As silly goofballs, dogs have got the charisma it takes to provide us with top-tier meme content. As domesticated pack animals, they have the social skills to become heckin’ friends and even serve some people as trained therapeutic animals. The Dank Doggos (For Depressed Dudes) Facebook group unites these two concepts in spectacular fashion.

As instrumental as cats were in the genesis of meme history, dogs have had no lesser a role in the contemporary proliferation of memes. One need only to look at the doge and cheems memes and all derivations thereof - some of the greatest manifestations of canine memery.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

18points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Rat Terrier (or Terror)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#6

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#7

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

16points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It always makes me happy when two dogs grow old together.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

GoFetch130 Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Where you goes hooman? Why drive so long?"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

15points
POST
#11

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

13points
POST
whaaaaaaaaaa
whaaaaaaaaaa
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog also only eats when we come home. If I give him some treats before leaving, he'd only focus his attention on me and would accompany me to the door and be very attentive at me, take care of the treats while I'm gone and then the first thing he does when I come home is take his treats and bring them to me. Also we went on vacation for 3 days one time but we left him plenty of food and water and he can also go outside whenever he wants to so that wasn't a problem. However the bowl was full, so that goes to show how much dogs love us and how hurt they are if you leave them. Do y'all remember those people who said dogs only love you because you give them food? Those people have no idea what it's like having a dog. Even if they do own one, it means they don't take care of them because they all show you how much they love you one way or another

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#13

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

12points
POST
#14

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

12points
POST
#15

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#16

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found my spirit animal.

1
1point
reply
#17

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at that smile awww happy bday

1
1point
reply
#18

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

11points
POST
#19

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

11points
POST
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
27 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#20

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

11points
POST
#21

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

11points
POST
#22

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like a name my little sister would come up with.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

MattGalatzan Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F**k cancer and good boy, he deserves all the steaks.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#25

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

_domenica00 Report

10points
POST
#26

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

10points
POST
#27

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

10points
POST
#28

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised he's being good, mine would be freaking tf out

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
#30

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
#31

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude...we found the edibles...bring treats.

1
1point
reply
#32

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well... Causing someone to laugh uncontrollably is a form of defense...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like everyone had a little something...

0
0points
reply
#34

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#35

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
#36

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
#37

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

9points
POST
David
David
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's pretty funny

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Find you someone that looks at you like this dog looks at her owner.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

GoFetch130 Report

8points
POST
#40

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#41

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#42

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
Nugget
Nugget
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks chuffed about it too!

0
0points
reply
#43

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#44

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#45

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#46

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#47

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#48

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#49

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#50

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#51

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#52

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone know the Chiweenie/Banana conversion scale?

1
1point
reply
#53

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#54

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#56

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
Jan Eivroc
Jan Eivroc
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The look that has seen to much in one day lol

0
0points
reply
#57

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#58

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#59

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#60

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#61

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#62

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#63

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
#64

Funny-Dog-Memes-Pics

DankDoggoMemes Report

8points
POST
Jan Eivroc
Jan Eivroc
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This must be heaven! Good fur babies!!!