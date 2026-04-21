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Some people really love a little chaos… not the serious, harmful kind. But the funny, evil, low-key genius kind. It can include small, well-thought-out pranks, petty revenge plots, or just some good-old social trickery.

And that’s exactly what we like about this subreddit r/foundsatan which is dedicated to people being just the right amount of diabolical.

One Redditor bought a skeleton and buried it under their deck so that decades later, when someone else renovates the house, they’ll have the shock of their life. Another got fired and decided to get some sweet revenge by posting fake Glassdoor reviews.

There are plenty more posts like these if you’re looking for a little inspiration. Take some notes, because the devil really is in the details.