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Some people really love a little chaos… not the serious, harmful kind. But the funny, evil, low-key genius kind. It can include small, well-thought-out pranks, petty revenge plots, or just some good-old social trickery.

And that’s exactly what we like about this subreddit r/foundsatan which is dedicated to people being just the right amount of diabolical.

One Redditor bought a skeleton and buried it under their deck so that decades later, when someone else renovates the house, they’ll have the shock of their life. Another got fired and decided to get some sweet revenge by posting fake Glassdoor reviews.

There are plenty more posts like these if you’re looking for a little inspiration. Take some notes, because the devil really is in the details.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is The Level I Aspire To Be

Tweet about a playful competition hiding plastic eggs in hard spots, showing harmless but tricky posts people found devilish.

sixfootcandy Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The New Ex Armario Charm

    Tweet about playing Grindr notification at Christmas to spot conservative relatives, included in people found Satan in evil but harmless posts.

    Cactusaremyjam Report

    10points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting idea ... Was this a real life experience or do you have a perfectly tuned savage mind?

    1
    1point
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    These mean little tricks are funny because even though they break social rules, they don’t feel threatening. It’s called the benign violation theory.

    For example, tricking your friends into shouting at each other because they think the other is deaf might be technically mean. But it’s also quite harmless, and no one was put in real danger.

    This prank makes us laugh because humor often works best when it sits right on the edge — breaking norms, but in a benign way.

    #3

    Now Hit The Car And Leave No Note

    Man leaves illegible note on truck after traffic incident, watching driver search for non-existent damage in harmless prank post.

    turguthakki Report

    9points
    POST
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    #4

    He Came Prepared To Art Class

    Text post about a brother with one eye tricking a classmate by placing his fake eye on her desk, an example of evil but harmless posts.

    Algernonletter5 Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    I’m In Awe

    Tweet about a noisy neighbor using a lawnmower during a backyard wedding, featured in evil but harmless posts.

    barbarikkizzle Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After removing the muffler I hope.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    Humor in tough or awkward situations can also help people deal with stress. While a joke might not erase a problem entirely, it certainly makes it easier to handle in the moment.

    That’s also one of the main reasons people pull pranks or go for petty revenge. Psychologically, it works as a stress release valve.

    Research shows how humor helps people detach from negative emotions and view situations from a lighter perspective.
    #6

    One Way Ticket Out Of The Office

    Jar in office fridge with a distorted face inside, one of the evil but harmless posts people found Satan in.

    Zbibsy Report

    8points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This idea is a combination of genius evil hilarious vile genius. It should be illegal but congratulations Sir, you win !

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #7

    Book Satan

    Text post about someone’s mother-in-law finding a book so evil she threw it into the ocean, linked to people finding Satan in harmless posts.

    Pforzheim2005 Report

    8points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I laughed WAY too hard at this!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Inspired By Tide Pods

    Red lobster-shaped soap mistaken for chocolate in harmless yet evil post showing playful deception.

    cwmakesthings Report

    7points
    POST

    This kind of content also fits into what’s broadly called dark humor. These jokes play with uncomfortable or taboo ideas but turn them into something funny.

    Studies show that some people use dark humor as a coping mechanism, to deal with discomfort or stress.

    “The first need we are trying to meet with dark humor is our desire to experience and express the full spectrum of emotion. At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it’s often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more ‘negative’ or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” says Claire Brummell, an expert in human behavior and the founder of The Universal Needs.

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    Basically, dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions like amusement or some sort of cheer.
    #9

    Be Petty

    Person sitting on bus with braided hair caught in seat, illustrating harmless but evil pettiness found in posts about people found Satan.

    PsychoticAngel0 Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    The Guilt Trip Is Real

    Text post about getting laid off soon with sarcastic comments, related to people found Satan in evil but harmless posts.

    PutridPhone9956 Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Pure Evil Professor

    Quiz question showing professor’s angry instructions to not speak to Jerry and Robby, found in evil but harmless posts.

    PlumTwirl_ , jaytix1 Report

    7points
    POST

    Dark humor, pranks and mean jokes can also help you make new friends, or even bond better with existing friends.

    Research shows sharing a dark or edgy joke can create a sense of connection between people who “get it.”

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    It can reduce tension and strengthen group relationships when it stays within safe, reversible limits.
    #12

    Fun Times At The Park

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing using a falconry glove to find evil but harmless posts related to Satan.

