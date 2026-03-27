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Who doesn't love getting lost in a good movie? For many of us, going to the cinema or curling up on the couch and watching the latest (or oldest classic) film can be one of the best ways to relax, and momentarily let go of all the current horrors happening around us.

But in a fast-paced world, we don't always have time for a one-, two- or three- hour-long film... Enter movie and cinema memes: Bite sized content that's sometimes even better than watching it on the big screen. Many of the best can be found hiding out in a little corner of the internet called OK Buddy Cinephile. The page could rival some of the best blockbusters out there, with an impressive 5.9 million weekly visitors.

From the funny to the serious and hard-hitting, Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page to entertain you while you decide what to watch tonight. Grab the popcorn, make yourself comfortable and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Modern Day Equivalent Is Mr Beast

Meme about Christian Bale basing American Psycho character on Tom Cruise's intense friendliness in movie and film industry humor.

PrinceARRON Report

45points
POST
wingsong91 avatar
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, this is perfectly and accurately described!

19
19points
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    #2

    Prove You’re Not Ageist, Hbo

    Tweet about Harry Potter reboot with images of Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy and main Harry Potter characters, movie industry memes.

    DiscussingFilm Report

    43points
    POST
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    #3

    Actors You Can't Take Seriously No Matter How Hard They Try

    Close-up of a man in a vintage military uniform, featured in movie and film industry memes for cinephile humor.

    Chadrasekar Report

    42points
    POST
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    The film industry is on a roll. Global box office are expected to reach $35bn in 2026, according to experts from UK-based film data and insights specialist Gower Street Analytics. It's the highest grossing global year since 2019.

    “We predict 2026 will be the highest grossing global year since 2019 ($42.3bn), topping the current high of 2023 ($33.9bn),” said Gower Street’s chief analyst Thomas Beranek. “Especially in the markets driven by Hollywood product, we expect the most significant growth.”

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    Meanwhile, Gower Street’s Director of Theatrical Insights, Rob Mitchell adds that there's a lot on the calendar this year, with franchise-led releases leading the way.
    #4

    Favorite Actor That Did Not Go To Epstein Island?

    Text excerpt from Millie Bobby Brown about working with Henry Cavill, alongside movie stills illustrating film industry memes.

    beaglemaster Report

    40points
    POST
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    #5

    Favorite Nepo Baby Who Looks Like Their Parents? I'll Go First

    Side-by-side images of film characters with a humorous caption about movie and film industry memes.

    alwaysunderwatertill Report

    38points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this might surprise you, butttt

    4
    4points
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    #6

    Ben Stiller And Rob Schneider Divorce Incoming?

    Tweet exchange about movie industry and war, featuring Ben Stiller addressing the White House regarding Tropic Thunder clip use.

    BenStiller Report

    37points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think whomever posted that on the White House twitter completely missed the point that the entire movie is scathing satire.

    31
    31points
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    2026 sees several new installments in popular film series including Avengers, Spider-Man, Toy Story, Dune, Star Wars, Super Mario Bros., Minions, Jumanji, Scream, The Fockers and Hunger Games.

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    "But there are also many potentially huge hits among non-sequels, including musical biopic Michael; the live action version of Moana; and new titles from legendary blockbuster directors Christopher Nolan (The Odyssey) and Steven Spielberg (Disclosure Day); among many others," Mitchell reveals. "Audiences will be spoilt for choice.”
    #7

    What?!

    Tweet about Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland auditioning for Spider-Man role, highlighting film industry memes and cinephile humor.

    ComplexPop Report

    34points
    POST
    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ironic that ballet is good for something

    15
    15points
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    #8

    He Recognised Peak Storytelling

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jim Carrey’s potential retirement and return in the film industry.

    Cybershell Report

    34points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This IS pretty hilarious

    18
    18points
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    #9

    Favourite Method Actor Who Would Literally Blind Themselves If It Meant The Academy Awards Would Notice Him?

