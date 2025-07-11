80 Times People Saw Something Mildly Interesting And Just Had To Share It (New Pics)Interview With Expert
The internet is quite a fascinating place. It’s a vast world of its own, filled with compelling content that may either unite or divide people.
But from time to time, you will encounter the occasional oddity that might make you question what you’re looking at. These photos, found on the Mildly Interesting subreddit, are excellent examples.
Don’t let the description fool you, because these images are compelling enough to make you want to dig deeper and know more. So go ahead and enjoy scrolling through, and hopefully, they make your they slightly more interesting.
You will also find some of our conversations with some professional photographers who were kind enough to provide their expert insights.
This "Love Heart" Shaped Lightning Bolt My Wife Photographed Last Night
A Few Of My Meals At A General Hospital In The Netherlands
My Office Med Box Has Skin Tone Bandages
The Mildly Interesting subreddit currently has 25 million members and counting. And if you look at the photos people are sharing in this community, they’re mostly images of life’s everyday moments. But what makes them so compelling?
According to Charlotte-based photographer and Cannavo Studios founder Adam Cannavo, the mundanity allows people a momentary escape from their own lives.
“They’re mundane yet just odd enough to make your brain stop scrolling while still being totally relatable,” he told Bored Panda. “These are new but familiar images that resonate with lots of people.”
Captured A Perfect Snowflake In My Dog’s Mouth
My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate
Well well well, accidental masterpiece in my opinion. Looks like it could be the cover of a really good book.
My Father Found Over $40k USD Inside An Old Furnace
Digital photographer David Filipi had a slightly different take. For him, the photos on the subreddit go against the polished images that people post on social media.
“‘Mildly interesting’ serves as a counterculture for an overabundance of ‘perfect’ content available everywhere,” he said.
Bought An Eggplant With A Nose Today
My Dad Was Apple Employee #1851 In 1981
Encountered This Delivery Bot In My Neighborhood, Just Contemplating The End Of The Sidewalk
Given how these photos, with minimal context, can reach millions of people at once, that begs the question: what makes a photo stand out in this day and age, where “everyone is a photographer”?
According to Winnipeg-based wedding photographer Joel Boily, it’s more about resonance than just beauty or technical perfection.
“The best images today don’t just show you something interesting,” he said. “They make you feel something. Whether it’s emotional intimacy, perfect timing, or a flash of visual irony, the photos that stand out evoke a response deeper than a quick double-tap.”
These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky
I Wrapped A (Nearly) Perfect Present By Accident
I Have Rings Around The Pupil Of My Eyes
Everyone interprets photographs differently. Just like one person may find a specific meaning behind the “Mona Lisa” that differs from another’s. According to ScanMyPhotos.com CEO & photo archivist Mitch Goldstone, pictures that stand out often “feel unfinished” and open to interpretation.
“They leave space for the viewer to add their own memory or meaning. That’s what stops the scroll… not just perfect lighting,” he explained.
I Found This Comically Small Frog On My Truck This Morning
The Walls In My 100y Irish Cottage Are 2ft Thick
A Work Friend Has Been Giving Me One Demotivational Pencil Each Day
Since anyone can be a “photographer” these days, does having instant access to a camera in one’s pocket have a net positive for society? Freelance commercial photographer and public speaker Bob Mackowski believes it does, as it helps tangibly preserve memories.
“It can help you document anything in your life that needs to be documented, whether it's your child's first steps or that raging party that you don't remember from last night,” he said.
The Muscle Atrophy On My Right Leg After Breaking My Ankle
It Was My Daughter's 2nd Birthday Yesterday And She Received The Same Card Three Times
Something Peeled My Whole Lemon On The Tree Without Biting Into It
Boily, on the other hand, says otherwise. According to him, the dawn of smartphone cameras devalued what a photograph means.
“When everyone has a camera in their pocket, the sheer volume of images being created makes it harder for any one image to feel significant,” he said, while also clarifying that instant access to cameras has its upsides, like democratized creativity and storytelling.
This Slice Of Bread Has Lips
My BF’s Allergy Test. Tested For 72 Things, Allergic To 70
My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo
For Goldstone, it’s a gray area. While it does allow everyone a chance to capture a moment in time, there’s a chance it will be forgotten, given how easy it is to take these snapshots.
“The camera roll becomes a graveyard. The challenge isn’t taking more photos... It’s deciding which ones matter.”
