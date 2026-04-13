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There’s this idea we’ve all grown up with that getting older automatically means slowing down, becoming boring, or just… fading into the background. But, a lot of older people today are unabashedly proving that’s just not true.

Like a grandma who has a special box of rice labeled “telephone rice” in case your phone ever gets wet. Or another one who is 67 and drives a Corvette.

There’s a very specific kind of humor and vibe that only they seem to have unlocked. It’s not polished or even intentional half the time, but somehow, they still manage to steal the spotlight.

In honor of these cool and hilarious folks, because we quite literally wouldn’t be here without them, Bored Panda has rounded up some of their most iconic moments and one-liners.