75 Of The Most Interesting Maps Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Where would we be without maps? After all, they don’t just exist to help us find directions, although that is an important and noble task, they can also be used to help contextualize important details about the world around us. Data can appear dry, boring and downright painful to look through until it is “mapped” onto a place our brains can understand.
This page shares interesting, cool and novel maps that might just teach you something new about the world. We got in touch with Richard Layman, a urban/commercial district revitalization, transportation advocate and consultant in Washington, DC to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and comments your thoughts below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland
How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe (2024)
Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage
Bored Panda got in touch with Richard Layman, a urban/commercial district revitalization and transportation advocate and consultant in Washington, DC to learn more about city planning and the data needed to make good decisions. First and foremost, we wanted to hear some common misconceptions he has encountered as part of this role.
“People often don't understand the difference between capital and operating funding. The solution to homelessness is actually simple. Build more housing and provide support services as needed. What the problem is is coming up with the money. E.g. Salt Lake County needs at least 2 billion to build what is required and 150 million per year for services, for 5,000 people. But the population is not static, demand will only grow. Plus that people don't want housing for severely needy people to be located nearby.”
Climate Of Australia Compared To The World
Home Ownership In European Countries (2022)
Friendly Reminder Of How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is
I think you will find that is the Specific Ocean.
He also had some suggestions for urban development advocates. “When advocating, don't use examples from Europe or Portland/far away states. The elected have a hard time with that. Use best practice examples closer to home. Relatedly, while every place is unique, few are so exceptional that they can't be compared to and learn from other places.”
Average Speed Of Trains In Europe
People’s Common Reaction When You Start Speaking Their Language
Countries With Most Unesco World Heritage Sites 🏰
“I argue that the point of planning and zoning is to improve quality of life. When it doesn't do that routinely it's an indicator that the processes are flawed. And, developers are the leads, not planners. Plans shape what can be done, but only with vision. And elected officials listen to developers a lot more than planners.”
Map Of Armenian Genocide And Deportation From The Ottoman Empire. It Started 109 Years Ago Today
Earthquake Risk In Europe
Crazy To Think How Popular European Cities Are
“The land use bar has a lot of power. Plans are usually based on past conditions so they build for yesterday when today and tomorrow have different demands. Most zoning is use based, and "matter of right" meaning as long as it meets minimum requirements it has to be approved. Lots of crap is approved and built. And not coordinated with other nearby build out opportunities. Losing the opportunity for multiplicative benefits.”
A Map Of Europe By Each Nation's Most Iconic Artwork
Eurovision - "Who Gave Us The Most Points In The Last 20 Years?"
Map Shows Europe Is Divided Into 4 Regions Based On Origins Of The Word Beer
City planners spend a lot of time looking at maps, but we wanted to hear, in his words, what are the things they aim to accomplish. “Stephen Semes writes about the importance of "the architecture of the ensemble." Our planning and zoning processes aren't designed to produce or maintain "nice” places.”
Which Countries Have Been Female LED?
To be fair she was elected twice in a couple of days.. she resigned because of tactics? 🙃
Countries That Have Similar Gdps To Each Region Of Germany (2022)
If 100 People Lived In The UK, Where Would They Live?
“This is true for both residential and commercial areas. Developers only have to care about their lot. Not connecting to and strengthening the broader district,” he shared. If you want to see more of his work, you can explore Richard’s blog where he writes about his thoughts and experiences.
People With Double Jobs In The European Union
How Many Years An Area Has Been Rules By The Roman Empire
The Average Temperature Of The Coldest Month In Each European Capital City
-1 is the mean temperature in January in Stockholm? I find that hard to believe.
Countries Where Portuguese Is Spoken
Number Of Referendums Held In Each Country's History
Luxembourg, Ireland, And switzerland Are Europe's Richest countries
How Is Petrol Pumped Into Your Car Across Europe?
One Party States
Gay Travel Index 2024
U.S. Counties Where The African American Population Is 25% Or More
The World According To Google Street View (May 2024) (4k)
Brazil Overlaid Onto Europe
When/Where Can You Legally Drink In India?
In Red Is Every County Where The Median House Selling Price Is >$350k
Is Egypt Ruled By Egyptians? [oc]
Top Countries With Most Gold Reserves
Distribution Of Radiation In Europe After The Chernobyl Disaster (April 26 1986)
Ethnic Map Of Poland 1914
If 100 People Lived In The Eu, Where Would They Live?
Distance To The Nearest Abortion Clinic In USA (Includes Clinics In Canada & Mexico)
Ban Of Communist Symbols In Europe
Families Needs Over $270k Annually To Live Comfortably In Top 5 States
Map Of Land Quality Of The World
Which Countries Has The Most Vegetarian In Europe?
Peak Of The Largest Empires In History
As An American In The Netherlands, 3 Kisses Is A Nightmare
In Greece it's two if you don't know each other very well, but one and a hug if you do.
Minimum Voting Age In Europe
First World War Casualties Mapped
National Television Broadcaster Of European Countries
Global Leaders Approval Rating
Price Of Bottled Water Around The World
There's a law in Greece where a 0.5 lt water bottle cannot be sold for more than € 0.50 and the 1.5 lt bottle over € 1.50
% Of Population Of South American Countries That Live In The Capital City
The Word “Soda” Takes Over
Lithuanian Presidential Election Map. Orange- Current President, Blue-Current Prime Minister, Green- Pro-Russian Candidate
Colombia Is The Wettest Country On Earth,egypt Is The Driest
Average Number Of Sexual Partners By Country
World Leader's Current Age
Witch Hunt Victims
New York Reclaims #1
Provinces By The Number Of Chinese Emperors Born There
Map Of Africa But All Countries Have Sea Access
USA And Australia Fit Together Almost Perfectly
Male Circumcision Rate By Country
So secular countries aren't doing that, who would have guessed?