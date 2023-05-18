142 Memes All About Dogs
As silly goofballs, dogs have got the charisma it takes to provide us with top-tier meme content. As domesticated pack animals, they have the social skills to become heckin’ friends and even serve some people as trained therapeutic animals. The Dank Doggos (For Depressed Dudes) Facebook group unites these two concepts in spectacular fashion.
As instrumental as cats were in the genesis of meme history, dogs have had no lesser a role in the contemporary proliferation of memes. One need only to look at the doge and cheems memes and all derivations thereof - some of the greatest manifestations of canine memery.
This post may include affiliate links.
My dog also only eats when we come home. If I give him some treats before leaving, he'd only focus his attention on me and would accompany me to the door and be very attentive at me, take care of the treats while I'm gone and then the first thing he does when I come home is take his treats and bring them to me. Also we went on vacation for 3 days one time but we left him plenty of food and water and he can also go outside whenever he wants to so that wasn't a problem. However the bowl was full, so that goes to show how much dogs love us and how hurt they are if you leave them. Do y'all remember those people who said dogs only love you because you give them food? Those people have no idea what it's like having a dog. Even if they do own one, it means they don't take care of them because they all show you how much they love you one way or another
Well... Causing someone to laugh uncontrollably is a form of defense...