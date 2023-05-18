As silly goofballs, dogs have got the charisma it takes to provide us with top-tier meme content. As domesticated pack animals, they have the social skills to become heckin’ friends and even serve some people as trained therapeutic animals. The Dank Doggos (For Depressed Dudes) Facebook group unites these two concepts in spectacular fashion.

As instrumental as cats were in the genesis of meme history, dogs have had no lesser a role in the contemporary proliferation of memes. One need only to look at the doge and cheems memes and all derivations thereof - some of the greatest manifestations of canine memery.