    TheAndrewNadeau Report

    7points
    POST
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    #13

    Found Satan And Bit Him 😂

    Dog by water after long journey to bite owner, an example of evil but harmless posts people found Satan in.

    Fantastic_Cap6583 Report

    7points
    POST

    There’s also a strong control factor when it comes to people playing pranks or plotting petty revenge. These acts let people flip a script where they feel powerless.

    Research links this to the idea of restoring a sense of agency.

    When something annoying or unfair happens, like being ignored in a group chat or getting unfairly blamed for something at work, there’s often no satisfying way to get instant justice directly.

    This is when petty revenge or a prank becomes a way to even the score without getting into direct confrontations.

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    For example, if someone keeps “borrowing” your office mug, you might not confront them directly, but you might replace it with a ridiculously oversized one so they stop.
    #14

    Why You Gotta Be So Rude?!

    Dachshund at vet office receiving eye exam in harmless post that people found evil and funny online.

    Sky_lord4685 Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Does This Count?

    Sign on car window warning about a chihuahua inside described as satan in funny but harmless post.

    skwirlmuzik Report

    7points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Little Terror:

    Cutout silhouette taped to a bathroom window creating a harmless yet eerie shadow found in evil but harmless posts.

    Brent_Fox Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would be even better if she was on the 2nd floor or above.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    The prankster archetype has also been increasingly popularized by pop culture and media.

    For example, The Office comedy series constantly focuses on Jim Halpert messing with Dwight Schrute in ways that are annoying but harmless overall. Same thing in Harry Potter with the Weasley twins. Their whole “mischief managed” vibe turns rule-breaking into something charming.

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    And then you’ve got figures like Loki, who basically built an entire pop culture reputation around being the trickster who bends rules but still wins audience sympathy.

    This kind of media trains us to see controlled chaos as something smart and funny. And the person pulling it is often portrayed as quick-thinking, creative, and socially sharp.
    #17

    How To Completely Break The People Around You

    Hand holding many tiny plastic babies hidden as a harmless evil prank, surprising fiancé repeatedly in everyday items.

    VetCamp347 Report

    7points
    POST
    iamnichole091986 avatar
    Nichole Harris
    Nichole Harris
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm mad at my hubby so this sounds awesome

    1
    1point
    reply
    #18

    If Satan Was An Entrepreneur

    Laura Loomer promoting human-grade dog food in a humorous post related to people finding satan in harmless content.

    Wojt007 Report

    7points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want this to be true so badly. Also, I wish I had thought of this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #19

    Walking Daughter To School

    Father in a colorful dress standing next to his daughter at the front door, a funny moment found in evil posts.

    mee3ep Report

    7points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think that's evil, I think that's justice well-served

    3
    3points
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    There are actually quite a few studies that connect humor use (like playful teasing, pranks, and even dark humor) with creativity and social intelligence. It’s because humor often involves planning, timing, spotting unusual connections and predicting reactions.

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    One study found that positive humor styles are associated with better emotional management and stronger social skills.

    It noted that even the more aggressive types of humor like sarcasm, or roasting require a lot of awareness. You need to understand what the situation is, and how far you can push it without making things genuinely uncomfortable or upsetting someone.
    #20

    Found It On Linkedin

    Tweet explaining how someone fired from a company wrote fake positive reviews causing hiring issues, related to found Satan posts.

    ifinallycameonreddit Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    This

    Tweet about teaching a parrot eerie phrases, related to people finding Satan in evil but harmless posts.

    elle91 Report

    6points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be perfect, you would have to repeat it a lot to your parrot though

    2
    2points
    reply

    Of course, not everything lands the same way for everyone. What feels harmless to one person might feel uncomfortable to someone else. That’s the tricky part with this kind of humor — it’s very context-dependent.

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    The same prank can be hilarious in one situation and not okay in another.

    “The problem with any sort of surprise or prank or anything like that is you can’t get consent or specific consent beforehand without ruining the surprise. So, that’s what makes it risky and that’s what makes it tricky,” says Roseanna Sommers, professor at the University of Michigan Law School.

    Sommers suggests that you should know someone pretty well before trying anything silly.

    Also, experts say that any prank that results in injury or deep humiliation is unacceptable.
    #22

    Stuck In The Middle With You

    Truck driver stuck in heavy traffic jam surrounded by large trucks, a harmless but evil road revenge story.

