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Who doesn't love getting lost in a good movie? For many of us, going to the cinema or curling up on the couch and watching the latest (or oldest classic) film can be one of the best ways to relax, and momentarily let go of all the current horrors happening around us.

But in a fast-paced world, we don't always have time for a one-, two- or three- hour-long film... Enter movie and cinema memes: Bite sized content that's sometimes even better than watching it on the big screen. Many of the best can be found hiding out in a little corner of the internet called OK Buddy Cinephile. The page could rival some of the best blockbusters out there, with an impressive 5.9 million weekly visitors.

From the funny to the serious and hard-hitting, Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page to entertain you while you decide what to watch tonight. Grab the popcorn, make yourself comfortable and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.