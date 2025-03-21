ADVERTISEMENT

Sholom Ber Solomon and his daughters, Zoe and Olivia, have captured hearts across the internet with their fun and creative photoshoots. From dressing up as quirky characters to sharing moments that are both silly and sweet, this family has a knack for making everyday life feel extraordinary. Their playful spirit shines through each photo, showing just how strong their bond is.

Since going viral, Sholom has continued to share these joyful snapshots with his ever-growing online community. With over 273,000 followers on Instagram, his lighthearted posts are a reminder of the simple joy that comes from spending time together as a family, having fun, and embracing the little moments.

More info: Instagram

#1

Dad and daughter in a funny news scene, dad in costume with beard and glasses, daughter reacting to vegetables.

sbsolly Report

Bored Panda reached out to Sholom Ber Solomon once again to get an inside look at the behind-the-scenes of these funny photoshoots. While many kids aren’t thrilled about dressing up, we were curious to know how Zoe and Olivia feel about these dress-up sessions. "The girls absolutely love photoshoot days," Solomon replied. "Now that the girls are a little older and understand what we are doing they love adding to the collection of fun photos/videos. They often go through the sbsolly account and just giggle at how silly they are and scroll through the fun memories of making them."
    #2

    Dad in funny costume mimics haircutting with daughter at salon, both making amusing expressions.

    sbsolly Report

    #3

    Dad and daughter in costumes, dad with a marshmallow at a pretend campfire, daughter dressed as a dragon.

    sbsolly Report

    We often see only the final results of all the hard work that goes into these photoshoots, but there are definitely some challenging and less enjoyable parts of the preparation process. According to Solomon, finding the perfect locations can take a lot of time. "I realized early on that sometimes people may see the photos and not realize some of the work that goes on before creating it. For example, each photo/video has to have the right environment to make it work- so there are times I’m scouting locations which can take a lot more time and effort than people would think. It's the small things for me that make the difference."

    #4

    Dad in costume posing with daughters at messy table, vacuum ready, creating funny and adorable moment.

    sbsolly Report

    #5

    Dad and daughter in funny costumes; he’s dressed as a jester and she as a princess, both laughing together.

    sbsolly Report

    While the dress-up photoshoots are a standout tradition, we wanted to dive deeper into Sholom Ber Solomon's family life. Beyond the costumes and creativity, are there other special activities or traditions he shares with his daughters that help nurture their bond? "For the holidays the kids got Rummikub and there hasn't been a day since that we haven't played. The girls are so good at figuring out how to win- they definitely don’t get their number skills from their father."
    #6

    Dad in a king costume looking surprised as his daughter, dressed as a horse, plays chess.

    sbsolly Report

    #7

    Dad in costume with daughters dressed as doctors, creating a funny and adorable family moment.

    sbsolly Report

    Sholom Ber Solomon’s creative photoshoots are more than just fun moments—they’re shaping his daughters' childhoods in unique ways. So we couldn’t help but wonder: how might these experiences influence Zoe and Olivia as they grow older? Does he hope to inspire them to maintain their playful and creative spirit? "I really don't think much about how it may inspire them in the future," the father shared. "I merely hope they look back and know that their dad loved them and that they have the most silly and jolly memories of their childhood."
    #8

    Dad in costume with daughters dressed as dalmatians, posing humorously.

    sbsolly Report

    #9

    Dad and daughters in funny costumes having a tea party with cupcakes, featuring whimsical outfits.

    sbsolly Report

    #10

    Dad in adventurer outfit in toy jeep with daughter in elephant costume, having fun outdoors.

    sbsolly Report

    #11

    Dad and daughter in funny costumes; dad plays bagpipes while daughter wears a fluffy animal suit, outdoors.

    sbsolly Report

    #12

    Dad and daughter in costumes, dad as Winnie the Pooh, daughter reading "Best Honey Recipes" book, having fun in kitchen.

    sbsolly Report

    #13

    Dad in costume serves pancakes to smiling daughters in a retro diner.

    sbsolly Report

    #14

    Dad playfully poses with daughters in costumes, creating funny and adorable moments together.

    sbsolly Report

    #15

    Dad and daughter in costumes at a table with spinach, creating a funny and adorable scene.

    sbsolly Report

    #16

    Dad and daughters in funny costumes, dressed as video game characters in a bathroom setting, looking adorable.

    sbsolly Report

    #17

    Dad in train conductor costumes playing with daughters and toy train set, creating funny and adorable moments.

    sbsolly Report

    #18

    Dad and daughter in whimsical costumes, enjoying playtime outside.

    sbsolly Report

    #19

    Dad in a white wig and lab coat, with daughter dressed as Frankenstein, sharing a fun costume moment.

    sbsolly Report

    #20

    Dad in costume with daughters at library, daughters laughing, books open, funny and adorable moment.

    sbsolly Report

    #21

    Dad making funny face with daughter in llama costume, outdoors.

    sbsolly Report

    #22

    Dad in bunny costume with daughter dressed as magician, holding a hat; fun and adorable family moment.

    sbsolly Report