    Responsible-Turnip-3 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #23

    Found Her 😄

    Reddit post from r/AskMen with a humorous comment showing evil but harmless behavior in relationships.

    cutie_lilrookie Report

    6points
    POST

    A lot of these pranks and petty jokes are really just people reacting to normal situations in a creative way. And in our honest opinion, some of them are simply genius.

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    It’s quite fascinating to see how people turn everyday friction into something lighter. Often, shared laughter is the simplest way to bond… or the simplest way to find a satisfying sense of poetic justice.

    And the best takeaway from these posts? You really don’t need to wait for April Fools’ Day to create a bit of chaos.
    #24

    That’s The Evilest Thing I Can Imagine

    Text post describing a harmless but creepy laptop wallpaper trick people found satanic in online posts.

    wimax91 Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    A Bored Aussie

    A rooftop with a welcome sign creating an eerie illusion, one of 99 times people found satan in evil but harmless posts.

    Dawilson246 Report

    6points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't they do this in England some time ago? Australia is so big that the cities are too far apart to mix it up on a domestic flight, and if it were overseas there would be a screen to track the flight path and realise that you are not in Perth.

    3
    3points
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    #26

    Womp Womp

    Text post about changing prices to one dollar with a comment, capturing people found Satan in evil but harmless posts.

    Virtualler Report

    6points
    POST
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    #27

    Found Him

    A humorous social media exchange about starting a false crime podcast, showcasing clever and harmless evil posts.

    _culpry Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    When Satan Is Subtle

    Text post about someone moving household items slightly to cause harmless but evil annoyance, highlighting evil but harmless posts.

    KinglyZebra6140 Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    Thanks LEGO!

    Small black Lego piece resembling a Batman mask on a textured surface, humorously linked to evil but harmless posts about Satan.

    TheHolyBeardedGuy Report

    6points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, this one made me gasp and then laugh out loud.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Now That’s Something Gru Would Do 😂

    Screenshot of a funny post that people found satan in, showcasing harmless dark humor about Netflix profiles.

    Fluid-Editor-8953 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #31

    Honestly I Would Do That

    Tweet about attending a Blink 182 concert by claiming to spread gospel at an evil but harmless event.

    xMoonPetaline Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Next Door Satan

    Hand holding a small wreath of weeds, part of harmless posts where people found satanic symbols in nature.

    MerriweatherJones Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    Found Him!

    Social media post about a manager approving overlapping holiday time off requests, linked to found Satan keyword.

    Beneficial-Humor7383 Report

    6points
    POST
    #34

    Wild

    Tweet showing a humorous post where someone misinforms their mom and girlfriend in an evil but harmless way.

    ____GAZ_____ Report

    5points
    POST
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    #35

    A Canine's Jump Scare

    Tweet from just-shower-thoughts suggesting scary movies use high-pitched sounds dogs hear, related to people finding satan in posts.

    Algernonletter5 , just-shower-thoughts Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No need, my sausage dog already does this for no apparent reason

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #36

    Credit For Honesty 🤣

    Tweet by James Breakwell humorously discussing kids and parents in a playful post related to evil but harmless content.

    JayBeePH85 Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    This Teacher Is Psychotic

    Answer keys for two exam forms with highlighted bubbles, part of evil but harmless posts where people found satan.

    Pokemon_856_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Little Satan

    Text message screenshot of a 10-year-old son texting his mom saying Honey I got fired, shared in a creepy post context.

    Derar11 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #39

    Halloween Costume

    Social media post showing a sarcastic comment about Halloween costumes and people finding Satan in harmless posts.

    Solid-Consequence-50 Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Woah Woah Woah

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing creating an obnoxious but harmless computer virus, highlighting user comments.

    tamjidtahim Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    What Can I Say Besides I'm A Huge Fan

    Note on functional IKEA display toilet encouraging people to try it, highlighting harmless but amusing posts related to found satan.

    Stupid_German_Money Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    No One Will Ever Know

    Pizza slice cut and moved to create an illusion, one of many evil but harmless posts people found satanic online.

    Infamous_Telephone55 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #43

    Found This On Internet I Think It Fits This Sub?

    Man talking to a person dressed as Satan in red body paint, illustrating people found Satan in harmless posts.

    Accurate-Office-4155 Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How would this work exactly?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #44

    Roses Are Red, Don't Tell Me Twice,

    Text post showing a humorous exchange, illustrating strange but harmless moments people found Satan in everyday situations.

    Unlucky-Attorney-967 Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Justice well served yet again

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #45

    Satan Approves Of Eternal Sibling Rivalries

    Humorous social media post showing a playful family argument with people found satan in harmless posts.

