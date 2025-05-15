ADVERTISEMENT

Equality means equal treatment for all. There should not be a wage gap, and women shouldn’t feel terrified to walk home alone at night. Moms and dads should both be allowed to take time off after having a child, and neither should be penalized when they return back to work. Unfortunately, we still have a long way to go in creating a truly equitable society. But the solution is not to simply start hating men.

We took a trip to a subreddit that calls out women for misandry online and gathered some of their most popular posts below. Now, this topic can be a slippery slope, as it can quickly veer into sexism towards women. But we hope these images are reminders that equality should benefit everyone. Even if you’ve been treated unfairly, becoming cynical and lashing out on others might not be the best course of action.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wise Advice From Macmaal_

Screenshot of an online exchange calling out women for manipulative behavior in a dating context, highlighting jerks online.

Energylegs23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Pretty Old But Still A Great Response

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing women being called out online for wearing the same dress twice.

    @seriuslynothing , @hashjenni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This woman will low key silently judge you if you *don't* re-wear your outfits. My preference is for people to buy quality clothing, and wear it many times. Please don't buy low-cost clothing that will end up in landfill after a few wears.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Cut The S**t Lady. You Chose The Bathroom

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange addressing respect and privacy involving women being called out for being jerks online.

    imtheknight1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Erm if u feel violated don’t bloody use gender neutral ffs this is wtf is wrong with the world these days all this woke s**t has gone to far !, creates idiots like op !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Everyone says they want equality, but some people don’t seem to understand exactly what that means. Some men feel threatened by the idea of women earning as much money as them, and some women fail to include people of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community into their feminism. But at its core, equality means providing equal status, rights and opportunities to all.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Your gender, race, s*xual orientation, age, physical capabilities and more should not influence how you’re treated by society. But unfortunately, when you’re part of an oppressed community, there can be a temptation to take on the role of oppressor to get back at another community for all of the advantages they’ve had. 
    #4

    Thwot Has Been Shot Down!

    Text conversation showing witty comebacks of women being called out for being jerks online in a dating chat.

    straw_hat_pirate_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Denied

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showcasing women being called out for jerk behavior online about air-conditioning complaints.

    @Librumtinia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Denied!

    Text message conversation screenshot showing someone asking for $200 via CashApp and being called out online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s understandable why some women may not like men. It’s a fact that in the vast majority of societies around the globe, men have historically had more power and opportunities. The pay gap still exists, and around the world, a third of women have been subjected to physical and/or s*xual violence. 

    In 2020, about 47,000 women worldwide lost their lives due to violence from intimate partners or family members. And 91% of female doctors in the United Kingdom say they’ve experienced sexism at work. Women are also often forced out of the workforce after deciding to have children, yet even moms who are the breadwinners do significantly more domestic labor than their husbands. Women have a right to be a bit bitter.
    #7

    Holy Sh..

    Tweet exchange showing Cars characters with a sarcastic reply, fitting the theme of women being called out for being jerks online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Please Leave Your Pass At The Door

    Screenshot of women being called out online for their opinions on dating and men, showcasing a witty social media exchange.

    Corvo4133 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually this is spot on who cares where they take u as long as they decent kind hearted caring people could be fish n chips on a park bench for all I care in fact far more me lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Fighting This Fight On The Daily. *sigh*

    Text post and comment showing women being called out online, highlighting jerks in social media interactions.

    Komplexs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just something to think about: you can control weight, but not height.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    But fixing a system that’s rigged against you doesn’t require you to put down the same people that are holding you down. We must all work together to ensure that we lift up those who have been oppressed.

    Now, there have been many debates about whether it’s possible for women to be sexist against men. Is reverse-sexism a real thing? It depends who you ask. Some argue that men are simply oppressed in different ways, while others believe that it’s not possible to damage the oppressor when you’re just fighting for a spot at the table. After all, feminism is supposed to benefit everyone. Nobody should have certain expectations or stereotypes placed on them due to their gender.    
    #10

    Apparently Men Can't Even Enjoy Their Hobbies Anymore Without Women Tearing Them Down 🤦‍♂️

    Screenshot of online comments showing women being called out for rude behavior in social media interactions.

    SeekingSignificance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about people quit looking at the outside of a person and find out what is within !! Beauty is only skin deep !!!! the best qualities of a person are inside them who they are !! NOT WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE !

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Haha This Hits Close To Home Since My Mother Is A Large T**d And Divorced My Father, Who Has To Do Everything

    Screenshot of an online exchange featuring women being called out for rude comments in a social media conversation.

    @serenaaag1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    a-rocamora avatar
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    last I checked both father's day and mother's day are commercial scams.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    That's A Lot Of Damage

    Screenshot of a woman being called out online for controversial parenting opinions, illustrating women being jerks online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    People also have different opinions on whether or not misandry is a real issue. Amber Wardell, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today “debunking the myth of the man-hating feminist” where she explained that most feminists actually have a positive view of men. They often have a father, brother, best friend or partner who’s a man that they love deeply. They simply wish that they were provided the same privileges and opportunities as their male counterparts. 
    #13

    Found On R/Tumblr, Thought It Fit In Here

    Screenshot of online comments discussing toxic mothers and absent fathers in women being called out for being jerks online.

    buss123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Gang

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing women being called out for rude behavior in online messages.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andreadevine avatar
    Full of Giggles
    Full of Giggles
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s okay. I don’t do video calls with men with small 🍆.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    These Type Of Crimes Deserve Even More Punishment

    Screenshot showing a controversial story highlighting women being called out for false accusations and online jerks behavior.

    vishnuthebest1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an example of the "benefits" of all that no s*x before marriage c**p. Poor guy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Hating men certainly isn’t the goal of true feminism, and pitting two genders against each other clearly isn’t going to solve anything. But this goes both ways. If men are constantly accusing women of trying to play the victim card and use their gender as an excuse, they might fall down a toxic, cynical rabbit hole or end up part of an incel community. And, on the other hand, women have to fight the temptation to hate men for the advantages that they’ve had if they want to move forward.   
    #16

    Try Again

    Screenshot of an online exchange highlighting women being called out for being jerks with wordplay on spelling.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂😂😂love it ,mind you woman I may be , and mother but lady !! nope that’s an insult to me , I’m a Welsh valley lass n us n ladies do not go in the same sentence !!! 😂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Don't Date This Chick

    Screenshot of online comments showing women being called out for rude behavior in social media conversations.

    Tritonv8guy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Womp-Womp

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing women being called out for unrealistic demands online.

    OttoManSatire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Nonkosi Chelsea-Rose Tazibona, aka The Weird Brown Girl, wrote a piece on her blog about “why hating men is pointless and bad for your health.” She explains that making blanket statements about an entire gender such as “all men are trash” is reductive and unproductive.  

    “Hating anyone doesn’t satisfy you in the slightest because whilst you’re propped on your bed reeling about how much you hate a man … I can guarantee that they probably aren’t thinking about you the same way you’re thinking about them,” Nonkosi writes. “They aren’t even phased because your feelings towards them have no impact in their lives.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    LOL

    Screenshot of online interaction showing women being called out for rude comments, highlighting jerks online behavior.

    Rebel_Porcupine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Saw This On Another Sub And Feel Like It Belongs Here. Best Part Is This Rant Came From A Woman

    Screenshot of a woman being called out online for behavior, illustrating women being called out for being jerks online.

    Splitso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Kathy Griffin Whines About Her Fee For Hosting NYE Telecast On CNN, Tries To Claim Gender Pay Gap, Is Firmly Slapped Down

    Screenshot of a tweet calling out a woman for spreading false stereotypes about women and math earnings online.

    @greggutfeld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Instead of feeling disdain for another gender, it’s better to focus on what kinds of changes you’d like to see in the world. And while you might believe that you can’t make a difference on your own, there’s a good chance that you can join a community that will make a difference.  
    #22

    P***y Pass Burned

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing women being called out for being jerks online with harsh insults.

    cryobabe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Thots Don't Understand The Meaning Of Independence

    Screenshot of women being called out online for contradictory statements in a humorous Twitter exchange.

    Pingayaso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Science

    Screenshot of an online exchange highlighting a woman being called out for misinformation about chromosomes and DNA facts.

    matyiiii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Females are superior. So you think Trump is right in having a wellness influencer as Surgeon-General?

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    We hope you’re enjoying these amusing screenshots of people being called out for their hypocrisy, pandas. Keep upvoting the posts that you can’t believe weren’t satire, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen people exhibiting behavior like this. Then, if you want to find another Bored Panda list featuring similar screenshots, look no further than right here!  
    #25

    What A B***h

    Screenshot of an online argument highlighting women being called out for jerk behavior in a relationship discussion.

    LottimusMaximus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    "Poor" Shaming While Riding Public Transit

    Screenshot of a woman’s tweet being called out online for a rude comment about a guy's iPhone 6 on the bus.

    O-shi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might inspire a new strategy of avoiding god-diggers...get a cover that makes your phone extra out-dated. Business idea: develop and sell these covers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Play Games? Pass Denied

    Twitter post from a woman sharing a relationship story, illustrating examples of women being called out for being jerks online.

    @JojoNitq_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    No Karen We Won’t See You In The Movies

    Screenshot of an online exchange showing women being called out for jerk behavior and discussing female rage.

    cloutking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Am Crying Lmao

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showcasing women being called out for jerks behavior online with witty replies and social media reactions.

    SalemAlsaeedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Beneficial Equality

    Twitter conversation calling out toxic relationship behaviors with women being called out for being jerks online.

    MrRailton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Was Told I Need To Post This Here (Originally From R/Tinder)

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing a woman being called out for her jerk behavior online about shaving a beard.

    LaheyOnTheLiquor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Is It Gay To Eat Dessert Boys?

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange calling out a woman online, highlighting behavior in women being called out for being jerks.

    The_Yakuza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ignoramus. Everyone knows that the custard generally is on the Y chromosome

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Just Like I'm Not Buying A Random Guy's Dessert At A Restaurant, I'm Not Paying For Another Man's Creampie

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange showing women being called out for being jerks online with debates about paternity and responsibility.

    MetalM1ke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    R/Tinder

    Screenshot of online conversation highlighting women being called out for being jerks with sharp comebacks and debates.

    KKeshavR13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Girl Tries To Get Cash From A Stranger

    Text message exchange showing a woman asking for money via Cash App, a screenshot of women being called out for being jerks online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    You Nailed It U/Maseve

    Screenshot of a woman being called out online for height requirements in a message from the 71 screenshots of women being called jerks

    krj_great Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    That’s What I Thought

    Twitter screenshot and meme highlighting women being called out for wage gap claims, with a congratulatory meme below.

    @JamesADamore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Father's Day? But That Doesn't Give Single Moms Enough Attention!

    Screenshot of online exchange calling out rude behavior by women, highlighting interactions on social media platforms.

    TheNearestDistance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a line mum now been divorced 13 yrs not seen the t**t since he left his kids then aged 12 n 9 , but my kids always say happy Father’s Day to me lol it doesn’t bother me at all 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    If Any Woman Did This It Wouldn’t Be A Whole News Story:

    Man refusing to give up train seat to women, showcasing online jerk behavior and gender equality debate.

    ClayBeatOpTic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When women genuinely would benefit from being offered a seat (outside of examples that would affect men too, such as injury, illness, mobility issues, old age) are during heavy/painful periods and when pregnant. Outside of this no, women don't suffer more for standing up than men do.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Yes - That's Sexist!

    Screenshot of an online exchange showing women being called out for jerk behavior in a social media comment thread.

    imtheknight1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Play Stupid Games

    Tweet screenshot showing a woman being called out online for her behavior in a heated social media exchange.

    @Queen_Minic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    What The F**k Is Wrong With Being A Dad?

    Screenshot of an article discussing challenges faced by women in shared custody battles with their children.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Deny The Point Of Entry

    Screenshot of a news article about a male worker suing female boss highlighting women being called out for being jerks online.

    _deathrowe_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    She Had It Coming

    Screenshot of an online argument with women being called out for rude behavior in social media comments.

    AlecMaiz0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    You Call Men Shawty, Men Get To Call You Fatty

    Screenshot of online exchange showing women being called out for rude comments and jerky behavior on social media.

    shehzad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Touching The Toilet Seat Is Flippin' Gross

    Two printed notes from female and male staff arguing about toilet seat placement, highlighting online jerks behavior.

    Snake_Plissken224 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Nice Try B***h

    Screenshot of an online exchange showing toxic behavior, fitting the theme of women being called out for being jerks online.

    sendMemina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Not To Judge Or Anything

    Screenshot of a woman being called out online during a heated conversation showing jerky behavior toward others.

    kayaker4lifee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    How Much Time Would A Man Get For Doing This?

    Mugshot of a woman involved in an online jerk calling out, linked to inappropriate behavior and license surrender.

    NinjaWolf7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    What A King

    Screenshot of a woman being called out online, sharing a story about dating and personal struggles in a viral social media post.

    EyeYamSoStewPeed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    12
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 12 NextArrow point to right