This Restaurant Charges An 18% Living Wage Fee
My Pinky Toe Has Turned Sideways Over The Years
My Son Put A Mushroom Cap On Some Paper
My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail
Received This Huge Ice Cream Cone From Mcdonald’s
This Man Documented Every Haircut He And His Son Got, From 1946 & 1963 Until 1999
Wedding Rsvp Mailed By Friends That Live 30 Mins Away Somehow Was Sent To Malaysia And Then Sent Back To Us By Stranger
A Clown Is Running For New York City Mayor
Had A Long Strand Of Hair Growing Out Of My Forehead
This Silver Ant I Saw Today
How cool is that! Is it supposed to be like that I wonder? Or do you think it got in the way of someone spray painting?
This Laptop Shows Where The Headphone Jack Is In The Dark
My Local Convenience Store Has Sky Box Diffusers Over Their Fluorescent Lights
My Wife's Shorts Have Holes Worn Through The Pocket Where She Carries Chapstick
My Beer-Battered Onion Rings Came Out The Packet Like A Chain-Link
My Co-Worker Still Owns And Uses A Sony Fm Walkman From The 1980's
Hair Of Marie Antoinette In A Golden Locket
Broke An Billards Ball And Found A Mini One Inside
My Son Has A Hidden Birthmark Of A Wave That's Only Visible When He's Tan
My New Bicycle Is Belt Driven. No Chain
I Folded This Origami From A Single Sheet Of Paper, No Cuts, No Glue, Just Folding
Job well done, I am impressed. I have enjoyed folding a bit of origami myself but nothing quite this complicated.
My Ex Race Horse’s Identification Tattoo On Her Upper Lip Inside Her Mouth
This Ipa Bottle Has An Internal Structure And Can‘T Be Squished
I Opened My Frozen Pizza To Find Two Stuck Together
The Sphinx Has A Tail
Guy Around Town Has A Strange Poster On His Car
My Watermelon Was Yellow On The Inside
I Cut A Healthy Looking Onion Which Was Actually Hollow And Rotting From The Inside
My Dress Has The Picture Of The Person Who Sewed It (Los Angeles Apparel)
The Funkiest Avocado I’ve Ever Cut Into
Concerning Dark Green Lays Potato Chip I Found. To The Right: Normal Lays Potato Chip From The Same Bag (For Comparison)
Saw A Ladybird With No Spots
This Tree I Saw On A Walk Has A Near-Perfect Eye In Its Bark
Glowing Pvc In My Attic
Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces
My Neighbors Hold Their Hollow Tree Up With Spray Foam
Perfectly Circular From Above, Perfect Ellipse From The Side. The Perfect River Stone
My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In Our Toilet Paper
Row Home Sits Alone Next To Atlantic City Casino Tower
The Waiter Dropped A Fork Into My Glass And It Created A Perfect Hole Without Shattering The Glass
My Mom's Pill Full Of Little Circles
My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt
All The Baldcaps At A Pitbull Concert
I Trimmed My Broom And Now It Looks Almost New
This Hotel Requires Men To Wear Swim Briefs Or Square Leg Swimsuits In The Pool. Boardshorts (And T-Shirts Or Rash Guards) Are Not Allowed
My Boyfriend Dropped An Avocado On His Shorts, And The Stain Has Never Come Out Since
Dairy Queen Not Taking E-Pay Because Of Airshow
Walmart Gave Me Pringles And A Coke With My Switch 2 Order
I Found An Unseasoned Sour Patch Kid In A Bag Of Swedish Fish. It’s The Same Material And Taste As A Swedish Fish
Had A Minor Surgery Yesterday, Sent Me Home With Narcan In Addition To My Pain Meds
A 5 Page Book Of Fictional Couples From Real Estate Agent Ads I Made When I Was A Kid
These Yellow Flowers Are Only Growing In One Area Of My Lawn
22 Years Of Sun Exposure On Shirt
My Roomba Keeps Going Over To The Doorstop, And Turns Itself Off By Hitting The Switch On The Side
I would do that too if I was in roomba's place to be honest
This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount
Neighbor’s Recycling Bin Burst Into Flames And Melted Into A Puddle Overnight. (Purple Recycling Bin On The Right For Reference)
Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game
Our Cow Gave Birth To A Mini Version Of Her
More interesting: what is that scar?? Was this a bovine C-section????