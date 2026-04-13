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There’s this idea we’ve all grown up with that getting older automatically means slowing down, becoming boring, or just… fading into the background. But, a lot of older people today are unabashedly proving that’s just not true.

Like a grandma who has a special box of rice labeled “telephone rice” in case your phone ever gets wet. Or another one who is 67 and drives a Corvette.

There’s a very specific kind of humor and vibe that only they seem to have unlocked. It’s not polished or even intentional half the time, but somehow, they still manage to steal the spotlight.

In honor of these cool and hilarious folks, because we quite literally wouldn’t be here without them, Bored Panda has rounded up some of their most iconic moments and one-liners.

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#1

Elderly woman smiling and holding a container labeled telephone rice, showcasing funny moments from elders.

"Grandma, do you have some rice that I can put my phone in? It got wet." - She pulls this out of a cabinet. #preparedgrandma

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    #2

    Elderly man wearing multiple napkins around his neck, sitting at restaurant table with drinks and coffee, showcasing funny moment.

    My Grandpa is a funny old man. He likes to steal things.

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    There are several reasons why older people are funny in a way that hits different.

    First and foremost, people just stop caring as much when they get older. They’re way less worried about being judged or saying the “right” thing.

    Studies show that older adults use humor more for self-expression than for approval.

    Most of the time, they’re not trying to be funny for the people around them… they’re just being themselves. And that’s exactly why it lands.

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    There’s no overthinking or second-guessing. If they want to wear ski goggles while cutting onions or build some chaotic DIY hand armor out of a soda bottle and a spoon just to deal with hot oil, they’ll do it. And they won’t even think it’s weird.
    #3

    Elderly woman with messy hair and yellow face paint smiling in a humorous text conversation about elders being funny.

    Got this text from my grandma.

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    #4

    Elder woman creatively using a soda bottle and towel to hold a spoon, showcasing funny elder moments in the kitchen.

    My grandma’s technique for cooking with hot oil.

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    #5

    Elderly woman wearing oversized goggles, smiling while preparing food in a cozy kitchen scene showing elders funniest moments.

    This is how my grandma cuts onions.

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    Humor also comes from the fact that they’ve just lived a lot more life. We’re talking decades of work, stress, relationships, wars and disasters, awkward moments, and loss.

    A 2026 study found that humor actually becomes a way to deal with aging, health issues, staying socially connected and just life in general.

    The study showed that older people use humor and jokes as a coping mechanism. “What we saw in the interviews was that humor isn't just light relief — it’s a coping mechanism, a social glue and, for some, even a protective mask on what they described as their ‘dark days,’” says Heather Heap, lead author of the study from Aberystwyth University.

    “Many expressed the sentiment ‘if I didn't laugh, I would cry,’ and that really captures the emotional weight humor carries for older adults.”

    That’s why their humor can sometimes feel a bit dark, dry or slightly unhinged, but also weirdly grounded.
    #6

    Elder wearing a cool elf hat and life jacket, sitting on a recliner with water skis on the floor, showing humor and fun.

    My Grandpa stepped up his game with the Christmas Card Photo.

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    #7

    Burger King sign with a funny message about stealing the letter C, showcasing elders’ humorous moments and wit.

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    #8

    Text post showing a humorous grandpa quote, illustrating why elders are the funniest with witty sayings.

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    You don’t live 60+ years and not develop some kind of comedic instinct. Humor, like everything else, gets shaped by experience. They’ve had decades of observing people and situations.

    So, when they drop a one-liner or react in a certain way, it means they’ve seen enough to know exactly what kind of joke will land.

    Also, their humor isn’t performative, it’s not about being the funniest person in the room or getting the most likes.

    Research shows that older people use humor mostly for connection. It’s how they bond and how they keep conversations light, so being performative is far from their mind.

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    That’s why some grandparents will repeat the same joke five times and still laugh, or randomly troll their grandkids just for fun. Basically, they just want to keep the conversation going.
    #9

    Elderly man riding a mobility scooter with a homemade Tesla logo taped to the back, showing funny elder humor on the road.

