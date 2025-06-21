ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of memes. Some are clever, some are strange, and some hit you right in the soul. But the content coming from the Facebook group WEIRD MEME is difficult to label.

Yes, the name is written in all caps and comes at you like a rude yell, but this community is a goldmine for those who are chronically online and hard to please or surprise. It's unhinged, chaotic, and oddly relatable.

If you're into deep-fried nonsense, WEIRD MEME has you covered.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hand holding a pickle slice with a funny face emoji covering a woman's face while she buttering bread at a restaurant.

Anna Darwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh-oh! Someone is playing with fire! Sofa better be comfortable if she catches him

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Text meme showing a stepfather’s funny reply with an "Ultra Violet" photo to cheer up after a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If some of these pictures annoy you with their lack of meaning, I get it. Peter Gärdenfors, Ph.D., who is a professor of cognitive science at Lund University, Sweden, says humans are meaning-seeking animals.

    "We have an unquenchable desire to understand how the world is connected. All cultures have myths and stories about how the universe was created and who has power over natural phenomena," he says. "In our modern world, we also have scientific theories about the factors that govern different types of processes. All humans, at some point, ponder the meaning of life."

    "Psychologists talk about the will to power and the will to pleasure. But the will to meaning is at least as strong. In his book, Man's Search for Meaning, the physician and author Viktor Frankl writes, 'Man's search for meaning is the primary motivation in his life and not a 'secondary rationalization' of instinctual drives. The meaning is unique and specific in that it must and can be fulfilled by him alone, only then does it achieve a significance which will satisfy his own will to meaning.'"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Clay animated character in a sweater and mittens holding a mug with a funny meme about ignoring life struggles.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon showing a man holding an apple to a child in bed with a funny meme about marriage and fighting.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Realistic helmet designed to look like a human head, featured in funny memes to lighten a hard day.

    Rob Jenx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So why do we search for meaning in virtually everything we do? To answer this, Gärdenfors says, we must understand why the human brain is built to search for connections even in the most random places.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "No other animals worry about meaning. So why must humans? If you want to follow Darwin and see humans as biological beings and a product of evolution, then our need for meaning has probably increased our chances of survival ... [But] reducing one of humanity's most profound qualities to counting the prizes in the evolutionary lottery may seem dry."

    "Questions of meaning seem to be outside the domain of biology. In the modern debate, there is a conflict between, on the one hand, 'biologists' who argue that the causes of human behavior lie in the biological substrate and, on the other hand, 'humanists' who argue that it is culture and the search for meaning within culture that are the primary causes of human action," the professor explains.
    #6

    Woman with ripped jeans holding phone in pocket above a stretched thread, funny meme about clothing and tension.

    Cristian Ortega Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Funny meme showing a tired person waking up at 3AM and a scary pile of clothes, perfect for a hard day distraction.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Text message exchange including a funny meme of chicken wings as fan blades with a humorous reply.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Comparison meme showing a bright unicorn symbolizing optimism and a dirty, tired horse in a gray industrial setting, illustrating hard day humor.

    Mantan Raisa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Gärdenfors himself believes our unique meaning-seeking predisposition derives from the fact that we are the only animal that can plan for the distant future and not just for our present needs.

    "For this, we need some long-term goal to motivate us to think about future consequences and not just live for the moment. As a species, we have now reached the point where our existence is fundamentally determined by these ideas—we are obsessed with thoughts of the future," he says.
    #10

    Text message exchange showing a plane flying over an apartment, a funny meme to lighten a hard day.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Text message meme with playful conversation about a rat and cheese, featuring funny emojis and reaction marks, fitting funny memes theme.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Humorous meme of a Humpty Dumpty character cooking bacon with a caption about obvious actions for funny memes.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Two cartoon characters on a bus with Apple devices on one side and apple food items on the other, funny memes concept.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder, how many people lost their lives assembling all that rubbish chinese made products these days? I saw a documentary no long ago about a LOT of slaves...er, I'm sorry! "workers" (including children)in those factories in that awful country, dying of cancer for handling and breathing extremely dangerous chemicals and lots of those were for cleaning screens. Pretty sure same is happening at nike

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    When animals and humans plan for their daily needs, Gärdenfors says, the goals are proximate and their value is more or less obvious, but when our plans span over long periods of time, the goal becomes distant. It may not even exist or be of an unknown kind, and its value is much more uncertain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "In such situations, we need more overarching values—moral, religious, ideological—to give meaning to the planning enterprise," he explains.