    Tweet about Timothée Chalamet's acting and glasses in a meme related to the movie and film industry.

    UpTheRiffMate Report

    33points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it's not right or fair - I don't think I have ever seen him in anything, but I just don't like him.

    34
    34points
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    The projection is welcome news for the global film industry, which has been on shaky territory since the Covid pandemic.

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    "The past five years have been defined by moving targets," explains film industry expert Stephen Follows. "Release plans kept changing, audience behaviour kept wobbling, and the assumptions underpinning financial models failed to hold long enough to be useful."

    But the writer, producer, and storytelling consultant believes that things are finally more stable and it's now possible to "know what the market is."
    #10

    Everything Was Better When I Was A Child

    Tweet showing Disney characters with a meme about inclusivity, featured in movie and film industry memes for cinephiles.

    youngpoultry Report

    32points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ppl fought so incredibly hard for this inclusion that is now mocked by ppl who have no idea what on earth they're talking abt

    10
    10points
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    #11

    Best Character That Respects Women

    Two scenes from a movie meme showing a woman leaning over a man with captions about kissing and drunkenness in a film industry meme.

    Nosciolito Report

    29points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Austin Powers is a Bond parody afterall

    10
    10points
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    #12

    Marriage Story (2019)

    Tweet showing a humorous movie industry Zoom call with a face painted blue during filming, perfect for cinephile memes.

    karengillan Report

    27points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this true? Oh please let this be true.

    15
    15points
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    That's not to say the film industry isn't still a risky business, says Follows.

    "The film industry has always been risky, but in recent years, those levels of risk (and the deleterious attempts to mitigate them) have made it much worse," notes the expert. "The underlying mechanics have shifted in ways that make it harder to finance films, harder to market them, and harder to predict what success even looks like."

    Follows believes that we have entered a "new normal." Six years since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the industry and it still hasn't returned to how it used to be. He says that those in the industry are starting to accept that things are not ‘bouncing back’ and have instead begun to adapt.
    #13

    Please No More

    Movie and film industry meme featuring a Jurassic Park sequel joke with a man in a room full of screens.

    Critical_Mountain851 Report

    26points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must be the only person that thoroughly enjoys all of the Jurassic Park/World movies. The Lost World is my least watched though.

    15
    15points
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    #14

    Actors Who Have Close Relationships With Their Costars?

    Screenshot of a tweet about movie and film industry memes featuring Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

    DiscussingFilm Report

    25points
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    #15

    I Can’t Believe They’d Give Pronouns To My Favorite Superhero, He-Man

    Screenshot of a Twitter meme featuring a name tag with pronouns and a scene from a movie, popular movie and film industry memes.

    oncloud_e Report

    25points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He-He-Man... as Michael Jackson would say.

    29
    29points
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    One major shift is that people are no longer routinely going to the cinema. Nowadays, it's considered more of a treat.

    "The pandemic, the rise of streaming, and the massive increase in the cost of living have reframed cinema-going in people’s minds," Follows explains. "Rather than a low-friction, cheap night out, it has moved into the category of a ‘big night out’, such as big music gigs or theatre."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Something Something Historical Accuracy

    Twitter conversation about film casting choices mentioning a giant cyclops, relevant to movie and film industry memes.

    Arch_Lancer17 Report

    25points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? Black people didnt exist back then. /s

    25
    25points
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    #17

    Melania (2026) Post Credit Scene

    Screenshot of a film industry meme showing a fictional movie review for Melania 2026 with a humorous comment.

    Roids-in-my-vains Report

    25points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *tents fingers like Mr. Burns*

    15
    15points
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    #18

    Favorite Films That Showcased The Plight Of Young Men ? I'll Start

    Tweet featuring movie stills comparing stable 90s jobs with good pay, illustrating film industry memes for cinephile humor.

    TomasRuta Report

    22points
    POST
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They both have a case of the Mondays...

    9
    9points
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    A 2025 survey backs this up. The US Kagan Consumer Insights survey found that the percentage of adults attending the cinema at least once a month has declined by more than half since 2019. The figured stood at 39% in 2019 and is now at 17%.

    A separate poll saw three quarters of participants saying they would rather stream a movie at home than of watch it in the theater.

    "Still, a majority of Americans, 65%, have gone to see a movie at the theater at least once [in 2025]", reveals the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. "Few people are regularly watching new movies – just 16% go to a movie theater at least monthly and 32% stream a new movie monthly."
    #19

    Finally Live Action Remakes Are No More

    Twitter post discussing Disney halting live action remakes after Snow White box office failure, related to movie and film industry memes.

    UnHolySir Report

    22points
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It never made sense to begin with. I mean, everyone dreams of being the characters, but seeing a person or cgi remake ruins everything by attaching it to an actual human an not just the fantasy of animation.

    14
    14points
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    #20

    White Noise (2022)

    Four women discuss synesthesia and colors at a round table in a film industry meme about movie and film industry humor.

    FixFuture3374 Report

    21points
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    #21

    Serious Contender For Movie Of The Year

    Seating charts showing no tickets sold for a movie screening at a large theater, highlighting film industry meme humor.

    NateGilbert Report

    21points
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    In a bid to save money, cinema audiences are now building “when can I watch this at home?” into the decision of whether or not to buy a ticket, says Follows.

    "A recent Cineworld/Regal consumer survey found that a third of consumers believe that a film will be available to stream at home within 30 days of release," he explains, adding that his own research shows that the average movie arrives in US homes from US cinemas in around 37 days.

    While it may seem like a win for the general public, these short theatrical windows are hurting cinemas and costing domestic theatres about $100 million a year
    #22

    The Evolution From Slicked Back To Broccoli

    Side-by-side photos comparing the 2000 and 2025 versions of Draco Malfoy haircut in movie and film industry memes.

    nikicaga Report

    21points
    POST
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    #23

    One Battle After Another (2025)

    Group of tactical team members walking with one smaller man in uniform among them, a movie and film industry meme.

    theliamnissan Report

    20points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, so he really IS a little shít.

    22
    22points
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    #24

    Shrek (2001)

    Two side-by-side movie scenes showing romance between humans and monsters in popular film industry memes.

    vikare06 Report

    20points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make the woman short and fat, then we’ll believe that we’re being told beauty isn’t important.

    40
    40points
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    All is not lost, says Nathan Roberts, a hardcore cinephile who is also a filmmaker, professor, and head instructor at Harvard Extension School.

    "Every time you go to sit down and see a film with a group of people or by yourself, there’s always something that is going to be moving in a new and different way. That is what gives me hope in filmgoing: There isn’t a preset way of how movies move us," the expert told the Harvard Gazette.

    "There are always possibilities for new forms and new ways of being moved, and new ways of forming collectivities, whether it’s seeing films in the theater, gallery, or seeing films at home," adds Roberts. "The lack of predictability, or the lack of predictable response, is a beautiful thing."
    #25

    Carrots

    Comparison of CGI quality in movie and film industry memes from 1995, 2010, and a humorous prediction for 2025.

    Past-Matter-8548 Report

    19points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One reason is that Disney bought studios and then treated CGI artists like s**t and drove them out of said studios

    7
    7points
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    #26

    The Conqueror (1956)

    Meme comparing movie and film industry character ethnicity casting with crying Wojak face reactions.

    UnHolySir Report

    18points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    15 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Short character gets played by a tall actor (or the other way around), and nobody beats an eye. Blond character has black hair in a movie (or the other way around), and nobody beats an eye. Fat character gets played by a thin actor, and nobody beats an eye. Ugly character gets played by a gorgeous actor, and nobody beats an eye. Character gets played by someone with a different accent, and nobody beats an eye. Character gets played by an actor from a different country but with the same skin colour, and nobody beats an eye. White character gets played by an actor with a different skin colour, and everybody loses their mind.

    11
    11points
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    #27

    Worst Jury

    Tweet about movie industry trivia featuring images from films, highlighting key moments for cinephile heart chuckles.

    DiscussingFilm Report

    18points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He nailed these parts in both these movies! And as Moldy-Voldy, as well.

    7
    7points
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    #28

    Favorite Actor Who's In It For The Money? I'll Start

    Tweet from DiscussingFilm quoting Paul Bettany about MCU with images of Vision and Avengers, movie and film industry memes.

    Roids-in-my-vains Report

    18points
    POST
    #29

    Greatest Tweet From An Actor Ever?

    Tweet from a verified Michael Caine quoting Batman Begin with 273.3K likes, related to movie and film industry memes.

    themichaelcaine Report

    17points
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Some men just want to watch the world burn." Dark Knight

    2
    2points
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    #30

    Generational Showing By The Baby

    Movie and film industry meme showing a man calmly smoking at a cinema, perfect for cinephile humor.

    NxtDeterio Report

    16points
    POST
    #31

    Favorite Films Whose Actors Were Not Even Vaguely Understanding It ? I'll Start

    Tweet about Robert Pattinson struggling to understand the film Tenet, relatable movie and film industry memes for cinephiles.

    Factsonfilm Report

    16points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a Dutch band that had lots of big hits, and is famous for having very poetic lyrics that are very hard to understand. It's one of the rare bands where it's not the singer who writes the lyrics, but the bass player. In an interview, the singer said "Just like the rest of the country, I have absolutely no idea what the lyrics mean, I just sing the words he wrote down for me, and that's all I know" 😄

    9
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    #32

    Butterfly Effect (2004)

    Tweet about movie and film industry memes featuring edited images of Shrek characters in a humorous context.

    Ariel_gomes106 Report

    15points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babys can be born with blue eyes and develop brown eyes after a few months, like I did

    30
    30points
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    #33

    Congratulations To Daniel Craig For Finally Coming Out Of The Closet

    Daniel Craig in a film industry meme, wearing glasses and a suit, featured in a movie and film industry meme.

    crimsonfukr457 Report

    15points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rachel Weisz might be a bit surprised by that news.

    9
    9points
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    #34

    The Movie Critic

    YouTube video screenshot showing a controversial movie review and heated film industry meme debate in the comments.

    hiiloovethis Report

    14points
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    #35

    Marty Supreme (2025)

    Tweet from @filmfae about a directing duo splitting up, highlighting movie and film industry memes with over 70K likes.

    UnHolySir Report

    14points
    POST
    #36

    Did Tolkien Gaslit The Entire World Of Literature And Film Into Thinking That The Ring Was Powerful And Useful?

    Boromir from The Lord of the Rings holding a necklace with a humorous movie and film industry meme caption.

    Roids-in-my-vains Report

    13points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't the ring the one that could control all the others and that's why Sauron wants it back?

    8
    8points
    reply
    #37

    Favorite Evil Women?

    Tweet about films and monsters, featuring a woman in a movie scene, related to movie and film industry memes.

    PeasantLich Report

    13points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    17 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a monster? She is a domestic / sêxual abûse surviver. And she is on the run.

    22
    22points
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    #38

    Well

    Movie poster for Snow White featuring main characters, shared in a movie and film industry memes tweet.

    benpowell200 Report

    13points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That movie went down jolly well didn't it?

    5
    5points
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    #39

    Real

    Two characters from a film with humorous dialogue, highlighting movie and film industry memes, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

    aditya_varma_1502 Report

    13points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dune is my lifelong favorite book (both of my dogs are named after characters from the book) and the modern movies are (so far) an excellent adaptation that stay fairly true to the source material. Don't get me wrong, as a child of the 80s I loved the David Lýnch movie, and enjoyed the early-2000s miniseries, but the modern movies are superb. Really looking forward to the third one this year. Just sad that my boy Fenring isn't in the movies at all and only his wife Margot is XD

    15
    15points
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    #40

    Favorite Actor With The Most Depressing Career Of All Time?

    Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter stage show meme highlighting movie and film industry humor.

    _onthewayjay Report

    13points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's on somewhere around 100k a week so I'm sure he's very upset.

    11
    11points
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    #41

    Favorite Actors Who Play The Same Role In Every Film ? I'll Start

    Animated flower character expressing different emotions paired with film industry memes about actor typecasting and roles.

    stalin_kulak Report

    12points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Kristen Stewart can't act, she shows zero emotion all the time". Meanwhile Keanu Reeves shows zero emotion in any of the 20 movies I've seen him in, but is loved by everyone.

    8
    8points
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    #42

    Real

    Close-up of a sad man with oxygen tubes, illustrating a popular movie and film industry meme about political reactions.

    PanasonicDX4500 Report

    10points
    POST
    #43

    Any Movie Like This?

    Meme featuring a person holding cards in a game with a custom disavow white supremacy UNO card, movie industry meme.

    vnth93 Report

    10points
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    #44

    The Odyssey (2026)

    Social media meme showing a comparison of a colorful and dull movie scene, related to movie and film industry memes.

    UnHolySir Report

    10points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? I doubt a king would have worn a friggin CAPE and ermine mantle on the battlefield. Not only would a cape have gotten in the way and impeded his movements during swordplay, it would have made him an enormous target to every single enemy. A king would probably wear a surcoat or tabard possibly with his family's coat of arms on it, but that's it. Not a cape/cloak. Brozef is an idiot.

    12
    12points
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    #45

    Favorite Gaydar?

    Actress Anne Hathaway in a striped shirt during a film industry interview, featured in movie and film industry memes.

    Andr3jH Report

    10points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    omg, in recent interviews those incel guys (cough nick fuentes and co cough) have actually just straight up admitted they find men attractive but not women. they're so close

    16
    16points
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    #46

    If Only…

    Tweet about Hollywood movie industry trends with Disney castle image, featured in movie and film industry memes.

    iowahawkblog Report

    9points
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    #47

    Favourite Overtly Antisemitic Stars?

    Tweet about Paramount creating a blacklist for stars, with headshots of actors, relevant to movie and film industry memes.

    AXXXXXXXXA Report

    6points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they support Palestine?? How dare they! /s

    19
    19points
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    #48

    Rob Would Get On Well Here

    Tweet showing Robert Pattinson's brief Reddit AMA response, highlighting humor in popular movie and film industry memes.

    TheCinesthetic Report

    6points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why even post it if you're going to censor it?

    22
    22points
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    #49

    Wicked And It's Consequences

    Animated film character holding a sparkling shoe, depicted in a colorful movie and film industry meme style.

    bitchnibba47 Report

    6points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    [Sigh] I'm so d@mn TIRED of basically all villains nowadays being "misunderstood, tragic, morally gray heroes who were forced to do bad things because [cheap sob story]". I'd love to see some truly despicable villains with zero redeeming qualities. And I don't really care they're "one-dimensional"

    8
    8points
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    #50

    Rip Jimmy

    Tweet from Dwayne Johnson expressing condolences to President Jimmy Carter and mentioning the film Black Adam in the movie industry.

    SinisterSpectr Report

    6points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that is so gross, I really just don't like the rock

    7
    7points
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    #51

    Holy Hell LOL

    Two movie industry memes showing intense and sarcastic reactions related to superhero films and cinephile humor.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    scoobydoo256 avatar
    Ashley Harrold
    Ashley Harrold
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not a superman fan but I really liked this one

    6
    6points
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    #52

    Favorite Ragebaiter Who's Also An Actor?

    Jennifer Lawrence smiling in a film scene beside a TikTok logo, relating to movie and film industry memes.

    DiscussingFilm Report

    3points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a great gig.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #53

    Isn't There Someone They Forgot To Ask?

    Two people happily saying I consent in a movie and film industry meme with a frustrated cartoon shouting I don't.

    Sanddanglokta62 Report

    -8points
    POST
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