    Old man with a sense of humor.

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    #10

    Tweet from a user sharing a funny story about her granny, showcasing the humor of elders in a witty family anecdote.

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    #11

    Tweet showing a funny elderly woman’s witty comeback, highlighting elders proved that they’re the funniest moments.

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    It’s not just humor, but a different kind of vibe and effortless confidence that only older people seem to be blessed with. It’s because they’re just living their lives as they are, and that authenticity is exactly what makes them so cool.

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    For the longest time, older people were mostly seen through a pretty narrow lens. The media and even day-to-day conversations pushed this idea that aging meant staying reserved and slowly becoming less visible.

    But now, people are living longer, staying healthier, and are way more socially and digitally connected than before. A recent World Health Organization report shows there’s a global increase in life expectancy and increased focus on “healthy aging,” not just longer life.
    #12

    Text post showing a funny conversation with elders proving they’re the funniest in a lighthearted way.

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    #13

    Elder lying inside a stainless steel pig hog roaster, showcasing funny moments of elders with playful humor.

    I found this posting and knew i needed to share it with someone. This is for sale on marketplace. It's a frame for tying a pig to for cooking. I guess someone had to demonstrate it.

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    #14

    Elder uses a walker combined with a hoverboard to move along a neighborhood street, showcasing funny moments with elders.

    This old man is next level.

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    Older people are more active, they’re online, they’re trying new things, and they no longer care about sticking to the age-old stereotypes.

    According to a recent survey, 90% of those aged 65–74 in the US use the internet. Smartphone and social media use has also sharply increased in this age group.

    Older adults are also engaging in volunteering, creative hobbies and travel, and social communities.
    #15

    White Toyota Avalon with a Virginia license plate reading WAS WILD, showcasing humor from elders on the road.

    Old lady drove by. This is her license plate.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Screenshot of a humorous story showing elders’ funniest moments with a grandfather’s confusion over computer terms.

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    #17

    Tweet from Weekday Jokes sharing a funny elder’s joke about love and memory after 65 years together.

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    Although TikTok and Instagram are often seen as a space dominated by teenagers, research shows that older adults have steadily moved into it as both viewers and creators.

    A recent study found three main themes in older people’s viral TikTok videos — nearly 3 in 4 videos featured them as “Defying Age Stereotypes,” 18% featured them “Making Light of Age-Related Vulnerabilities,” and 11% involved older adults “Calling out Ageism.” 

    What stands out most is how often they appear playful and self-aware — this shatters the slow and serious image people often associate with old age.

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    For example, influencer Lynn Yamada Davis (Cooking with Lynja) went viral in her 60s and 70s for chaotic, fast-cut cooking videos. With over 22 million followers on TikTok, she did everything from over-the-top kitchen stunts to perfectly timed deadpan humor.

    Creators like Dancing Nana (Eileen Lin) or other grandmothers who regularly post dance trends, fashion tips, lip-syncs, or prank-style videos also tap into the same appeal.

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    #18

    Tweet showing a funny moment with elders, featuring a 65+ year old lady apologizing after playful giggles.

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    #19

    Tweet showing a funny encounter between elders in Walmart, highlighting moments of humor and laughter among older adults.

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    #20

    Tweet showing a funny conversation between an elder couple proving elders are the funniest with humorous hearing aid mix-up.

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    There’s lots of research that shows being playful, humorous, socially active, and emotionally expressive in older age can lead to better health outcomes and add more years to someone’s life.

    Humor and laughter also reduce stress hormones like cortisol and activate feel-good systems in the brain (like endorphins and dopamine). It matters because chronic stress is linked to heart disease and faster biological aging.

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    In older adults specifically, humor-based interventions have been shown to improve mood and reduce depression. They even support immune and cardiovascular function.

