If some of these pictures annoy you with their lack of meaning, I get it. Peter Gärdenfors, Ph.D., who is a professor of cognitive science at Lund University, Sweden, says humans are meaning-seeking animals.

"We have an unquenchable desire to understand how the world is connected. All cultures have myths and stories about how the universe was created and who has power over natural phenomena," he says. "In our modern world, we also have scientific theories about the factors that govern different types of processes. All humans, at some point, ponder the meaning of life."

"Psychologists talk about the will to power and the will to pleasure. But the will to meaning is at least as strong. In his book, Man's Search for Meaning, the physician and author Viktor Frankl writes, 'Man's search for meaning is the primary motivation in his life and not a 'secondary rationalization' of instinctual drives. The meaning is unique and specific in that it must and can be fulfilled by him alone, only then does it achieve a significance which will satisfy his own will to meaning.'"