    "In other words, the need for meaning comes from the uniquely human capacity for foresight."
    #14

    Funny meme showing a supermarket door with signs arranged as a philosophical question, part of funny memes collection.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of a confused eagle with text meme, part of funny memes to help forget a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Text meme about a recorded call possibly being used for training or quality purposes, funny meme content.

    Melissa Fingland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Hand holding a Mentos-shaped yogurt soap bar with packaging, a funny meme about mistaking soap for candy.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But what does all of this have to do with memes? Well, like I mentioned earlier, don’t worry if you’re annoyed by not seeing meaning here because that’s sort of the point with these kinds of lists. Weird memes, especially the ones that feel completely absurd, are sort of an exercise in our need to find meaning where there might be none. They exploit our pattern-seeking brains, forcing us to search for connections, punchlines, or some other hazy "truths." A puzzle.
    #18

    Three images of a man labeled with years 1937, 2024, and 3100 showing funny memes about aging over time.

    Emily Amanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Fans at a football stadium captured in a funny meme featuring a Kansas City fan eating a baked potato during the game.

    Jake Deschain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Man humorously telling police officer he didn’t use turning signals to keep haters unaware in funny meme format

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny meme about Benadryl helping with allergies by making you sleep for 8 hours, offering relief after a hard day.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Group of people laughing and celebrating at work, illustrating funny memes to help forget a hard day.

    Boss Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny meme with cartoon fish reacting dramatically next to images of tomato, pizza, spaghetti, and fries for humor content.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Animated woman and man in a humorous meme about bananas and pineapple, part of funny memes to lighten a hard day collection.

    Tiffany Mæ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Person selecting the Haha reaction on social media with a neutral facial expression, reflecting funny memes.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman with a mischievous smile in a funny meme illustrating a joke about having the body of a 19-year-old.

    Zion Carter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Meme comparing vegetables' storage needs to a dirty face labeled as potatoes, using humor from funny memes.

    Ashley Yarian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Funny meme about wealthy vampires and how being immortal helps with financial success, from a hard day collection.

    Seonghe Shawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Person cooking pasta with a humorous meme about pasta water and sauce, part of funny memes to lighten a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Periodic table meme showing which elements you can lick, using color codes for funny safety warnings.

    Kimberly Foster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny meme with a map showing Bosnia and Croatia, illustrating a humorous interaction about swimming access.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Patient lying in hospital bed talking with two female nurses in white coats, funny meme about drinking and narcotics.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Funny meme with a smirking dog and text about weak passwords and forgetful memory to lighten a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny memes showing different sizes of mangoes with playful text mangos, mangoing, and mangone.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Scrambled eggs on a plate and a surprised man covering his mouth, funny memes to help forget a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Meme showing a house surrounded by many large eyes with caption about how it feels when you leave the house.

    Lilith Noir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Funny meme showing a woman thinking her gym trainer was flirting, but he sent a Buzz Lightyear face swap instead.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Man standing outside staring at new car while eating chips, a funny meme to help forget a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Humorous meme showing alarm clock settings with ancient dancers and a person lying down, featuring funny memes to brighten your day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Motorcycle rider views two trucks on highway with a glowing portal between them, funny memes about hard days concept.

    Sameh Ezz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Godzilla labeled tall boy fighting King Kong labeled boy with six pack, followed by a dog labeled boy who can cook meme.

    A Deby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Close-up of creamy dessert with blueberries and dragon fruit, featured in funny memes to lighten a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hematite ring breaking from negative energy, paired with a funny meme about selling poor quality products.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Man sitting in chair covered in falling bananas, a funny meme moment to help forget a hard day.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Real cat with two polygonal paper cats and a black paper cat shape, funny memes featuring creative pet art on the floor.