    SpillaMangBang Report

    5points
    POST
    #46

    When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy

    Funny family message about asking for money in a harmless post with people finding satan in the text humor.

    AgeGroundbreaking585 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #47

    Playing With Fire

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post from Daddy Go Fish with millions of views, related to evil but harmless posts.

    Constant-Arachnid-88 Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Spotted

    Skeleton buried under deck during home renovation, a spooky but harmless scene related to people finding satan in posts.

    Courier6six6 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Found The Spawn Of Satan

    Text message about a passive war escalating with Bluetooth speaker pranks in a collection of evil but harmless posts.

    Royal-Chef-946 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Imagine Being The Parent

    Text message exchange humor showing confusion over a baby, reflecting themes of evil but harmless posts found online.

    lostcoastline44 Report

    4points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm, I was waiting for one that was too evil. I thought the Exorcist book post was going to win ... but this has it topped.

    0
    0points
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    #51

    Drama

    Trash bin with a discarded pregnancy test box inside, with a caption about causing drama at work found in harmless posts.

    netphilia Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully in the men's room. 😁

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    My Anxiety Would 📈

    Bathroom door with men on outside and women spelled backwards on inside, a harmless post some found evil or satanic.

    ye11owduck37 Report

    4points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me: wondering why there's urinals in the women's bathroom

    1
    1point
    reply
    #53

    Satanic Wife

    Text post about a prank in a crowded elevator, highlighting harmless but evil humor found in posts with satan references.

    elefuvo Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Audiobook Troll

    Funny post about recording an audiobook with breathing and page turning, showing harmless evil in online posts.

    Asmodeus_Stahl Report

    4points
    POST
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    #55

    Psychology At Its Finest

    Text post about the Harvard MIT pigeon prank causing a game delay, found in evil but harmless posts featuring Satan references.

    xDarlingPetal Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Beach Lad

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about a guy shirtless in a Zoom class, related to found Satan in harmless posts.

    kristenfields_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    The Original Satans

    Reddit post revealing a harmful tattoo mistake, highlighting people found Satan in evil but harmless posts discussion.

    You-dogwater Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    85% Of The Time? Was It A Little Person Or Were They Interrupted?

    Tweet about a woman on a train mistaking the author for her deceased high school boyfriend, an example of evil but harmless posts.

    B4dg3r5 Report

    4points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So close, Icarus, so close...

    1
    1point
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    #59

    I Would Hate You For Designing This

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a frustrating NPC chase, referencing people found Satan in harmless posts.

    Bentendo64- Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Another Step Towards Hell

    Man in wetsuit holding door open for another man, depicting a harmless post with a subtle evil vibe found by people.

    RyanH090 Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    About To Make A Mess At An Airport

    Screenshot of a tweet about mistaken bag theft, illustrating how people found Satan in harmless social media posts.

    fanta_bhelpuri Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Another Contender For Father Of The Year

    Text-based meme showing a humorous exchange about saying goodnight with references to satan and evil but harmless posts.

    Icy_Ruin_857 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #63

    : )

    People floating in the sky resembling a rapture scene, illustrating an eerie yet harmless optical illusion post.

    LavishnessGeneral Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Best Trip Ever

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post from Sandy Sagan, part of evil but harmless posts found satan content.

    great_escape_fleur Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Where Is He?

    Image showing a photoshopped Where's Waldo scene missing Waldo with a meme about people found satan in posts.

    Worldly-Space5644 Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Patient Turns The Tables On Her Therapist:

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a user empowered after confronting a therapist about Instagram posts, highlighting evil but harmless content.

    Brent_Fox Report

    4points
    POST
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    #67

    Laxatives

    Cake with pink frosting asking to be a girlfriend, featuring a stick figure and cupcakes with playful messages, found confusing by people.

    H4Z4RD232 Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    What A Cake💀

    Cake with humorous message on top, featured in evil but harmless posts where people found satan in content online.

    killish7 Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Huh??

    Firefighter holding piglets after barn fire rescue, grilled sausages in foil trays, linked to evil but harmless posts.

    Far_Restaurant999 Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    Satan Had A Brilliant Box

    Meme about setting up a complaint box at work, highlighting harmless but evil workplace drama found by people.

    havdin_1719 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #71

    Whoever Designed This Chess Board

    Chessboard with a warped red and white pattern and pieces arranged for a game, evoking eerie and unsettling vibes.

    InfernisarderetMeme Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    Found Him

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a childhood story, relevant to people finding Satan in evil but harmless posts.

    KissyAngel Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    They're Self-Aware

    Tech support tweet about a frustrated customer wanting to make the least-liked employee's day miserable, dark humor post.

    Liraeyn Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Pizza

    Pizza box with a humorous upside down pizza message, showcasing evil but harmless posts that people found Satan in.

    Secret-Iron-2010 Report

    3points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good thing I'm Aussie

    1
    1point
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    #75

    Why?

    Tweet showing a drone light show forming a large animal shape over a city, illustrating people found satan in harmless posts.

    Rude_Smoke_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Satan Dad

    Baby doll placed outside a window, humorously linked to people finding hidden satanic imagery in harmless posts.

    PuzzleheadedJury6283 Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    All Of Them

    Chat conversation with users discussing training crows to speak and giving people nightmares in evil but harmless posts.

    whiskywellness Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    It's A Hard No Bud

    Screenshot of a tweet about a father realizing his son wants quality time, a relatable post from 99 Times People Found Satan.

    SpillaMangBang Report

    3points
    POST
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    #79

    Spud

    Tweet by Simon Holland humorously describing borrowing a torque wrench, relating to people found satan in evil but harmless posts.

    innercaryon Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    I Really Want An Update

    Profile with a humorous couples therapy idea, highlighting interests like coffee, travel, and dog lover found in harmless posts.

    Liraeyn Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Satan's Daughter?

    Large cardboard shark cutout placed in a bathtub to prank a friend with a fear of sharks, showcasing evil but harmless posts.

    Horribleharsha Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Found Satan In Excel

    Excel sheet screenshot showing the unusual bottom-right cell XFD1048576 and a tip about printing large paper usage.

    I_eat_pig_brain Report

    3points
    POST
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    #83

    He’s Done It Again

    Comment about being banned from Cheat Code Central for posting elaborate fake cheats, related to finding satan in evil posts.

    sweezy_inman Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Found Him!

    Screenshot of a text post about Oliver Kahn saving every penalty in a shootout, related to evil but harmless posts.

    Icy_Ruin_857 Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Top Tier Trolling

    Parrot meme with text joking about ransomware and errors before game launches, illustrating harmless evil humor found online.

    semneven Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    That's Gross, I Love It

    Painted rock resembling a severed finger found on hiking trail, an example of evil but harmless posts people have shared.

    SoCrazyItMustBeTrue Report

    3points
    POST
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    #87

    Elevator that opens to stairs, an evil but harmless post where people found Satan in the design prank.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    The Bureaucrat

    Man in suit with text about adding a chess piece called the Bureaucrat that moves but cannot capture, found Satan meme.

    I_Am_SagitariusA Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Title

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing teaching children niche false beliefs linked to found Satan posts.

    human_number_XXX Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Straight To Hell

    Boxes of blue flares with blue labels changed to red labels, an example of evil but harmless posts found Satan.

    TequalsMC2 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #91

    And He Wants To Know What's For Dinner!

    Man wearing black cap and shirt holding box labeled cremated remains in an evil but harmless post people found satan in.

    Severe_Ad_5914 Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    She Woke Up And Chose Violence

    Text post showing a darkly humorous message about buying a musical instrument set to annoy a birthday party invite, related to people found Satan in harmless posts.

    cmnielsen Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Satan, Or Nah?

    Text message conversation describing a surprising discovery in an evil but harmless post about finding satan.

    A-SALAM-K-II Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    🖍️

    Note left on car with a turtle coloring page joking about parking, related to people found satan in evil but harmless posts.

    Resilient_Can Report

    3points
    POST
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    #95

    Found Pure Evil At Walmart

    Tweet about watching a woman in a Walmart parking lot who can’t remember where she parked, related to found Satan posts.

    heyiknowachris Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Be Articulate...too Articulate

    Text meme on making actions sound suspicious with specific examples, featuring a man with a skeptical expression, related to finding satan in posts.

    Algernonletter5 Report

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Satan As A Teacher

    Text post describing an eighth grade teacher who punished students by reading book endings, found satan in harmless posts.

    hotshot1738 Report

    3points
    POST
    #98

    Great Gum Heist

    Tweet about a car break-in where chewed gum was returned, highlighting creepy and evil but harmless posts found strange or unsettling.

    Zbibsy Report

    3points
    POST
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    #99

    So Satan Is Now A Menager

    Text post about someone receiving a message pretending to be a manager and giving a day off, linked to evil but harmless posts.

    Goszczak Report

    3points
    POST
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