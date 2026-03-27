This Online Group Is Dedicated To Movies And The Film Industry And They Shared These 53 Hilarious Memes
Who doesn't love getting lost in a good movie? For many of us, going to the cinema or curling up on the couch and watching the latest (or oldest classic) film can be one of the best ways to relax, and momentarily let go of all the current horrors happening around us.
But in a fast-paced world, we don't always have time for a one-, two- or three- hour-long film... Enter movie and cinema memes: Bite sized content that's sometimes even better than watching it on the big screen. Many of the best can be found hiding out in a little corner of the internet called OK Buddy Cinephile. The page could rival some of the best blockbusters out there, with an impressive 5.9 million weekly visitors.
From the funny to the serious and hard-hitting, Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page to entertain you while you decide what to watch tonight. Grab the popcorn, make yourself comfortable and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
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The Modern Day Equivalent Is Mr Beast
Wow, this is perfectly and accurately described!
Prove You’re Not Ageist, Hbo
Actors You Can't Take Seriously No Matter How Hard They Try
The film industry is on a roll. Global box office are expected to reach $35bn in 2026, according to experts from UK-based film data and insights specialist Gower Street Analytics. It's the highest grossing global year since 2019.
“We predict 2026 will be the highest grossing global year since 2019 ($42.3bn), topping the current high of 2023 ($33.9bn),” said Gower Street’s chief analyst Thomas Beranek. “Especially in the markets driven by Hollywood product, we expect the most significant growth.”
Meanwhile, Gower Street’s Director of Theatrical Insights, Rob Mitchell adds that there's a lot on the calendar this year, with franchise-led releases leading the way.
Favorite Actor That Did Not Go To Epstein Island?
Favorite Nepo Baby Who Looks Like Their Parents? I'll Go First
Ben Stiller And Rob Schneider Divorce Incoming?
I think whomever posted that on the White House twitter completely missed the point that the entire movie is scathing satire.
2026 sees several new installments in popular film series including Avengers, Spider-Man, Toy Story, Dune, Star Wars, Super Mario Bros., Minions, Jumanji, Scream, The Fockers and Hunger Games.
"But there are also many potentially huge hits among non-sequels, including musical biopic Michael; the live action version of Moana; and new titles from legendary blockbuster directors Christopher Nolan (The Odyssey) and Steven Spielberg (Disclosure Day); among many others," Mitchell reveals. "Audiences will be spoilt for choice.”
What?!
He Recognised Peak Storytelling
Favourite Method Actor Who Would Literally Blind Themselves If It Meant The Academy Awards Would Notice Him?
I know it's not right or fair - I don't think I have ever seen him in anything, but I just don't like him.
The projection is welcome news for the global film industry, which has been on shaky territory since the Covid pandemic.
"The past five years have been defined by moving targets," explains film industry expert Stephen Follows. "Release plans kept changing, audience behaviour kept wobbling, and the assumptions underpinning financial models failed to hold long enough to be useful."
But the writer, producer, and storytelling consultant believes that things are finally more stable and it's now possible to "know what the market is."
Everything Was Better When I Was A Child
Best Character That Respects Women
Marriage Story (2019)
That's not to say the film industry isn't still a risky business, says Follows.
"The film industry has always been risky, but in recent years, those levels of risk (and the deleterious attempts to mitigate them) have made it much worse," notes the expert. "The underlying mechanics have shifted in ways that make it harder to finance films, harder to market them, and harder to predict what success even looks like."
Follows believes that we have entered a "new normal." Six years since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the industry and it still hasn't returned to how it used to be. He says that those in the industry are starting to accept that things are not ‘bouncing back’ and have instead begun to adapt.
Please No More
I must be the only person that thoroughly enjoys all of the Jurassic Park/World movies. The Lost World is my least watched though.
Actors Who Have Close Relationships With Their Costars?
I Can’t Believe They’d Give Pronouns To My Favorite Superhero, He-Man
One major shift is that people are no longer routinely going to the cinema. Nowadays, it's considered more of a treat.
"The pandemic, the rise of streaming, and the massive increase in the cost of living have reframed cinema-going in people’s minds," Follows explains. "Rather than a low-friction, cheap night out, it has moved into the category of a ‘big night out’, such as big music gigs or theatre."
Something Something Historical Accuracy
Seriously? Black people didnt exist back then. /s
Melania (2026) Post Credit Scene
Favorite Films That Showcased The Plight Of Young Men ? I'll Start
A 2025 survey backs this up. The US Kagan Consumer Insights survey found that the percentage of adults attending the cinema at least once a month has declined by more than half since 2019. The figured stood at 39% in 2019 and is now at 17%.
A separate poll saw three quarters of participants saying they would rather stream a movie at home than of watch it in the theater.
"Still, a majority of Americans, 65%, have gone to see a movie at the theater at least once [in 2025]", reveals the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. "Few people are regularly watching new movies – just 16% go to a movie theater at least monthly and 32% stream a new movie monthly."
