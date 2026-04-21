99 Times People “Found Satan” In These Evil But Harmless Posts
Some people really love a little chaos… not the serious, harmful kind. But the funny, evil, low-key genius kind. It can include small, well-thought-out pranks, petty revenge plots, or just some good-old social trickery.
And that’s exactly what we like about this subreddit r/foundsatan which is dedicated to people being just the right amount of diabolical.
One Redditor bought a skeleton and buried it under their deck so that decades later, when someone else renovates the house, they’ll have the shock of their life. Another got fired and decided to get some sweet revenge by posting fake Glassdoor reviews.
There are plenty more posts like these if you’re looking for a little inspiration. Take some notes, because the devil really is in the details.
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This Is The Level I Aspire To Be
The New Ex Armario Charm
Interesting idea ... Was this a real life experience or do you have a perfectly tuned savage mind?
These mean little tricks are funny because even though they break social rules, they don’t feel threatening. It’s called the benign violation theory.
For example, tricking your friends into shouting at each other because they think the other is deaf might be technically mean. But it’s also quite harmless, and no one was put in real danger.
This prank makes us laugh because humor often works best when it sits right on the edge — breaking norms, but in a benign way.
Now Hit The Car And Leave No Note
He Came Prepared To Art Class
Humor in tough or awkward situations can also help people deal with stress. While a joke might not erase a problem entirely, it certainly makes it easier to handle in the moment.
That’s also one of the main reasons people pull pranks or go for petty revenge. Psychologically, it works as a stress release valve.
Research shows how humor helps people detach from negative emotions and view situations from a lighter perspective.
One Way Ticket Out Of The Office
This idea is a combination of genius evil hilarious vile genius. It should be illegal but congratulations Sir, you win !
Book Satan
Inspired By Tide Pods
This kind of content also fits into what’s broadly called dark humor. These jokes play with uncomfortable or taboo ideas but turn them into something funny.
Studies show that some people use dark humor as a coping mechanism, to deal with discomfort or stress.
“The first need we are trying to meet with dark humor is our desire to experience and express the full spectrum of emotion. At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it’s often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more ‘negative’ or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” says Claire Brummell, an expert in human behavior and the founder of The Universal Needs.
Basically, dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions like amusement or some sort of cheer.
Be Petty
The Guilt Trip Is Real
Pure Evil Professor
Dark humor, pranks and mean jokes can also help you make new friends, or even bond better with existing friends.
Research shows sharing a dark or edgy joke can create a sense of connection between people who “get it.”
It can reduce tension and strengthen group relationships when it stays within safe, reversible limits.
Fun Times At The Park
Found Satan And Bit Him 😂
There’s also a strong control factor when it comes to people playing pranks or plotting petty revenge. These acts let people flip a script where they feel powerless.
Research links this to the idea of restoring a sense of agency.
When something annoying or unfair happens, like being ignored in a group chat or getting unfairly blamed for something at work, there’s often no satisfying way to get instant justice directly.
This is when petty revenge or a prank becomes a way to even the score without getting into direct confrontations.
For example, if someone keeps “borrowing” your office mug, you might not confront them directly, but you might replace it with a ridiculously oversized one so they stop.
Why You Gotta Be So Rude?!
Does This Count?
This Little Terror:
The prankster archetype has also been increasingly popularized by pop culture and media.
For example, The Office comedy series constantly focuses on Jim Halpert messing with Dwight Schrute in ways that are annoying but harmless overall. Same thing in Harry Potter with the Weasley twins. Their whole “mischief managed” vibe turns rule-breaking into something charming.
And then you’ve got figures like Loki, who basically built an entire pop culture reputation around being the trickster who bends rules but still wins audience sympathy.
This kind of media trains us to see controlled chaos as something smart and funny. And the person pulling it is often portrayed as quick-thinking, creative, and socially sharp.
How To Completely Break The People Around You
If Satan Was An Entrepreneur
I want this to be true so badly. Also, I wish I had thought of this.
Walking Daughter To School
I don't think that's evil, I think that's justice well-served
There are actually quite a few studies that connect humor use (like playful teasing, pranks, and even dark humor) with creativity and social intelligence. It’s because humor often involves planning, timing, spotting unusual connections and predicting reactions.
One study found that positive humor styles are associated with better emotional management and stronger social skills.
It noted that even the more aggressive types of humor like sarcasm, or roasting require a lot of awareness. You need to understand what the situation is, and how far you can push it without making things genuinely uncomfortable or upsetting someone.
Found It On Linkedin
This
This would be perfect, you would have to repeat it a lot to your parrot though
Of course, not everything lands the same way for everyone. What feels harmless to one person might feel uncomfortable to someone else. That’s the tricky part with this kind of humor — it’s very context-dependent.
The same prank can be hilarious in one situation and not okay in another.
“The problem with any sort of surprise or prank or anything like that is you can’t get consent or specific consent beforehand without ruining the surprise. So, that’s what makes it risky and that’s what makes it tricky,” says Roseanna Sommers, professor at the University of Michigan Law School.
Sommers suggests that you should know someone pretty well before trying anything silly.
Also, experts say that any prank that results in injury or deep humiliation is unacceptable.
Stuck In The Middle With You
Found Her 😄
A lot of these pranks and petty jokes are really just people reacting to normal situations in a creative way. And in our honest opinion, some of them are simply genius.
It’s quite fascinating to see how people turn everyday friction into something lighter. Often, shared laughter is the simplest way to bond… or the simplest way to find a satisfying sense of poetic justice.
And the best takeaway from these posts? You really don’t need to wait for April Fools’ Day to create a bit of chaos.
That’s The Evilest Thing I Can Imagine
A Bored Aussie
Didn't they do this in England some time ago? Australia is so big that the cities are too far apart to mix it up on a domestic flight, and if it were overseas there would be a screen to track the flight path and realise that you are not in Perth.
Womp Womp
Found Him
When Satan Is Subtle
Thanks LEGO!
Now That’s Something Gru Would Do 😂
Honestly I Would Do That
Next Door Satan
Found Him!
Wild
A Canine's Jump Scare
No need, my sausage dog already does this for no apparent reason
Credit For Honesty 🤣
This Teacher Is Psychotic
Little Satan
Halloween Costume
Woah Woah Woah
What Can I Say Besides I'm A Huge Fan
Found This On Internet I Think It Fits This Sub?
Roses Are Red, Don't Tell Me Twice,
Satan Approves Of Eternal Sibling Rivalries
When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy
Playing With Fire
Spotted
Found The Spawn Of Satan
Imagine Being The Parent
Hmmm, I was waiting for one that was too evil. I thought the Exorcist book post was going to win ... but this has it topped.
My Anxiety Would 📈
Me: wondering why there's urinals in the women's bathroom