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    #21

    Framed photo of a smiling elder dressed in a Star Trek costume, showcasing the funniest elders’ playful spirit.

    My Grandpa dressed in command red for a Y2K party. Recently my cousin got married and they had a table with pictures of guests who could only attend in spirit. My Grandpa passed when I was very young and I only got into trek about 5 years ago. A few years after that my Dad told me my Grandpa was a trekkie. Needless to say seeing this definitely made me tear up. The upside down com badge is hilarious though, I think he was definitely sipping on some Green that night.

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    #22

    Elder man in a red shirt and hat holding a pole horizontally, showcasing funny and playful balance skills outdoors.

    Ending the "My dad will beat-up your dad arguments"? - Nope! Presenting my Grandpa on his 89th birthday.

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    Older people feel unexpectedly real in a space that is usually very curated, and that’s what makes these moments so wholesome. They’re not trying to fit in, especially in a society so focused on youth and conformity.

    At the end of the day, these posts are basically a reminder for us all that personality doesn’t shrink with age... and if you want to be a cool grandma or grandpa, let no one stop you.
    #23

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from an elder joking about loving wine on April Fools day showing elders as the funniest.

    Okay but I kinda like her…

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    #24

    Elder's smiling face with glasses creatively blended inside a detailed dandelion puffball against a blurred background.

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    #25

    Alt text: A humorous exchange between elders showing why they’re the funniest, with a witty remark about a 65th anniversary.

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    #26

    Elder playing Catch Phrase with family, giving funny and confusing clues that prove elders are the funniest.

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    #27

    A free ticket card on a wooden table, showcasing elders' funniest humor through a playful message.

    A little old man walked in to my shop, handed me this, then walked out without saying a word.

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    #28

    Elderly man in a car with flame decals on hood and sides, showing humorous style and personality in a parking lot.

    Coolest grandma ever.

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    #29

    Elder making a humorous statement about marriage rings, showcasing why elders are the funniest with their witty remarks.

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    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous story where elders prove they’re the funniest by making a witty, unexpected comment.

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    #31

    Screenshot of a humorous comment where an elder doctor responds with a witty phrase, showing elders as the funniest.

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    #32

    Text post with a humorous quote from an elder showing why elders are the funniest, sharing a lighthearted perspective on deafness.

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    #33

    Red car side mirror reflecting humorous text "Objects in mirror are losing," showcasing elders' funniest moments.

    Not only is my grandma 67 and drive a Corvette..... but she rocks this sticker.

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    #34

    Elderly man in kitchen wearing a funny black t-shirt with a grumpy cat and the phrase happy face, showing elders humor.

    This was all my grandpa wanted for Christmas.

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    #35

    Social media post showing a humorous quote from an elder about being half-Irish and half-Scots, highlighting funny elders.

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    #36

    Elder’s funny response about staying off the streets and out of pool halls, continuing a family tradition from a dentist.

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    #37

    Funny sign at floor trader outlet humorously stating putting a cow in the elevator raises the steaks, showcasing elders' humor.

    Owner of the store is a 70 year old man who changes the sign himself every couple of days. Very wholesome indeed.

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    #38

    Funny elder’s humorous story about grandmother’s Christmas stuffing revealing a surprising secret.

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    #39

    Tweet showing a humorous interaction highlighting elders as the funniest with laughter emojis and a witty comment.

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    #40

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing elders proving that they’re the funniest with a witty comment.

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    #41

    Elder humor example with grandmother’s witty birthday reply showing why elders are the funniest and bring joy with their jokes.

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    #42

    Screenshot of a humorous elder's conversation about memory, showcasing why elders are often considered the funniest.

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    #43

    Elder sharing a funny Thanksgiving story, proving elders are the funniest with their witty family humor and charm.

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    #44

    Funny elder at 4th of July parade humorously wishing for more beers before sobering up and enjoying the event.

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    #45

    Anonymous quote sharing a witty life lesson from a grandfather, showcasing elders as some of the funniest people.

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