Finally Live Action Remakes Are No More
It never made sense to begin with. I mean, everyone dreams of being the characters, but seeing a person or cgi remake ruins everything by attaching it to an actual human an not just the fantasy of animation.
White Noise (2022)
Serious Contender For Movie Of The Year
In a bid to save money, cinema audiences are now building “when can I watch this at home?” into the decision of whether or not to buy a ticket, says Follows.
"A recent Cineworld/Regal consumer survey found that a third of consumers believe that a film will be available to stream at home within 30 days of release," he explains, adding that his own research shows that the average movie arrives in US homes from US cinemas in around 37 days.
While it may seem like a win for the general public, these short theatrical windows are hurting cinemas and costing domestic theatres about $100 million a year
The Evolution From Slicked Back To Broccoli
One Battle After Another (2025)
Shrek (2001)
All is not lost, says Nathan Roberts, a hardcore cinephile who is also a filmmaker, professor, and head instructor at Harvard Extension School.
"Every time you go to sit down and see a film with a group of people or by yourself, there’s always something that is going to be moving in a new and different way. That is what gives me hope in filmgoing: There isn’t a preset way of how movies move us," the expert told the Harvard Gazette.
"There are always possibilities for new forms and new ways of being moved, and new ways of forming collectivities, whether it’s seeing films in the theater, gallery, or seeing films at home," adds Roberts. "The lack of predictability, or the lack of predictable response, is a beautiful thing."
Carrots
One reason is that Disney bought studios and then treated CGI artists like s**t and drove them out of said studios
The Conqueror (1956)
Short character gets played by a tall actor (or the other way around), and nobody beats an eye. Blond character has black hair in a movie (or the other way around), and nobody beats an eye. Fat character gets played by a thin actor, and nobody beats an eye. Ugly character gets played by a gorgeous actor, and nobody beats an eye. Character gets played by someone with a different accent, and nobody beats an eye. Character gets played by an actor from a different country but with the same skin colour, and nobody beats an eye. White character gets played by an actor with a different skin colour, and everybody loses their mind.
Worst Jury
He nailed these parts in both these movies! And as Moldy-Voldy, as well.
Favorite Actor Who's In It For The Money? I'll Start
Greatest Tweet From An Actor Ever?
Generational Showing By The Baby
Favorite Films Whose Actors Were Not Even Vaguely Understanding It ? I'll Start
There's a Dutch band that had lots of big hits, and is famous for having very poetic lyrics that are very hard to understand. It's one of the rare bands where it's not the singer who writes the lyrics, but the bass player. In an interview, the singer said "Just like the rest of the country, I have absolutely no idea what the lyrics mean, I just sing the words he wrote down for me, and that's all I know" 😄
Butterfly Effect (2004)
Babys can be born with blue eyes and develop brown eyes after a few months, like I did
Congratulations To Daniel Craig For Finally Coming Out Of The Closet
The Movie Critic
Did Tolkien Gaslit The Entire World Of Literature And Film Into Thinking That The Ring Was Powerful And Useful?
Isn't the ring the one that could control all the others and that's why Sauron wants it back?
Favorite Evil Women?
She's a monster? She is a domestic / sêxual abûse surviver. And she is on the run.
Well
Real
Dune is my lifelong favorite book (both of my dogs are named after characters from the book) and the modern movies are (so far) an excellent adaptation that stay fairly true to the source material. Don't get me wrong, as a child of the 80s I loved the David Lýnch movie, and enjoyed the early-2000s miniseries, but the modern movies are superb. Really looking forward to the third one this year. Just sad that my boy Fenring isn't in the movies at all and only his wife Margot is XD
Favorite Actor With The Most Depressing Career Of All Time?
He's on somewhere around 100k a week so I'm sure he's very upset.
Favorite Actors Who Play The Same Role In Every Film ? I'll Start
Real
Any Movie Like This?
The Odyssey (2026)
What? I doubt a king would have worn a friggin CAPE and ermine mantle on the battlefield. Not only would a cape have gotten in the way and impeded his movements during swordplay, it would have made him an enormous target to every single enemy. A king would probably wear a surcoat or tabard possibly with his family's coat of arms on it, but that's it. Not a cape/cloak. Brozef is an idiot.
Favorite Gaydar?
If Only…
Favourite Overtly Antisemitic Stars?
Rob Would Get On Well Here
Wicked And It's Consequences
[Sigh] I'm so d@mn TIRED of basically all villains nowadays being "misunderstood, tragic, morally gray heroes who were forced to do bad things because [cheap sob story]". I'd love to see some truly despicable villains with zero redeeming qualities. And I don't really care they're "one-dimensional"
Rip Jimmy
Holy Hell LOL
Favorite Ragebaiter Who's Also An Actor?
Isn't There Someone They Forgot To Ask?
The latest Star Trek series bug me, it's either a blue filer or Gold/Yellow filter.
Have you seen where they compare the artwork for films and they are all blue/ orange ?Load More Replies...
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The latest Star Trek series bug me, it's either a blue filer or Gold/Yellow filter.
Have you seen where they compare the artwork for films and they are all blue/ orange ?Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM