emperors Born There

Map Of Africa But All Countries Have Sea Access

Map Of Africa But All Countries Have Sea Access

USA And Australia Fit Together Almost Perfectly

USA And Australia Fit Together Almost Perfectly

Male Circumcision Rate By Country

Male Circumcision Rate By Country

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So secular countries aren't doing that, who would have guessed?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Irish Population In 1841 vs. Now

Irish Population In 1841 vs. Now

The Official Situation In Ukraine, According To The Russian Federation [oc]

The Official Situation In Ukraine, According To The Russian Federation [oc]

How Old Are Americans When They Get Married?

How Old Are Americans When They Get Married?

Between U.S. States,there Is Huge Variance In Spending Per Prisoner

Between U.S. States,there Is Huge Variance In Spending Per Prisoner

Felon Voting Rights By State

Felon Voting Rights By State

Using Square Feet, The Average Home Size By State In The Us And How It Compares To The Average Home Size In Western European Countries

Using Square Feet, The Average Home Size By State In The Us And How It Compares To The Average Home Size In Western European Countries

Where Gender-Affirming Care For Minors Is Being Outlawed (USA)

Where Gender-Affirming Care For Minors Is Being Outlawed (USA)

Newborn Circumcision Rates By State - 2022

Newborn Circumcision Rates By State - 2022

Distribution Of Ticks Infected With Lyme Disease In The Us

Distribution Of Ticks Infected With Lyme Disease In The Us

(Almost) Every North American Nhl Player's Birth City (Map Link + Info In Comments)

(Almost) Every North American Nhl Player's Birth City (Map Link + Info In Comments)

Dunkin Locations Per State

Dunkin Locations Per State

Seven Deadly Sins As Us Maps

Seven Deadly Sins As Us Maps

Child Marriage Laws In The Us

Child Marriage Laws In The Us

