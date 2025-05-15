71 Screenshots Of Women Being Called Out For Being Jerks Online
Equality means equal treatment for all. There should not be a wage gap, and women shouldn’t feel terrified to walk home alone at night. Moms and dads should both be allowed to take time off after having a child, and neither should be penalized when they return back to work. Unfortunately, we still have a long way to go in creating a truly equitable society. But the solution is not to simply start hating men.
We took a trip to a subreddit that calls out women for misandry online and gathered some of their most popular posts below. Now, this topic can be a slippery slope, as it can quickly veer into sexism towards women. But we hope these images are reminders that equality should benefit everyone. Even if you’ve been treated unfairly, becoming cynical and lashing out on others might not be the best course of action.
This post may include affiliate links.
Wise Advice From Macmaal_
From a woman lol MEN DEF DO NOT MARRY A WOMAN WHO DOES THIS !!
Pretty Old But Still A Great Response
Cut The S**t Lady. You Chose The Bathroom
Erm if u feel violated don’t bloody use gender neutral ffs this is wtf is wrong with the world these days all this woke s**t has gone to far !, creates idiots like op !
Everyone says they want equality, but some people don’t seem to understand exactly what that means. Some men feel threatened by the idea of women earning as much money as them, and some women fail to include people of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community into their feminism. But at its core, equality means providing equal status, rights and opportunities to all.
Your gender, race, s*xual orientation, age, physical capabilities and more should not influence how you’re treated by society. But unfortunately, when you’re part of an oppressed community, there can be a temptation to take on the role of oppressor to get back at another community for all of the advantages they’ve had.
Thwot Has Been Shot Down!
Denied
Denied!
It’s understandable why some women may not like men. It’s a fact that in the vast majority of societies around the globe, men have historically had more power and opportunities. The pay gap still exists, and around the world, a third of women have been subjected to physical and/or s*xual violence.
In 2020, about 47,000 women worldwide lost their lives due to violence from intimate partners or family members. And 91% of female doctors in the United Kingdom say they’ve experienced sexism at work. Women are also often forced out of the workforce after deciding to have children, yet even moms who are the breadwinners do significantly more domestic labor than their husbands. Women have a right to be a bit bitter.
Holy Sh..
Please Leave Your Pass At The Door
Actually this is spot on who cares where they take u as long as they decent kind hearted caring people could be fish n chips on a park bench for all I care in fact far more me lol
Fighting This Fight On The Daily. *sigh*
But fixing a system that’s rigged against you doesn’t require you to put down the same people that are holding you down. We must all work together to ensure that we lift up those who have been oppressed.
Now, there have been many debates about whether it’s possible for women to be sexist against men. Is reverse-sexism a real thing? It depends who you ask. Some argue that men are simply oppressed in different ways, while others believe that it’s not possible to damage the oppressor when you’re just fighting for a spot at the table. After all, feminism is supposed to benefit everyone. Nobody should have certain expectations or stereotypes placed on them due to their gender.
Apparently Men Can't Even Enjoy Their Hobbies Anymore Without Women Tearing Them Down 🤦♂️
How about people quit looking at the outside of a person and find out what is within !! Beauty is only skin deep !!!! the best qualities of a person are inside them who they are !! NOT WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE !
Haha This Hits Close To Home Since My Mother Is A Large T**d And Divorced My Father, Who Has To Do Everything
That's A Lot Of Damage
People also have different opinions on whether or not misandry is a real issue. Amber Wardell, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today “debunking the myth of the man-hating feminist” where she explained that most feminists actually have a positive view of men. They often have a father, brother, best friend or partner who’s a man that they love deeply. They simply wish that they were provided the same privileges and opportunities as their male counterparts.
Found On R/Tumblr, Thought It Fit In Here
Gang
That’s okay. I don’t do video calls with men with small 🍆.
These Type Of Crimes Deserve Even More Punishment
What an example of the "benefits" of all that no s*x before marriage c**p. Poor guy.
Hating men certainly isn’t the goal of true feminism, and pitting two genders against each other clearly isn’t going to solve anything. But this goes both ways. If men are constantly accusing women of trying to play the victim card and use their gender as an excuse, they might fall down a toxic, cynical rabbit hole or end up part of an incel community. And, on the other hand, women have to fight the temptation to hate men for the advantages that they’ve had if they want to move forward.
Try Again
😂😂😂😂😂love it ,mind you woman I may be , and mother but lady !! nope that’s an insult to me , I’m a Welsh valley lass n us n ladies do not go in the same sentence !!! 😂
Don't Date This Chick
Womp-Womp
Nonkosi Chelsea-Rose Tazibona, aka The Weird Brown Girl, wrote a piece on her blog about “why hating men is pointless and bad for your health.” She explains that making blanket statements about an entire gender such as “all men are trash” is reductive and unproductive.
“Hating anyone doesn’t satisfy you in the slightest because whilst you’re propped on your bed reeling about how much you hate a man … I can guarantee that they probably aren’t thinking about you the same way you’re thinking about them,” Nonkosi writes. “They aren’t even phased because your feelings towards them have no impact in their lives.”
LOL
Saw This On Another Sub And Feel Like It Belongs Here. Best Part Is This Rant Came From A Woman
Kathy Griffin Whines About Her Fee For Hosting NYE Telecast On CNN, Tries To Claim Gender Pay Gap, Is Firmly Slapped Down
Instead of feeling disdain for another gender, it’s better to focus on what kinds of changes you’d like to see in the world. And while you might believe that you can’t make a difference on your own, there’s a good chance that you can join a community that will make a difference.
P***y Pass Burned
Thots Don't Understand The Meaning Of Independence
Science
We hope you’re enjoying these amusing screenshots of people being called out for their hypocrisy, pandas. Keep upvoting the posts that you can’t believe weren’t satire, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen people exhibiting behavior like this. Then, if you want to find another Bored Panda list featuring similar screenshots, look no further than right here!
What A B***h
"Poor" Shaming While Riding Public Transit
Might inspire a new strategy of avoiding god-diggers...get a cover that makes your phone extra out-dated. Business idea: develop and sell these covers.
Play Games? Pass Denied
No Karen We Won’t See You In The Movies
Am Crying Lmao
Beneficial Equality
I Was Told I Need To Post This Here (Originally From R/Tinder)
Is It Gay To Eat Dessert Boys?
Ignoramus. Everyone knows that the custard generally is on the Y chromosome
Just Like I'm Not Buying A Random Guy's Dessert At A Restaurant, I'm Not Paying For Another Man's Creampie
R/Tinder
Girl Tries To Get Cash From A Stranger
You Nailed It U/Maseve
That’s What I Thought
Father's Day? But That Doesn't Give Single Moms Enough Attention!
I’m a line mum now been divorced 13 yrs not seen the t**t since he left his kids then aged 12 n 9 , but my kids always say happy Father’s Day to me lol it doesn’t bother me at all 🤷♀️
If Any Woman Did This It Wouldn’t Be A Whole News Story:
When women genuinely would benefit from being offered a seat (outside of examples that would affect men too, such as injury, illness, mobility issues, old age) are during heavy/painful periods and when pregnant. Outside of this no, women don't suffer more for standing up than men do.