    Pretty Queens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Man shouting with intense expression in a crowd, captioned with a humorous meme about lending money and funny memes.

    Doug Hensley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Sand witches made from sand on a beach, featured in funny memes to help forget a hard day.

    Brynn Marley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Classic painting with a humorous meme caption about clumsiness, perfect for funny memes to lighten up a hard day.

    Lisam Maia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Portrait of Vlad the Impaler with a humorous meme quote, perfect for funny memes to lighten a hard day.

    Michał Siudziński Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Skeletons labeled as people still up at 5 am reach out to people who get up at 5 am on a rollercoaster funny memes.

    Rex King Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny meme showing a calf tattoo on a leg with a humorous caption about confusing a cow with a calf.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Funny animal meme comparing carnivores and herbivores running towards you to lighten a hard day.

    Doug Hensley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny meme showing two trucks with contradictory signs "DO NOT FOLLOW" and "KEEP LEFT" on a highway.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Cartoon meme showing eggs as students at school and various animals 20 years later at a reunion, funny meme concept.

    Dorian BarioMros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Travel view from airplane window with dinosaur toys creating a funny meme to lighten a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Person with glasses pointing and looking surprised at a dinosaur skull in a museum, funny memes to lighten a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Stack of plates falling from shelves illustrating a funny meme about a hard day and sad moments.

    Tina Tic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Plate with a small sausage, baked beans, and a bread piece, humorously referencing funny memes about tough days.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Comparison meme showing how other people eat layer cake versus me eating layer cake with peel pulled off like a banana funny memes.

    Ummu Arsakha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Lion before and after with funny memes hairstyle change to help you forget what a hard day you just had.

    Susy Pramesthi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Meme showing a printed YouTube video page with a play button, illustrating funny memes for a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Group chat text meme showing awkward conversation starter by boyfriend, featured in funny memes to lighten a hard day.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Comparison meme showing a Rolex watch and a Godzilla watch highlighting affordability with funny memes.

    Xandria Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Simple black line drawing of two ants on a green background, one labeled ant and the other labeled tolerant, funny meme style.

    Farooq Sardar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny meme showing a Twitter exchange where a breakup tweet is corrected as revealing marriage status.

    Anna Darwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Modern black stone memorial bench and table in a park setting with the phrase In loving memory of myself engraved on it.

    Alex Canclini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny meme showing a birdhouse made of twigs with a five-dollar bill as a security deposit inside.

    Michał Siudziński Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Car interior with steering wheel, dashboard, and driver’s legs visible, capturing a humorous driving moment meme.

    Jake Deschain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Funny dog memes showing a labrador holding a ball with fake teeth, swimming and having fun at the beach.

    Doug Hensley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Man in yellow vest reading a funny meme book about finding a soulmate despite having few friends and online posts.

    Tiffany Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Older woman with glasses taking a selfie with a humorous meme about turning 74 and funny memes for a hard day.

    Emily Seymour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Funny meme showing a man talking to a dog behind a be aware of dog sign, sharing a humorous message about acknowledgement.

    Alex Canclini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Graph showing Titanic annual deaths with a sharp peak in 1912 and a flat line for humor in funny memes.

    Dorian BarioMros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Funny meme featuring a frog in a green container with the caption about being frogged, part of funny memes collection.

    Nicole Noir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Surreal meme showing a man sitting at a desk with a dog on a half house, a funny meme to lighten a hard day.

    Zilong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Text meme about farting at work, part of funny memes collection to help forget a hard day and lighten the mood.

    Eda Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny meme showing a woman in a pink shirt with hands on hips illustrating stress from a hard day.

    Alex Canclini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Behind the scenes of funny memes featuring a life-sized purple character on a grassy hill, adding humor to a hard day.

    Rizq Carys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Sleeping woman with a black cat on demon patrol, funny meme to help forget a hard day with humor.

    Doug Hensley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Young girl playing clarinet alone in the street with caption homeschool marching band funny meme for hard day relief

    Dorian BarioMros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!